The bloke who gave the orders is already handing out fucking pardons.

Righto, you lot of inquisitive little lyrebirds. For the northern-hemisphere mob, the lyrebird is a scrubby brown fella from our bush who can mimic anything he hears: a kookaburra, a car alarm, a chainsaw, a camera shutter. He’s that good you can stand two metres away and swear there’s a bloke felling a tree. There isn’t. There’s a bird doing an impression of one.

That’s what congressional oversight has sounded like for two years. Something that sounded exactly like a committee doing its job, and when you walked round the back of it there was a Republican chairman doing bird noises. On Tuesday the voters shot the bloody bird. Both houses went blue, and with them went the subpoena pen and the votes to use it.

A word on the headline before anyone writes in. The original Nuremberg trials were for crimes of a scale nobody in this story comes within a thousand miles of, and I’m not going to pretend otherwise. What carries across is the principle those trials nailed to the wall in 1946: the powerful can be made to sit in a dock, and “I was only following orders” is not a defence. That second bit is about to get a hell of a workout.

THE CRIME FAMILY SUBPOENA SLAUGHTER

Robert Garcia, the California Democrat about to take the chair of House Oversight, posted two bloody words on Tuesday night as the states fell: “lawyer up.” Two words, aimed at a family of absolute crooks who’ve spent two years treating the United States Treasury like a pokies jackpot that only pays out to people with the surname on the building. Pete Aguilar told NPR there’d be “a host of investigations,” and that what the public actually wants looked at is the grift and the no-bid contracts that have been quietly draining the treasury while the lyrebirds sang. The useless wankers on the Republican side of that committee had subpoena power for two years and used it on Joe Biden’s autopen. Two years. The grift was sitting in front of them in a gold frame and they investigated a fucking signature machine.

Then Garcia sat down in front of a camera and read out the docket himself. Four investigations from January, and he didn’t bother with the lyrebird act. He called the first one the Trump crime family, right there on camera, as the incoming chairman of the committee that gets to subpoena the lot of them. The Godfather of Mar-a-Lardo and his spawn are about to have their arses handed to them in subpoenas, one bastard at a time, and the committee’s new boss didn’t wait for January to tell them so. He told them to their faces, in front of a camera, two months before the gavel’s even his.

▶️ Rep. Robert Garcia lays out the four House Oversight investigations starting in January

“As we move forward and I take over the chairmanship in January, we’re going to be focused like a laser on four major areas, and I want to discuss those with you today. The first is we’re going to take on the Trump crime family. The amount of grift and corruption is unprecedented in American politics. You have Don Jr., whose wedding is being paid for by a Russian oligarch. You have Jared Kushner, who got two billion dollars from the Saudis when he left the White House. You have another son that is on, of course, the board of companies that are getting contracts from the Pentagon. The president himself is a crypto scheme where he’s making billions of dollars. This family is billions richer as the American public struggles. Our second investigation is focused on DHS and the abuses of ICE. Our third major investigation revolves around corporate corruption. While you’re struggling, CEOs and companies across this country are making record profits. They’re putting in place systems of surveillance pricing so that when you go to the supermarket, you might be paying a different price than your neighbor. These companies are trying to put together a system where depending on your profile, you’re going to pay differently than the person down the street. And then our last investigation is going to be focused on the Jeffrey Epstein, the horrendous, horrific, horrific injustice that happened to so many women and girls. I want to remind us that over 1,000 women have come forward as survivors of Jeffrey Epstein.”

That’s the charge sheet, read out by the bloke who gets to serve it, and Forbes filled in the exhibits on Wednesday morning: the presidential stock trades, the family’s side hustles, a ballroom with a donor list longer than the guest list. Every grubby one of them gets a chair. In the witness box at the end of the row sits the richest prick on earth, sweating through a shirt that costs more than my ute. We’ll get to him.

