Australia followed America into every war it ever started. Our reward: a tariff for slavery we don’t practise, a 100 per cent tax on our medicine, and a $368 billion invoice for submarines we may never see.

Let’s start with the scoreboard, because the scoreboard is the whole fucking story here.

Gallipoli, the Western Front, Kokoda, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf, Afghanistan, Iraq: every single time Washington picked up the phone, Australia answered before the second bloody ring. We’re the only country on Earth that’s fought beside the United States in every major conflict since World War 1, and that’s not Britain, that’s not Canada, that’s us. We sent our kids to die in their wars, in jungles and deserts most MAGAs couldn’t find on a fucking map if it slapped them in the temporal lobe, and we did it without ever asking what was in it for us, because that’s what mates are supposed to fucking do. Just lean into Canada and ask those awesome cunts what mateship means to this administration if you need a shortcut.

And as of 2pm today, Genghis Tan has looked at a century of Australian blood soaked into foreign soil and decided what we really owed him was another 2.5 per cent.

This isn’t a threat anymore, it’s done, signed, sealed and live: Australia cops a 12.5 per cent tariff on our exports to America as part of a fresh round hitting 60 countries at once. But before you even get to the rate, clock the lie, because the lie is the load-bearing wall of this entire shitshow.

The Lie

Rewind to February, when the US Supreme Court took one look at his beloved tariff regime and torched the cunt, ruling the bloke never had the legal power to impose it in the first place. His own hand-stacked court, and even they couldn’t cop it. So what did Tsar-a-Lago do? Within 24 hours he’d rammed through a replacement surcharge under a different law and sworn on a stack of his own unsold Bibles that it was “temporary”. A stopgap, he reckoned, a bridge, just until things settle down folks, believe me.

Well that “temporary” tariff expired this week, and its replacement went live within hours, dressed in a brand new legal costume and set at a higher fucking rate. Temporary, my arse. This bloke’s tariffs are temporary the way a mate crashing on your couch is temporary, which is to say 6 months later the prick’s eaten everything in your fridge, he’s calling your dog by a different name, and somehow now YOU owe HIM rent.

It was never temporary and it was never going to be, and every galah in Canberra who took the word at face value should hand back their lanyard. He lied to 60 countries simultaneously and straight-faced, the same way he lies about crowd sizes, hurricane maps, and whose bed he was photographed near at Epstein’s joint. “Temporary” in Trumpspeak means “until my lawyers find a statute you can’t sue me under”, and he treats his oldest allies exactly the way he treated his Atlantic City contractors: string the poor bastards along, change the terms halfway through, stiff them on the invoice, then dare them to do something about it. We’re not a partner to this man, we’re a subcontractor he’s planning to bankrupt, and anyone who’s ever chased a dodgy builder for a progress payment knows precisely the flavour of prick we’re dealing with.

The Slavery Smear

And the legal costume this time? Strap yourself in, because it’s forced labour. The White House reckons Australia has failed to police slavery in its supply chains, so we’ve been sorted into the naughty tier with a 12.5 per cent penalty. Australia, the country whose Modern Slavery Act passed federal parliament with unanimous support, every single party, including the ones who couldn’t agree on what day it is if you handed them a calendar and a compass.

Trade Minister Don Farrell didn’t fuck about:

“These tariffs are unjustified, inconsistent with our free trade agreement, and should be removed.” - Trade Minister Don Farrell

Should be removed, bless his cotton socks. Don, mate, this bloke doesn’t remove tariffs, he reincarnates the bastards. The last one “expired” and came back the same afternoon wearing a fake moustache and a human rights excuse.

Richard Marles, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, piled on and pointed out the bleeding obvious:

“Some of the strongest laws in the world.” - Richard Marles, on the Australian forced labour legislation the US just declared inadequate

And before anyone reckons this is just Australia sooking, the Kiwis copped the identical treatment: same 12.5 per cent, same day, same slavery smear, and their Trade Minister Todd McClay called it exactly what it is:

“The investigation provides a legal pretext for broad tariffs rather than effectively combating forced labour.” - NZ Trade Minister Todd McClay

A legal pretext. That’s a Five Eyes trade minister, on the record, saying the human rights excuse is a fucking costume. Both halves of Anzac, hit with the same smear, in the same executive order. He didn’t even have the decency to insult us individually.

Meanwhile the administration’s trade consigliere Jamieson Greer is doing laps of the press gallery claiming decades of “moral suasion” failed to stamp out forced labour, so tariffs it is. Moral suasion. From the country that pays incarcerated blokes cents an hour to fight its wildfires and staff its call centres, from the country whose constitution literally still permits slavery as punishment for a crime, from the administration deporting its agricultural workforce so fast that farmers are ringing prisons begging for pickers. Being lectured on forced labour by these grubs is like being breathalysed by a bloke who can’t stand up, or copping a hygiene citation from a bin chicken while it’s headfirst in your kebab.

