Righto, you lot of sleep-deprived little sugar gliders, go put the kettle on, because Barack Obama came off the bench on Saturday and did in about forty minutes what the entire Democratic Party has been fumbling for two years.

He did it twice. Cleveland Public Auditorium in the arvo, where the queue wrapped around several downtown blocks for a room that holds ten thousand, stumping for Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown. Then up the road to Cass Tech in Detroit for Abdul El-Sayed and Jocelyn Benson. Ten days out from the 3 November midterms, his first rallies of the campaign, and the same day Trump was down in Perry, Georgia, doing whatever it is he does now, which from the footage looks like a bloke reading his own grievances off a menu board.

And here’s the thing that’ll stick in the craw of the Cheesecake Factory Caesar more than any of the jokes. Obama didn’t shout and he didn’t swear, and he didn’t do the shouty hand-on-the-lectern thing the other side mistakes for strength. He stood there with a bit of grey in his hair, pulled out the tape, and pressed play.

Fair dinkum, it was a demolition. The kind where the dust settles and you realise the building was only ever plasterboard and gold paint. Fuck me dead, while that half-baked pumpkin fucknuckle was down in Georgia wanking on about how hard done by he is like a weeping toilet brush, Obama actually showed up. That globulating shitgibbon stands there looking like a melted thumb someone’s shoved up the arse of a Madame Tussauds wax dummy, while the other bloke just drops the tape and lets the lard-arse rot in his own bullshit. Deadset, watching that bloated prick squirm is better than free booze.

CHANGE IS IN THE AIR

He opened in Detroit the way a foreman opens a site box meeting on a shitty building site when he already knows the subbie’s stuffed up, calm and almost friendly, which is the voice the subbie should be most worried about.

I’ll be honest with you lot. I watched the Detroit video last night and it put chills down my spine, the same chills I got the first time I watched him run for the job back in 2008, when a skinny bloke with a funny name stood up and a whole country leaned in. He’s resonating again. He’s absolutely nailed it, and the reason he’s nailed it is that he’s not selling anything. He’s describing what everyone in that gym can already smell, which is the wind of change, and it’s blowing straight through the Cheesecake Factory.

They’ve had enough. Enough is enough. They’re sick and tired of being sick and tired, and in ten days they get to send a message, and the message is that the Mango Mussolini is booked on the next flight to Destination Fucked, one way, no baggage, no refund.

▶️ Obama opens the Detroit rally with full fucking fire

But one advantage of having seasoning and experience, when you’ve campaigned in as many elections as I have, I can tell you when an election comes along that just feels a little bit different. An election where people are so ready for something new, so hungry for something better, so sick and tired of being sick and tired that everywhere you go, it feels like change is in the air. And Michigan, that’s what I’m feeling right now. That’s what you get a chance to do in 10 days, after 10 years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence. Tomfoolery, nonsense, the likes of which this country has not seen in modern times at least. You get to say enough is enough.

Ten years, not two. He went all the way back to the golden escalator and charged the whole decade to the account, and the room at Cass Tech went off like a chook shed with a fucking fox in it.

The Grotesque-Gold-Leaf Grifter of Pennsylvania Avenue has spent a decade telling everyone he’s the toughest bloke who ever lived and the greatest at everything he’s ever touched, and Obama’s counter was a word you’d use on a teenager who’d backed the ute into the carport. Tomfoolery is a word there’s no coming back from, because you can’t bluster your way out of it, and it lands the way your nan does when she tells you she’s not angry, just disappointed.

RUN BACK THE TAPE

Then he did the bit that every Democrat should have been doing since January 2025 and somehow never managed, which was to go back to the promises, all of them, on the record and in order. That skid-mark of a human, the Gumtree Gatsby of Mar-a-Lardo, has been dodging accountability for so long his bloated arse has grown roots. The thin-skinned prick promised the world while robbing you blind, and every time someone calls out his endless bullshit, the weeping fucknuckle just whines about fake news.

