I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
Jul 24

To my critical-thinking American brothers and sisters, and there are millions of you, I love you with a passion. I can only imagine what it costs you, waking up every morning inside the blast radius of the Nero of the Nuggets, copping the pain and the humiliation while the rest of the world watches through its fingers. And I'll confess this unequivocally: I have never in my life despised a person the way I despise this bloke. Not one. He's lapped the field. Be brave. This shitzleturd will soon be flushed.

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Kayt's avatar
Kayt
Jul 24

It’s time to put our own tactics into play. A million administrative charges on every yank government involvement in Australia. Every Yank ship subject to detailed safety inspection and fined egregiously for every tiny breach. Charge for security and maintenance of the road to Pine Gap per/km, then GST and service and admin charges. If they won’t pay it, close the road for ‘temporary’ repairs. Help the locals file Native Title over that land and increase the rent by a factor of a thousand, every Yank soldier that deploys here has to be ‘vetted’ which of course involves a vetting fee, a service charge, an administrative charge and then GST. Nickel & dime them to death and wrap them up so tightly in red tape they can’t move. Make them accountable. Charge Meta & Google tax on Australian earnings and legislate that they have to provide a 24/7 Help desk located in Australia and that phones have to be answered within 60secs. Use government red tape to strangle them.

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