EXHIBIT A: THE BLIND TRUST THAT CAN SEE STRAIGHT TO THE FUCKING BANK

Forbes puts the Defendant-in-Waiting of Mar-a-Lardo at least $2.7 billion richer since he walked back into the Oval Office, most of it crypto. Two point seven billion dollars, for a bloke who told the punters he was too rich to be bought and then spent two years proving the only thing he couldn’t be bought with was his own money.

In the first three months of this year alone the shonky bastard made somewhere between $220 million and $750 million in securities trades, and an unsettling number of them landed right before a kind word for the company or a policy that happened to help it.

His line is that it’s all in a blind trust run by third-party managers. A blind trust with that sort of timing has at best got one eye open and a bloke whispering in its ear, and the bloke whispering has a tan you can see from the Blue Mountains.

World Liberty Financial, the family crypto shop, pulled around $515 million from token sales in 2025 according to his own disclosure, and his administration then waved it straight into the US banking system like a bouncer waving his own mates past the queue.

Maxine Waters put it to the Treasury Secretary that he was ignoring the massive conflicts in the family stablecoin business, and the Treasury Secretary sat there like a bloke who’s been told to mind the till by the prick robbing it. Elizabeth Warren has already written demanding the names of his money managers.

Garcia keeps a running tally of what the family’s banked since January 2025, and the tally has a comma problem: it keeps needing more of them. The Day Trader of Pennsylvania Avenue ran the country as a side hustle and the side hustle cleared $2.7 billion.

With a gavel in his hand, that tally stops being a blog post and starts being a subpoena with the bloody receipts stapled to it.

EXHIBIT B: THE FAMILY FIRM OF GRIFTERS AND GANGSTER HANDLERS

Jamie Raskin has already opened on 1789 Capital, the fund Junior joined straight after the 2024 election, which backs companies that then collected government contracts and awards. The parasites didn’t even wait for the inauguration. Raskin’s letter names Vulcan Elements, a rare-earths start-up that picked up a Defense Department loan and a Commerce Department grant after 1789 put money in. Junior also has an advisory gig at Polymarket, and whether he’s leaned on policy for the prediction-market crowd is on the list.

Then there’s the wedding. Garcia wants the paperwork on Umar Kremlev, the Russian oligarch who helped bankroll Junior’s May nuptials in the Bahamas. A Russian oligarch paid for the wedding of the son of the President of the United States, and the only people who didn’t find that strange were the people at the wedding. Dad says the boy paid him back, which is lovely, and the committee would like to see the receipt, because every bloke in the country knows what “I paid him back” means when it comes out of that family’s mouth.

Jared Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, took sovereign wealth money from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states while he was the administration’s Middle East envoy, and it has invested in suppliers to the Israeli military while he negotiated on Gaza. Garcia’s words in March: raising billions from Middle Eastern governments while serving as envoy raises serious conflict-of-interest concerns.

In plain Blue Mountains English, the bloke was clipping the ticket on both sides of the table, and the table was a war. The Envoy with the Invoice took the Gulf’s money with one hand, shook on a ceasefire with the other, and never once asked himself which hand the bloody fees went into.

Then there’s Albania, which is doing the rounds on social media as a meme and deserves better than a meme, because the real thing is worse.

Kushner’s outfit paid more than $120 million for coastal land at Zvërnec, across the water from the island of Sazan where he wants a $1.4 billion resort. The seller was Artur Shehu, a bloke Albania’s special prosecutors charged this year as a suspected gangster and cocaine trafficker who laundered the proceeds through forged Ottoman-era land titles. Shehu denies the lot.

The villagers of Zvërnec wrote to Kushner in 2024 telling him the land was theirs, and the man bought it anyway. A hundred and twenty million dollars, handed to a bloke the villagers had already warned him about, for land the villagers say was never his to sell. Prosecutors have since frozen about €110 million tied to the deal, and Raskin expanded his Kushner probe to cover it back in August after Kushner ignored his first letter. Ignored it. The Middle East envoy of the United States got a letter from the House Judiciary Committee and treated it like a pizza menu.