▶️ Obama plays back Trump’s 2024 promises

I do think it’s worth reminding ourselves just how we got here, and the promises that the current occupant of the White House was making on the campaign trail two years ago. It’s always good to play back the tape, because we’ve got a record. At the time, there were a lot of people who were already not crazy about the guy’s character. They had seen that on display. But they were frustrated about the post-Covid inflation, seeing prices go up, and they heard him promise to get costs under control. That was what he was saying. I’m going to get costs under control. Those weren’t the only promises he made. He also promised he’d impose tariffs that would bring down the deficit. He promised he’d stop getting us involved in unnecessary wars. He promised he’d pass a beautiful healthcare bill that would make everybody’s lives better. He had been promising that since the first time he was president. Let’s see how all these promises worked out. Let’s run back the tape. Now first, if you thought everything cost too much before, guess what? Everything costs more now. Your mortgage, your healthcare, your utility bills. Interest rates are up. And then there’s gas. $4 a gallon, $5 a gallon. Diesel over $6. Now, I want to be fair, because I believe in facts, and the fact is, as a former president I can say this. Sometimes factors beyond your control end up foiling your best laid plans. Sometimes a president has to deal with things he didn’t expect during the campaign trail. But that’s not the case here. In this case, the administration’s actions are directly responsible for rising costs.

That last bloody line is the whole op-ed in one sentence. I’ve spent a flogging fucking year and about forty thousand words getting to the same place, and the OG did it between two breaths in a Detroit gym.

Directly responsible, which rules out bad luck, rules out Biden, rules out the Fed and rules out the weather. The decisions this bloke made, with his own tiny hands, are the reason the number on the bowser in Michigan starts with a four and the diesel number starts with a six, and every truckie in Ohio and every farmer in Georgia already knows it. Obama just said it out loud with the receipts stapled to his forehead.

And I’ll say this as someone who watched the oil market telegraph a crash once before and got laughed at for saying so: it takes a special kind of fuckwit to inherit a soft landing and turn it into a diesel crisis by choice.

THE WAR NOBODY ORDERED, AND THE MAN IN THE MIRROR

Then he turned to Iran, and this is where the register dropped, because the man was Commander in Chief for eight years and knows exactly what the word “wounded” means on a casualty report. The greasy flim-flam man he was describing couldn’t run a bath, let alone a country, and his brainless mates in the cabinet cheer on every fresh fuck-up like it’s a touchdown. The rotting apricot was probably down in Georgia dribbling into his bib at that exact moment, completely clueless that real leaders don’t need a golden toilet to make the rest of the room look like wankers.

He kept rolling straight through to Cocksbreth without a breath, because in his telling the war and the bloke pretending to run it are the same story.

▶️ Obama on the Iran war while shredding Hegseth

Now I want you to think about the Iran war. The original rationale was, well, we’re going to go in there, we’re going to make them bend the knee and give up their nuclear program, their nuclear weapons. Of course, Iran didn’t have nuclear weapons. We had curbed their nuclear program, because I put in place a deal that everybody acknowledged had kept them from getting nukes. I didn’t have to fire a missile. I engaged in diplomacy. So, seven months later, and six months after they declared victory, keep in mind, like a month in they’re all like, oh, this is the greatest war ever. Look, seven months later, how’s that war going? Our allies and bases have been attacked. American soldiers have been killed. Hundreds of Americans have been wounded. We’ve run down our stock of missiles dangerously low. And this is the thing. Iran now has veto power over the Strait of Hormuz, where oil goes through to get to the world. So they’re in a stronger strategic position now than before the war started. That was a decision this administration made. And that is the reason that the price of oil is up, and the price of diesel’s up, and the price of just about everything is up. And by the way, it’s not over. It’s still going on. Meanwhile, you got the defense secretary, who is like laser focused on important matters like the jawline and testosterone levels of our troops, and live streaming executions, because that’s how he thinks you cultivate that manly warrior spirit. How much time do you think this man spends in front of the mirror every day? These are not serious people, and we are paying the price for their lack of seriousness.

The Pentagon’s own count, as of the middle of this month, is 21 American service members dead and 865 wounded in connection with the Iran operations. Trump stood in Georgia on 16 October and called it a “military exercise” while he was talking about the stock market. Before that it was “small potatoes.”

Twenty-one coffins. Small potatoes. Those are his words, and they belong next to each other in the record for as long as the record exists.

Obama’s line underneath all of it is the one that’ll do the damage in Michigan. Iran is in a stronger strategic position now than before the war started. The Drive-Thru Despot of Palm Beach started a war to make Iran weaker and handed them the keys to Hormuz. That’s the whole Art of the Deal in one trade: you give away the thing you wanted and you pay for the privilege.

