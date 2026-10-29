Righto, you lot of sleep-deprived little sugar gliders, pull up another milk crate, because this one’s a good-news story with a body count of one, and the one is a prick.

Here’s the thing about an extinction-level event. The dinosaurs didn’t get a memo. The rock hit, the sky went dark, and for a while the big lizards kept wandering about eating ferns and roaring at each other as if the joint was still theirs. That’s where Donald Trump is this week. The rock has hit. The sky’s gone dark. And the silly bastard is still out the front of a Cheesecake Factory bellowing about his bloody gold taps.

Two people put that rock in the air in the space of six days. Kamala Harris in a high school gym in Columbus, Mississippi, on Thursday the 22nd, and Barack Obama in an arena south of Atlanta on Wednesday the 28th. Neither of them raised their voice much. Neither of them looked over their shoulder. Both of them had their sleeves up and gave, as the kids say, zero fucks. And the shithouse excuse for a president they were talking about spent the week in between proving every word of it, on camera, with the full weight of the United States Treasury behind him, like a drunk at the bowlo who answers “you’re a wanker” by getting the committee to vote on it.

THE CAKE JOKE THAT BROUGHT OUT THE WHOLE OF GOVERNMENT

The joke isn’t the story. The reaction is, and the reaction is the Big Cheesecake of Mar-a-Lardo losing his shit in public.

Saturday the 24th, Cleveland Public Auditorium, Obama’s up there for Sherrod Brown and Amy Acton, runs through the ballroom and the paved-over Rose Garden and the gold up the bloody walls, and says the White House now looks like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. A tacky-bloke line, the one you’d say about a mate who put a gold tap in the dunny of a fibro shack and stood there waiting to be admired.

A serious government does sweet fuck all with that, because it’s got a war on and diesel at six dollars and a midterm in ten days. This one spent Monday on it. The president stopped at Joint Base Andrews to call Obama a lousy president who doesn’t see dirt, doesn’t see filth, doesn’t see broken ornaments. The White House account posted a mock menu and then streamed hours of Lo-fi Beats to Dismantle DEI To with an AI cartoon of him waving out the front of a cake shop. And Scott Bessent, the bloke whose actual job is the cost of living, sat down in a Cheesecake Factory near the White House in front of a Fox Business camera, told the Martha’s Vineyard set to give it a try, said Obama built a museum that looks like Darth Vader’s tomb, and priced his French dip cheeseburger for the nation at twenty-two ninety-five, while the country he’s meant to be running can’t afford to fill the ute.

The Archduke of Artisans sent him, having told reporters Obama didn’t understand the work of the artisans in the White House, nine hundred million dollars of renovations and a demolished East Wing behind him, and the thing that stung the sooky old prick was a cake joke.

Obama tells the rest better than I can.

▶️ Barack Obama, Morrow, Georgia, 28 October 2026

But that that was the interesting thing about how the administration responded to the speech I gave the other day. They did not dispute what I said about them being directly responsible for rising prices. They did not argue with that. They did not deny tariffs were contributing to higher costs for families. They didn’t say anything about that. I accused this administration based on the facts that they were engaging in unprecedented levels of corruption. They didn’t say anything about that. The president wasn’t even mad about the Saddam Hussein comparison. That part didn’t bother him. But he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory comments. He took great umbrage. He said, “I didn’t understand the work of the artisans in the White House.” And they mobilized this. This is this was this I mean it’s all crazy, but this was the really crazy part. They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke. The the White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy. The person who’s supposed to be figuring out how to make your life more affordable. The guy who’s supposed to be figuring out how to lower inflation and and reduce interest rates. They told him he should hold a press conference in front of the Cheesecake Factory.

That’s the whole prosecution in one breath: rising prices, tariffs and unprecedented corruption all left standing, Saddam Hussein not even a flinch, and the cheesecake is what got a cabinet secretary out of his chair.