Nobody’s in a dock yet, so the “can’t wait for his trial” crowd can pull their heads in. But a Middle East envoy buying a national park off an alleged drug lord through a Qatari shell company is the sort of thing a subpoena was fucking invented for, and the smug prick’s going to find out what one looks like.

The other son-in-law, Michael Boulos, has had his letter too, the poor bastard.

THE HALF-BILLION-DOLLAR LOSER WHO PAID TO LOSE

Elon Musk wasn’t on a single ballot on Tuesday and still managed to lose harder than anyone who was. OpenSecrets has him at more than $445 million to Republican candidates and outside groups, the biggest donor of the cycle and one of the biggest in American history.

Four hundred and forty-five million dollars. You could buy every pub in the Blue Mountains with that and still have enough left to lose a Senate race, which is roughly what the silly prick did.

About $225 million of it went into Texas, where he propped up Ken Paxton’s Senate run. Paxton and Abbott both lost, and the Democrats took every statewide office in the state where SpaceX and Tesla hang their hats. He didn’t just back the wrong horse. He bought the whole bloody racecourse and the horse still ran off a cliff.

The market gave its verdict on Wednesday while everything else was climbing: SpaceX down nearly four per cent, Tesla down three. That’s a bloke paying half a billion dollars to make his own shares go down. The Chequebook Casualty of Boca Chica is the only man alive who can lose money buying an election and lose more money losing it.

That’s the money. Here’s the charge sheet.

During the four months he ran DOGE, his companies collected at least $6.3 billion in government contracts, and there are laws against a government employee doing business with the government. Richard Painter, who ran ethics for the Bush White House, put it plainly: if he touched anything he knew would affect SpaceX, that’s a crime. Six point three billion dollars in four months, from the bloke who was sacking park rangers to save the taxpayer money. The chainsaw only ever pointed one way.

Mike Levin wants to know why Starlink throttled Ukraine’s access in October, days after the administration eased sanctions on Russia and started buying Russian diesel, a slowdown that forced Ukrainian units to wind back operations in the middle of a shooting war.

Zoe Lofgren called the sheer number of conflicts “astounding.” Richard Blumenthal wants the cost and the chaos of DOGE on the record, along with whatever the dickbiscuit may be concealing. Whatever it is, he’s got $6.3 billion worth of reasons to keep it concealed.

Elon’s response to all this, posted on his own platform, was that anyone who picks a fight with him should understand he’ll find out who’s really pulling the strings and come for them. Big talk from a bloke whose own strings run straight back to a government contract.

He spent half a billion dollars finding out who pulls the strings. Turns out it’s the voters, and they came for him first, and they didn’t need a chequebook to do it.

Then Jim Himes, the Connecticut Democrat who sits as ranking member on House Intelligence, picked up his phone and answered the richest man on earth the way you’d answer a bloke mouthing off in the pub car park. Calmly, and with the best fucking closing line of the week.

▶️ Rep. Jim Himes answers Musk’s “live by the sword” threat

“Hey, Elon. I’m Jim Himes. I’m a member of the U.S. Congress from Connecticut and ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, and I couldn’t help but notice your comments that if the Democrats take a majority in the House of Representatives and we ask you to testify, well, we would be living by the sword and dying by the sword, and that you were going to find out who was pulling our strings. Elon, members of Congress have their loyalty to the Constitution, and the Constitution, because we are a rule-of-law country, says that we make the laws, we do the oversight that ensures the laws are obeyed. That’s in our Constitution. This has nothing to do with swords or anything else. For 250 years, the Congress has done oversight of people, in particular, who have worked a lot with the U.S. government, which is part of the reason you’re a billionaire. And the fact that you’re a billionaire does not insulate you from guys like me and my colleagues asking you to testify. That’s us, to answer a few questions. And that’s what we’re going to do. And no one’s pulling my strings, at least. I am trying to stay in the Constitution to which I make an oath, and you do exactly the same thing for my friends. Let’s not make this about living or dying by a sword or who’s pulling whose strings. If you don’t want to deal with the United States Congress, for example, don’t do any crimes.”