And then Hegseth copped it. In Cleveland he’d gone harder on the same bit: “You know he’s working his hair, because that’s how warriors look.” If you’d told me a year ago that the most devastating thing anyone would say about the Secretary of Defense was a question about his hair, I’d have laughed. But that’s the Blow-Dried Brigadier done in two sentences. The bloke who mandated testosterone screening for the troops, who talks about warriors not weirdos, who wants executions on a livestream like it’s the footy, reduced to a man standing in a bathroom at 6am with a tub of product and a dream. Every sparkie on every site in Australia has worked with that bloke. He’s never the one who can actually do the job.

“These are not serious people.” Obama used it in both cities. It’s the line of the campaign, and it works because it’s true at every level. The bloke in charge of the nuclear codes spends more time on his part than on the Pacific.

THAT WELL-KNOWN EVIL EMPIRE

Now, the Canada bit. You lot know this is where IFLA lives. Obama walked straight into our shed and picked up our tools.

▶️ Obama on tariffs, Canada and the $40 trillion

Oil prices aren’t the only reason prices keep going up. Although they’re the primary driver of it, there’s also this whole tariff business. And this is especially important for Michigan. Our current president loves tariffs. Loves them. That’s his one economic policy. Tariffs, they’re going to be great. The greatest tariffs ever. And he was warned at the time, when you impose tariffs, consumers pay the tab. It’s not just the goods that are imported that we buy, that are made in other countries. In a place like Michigan and the auto industry, you got integrated systems between the United States and Canada, so each car requires a whole bunch of parts from a whole bunch of places. So he was warned, this will drive prices up. This does not lower prices. And by the way, that’s exactly what happened. And the weirdest thing is, he’s the toughest when it comes to tariffs and trade wars on that well-known evil empire, Canada. That historical adversary of ours. Canada. Canada. It’s your neighbor. It’s a few minutes drive over the bridge. These are the people who gave us Martin Short and maple syrup. They are the nicest people. They’re so nice, and somehow we’ve gotten them so mad, because they’re just constantly being abused and talked about, and talking about annexing their country, making it a 51st state. And so rather than these tariffs bringing down the deficits like he said he would, they’re driving up your prices. And now we are running a debt to the tune of $40 trillion. I can’t resist pointing out, by the way, when I was president, we were in the middle of the worst financial crisis. All these Republicans are all deficits, deficits, debt, debt. You got to do something about it. And now, $40 trillion. Crickets. What happened? What happened? Seems deficits only matter when a Democratic president is in office. So anyway, you would think that with all this going on, at least our current president would have passed some legislation to try to bring down prices. But no. The only bill they have passed of any significance was a trillion dollar tax break that mostly benefits the richest Americans.

That well-known evil empire. He let it hang, and the room in Detroit, where you can literally see Windsor out the window, howled, because the people who gave America Martin Short and maple syrup are the nicest people on the continent and somehow Washington has gotten them so mad.

I’ve written about forty thousand words on that somehow, and the somehow is a bloke who stood up and said he’d annex a G7 ally and then wondered why they stopped buying Kentucky bourbon and started building their own steel mills.

And then the $40 trillion, followed by crickets. Every Republican who screamed about the deficit from 2009 to 2016 has gone as quiet as a bottle-o at nine on a Sunday, and Obama didn’t even need the punchline, he just said the number and waited. That thunderous fuckwit, the Treasurer of Tomfoolery, and his spineless little cronies ran up a forty-trillion-dollar tab while crying about deficits like a bunch of sooking toddlers. The swamp-donkey didn’t build a damn thing except a monument to his own greed, and he left every sycophantic wanker in his wake to choke on his financial garbage.

MASKED AGENTS

He went to the border next, and this is the part I’m going to leave alone, because he said it in words short enough for the Drive-Thru Despot to read without moving his lips, and nothing I add would make it land harder.

▶️ Obama on immigration enforcement

I do not recall anybody campaigning on sending masked agents running through our streets. I don’t recall anybody talking about law-abiding citizens being arrested and detained and shot and killed. We did not ask for that. That’s not how you get our border under control.

He’d said in the same breath that he believes in an orderly border, that he’d been criticised by his own side for tightening enforcement when he was in office. So this isn’t a bloke who thinks the border should be a turnstile. It’s a bloke who knows the difference between enforcement and a masked man shooting a citizen in a car park, and who has watched that difference get erased on purpose.