And here’s the bit nobody in the White House wants you to go looking for, so I did. His own financial disclosure, filed in May, shows the president bought Cheesecake Factory stock on 4 March this year, somewhere between fifteen and fifty bloody grand of it. The chain’s share price is up well over a hundred per cent this year. So when the Gumtree Gatsby sent his Treasurer out to defend a restaurant chain’s honour, he was, in the strictest sense, talking his book.

WIT VERSUS HALF-WIT

Let’s be honest about what we watched, because there’s a reason the right got so upset and it wasn’t the cheesecake.

Obama lives rent-free in that man’s head. Has done since the 2011 Correspondents’ Dinner, when a sitting president roasted a reality TV host about the birth certificate while the reality TV host sat there with a face like a dropped pie. Fifteen years later the reality TV host has the nuclear codes and the sitting president has a museum and a podcast, and the one with the codes still can’t let a joke go for five days. That’s not winning. That’s a tenancy.

Remember the tan suit. August 2014, Obama walks into the briefing room in a beige jacket and the entire Fox News machine melts down for a week about the dignity of the office. A suit. Now the same machine is sending the Treasury Secretary to a chain restaurant to talk about a burger, in defence of a man who paved the Rose Garden and knocked the East Wing down. Same outrage, running in reverse, and the only consistent thing in it is which bloke they’ll forgive for anything.

Put the two of them in a room and you’re watching a man bring a butter knife to a gunfight and then complain the other bloke’s gun is elitist. Obama’s weapon is that he says a true thing calmly and lets the other side carry it around all week. Trump’s weapon is volume. One of those works on a crowd of ten thousand in Cleveland and the other one works on nobody, which is why the lo-fi livestream had a cartoon in it and the Atlanta rally had a former president.

▶️ Barack Obama, Morrow, Georgia, 28 October 2026

and and the and and the Treasury Secretary, he happens to be a former hedge fund manager worth half a billion dollars and he was out there in front of the Cheesecake Factory explaining how he ordered the delicious French dipped cheeseburger instead of the egg rolls. Now I look I this is not something I ever thought of. Like I inherited this major financial crisis. I never called my treasury secretary Tim Geithner said man you got to go to Arby’s order roast beef. No cheese though that may look elitist. What to to everybody out there, including the press, I want I want you to understand this. This is what I mean when I say these are not serious people. They don’t have solutions to actual problems. So, they’d rather have the media and you talking about the Cheesecake Factory. That’s the game they’ve been playing for the last two years. Just keep throwing distractions out there. Attacks, fabrications, phony outrage, and hope that you won’t notice that your bills are higher and your life is tougher.

No cheese though, that may look elitist. That's the whole MAGA comms shop filleted in nine words, by a man who then turned around and said the serious thing without raising his voice. He didn't slap the orange out of him. He let the orange slap itself, on a livestream, with lo-fi beats.

“THE MOST CALLOUS, CORRUPT, AND INCOMPETENT”

Six days before Atlanta, Harris did the same job in a harder room, a high school gym in Columbus, Mississippi, in a state that bloke carried by twenty-one points. She didn’t warm the crowd up. She named him.

▶️ Kamala Harris, Columbus, Mississippi, 22 October 2026

We are witnessing the most callous, corrupt, and incompetent presidential administration we have ever experienced. We’ve spent the last year and a half looking at the TV saying words we don’t say in church. Sometimes throwing things. Don’t want to break it, but throwing things. Yes, brother. I did. So, the last year and a half, it’s been rough for so many people. Not only because of what we have witnessed but may have not experienced, but more importantly, I’m traveling our country. So many people are in pain. They’re in pain. These cuts to Medicaid and to health care getting us in this war nobody wanted. So people can’t afford gas. Truckers can’t afford diesel. The pain that people are experienced because of the callous nature, the brutality of people who call themselves leaders. We’ve been going through that range of emotions from anger to to sadness to depression, all of that for a year and a half. Well, guess what? We’re 12 days out from an election. And it’s time to turn that anger into action. Turn that into action. cuz that era, that phase of the last year and a half, that’s over.