Don’t do any crimes. Two hundred and fifty years of oversight, $6.3 billion in contracts, and the whole defence case boils down to a bloke waving a sword at a committee being told to behave. The wanker’s been handed the one piece of legal advice he can’t buy his way out of.

THE PARDON DISPENSER’S OPEN SEWER

Here’s the bit the Nuremberg crowd would recognise, and here’s where the shonky old bastard tipped his own hand. Asked on Monday whether he’d protect Elon, the Pardon Dispenser of Palm Beach said the investigations were “all talk,” but if he needed to, “we’ll have to protect them.” Pre-emptive pardons for Musk and for the staff around him, including the DOGE kid Edward Coristine. Protect them from what? From answering questions? Innocent blokes don’t need a bloody pardon, and the shithouse old grub knows it.

“I did it for J6,” he said, and pointed at Biden’s protective pardons as cover. He did it for J6. The dropkick’s defence for pardoning the next lot of crooks is that he’s already pardoned a previous lot of crooks, which is like a drunk telling the magistrate he’s fine to drive because he’s done it pissed before. Your Honour, I’ve been on the piss behind the wheel for years, so I should be right.

Which is a hell of a thing to say the day before an election: vote for us, and if we lose I’ll pardon every crook who might have to testify. He wrote the prosecution’s opening statement for them, on a podcast, for free, like a bullshit artist who’s had three too many at the RSL and can’t stop talking. The Chief Witness for the Prosecution, you lot, and the prick volunteered.

Two problems for the Pardon Dispenser, and the wanker’s too far up himself to see either of them.

First, a pardon stops a prosecution. It does not stop a subpoena, and it does not stop a hearing on live television with the cameras rolling. He can pardon Elon till the cows come home and Elon still has to park his arse in the chair, under oath, in front of Garcia, with a glass of water and no fucking lawyer allowed to answer for him. A pardon’s worth fuck-all when the question is “what did the boss know,” because the pardon isn’t the one under oath.

Second, the moment he pardons someone, he’s told the whole country that person has something to be pardoned for. A pre-emptive pardon is a confession with a bow on it, signed by the mongrel who ordered the crime. Every one he hands out is another name on the docket and another poor bastard who can’t plead the Fifth about what the boss knew, because the boss just pardoned him for it on a bloody podcast.

The rest of the docket doesn’t give a shit about pardons either.

The House Judiciary Democrats’ October report called for a special counsel on the Epstein relationship and alleges the president took part in Epstein’s abuse of young women, a claim he flatly denies and one that will now be examined with subpoena power rather than press releases. Committees in both chambers want Epstein’s bankers in a chair, and Garcia has put a number on who they answer to: more than a thousand women have come forward as survivors.

Then there’s the ballroom. Jared Huffman wants to know whether the 90,000-square-foot monstrosity the Ballroom Builder knocked the East Wing down for ever had congressional sign-off, and whether the crypto industry’s $18 million towards it bought anything more than a bloody chandelier. Eighteen million dollars from the one industry the tosser’s personally minting money in, poured into a dance hall on the site of a building that belonged to the country. He bulldozed the people’s house to build a disco for his donors, and not one pissweak flunky in the building had the balls to ask whether he was allowed to. A ballroom with a donor list that long is a receipt with a dance floor on it.

The pardon counter is a confession booth with a queue out the door, and every rotten grub in that queue just told the committee exactly where to look. The whole sorry lot of them are cactus, and the dickhead holding the pen is the one who buggered it.

THE VERDICT

Nobody in this cast is going to the gallows, and I’m not wishing it on them. Prison, though. Prison’s on the table, and here’s why the pardon counter doesn’t take it off.

A congressional committee can’t jail anyone, but it does the work that gets people jailed. It puts them under oath, where lying is its own crime, and it builds the record that lands on a prosecutor’s desk with a bow on it. The bit the pardon crowd forgets is the clock: federal crimes committed in 2025 and 2026 are still prosecutable in 2029 and 2030, when the bloke signing the pardons will be out of the building and somebody else will be running the Justice Department. A pardon only works if the man holding the pen is still in the chair when the charges land.