SADDAM HUSSEIN OPENED A CHEESECAKE FACTORY

Right, this is the one you lot have probably all seen on the socials, the one that dropped me to the floor like a handful of freshly shredded onions had swan-dived straight into my eyeballs.

▶️ Obama on the White House renovations

But let’s be honest, and I’m not telling you something you don’t know. Does anybody really think this guy is spending all that much time thinking deeply on these issues? I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but he is very focused on home renovation. He should be on HGTV. Guy is building a ballroom that is bigger than the White House. Paved over the Rose Garden. Paved it over. Put a helicopter pad on the south lawn. And then there is just gold everywhere. What’s up with the gold? I mean, he’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. It’s just gold everywhere. He is clearly not focused on lowering prices for you.

That’s the Sultan of Spackle, done.

Nine hundred million dollars and counting in construction on the people’s house, by The Hill’s tally. A ballroom bigger than the bloody building it’s bolted to, the Rose Garden concreted over like a Bunnings car park, a helipad for a bloke who’s never been on time to anything, and gold slapped on everything that stood still long enough, like a dictator’s dunny in a country that’s about to have a currency crisis.

Any tradie who’s ever been called out to fix a reno some rich prick did himself knows the look. It’s the look of a man who’s never once asked “what does this cost” because he’s never once paid the fucking invoice, and the shonky bastard has been doing it his whole life. The Ballroom Bankrupt of Mar-a-Lardo quoted low on a whole country, took the deposit, and the difference now is that the invoice has your name on it.

And for the record, the Cheesecake Factory is a real chain, it’s enormous and it’s beige, and the menu is longer than the Constitution. Obama didn’t pick it by accident. He picked the one restaurant in America whose entire aesthetic is “more is more, and also there’s a lot of it,” then he put Saddam in the kitchen, and that’s a joke with a structural engineer behind it, because the whole gag only stands up if you’ve seen the gold.

GRIFTING ON YOUR DIME

Then the serious one. The one where he put the jokes down for a minute.

▶️ Obama on the corruption

Now, the one thing that the current president is focused on, other than home improvements, is enriching himself and his family and his cronies. Just look in the last couple weeks. And I just want to be clear here. This is all documented. You can just look it up. I’m not making it up. You would have thought I was making it up, but I’m not. We’ve got a US ambassador shaking down a donor to pay off her credit card bills, $100,000. We learned a Venezuelan billionaire wanted a pardon. So he paid one of Trump’s personal lawyers $50 million to be general counsel of a company nobody knows anything about. And lo and behold, the pardon falls out of the sky. This is a culture that’s set at the top. We have never seen a president excel in straight up grifting on your dime like this. Never seen a president so intent on selling favors like this. We have lost count. Vote. Because we have lost count. See, this group’s a quick study. We had lost count of all the deals he and his family have done. You can’t keep up. Meme coins, taxpayer funded contracts for his kids’ companies. As Abdul mentioned, the guy’s become billions of dollars wealthier in office. Nobody disputes this. Nobody denies it. It’s just, how do you do that when you’re supposed to be looking out for you?

Nobody disputes this, and that’s the part that should keep a Republicunt senator awake at night and apparently doesn’t. The grift has stopped being a rumour and started being a line item, with the meme coins and the contracts sitting in the ledger next to a pardon that fell out of the sky fifty million dollars after a cheque cleared, and not one Republicant in Congress, Obama said, has lifted a finger to stop any of it.

I’ve called this bloke a lot of things in this rag. Obama said no president has ever excelled at straight-up grifting on the public’s dime the way this one does, in a cardigan voice, and it landed harder than anything I’ve got in the fucking drawer.

THE ONLY THING THEY DRAINED

And then, because he’s a professional, he brought in the callback.

▶️ Obama on the swamp, the Reflecting Pool and the circuit breaker

You remember, roll back the tape. We’re going to drain the swamp. The only thing they drained is the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, because some no-bid contract got it all messed up, and then they tried to blame it on this three-time Olympian. You remember that? Said he vandalized it, and they had to drop the case, because it was foolishness. And we could just go down the list. Now, like it or not, and remember, don’t boo, because I’m going to say this. Like it or not, we got two more years of this administration. That’s how our system of government works. We are stuck with that. But you know what? We’re not stuck with a spineless Congress and Republican governors who are enabling all this lawlessness and corruption and indifference to working people. We’re not stuck with those who will enable policies that take more and more out of your paychecks and your healthcare and drive up inflation. We’re not stuck with that. This election is our last best chance to at least rein in some of the foolishness of this administration. It is the circuit breaker in the system. We got to flip that circuit breaker. Bring some accountability to this government.