Words we don’t say in church, and sometimes throwing things, which is as neat a description of this publication’s entire business model as anyone’s managed, and she delivered it in a Mississippi gym, with a straight face, as a former Vice President, for Scott Colom, the district attorney whose federal judgeship Cindy Hyde-Smith personally blocked and who is now within three to seven points of taking her seat off her. Three to seven. In Mississippi. That’s a state where the Democrats usually turn up the way a bloke turns up to his ex’s wedding, politely, in the back row, and here’s a DA from Columbus standing on the lawn with a beer telling the groom he’s a wanker.

Nobody on that stage was scared and nobody was hedging. The woman who got 75 million votes stood in the heart of Trump country and called his government brutal, and the sky did not fall on her, and the room cheered like it had been waiting a year and a half for somebody to say the word out loud. Seventy-five million votes, by the way. That’s the number the Tsar of the Toilet Tour still can’t get past, the reason he says her name the way a bloke says the name of the mechanic who told him the gearbox was rooted, and now she’s in his backyard with the sleeves up and the shit-stirring grin on, and the sky stayed exactly where it was. That’s the tell, because the fear’s gone, and when the fear goes the power goes with it, and the sad old mongrel it belonged to is always the last bastard to find out, usually from the telly, usually with his strides around his ankles.

He felt it, though, whatever he tells himself. He flew to Corinth on the Monday to prop up Cindy Hide-and-Seek, who won’t front her own voters and has a website named after the fact, in a seat he’s never once had to think about, and you don’t do that for a safe seat. You do that for a seat that’s started to smell like diesel at the bowser, and you do it the same morning you stopped at an airbase to have a sook about a cake joke. So on one Monday in October the president of the United States whinged to the cameras about his wall ornaments, flew off to rescue a Senate seat in Mississippi, and sent his Treasurer out for a twenty-two-dollar burger, and not one person in that whole gutless operation said “mate, maybe pick one”. Call that a campaign if you like. It’s a pissed uncle at a wedding with a microphone, and the band’s already fucking packing up.

THE FOUNDERS IMAGINED THIS DIPSHIT DILLBERRY

And here’s where it stops being funny for a paragraph, because Harris went to the part of the speech that’s about what he’s planning, and she’s not wrong.

▶️ Kamala Harris, Columbus, Mississippi, 22 October 2026

You know when we think about the founders of our country. Remember that they imagined a moment like this. They imagined a moment that there might be a tyrant. They imagined a moment where there might be members of Congress who bend the knee to the foot of the tyrant. Imagined there would be an abuse of power and the corruption that we are witnessing. And so they created three co-equal branches of government. And yes, sadly, we can’t count on the court. But remember that the founders believed, as do we, that the power should ultimately rest with the people, which is why we have a United States Congress that is supposed to be a check on the abuse of power. This is that moment where the power of the people speaks to show the power that we have to be a check and balance on what’s happening to not just speak what we care about but to act on what we care about.

She’s talking about the Congress because that’s what’s on the ballot, and because the sad bastard in the White House has spent the year telling his crowds to pretend he’s on it. His words at a Georgia rally this month: this is the most important midterm election maybe we’ve ever had, and we can’t have them take it away from us.

Take it away. That’s how a prick who did January 6 means it, because he’s already building the bloody sequel. A leaked seventeen-page draft executive order, written by election deniers and handed to the White House, would declare a national emergency over foreign interference and use it to ban most mail ballots and force every voter to re-register in person. His Justice Department has sued California to stop it counting twenty thousand ballots it says belong to non-citizens. He’s lining up more than a thousand federal election monitors for polling sites. And this week, with days to go, election officials in Minnesota and Virginia and New Jersey are quietly drawing up plans for what to do if federal agents turn up at the polls or some arsehole tries to seize the machines. Not a Facebook conspiracy, either, but the states’ own attorneys-general, on the record, shitting themselves.