And since we’re throwing rocks like excited teens on a railroad bridge, let’s have a proper squiz inside the glass house. America has more human beings behind bars than any other nation on Earth, roughly 2.3 million of them, an incarceration rate that laps every other developed country on the planet.

And the 13th Amendment that supposedly abolished slavery? It contains an exception clause you could drive a prison bus through: slavery is banned “except as a punishment for crime”. They didn’t abolish it, they rezoned the fucker.

The cotton farm became the concrete farm, and that’s not a figure of speech: Louisiana’s biggest prison, Angola, is a literal former slave plantation where predominantly Black inmates still pick crops in the fields, under armed guards on horseback, for cents an hour, in the year of our Lord 2026. Elsewhere in the land of the free, blokes are stamping licence plates for a dollar-something a day, or for absolutely nothing at all in Texas and Alabama, and fighting wildfires for loose change. If that’s not commercialised forced labour, then the phrase has no meaning left.

Honestly, given the choice, you’d rather be swinging a pick on a cobalt line than punching out number plates for 40 cents an hour while bunking with a bloke named Bubba, and the fact that’s even a coin flip tells you everything about the moral authority behind this tariff.

Albo, our PM, for any American readers wondering who actually foots the bill:

“Tariffs are actually a penalty on consumers in the United States.” - Anthony Albanese

And here’s the number that turns the insult into outright farce: America runs a trade surplus with Australia and has for decades, meaning we buy more of their shit than they buy of ours, and under the free trade agreement we signed in good faith the money already flows Washington’s way. Taxing us anyway isn’t economics, it’s a standover racket run by a Bunnings carpark Napoleon who couldn’t successfully invade a Sizzler buffet if the staff propped the doors open and carried the fat cunt to the salad bar.

The Medicine Cabinet Mugging

But wait, as they say on the shopping channels the Führer of Fox and Friends gets his policy ideas from, there’s more.

On 2 April he signed an executive order slapping a 100 per cent tariff on patented pharmaceuticals and their ingredients made outside the US, which doubles the price of our medicine at the border, and buried in the fine print is the detail that should have every Australian spitting their flat white clean across the room: the EU got a carve-out at 15 per cent, Japan got 15, South Korea got 15, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, a country you could fit inside a Westfield carpark with room left over for the sausage sizzle, got 15, and the UK scored a sweetheart deal even lower than that.

Australia got nothing. No carve-out, no deal, full fucking freight. The ally that’s bled for America in every war since 1918 gets a worse pharmaceutical tariff than Liechtenstein, a nation whose entire military could carpool in a Tarago.

And the timing is the kicker, because for the big manufacturers that order takes effect 120 days after signing, which lands on 31 July, next fucking week, a whole 7 days after the forced labour tariff goes live. Two hits, same fortnight, same target, same so-called mate. That’s not trade policy, that’s a one-two combination from a coward who only swings at blokes holding his beer.

Australia shipped roughly $1.91 billion worth of pharmaceuticals to the US last year, a huge slab of it from Melbourne’s CSL, the blood plasma and vaccine giant that’s already poured more than $3 billion into American manufacturing and created 6,500 jobs for actual Americans, and their reward for investing in the joint is a gun to the head: shift the rest of your production onshore or pay double at the door. Health Minister Mark Butler called it “deeply disappointing and deeply concerning”, which is minister-speak for what the rest of us said over breakfast, loudly, with both fucking syllables.

The extortion is written right into the order too, because if you relocate production to the US your tariff drops to 20 per cent, and if you bend the knee fully and accept his pricing terms it vanishes altogether. That’s not a tariff, that’s a protection racket with a presidential seal on it. Nice pharmaceutical industry you’ve got there, Australia, shame if something happened to it.

The $368 Billion IOU

Which brings us to the submarines, and if you’re not already throwing things, do a few stretches first, because this is the main event.

Under AUKUS, Australia has committed $368 billion over three decades in the biggest defence purchase in our nation’s history, and we’ve already handed the Americans $500 million and then another $800 million, real money, wired to Washington, as instalments on a $3 billion sweetener whose entire purpose is expanding THEIR shipyards. Sit with that for a second: we are paying the United States billions of dollars to upgrade its own submarine industry, on a promise that somewhere in the 2030s they might sell us a few pre-loved Virginia-class boats, if and only if they decide they can spare them, and there’s no guarantee, there’s never been a guarantee, it’s a layby scheme where the shop keeps your deposit AND the telly.