Then there’s the bit the Pardon Dispenser never mentions, because his lawyers have told him not to. A presidential pardon stops at the state line. It is worth nothing in a New York courtroom, and even less to a state attorney-general with a grudge and a grand jury. Elon’s companies are headquartered in Texas, which just elected a Democrat to every statewide office. The crypto money moved through banks in states he doesn’t control. The whole family did its grifting in places where his signature is just a signature.

So, the Nuremberg principle, applied: the men who built the machine don’t get to say the machine did it. Elon doesn’t get to say he was only cutting waste, and the family doesn’t get to say they were only investing. And the Defendant-in-Waiting of Mar-a-Lardo doesn’t get to say he never saw the trades, because the only blind trust left in Washington is the one he’s asking the public to keep placing in a bloke who just offered to pardon his own witnesses.

Some of these pricks are going to prison. Not all of them, not this year, and not by the committee’s hand. But the committee is where the paperwork starts, and the paperwork outlives the pardons.

The gavel comes down in January. Lawyer up, you crooked cunts.

IFLA ~ All Rise, Especially You Elon ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: ADMISSIBLE IN ALL HEMISPHERES

Cultural exchange for the jury pool. Our words, your scandal, no charge. Exchange rate as of this morning: one subpoena buys roughly four hundred lyrebird impressions.

The beak: the magistrate. Up before the beak is where you land when the bird-noise act stops working.

Bullshit artist: a bloke who talks with total confidence and no connection to the facts. Three too many at the RSL and he’ll tell you he did it for J6.

Cactus: dead, finished, beyond repair. A ute is cactus when the engine’s seized. A defence is cactus when the bloke running it pardons his own witnesses on a podcast.

Clipping the ticket: taking a cut of every transaction that passes through your hands, like the old tram conductors. Doing it on both sides of a war is a new one, even for us.

Come a cropper: to fall hard, usually off something you were showing off on. Half a billion dollars and no seats is coming a cropper with a parachute made of cash.

Crook: dishonest, or sick, or broken, depending on the sentence. In the closer it means the first one. Probably the other two as well.

Dropkick: a useless, hopeless individual, from the footy kick nobody uses any more. Applied here to a man whose legal reasoning is “I did it before.”

The full bottle: fully informed, across every detail. The opposite of a blind trust.

Grub, grubby: a grub is a filthy, low person; grubby is dirty in the moral sense, dirty in a way that leaves marks on whatever it touches. A grubby deal is one you’d wash your hands after signing. Nobody in this family has washed their hands since 2017.

In the gun: targeted, next in line for trouble. Every name on the Forbes list.

Lyrebird: an Australian bird that mimics chainsaws and car alarms so perfectly you’d swear they were real. Also a Republican oversight committee.

Pissweak: feeble, gutless, lacking any strength of character. The flunky who watches the East Wing come down and says nothing is pissweak. So is the beer at most American weddings.

Pokies: poker machines, the slot machines that live in every pub and club in the country and eat pensions for breakfast. A pokies jackpot that only pays out to one family isn’t a jackpot. It’s a till.

Porky: short for pork pie, rhyming slang for a lie. The blind-trust explanation is a porky with a tie on.

Pull your head in: stop carrying on, settle down, mind your own business. Said to the “can’t wait for his trial” crowd, with love.

Rack off: get lost, go away. What the voters said to the lyrebirds on Tuesday.

Shithouse: as a noun, the outdoor dunny. As an adjective, dreadful, the lowest grade of anything. A shithouse excuse is one you wouldn’t accept from a teenager, let alone a president.

Sprung: caught in the act. Offering pardons before the hearings is getting sprung before the crime.

Tall poppy: anyone who’s grown too tall and too pleased about it. We cut them. America’s just worked out how.

Tosser: a self-regarding idiot, a wanker’s slightly politer cousin. Fits a man who built a ballroom with other people’s money on other people’s land.

THE AUSSIE LYREBIRD

THE AMERICAN LIARBIRD

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