So yes, the Lobster of Mar-a-Lardo is scheming. He’s got a November 3 in his thick skull the way he had a January 6 in it, and the dill thinks the trick is the same. What he can’t see from inside the shell is that the trick needs fear to work, and the fear pissed off out of the building sometime between a gym in Columbus and an arena in Morrow. A midterm where every Democrat on a stage is laughing at you isn’t a midterm you steal. It’s one you lose while your Treasury Secretary explains his fucking burger.

THE LOBSTER IN THE MUD PUDDLE

Here’s how it ends, and anyone who’s watched a big tough bastard go to water knows the shape of it.

The Titanic didn’t sink when it hit the berg. It sank two hours and forty minutes later, and for most of that time the band played and the lights stayed on and a fair few of the toffs on the upper decks thought the fuss was overdone. Rome didn’t fall on a Tuesday either. It fell slowly, while the drongo in charge argued about the gold on the ceilings. That’s where this one is. The hull’s open, the water’s in, and the Archduke of Artisans is explaining the bloody chandeliers to a Fox Business camera.

Harris looked at him and saw brutality and said so. Obama looked at him and saw a sook who’d lose his mind over a cake joke and proved it inside forty-eight hours with the Treasury Department as the exhibit. Neither of them needed a raised voice. The gilded, gold-leafing, grievance-gargling, gormless galah did the rest himself, because he always does, because he can’t help it, and because the people who used to stop him from embarrassing himself have all been sacked or gone to water like the gutless wonders they are.

So here’s how he’ll look on the morning of the fourth, and it isn’t the strongman or the Caesar. It’s a lame lobster stuck in a mud puddle, claws going, going nowhere, the tide gone out a long way behind him and not one bastard coming back for him, still roaring about the artisans, still certain the gold was the point, the last dinosaur on the plain eating ferns and wondering why it’s gone so fucking quiet.

It’s gone quiet, you silly little sausage, because the rock already hit, and you lit the fuse yourself the day you came down that gaudy golden escalator.

IFLA ~ Watching the Water Rise from the Promenade Deck ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: NO CHEESE THOUGH, THAT MAY LOOK ELITIST

A former president got a cabinet secretary sent to a chain restaurant with one joke, so in the spirit of value for money, here are twenty-two words that will cost you nothing and explain everything, alphabetically, the way a serious person would do it.

arsehole: Your asshole, spelled and pronounced the way the anatomy intended. A body part and a character reference, and the second use is far more common, as in whichever one turns up at a polling booth to take the machines.

artisans: His word, not ours. Asked about the cake joke, the president told reporters that Obama didn’t understand the work of the artisans in the White House, meaning the blokes who did the gold leaf. Down here a tradie who does good work is a tradie who does good work, and nobody calls him an artisan unless they’re about to charge you double for the privilege. The only man who ever defended a renovation by naming the gilders is the man who wanted you to look at the gold and not at the bill.

bowlo: The lawn bowls club, a green and a bar and a carpet from 1974, where the beer is cheapest and the opinions loudest. A drunk at the bowlo who gets the committee to vote on whether he’s a wanker is, in every respect that matters, the White House response to a cake joke.

bowser: The petrol pump. Where every voter in Mississippi gets a weekly reminder of a war nobody wanted, and where a safe seat starts to smell unsafe.

cacking himself: Laughing so hard the trousers are at risk. The correct response to a Treasury Secretary ordering a French dip for the cameras.

dillberry: A Gman coinage. A dill is a mild, almost fond word for an idiot. A dillberry is the kind that hangs off the back end of something and should have been wiped off years ago. The founders imagined a tyrant. Nobody warned them about this.