And while our money was landing in their accounts, what was the Bedminster Politburo doing? Running a formal review of the whole deal to check whether it was sufficiently “America First”, led by a bloke with a documented history of scepticism about handing Australia anything at all. We kept paying right through the review, payment after payment, on schedule, like good little allies, straight into the pockets of a regime that was simultaneously auditing whether to honour its own end and drafting tariffs against us with the other hand. Carl von Clownswitz over here is running the most sophisticated military strategy of his career and the enemy is his own fucking side.

Let me put it in terms even he could follow. Imagine your mate asks to borrow your ute, and you say yes, and you also pay to service his ute, fill his tank and re-gravel his driveway, and then the bastard charges YOU a fee for the privilege, tells the whole pub you keep slaves, and doubles the price of your nan’s heart medication on the way out. That’s the alliance right now, and that’s where 100 years of mateship has landed: on the kerb, in the rain, next to his other empties, because that’s what we are to this bloke. Not an ally, not a mate, just rubbish, something you use, lie to, and drag out to the nature strip when you hear the truck coming.

The Anzac Ledger

Here’s the part where I stop being funny for a minute, because some things aren’t.

There are 102,000 names on the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial, and a brutal share of them died in wars America led. Five hundred and twenty-one Australians came home from Vietnam in boxes. Forty-one died in Afghanistan, a war we joined within weeks of September 11 because our mate was hurting and that’s what you do. We invoked the ANZUS treaty for them, the first and only time it’s ever been invoked, and we did it FOR America, not the other way round.

Australian farmers lost sons at Long Tan and Australian tradies lost brothers in Oruzgan, and Australian families have folded flags on more American-led battlefields than any other nation on Earth, and not once, not one single time, did we send Washington an invoice for the blood.

And it’s not just our ledger, because the NZ in Anzac isn’t decorative: New Zealanders climbed out of the same trenches at Gallipoli, bled on the same ridges at Passchendaele, and stood the same watch in the Pacific. Trump tariffed both halves of the Anzac legend on the same day with the same lie. One executive order, two nations’ war dead disrespected, efficient little grub that he is.

Convict-in-chief, a man who dodged the draft with a doctor’s note about his feet and reportedly called the fallen “suckers” and “losers”, has taken that century-long ledger of sacrifice and wiped his arse with it. The Anzac legend, the thing carved into stone in every country town from Broome to Bega, means precisely nothing to a Caligula with a comb-over who measures loyalty in tribute payments, and every dawn service, every bugle, every old digger standing in the cold with his medals on is worth exactly 12.5 per cent to this man, plus handling.

We gave him blood and he wants cash. We gave him cash, $1.3 billion so far with billions more scheduled, and he wants more cash, plus a tariff, plus another tariff, plus our entire pharmaceutical industry relocated to Ohio. There’s a word for a man who sells out the people who fought for him, and history already coined it: he’s the Quisling of Queens, collaborating against his own alliance from the inside.

We sent our kids to die in their wars without ever asking what was in it for us. His answer, a century later: 12.5 per cent, plus GST on your grief.

▶️ Watch the coverage of the tariff announcement, via ABC News:

Tally The Score

Righto, final whistle, count it up, because the Ceaușescu of the Cheeseburger loves a deal, so let’s see who got done.

What Australia gave America: a soldier in every war since 1918, 102,000 names on the wall, the ANZUS treaty invoked in their darkest hour, Pine Gap, Marines rotating through Darwin, a trade surplus in their favour for decades, a free trade agreement, $1.3 billion in submarine payments and counting against a $3 billion pledge to build THEIR shipyards, $3 billion of CSL investment and 6,500 American jobs, unanimous world-leading anti-slavery legislation, and a century of showing up with no questions asked.

What America under this management gave Australia: a “temporary” tariff that was a lie from the day it was signed, a 12.5 per cent replacement live as of 2pm today and justified by a slavery smear so dishonest it should be actionable, a 100 per cent tariff on our medicine while Liechtenstein, LIECHTENSTEIN, gets mates rates, a submarine deal under review by sceptics while they bank our instalments, and not one word of thanks. Not a single fucking one.

That’s the deal, and that’s the great negotiator’s masterpiece: mugging the last friend who still helps him move house, then lying to the cops about what time the mugging happened.

So no, we won’t be taking lectures on labour practices from the Franco of the Food Court, we won’t be grovelling for carve-outs like it’s some enormous favour to pay double for the privilege of being betrayed, and we won’t forget, come the next putird phone call from Washington asking Australia and New Zealand to saddle up for whatever forever fucking war the Spray-Tan Sultanate starts by accident before Christmas, exactly how this felt.

The Anzacs marched into hell for the promise that mateship meant something, and Donald Trump just told 27 million Australians and 5 million Kiwis it’s worth 12.5 per cent. Spoken and deployed exactly like a TEMU fascist.