He said he’d drain the swamp, and the only thing that got drained besides Drumpf’s brain cells was the Reflecting Pool, by a no-bid mate’s contract, after which they tried to pin it on an Olympian. The Reflecting Pool Plumber of Pennsylvania Avenue couldn’t even drain the right fucking thing, which is about what you’d expect from a swamp-donkey.

DONALD WHO?

Now here’s a bit the clip-cutters missed, and it’s the funniest thing in the speech, because it’s about the cowards rather than the king.

▶️ Obama on the Republicans suddenly forgetting Trump’s name

Now, I almost, and I emphasize almost, feel bad for their Republican opponents. Almost. Because after spending the last couple years just singing this president’s praises, doing anything he asked, they’ve now come to realize, oops, folks are kind of upset with all these broken promises. So what are they doing? Well, there are a number of strategies. Number one, they’re pretending they’ve never heard of the guy. Donald who? What? No, you don’t know the guy. They avoid the subject. And what they’re doing, which is par for the course, is running all kinds of scary ads to make you think Democrats are radicals or communists or jihadists or the woke police that will come arrest you and force feed you tofu instead of hamburgers. We are not going to fall for that okey-doke. We are not going to be bamboozled like that.

Donald who. Two years of ring-kissing and “the President is always right,” two years of voting for every tariff and every war funding bill with a hand on the heart, and now, ten days out, every Republican in a swing seat has come down with a sudden and total amnesia about the name on the hat.

He named them, too. Mike Rogers, running for Senate, who called the tariffs “masterful” while they were killing manufacturing jobs in Michigan and spent months cheerleading the Iran war. That spineless shit-weasel spent years licking the mongrel’s boots and cheering every half-witted tariff and bloody war, and now he’s hoping nobody asks who he’s been working for. John James, running for governor, who by Obama’s count voted six times to support the war and to keep the tariffs on Canada. Snivelling wankers, the pair of them, pretending they never heard of the bloated prick.

And the tofu. I’ve been waiting for a Yank politician to say out loud what the attack ads actually are, and he did it in one line: the woke police are coming for your snag. It’s the same ad they’ve run against every Democrat since the Reagan years and it’s the only one they’ve got left, because the alternative is running on the record, and the record is a six-dollar diesel pump. The whole lying mob of them are sweating through their cheap suits because the diesel’s rooted and their excuses are complete fucking garbage.

I STARRED IN IT

This is the one that got me.

El-Sayed is a Muslim doctor, born and raised in Michigan, captain of three school sports teams, the kind of CV the other side usually frames and hangs in the foyer. Instead they’ve spent the campaign doing to him exactly what they did to Obama for eight years, and Obama, standing next to him, didn’t make a speech about it. He just said the quiet part in the plainest voice he’s got.

▶️ Obama on the playbook

And I can also tell you this from experience. Whenever a movement builds to challenge that broken system, the people who benefit from the status quo will say and do anything to stop that train from coming. They will use lies, and they will use fear, and they will use division, and they may even use your name or your faith to somehow suggest that you are dangerous and less than trustworthy and less patriotic and less American than they are. We have seen this movie before. I starred in it. I’ve got a long-form birth certificate to prove it. This stuff didn’t work on me. Not in Michigan. It’s not going to work on Abdul.

The bloke who built his whole political career on the birther lie, the Long-Form Liar of Mar-a-Lardo, still can’t say the name Obama without leaning on the middle one like it’s a punchline, and that gutless prick was down in Georgia on Saturday night doing it again to a crowd that laughs on cue. The bloke he spent five years calling a foreigner was in Detroit, holding up the long-form, next to a Muslim kid from Bloomfield, telling ten thousand people it didn’t work then and it won’t fucking work now.

He never said Trump’s name in that passage because he didn’t need to, and every bastard in the gym knew exactly who starred opposite him.

NOT THE TIME FOR REAL HOUSEWIVES

He came back to the “not serious people” line near the end, and this time he put the knife where it goes.