dropped pie, face like a: The expression of a man who has just lost something good through his own doing and is staring at it on the ground. The 2011 Correspondents’ Dinner, in a phrase.

dunny: The toilet. The one room in a fibro shack where a gold tap tells you everything about the owner and nothing about the plumbing.

fibro: A fibre-cement sheet house, the cheap postwar Australian build. Honest, square and unpretentious, which is why a gold tap in one is a crime against the building.

galah: A loud pink parrot, and by extension a loud pink idiot who makes an enormous racket and achieves nothing. Flies into the same window every time. Does so on a livestream now.

go to water: To collapse into cowardice the moment courage is required. What the people around him do, one by one, until there’s nobody left to say “mate, don’t”.

Gumtree: Australia’s classifieds site, where second-hand everything goes to find a new owner. A Gumtree Gatsby is a man with the mansion and the gold who got the lot off a listing and can’t work out why nobody’s impressed.

gutless wonder: A coward of rare and remarkable purity, a specimen scientists should study. Wonder is sarcastic. Gutless is not. The job description of everyone who used to stop him embarrassing himself and has since found somewhere else to be.

having a go: Criticising someone, to their face, for a reason. Obama had a go at the renovations. The renovations had a go back, through the Treasury.

milk crate: The plastic crate every Australian has sat on at a barbecue. Pull one up when the news is long and the beer is cold.

pissed: Drunk. Not angry, that’s pissed off. A pissed uncle at a wedding with a microphone is six schooners deep and about to tell you what he really thinks of the bride’s family, and the band is already looking at the exits.

pissed off: Two meanings, and Americans reliably only know one. Annoyed, yes. But also departed, cleared out, gone. The fear pissed off out of the building sometime between Columbus and Morrow, and it is not coming back for its coat.

rooted: Broken, knackered, finished, beyond saving. A gearbox can be rooted, and so can a bloke’s whole theory of how an election gets stolen. Also a verb, which is a different and more enjoyable activity entirely.

ropeable: Furious. So angry you’d need to be roped. The condition of a president five days into a cake joke.

shithouse: Terrible, of dreadful quality. Also, literally, the outdoor toilet. A shithouse excuse for a president covers both.

silly little sausage: The fondest insult in the language, and therefore the most dangerous. A sausage is a snag, a snag is the humblest thing on the barbie, and a silly little one is the bloke who dropped it in the coals and is now standing there explaining it was the tongs. Said to toddlers, dogs and, on the evidence of one Monday in October, presidents. If an Australian calls you a silly little sausage, you are in no trouble at all. If an Australian calls him one, he is.

sook: A crybaby, or the act of being one. A grown man demanding his walls be respected after a joke is having a world-class one.

strides: Trousers. Your pants, which to us are underwear, so mind the order you say it in. A man finding out from the telly at three in the morning that the power’s gone has, as a rule, his strides around his ankles.

sugar glider: A tiny nocturnal possum with a membrane between its wrists and ankles, found in Australian treetops and, this week, in the opening address. Affectionate. Never an insult.

ute: A utility vehicle, your pickup, with a tray and usually a dog. The thing the country can’t afford to fill while the Treasury Secretary prices a burger.

wanker: A self-aggrandising fool, fond of his own opinions. What the DA from Columbus is, in effect, calling the groom, on the lawn, with a beer, in Mississippi, and the groom flew in on the Monday to check.

whinge: To whine, but extended, self-pitying and usually unjustified. Opening a Monday by whinging to the cameras about your wall ornaments is the platonic ideal of one.

wit vs half-wit: Not Australian, but it is the piece. One bloke says a true thing calmly and the other bloke mobilises a government. Guess which one’s still standing on the fourth.

you lot: The Australian plural you, aimed at a group with affection and a hint of warning. Whether you’re in trouble depends on the next sentence. You’re not. He is.

IT CHECKS OUT

THE LIFEGUARDS AT THE GENEPOOL WERE OFFDUTY THAT DAY