Lest we forget, mate. Lest we fucking forget.

IFLA ~ Gman

12.5 Per Cent

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AUSSIE-TO-YANK GLOSSARY: BETRAYAL EDITION

A standing feature for our American readers, who keep emailing to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean. Australian and American are technically the same language, the way a mate and an “ally” are technically the same thing: one of them turns up unasked with a ute and helps you move house, and the other one bills you 12.5 per cent for the friendship, doubles the price of your nan’s medication, and keeps the deposit on the submarines. We are currently discovering which one we’ve been all along. Below are today’s terms, decoded for Washington. Use them wisely, or at least loudly.

Anzac The Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, forged in the landings at Gallipoli in 1915, and the closest thing this irreverent country has to a sacred word. We joke about everything here, our dead prime ministers, our live ones, our own mothers, but not this one: the word is literally protected by federal law and you cannot so much as name a biscuit company after it without government permission. It covers both nations in the acronym, which matters this week, because a man who dodged the draft over a sore foot just slapped the same tariff on both halves of it on the same day, with the same lie attached.

cunt The most versatile word in Australian English and the one your HR department fears most. Hostile, neutral or affectionate depending entirely on the adjective bolted to the front: this piece alone contains “torched the cunt” (the Supreme Court, destroying a tariff, approving), “the fat cunt” (your president, standard usage), and “those awesome cunts” (Canada, the highest compliment one nation can pay another). If an Australian calls you a cunt, check the adjective before deciding whether to shout them a beer or leave the country.

mate / mateship The load-bearing wall of the entire national character. A mate is not merely a friend: mateship is the doctrine that you show up, unasked, every time, and never invoice for it, forged in the trenches and carried through every war since. It’s why this piece exists, why the betrayal stings, and why “so-called mate” is among the coldest phrases in the language.

bloke A man, any man, from the Prime Minister down. “The bloke” in this piece is your president; “a bloke who can’t stand up” is your administration’s moral authority. Infinitely flexible, always slightly unimpressed.

bastard Ranges from genuine abuse (”the bastard charges YOU a fee”) to deep sympathy (”the poor bastards” being strung along). Like cunt, direction of travel is set by context, and Australians will use both about the same person in the same sentence without contradiction.

prick A contemptible man. “The flavour of prick we’re dealing with” is a formal taxonomic classification, and anyone who’s chased a dodgy builder for a progress payment has already completed the fieldwork.

sooking Whinging, crying, feeling sorry for yourself. From sook, a crybaby. “Before anyone reckons this is just Australia sooking” means: we checked, and New Zealand copped it too, so this is data, not tears.

bin chicken The Australian white ibis, a filthy, shameless seabird that lives off raided rubbish bins with not one shred of dignity. As an insult, a scavenging grub with its head in the trash. Translates with unsettling precision to a man rooting through a rival's bin while his own sits overflowing in plain view.

bless his cotton socks Maximum-condescension affection, deployed here on Trade Minister Farrell for politely asking a standover man to remove his tariff. The verbal equivalent of patting a labrador that’s just brought you a dead bird.

cop / cops it To receive, involuntarily. Australia cops a tariff, a bloke cops a hygiene citation from a bin chicken. You never cop anything good.

righto The verbal throat-clear before business gets done. “Righto, final whistle” means the fun’s over and the counting starts.

nan Your grandma. It’s her heart medication going up 100 per cent at the border, which is why the pharmaceutical section reads the way it does.

telly The television. In the layby parable, it’s what the shop keeps along with your deposit. See: submarines, again.

pub The parish church of Australian public opinion. Where reputations are settled, where the whole pub gets told you keep slaves, and where this entire piece was effectively drafted in spirit.

flat white Australia’s gift to world coffee, espresso and steamed milk, no foam nonsense. The correct beverage to be spitting across the room when you learn Liechtenstein got a better deal than you.

tradie A tradesperson: sparky, chippy, brickie, spray painter. The backbone demographic of this readership and the blokes who lost brothers in Oruzgan. When we say Australian tradies, we mean the people who actually pay for wars politicians start.

sausage sizzle The barbecue fundraiser outside every Bunnings and polling booth: a snag, white bread, onions, gold coin donation, democracy. Used in this piece as a unit of spare room inside a Westfield carpark, which tells you how small Liechtenstein is.

Bunnings The cathedral-sized hardware chain that doubles as the national town square, chiefly on the strength of the charity sausage sizzle in the car park. A snag in white bread for a couple of bucks is the benchmark unit of cheapness, so to make a serious thing "look like a Bunnings sausage sizzle" is to shrink it to loose change. See also: snag.

WEAK - FEEBLE - DECAYING - SEX OFFENDER - MORON