I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
6hEdited

Tuesday sent one message: you will be held accountable for your fucking crimes. Every grub on the list, in a chair, under oath, on camera. The pain this administration caused doesn’t get pardoned away. January. I await your arrival with ravenous anticipation.

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Truthseeker
7h

America’s Nuremberg trials begin January 4, 2027!

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