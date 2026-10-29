I Fucking Love Australia

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Denise Smyth's avatar
Denise Smyth
4h

Anybody read that Pete Hoekstra, American ambassador to Canada, said if the republicans lose the midterms, trump is going blame Canada?

BLAME? I say congratulate!!

I also hear there's a petition circulating to rid Canada of Hoekstra. To any Canadians out there, you have permission to sign my name to it.

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SandraLea's avatar
SandraLea
3h

Well this exhausted little sugar glider is praying MAGA will self implode but I’m sure Trump and his sycophants will not go quietly into the dark night. I’m thinking I may need to haul my 73-year old ass off the couch and take to the streets. I voted in Florida USA on October 19 and I’ll be damned if I’ll let them nullify my vote.

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