▶️ Obama on serious times and unserious people

And that’s the reason why we need serious people in Washington and in state capitals. These are serious times. This is not the time for reality TV. This is not the time for Real Housewives, except on television, but not in our politics. And what’s striking about this moment is just how unserious these people are. The damage they do is serious, but they don’t even seem to be doing their homework. People who are more interested in performance and flexing and putting people down instead of lifting them up.

A reality TV host in the Oval Office and a Fox weekend host at the Pentagon, and in Ohio a biotech bloke running for governor on an ad about his opponent’s abusive childhood. The damage these people do is serious and the people doing it are not, and the line about not doing their homework is the most Obama insult ever written, because it explains everything from the Reflecting Pool to the ballroom in a single phrase.

A minute later he went further, and this was the straight bit, the bit I’d bold if I was allowed. A culture where anything goes, he said. Where the highest offices in the land think it’s fine to lie and cheat and bully. Where money is the only measure of a person’s worth, and that’s the message kids get every single day: if you’re not rich, you don’t count.

You can hear the father in it more than the candidate. That narcissistic arseclown turned the whole country into a circus for his own benefit while pocketing the cash, and the rotten prick cares about no one but himself. The deceitful mongrel and his greedy mates left a trail of absolute garbage behind them, and every kid in the country got the lesson that basic decency means fuck all next to a fat bank account.

THE BLOKE IN THE PAINT SHOP

And then he told a story about a spray painter, and I had to put the coffee down.

▶️ Obama on the UAW bloke who won the lottery

Back when I was president, we made a bet on the auto industry. A whole bunch of plants had closed, and Michigan was teetering, and everybody was, no bailouts for the auto industry. I said, no, no, we’re going to restructure, but we’re going to make these work, because communities count on this, and we believe in making cars here in America. And so I came to Detroit, and I visited Chrysler’s Jefferson North plant, and some of y’all remember, some employees there had recently won the lottery, and the guy who bought the winning ticket was a proud UAW member who worked in the paint shop. And everybody assumed he was going to retire after he had the winning ticket, and everybody would have understood if he had said, all right, I’m going to kick it in the Bahamas. But that’s not what he did. He used some of the winnings to buy some new American flags for his hometown, and then he got right back to work. He was on the assembly line after he’d won the lottery, because he knew there was something more important than money. Because he knew he had friends and a community and a sense of purpose and pride in a job well done. He drew a sense of meaning from contributing to his community.

Mask on, two-pack in the gun, the fucking fumes you’re not supposed to think about, and the hours of sanding and masking up that nobody ever sees, all of it for the moment you peel the tape off a panel and the line is dead straight and the finish is the kind you’d put your name to without being asked. There’s a reason blokes who do that work don’t walk away from it the day they come into money, and it’s that the money was never what got them out of bed. The finish got them out of bed, and being the bloke who did it right got them out of bed, and no lottery ticket on earth replaces that.

Obama put that man on a stage in Detroit, ten days out, as the counter-argument to everything in the Cheesecake Factory. One bloke wins the lottery, buys his town some new flags, and is back on the line Monday morning with the mask on. The other bloke inherited a fortune and ran six businesses into bankruptcy, and he’s spending the presidency gold-plating the dunny while the paint-shop bloke’s grandkids pay six bucks a gallon for diesel.

Which one of them do you reckon knows what a job well done looks like?

FLIP THE CIRCUIT BREAKER

Here’s what I keep coming back to.

Trump needs the yelling. He needs the rally crowd and the hats stapled to the noggins and the ninety minutes of grievance karaoke, carrying on like a pork chop in front of a servo full of people who still think the diesel price is somebody else’s fault, because the noise is the product. Take the noise away and there’s nothing underneath but a ballroom invoice and a casualty report.

Obama walked into two rooms in two rust-belt cities, in a quiet voice, with a list, and did more damage in one Saturday arvo than the entire party managed in the first year of this term, because the list was true and everyone in the room was already living it: the four at the bowser, the six on the diesel, the cousin who came home from the Gulf in a box the President calls small potatoes, the Canadian mate over the bridge who won’t return the call anymore, and the gold.

The gold is the tell, and it’s always the gold. Every tinpot strongman in history ends up in a room full of gold leaf with the lights going out across the country and the generals doing their hair, and every one of them reckons it’s the first time anyone’s noticed. Obama noticed, in two cities on the one day, with early voting already open in Michigan, and he told ten thousand people in Cleveland and a chockers gym in Detroit that this election “can be an inflection point,” “a course correction,” and that it’s “hard to stop change when its time has come.” Then he told them to flip the circuit breaker on this gold-plated, grifting, gutless, Gulf-war-starting cunt and his spineless mates in Congress, who’d sell their own nans for a safe seat and a photo with the bloated blubbering bloke.

