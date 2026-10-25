I Fucking Love Australia

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Jennifer Kass's avatar
Jennifer Kass
1d

Barack Obama in front of a cheering crowd getting thousands of people to laugh at the Toddler in Chief.... This is Trump's worst nightmare. A smart and beloved black man pulling the curtain back and showing how worthless he is all the while making people laugh about it. If only Obama had worn his Nobel Peace Prize. It may have prompted the moment we've all been waiting for!

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SandraLea's avatar
SandraLea
1d

Obama is a true statesman. He’s one of the few left in my country. And he brings oratory to new heights. I wish he was still in elected office because we dearly need him.

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