He never raised his voice once, because he didn’t need to. The receipts did the shouting.

IFLA ~ Still Picking Gold Leaf Out Of The McNuggets ~ Texas Mom, Maizy & Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY THING IN DETROIT THAT WASN’T SICK AND TIRED

For our American readers, who this week got to watch a former president do a full Aussie-grade evisceration without a single swear word, here’s the key to the bits we added back in.

Arseclown: A fool with a full routine, a costume and a horn, who’d like you to watch. The one in the Oval Office has a ballroom.

Arvo: Afternoon. Obama did Cleveland in the arvo and Detroit at night. Big day for a bloke with grey in his hair.

Bastard: Swings from venom to affection on tone alone. “Every bastard in the gym” is affection. “Shonky bastard” is not.

Bottle-o: Bottle shop. Liquor store. Dead quiet at nine on a Sunday, which is the noise Republicans now make about the deficit.

Bowser: Petrol pump. The number on it is the only poll that matters, and in Michigan it starts with a four.

Bunnings: The hardware chain. Enormous car parks, which is apparently the design brief for the Rose Garden now.

Carrying on like a pork chop: Making a loud, theatrical fuss over nothing. Ninety minutes of it, in Georgia, on Saturday night.

Chockers: Packed to the walls. The gym at Cass Tech. Not the Rose Garden, which is now concrete.

Chook: Chicken. A chook shed with a fox in it is loud. So was Detroit.

Copped it: Got hit, took the hiding. Cocksbreth copped it over his hair.

Cunt: In Australia, context is everything. Can be the worst word in the language or a term of deep affection. The one in the closer is not the affectionate kind.

Deadset: Absolutely, no argument. Deadset, watching him squirm is better than free booze.

Dunny: Toilet. The one with gold on it, now.

Fair dinkum: Genuine, true, no exaggeration. Fair dinkum, it was a demolition.

Fucknuckle: A fuckwit with tenure. Commits to the idiocy on camera, then whines about fake news when someone plays the tape.

Fuckwit: A person of deeply limited ability who is nonetheless in charge of something. See: diesel.

Globulating: A house coinage, and no, it’s not a typo. The state of a man who has stopped being a shape and started being a process.

Gumtree: The classifieds site. Your Craigslist, with more utes and fewer murders. The Gumtree Gatsby promised the world and sold you a lemon with no rego.

Lard-arse: A fat bloke, said without affection. The one rotting in his own bullshit while the tape plays.

Mongrel: Literally a mixed-breed dog. On a human, resentment, every time. Rogers spent years licking the mongrel’s boots.

Nans: Grandmothers. The one person whose opinion of you is final, and the one the swing-seat Republicans would sell for a safe seat.

Noggin: Head. The thing the red cap is stapled to.

Rooted: Broken, finished, beyond saving. The diesel is rooted. So are the excuses.

Servo: Service station. Gas station. Where the rally crowd fills up and blames somebody else.

Shit-weasel: A sneaky, low-grade operator. Mike Rogers, in two words.

Shonky: Dodgy, held together with hope and liability waivers. The shonky bastard has never once paid the invoice.

Snag: Sausage. The thing the woke police are apparently coming to replace with tofu.

Sooking: Having a cry about it. Deficits, in this case, after running one up to forty trillion.

Sparkie: Electrician. The one on every site who spends more time on his hair than the job. There’s always one.

Stuffed up: Botched. What the subbie did. What the no-bid contractor did to the Reflecting Pool.

Subbie: Subcontractor. The bloke a developer hires and then doesn’t pay.

Tradie: Tradesperson. Someone who knows what a reno costs because they’ve actually paid an invoice.

Truckie: Truck driver. The one paying six dollars for diesel and voting accordingly.

Two-pack: Two-part paint, the hard-wearing stuff that goes through a spray gun. The finish you’d put your name to.

Ute: Pickup truck. The thing the teenager backed into the carport. Tomfoolery.

Wanker: A self-aggrandising fool fond of his own opinions. Travels in cabinets.

Yank: American. Affectionate. Mostly.

IT LOOKS AESTHETICALLY FUCKING FANTASTIC!