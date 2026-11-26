Righto, you lot of sharp-eyed little currawongs, grab a cuppa and find a branch, because the bar for statesmanship got lowered overnight and somebody has to go down the hole with a torch to fucking find it.

Jared Kushner is the husband of the boss’s daughter and, on the letterhead, America’s Special Envoy for Peace. He looks like a showroom mannequin somebody handed a security clearance, and this week the nepotism-hire prick sat down for an hour with Mathias Döpfner, the bloke who runs Axel Springer and therefore owns Politico. He told Döpfner that Vladimir Putin has shown restraint in Ukraine by not nuking it yet. CNN’s write-up heard him call Putin a “grand man of politics”. The tape says grandmaster, which is bloody worse.

My first reaction, typed before the kettle boiled, was that this is a family of fucking traitors. The legal meaning of that word is a good deal narrower than my temper, so I’ll lay out the tape and you can pick your own noun. I’ve sat through the whole hour, and mine hasn’t moved.

RESTRAINT MY ARSE: THE ENVOY'S NUCLEAR FAIRY TALE

▶️ Kushner answers a question about Putin’s provocations by praising his restraint, via MD MEETS with Mathias Döpfner

“So far Putin has showed restraint. He’s agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing.”

Have a squiz at the question that produced that answer. Döpfner had asked why Putin keeps poking the West with a radioactive stick, and he came with examples: bombs landing on Polish territory and nuclear satellite experiments in orbit. He even threw in the nuclear suitcase Putin’s people paraded through the Shenzhen summit like a bad carry-on. The envoy looked at that list and came back with the word restraint.

A man invaded his neighbour in February 2022 and has spent nearly five years flattening its power grid, and he gets a gold star for leaving the warheads in the shed. By that logic every pissed bloke who got through Christmas lunch without stabbing his brother-in-law is owed a Nobel and a knighthood.

Not committing nuclear genocide isn’t an act of statesmanship. It’s the bare minimum expected of any world leader, and of most publicans, who clear that bar nightly without threatening to glass the whole street.

Every nuclear threat in this war traces back to one desk in the Kremlin. Putin put his deterrent forces on special alert within days of the invasion and told the world that September he wasn’t bluffing. Now the envoy is thanking the mugger for not pulling the trigger he has been polishing in everyone’s face, and any copper will tell you that a prick who promises not to carry out his own threat is still running a bloody protection racket.

There is a country in this story that showed nuclear restraint, mind you. In 1994 Ukraine handed over the third-largest arsenal on earth in exchange for a signed promise that its borders would be respected. One of the signatures on that paper was Russia’s, and Moscow has been using it as bog roll since 2014. Kyiv did the restrained thing thirty-two years ago and has been getting fucking bombed for it while the mugger collects compliments for basic self-control.

FIVE STARS FOR THE MAN WITH THE NOTEPAD

▶️ Kushner’s character reference for Putin, via MD MEETS with Mathias Döpfner

“He’s definitely a grandmaster of politics. He’s a historic figure.”

The reference runs on from there. Putin turns up very organised and always well prepared, a thoughtful man who takes a lot of notes. It reads like a write-up for a regional sales manager, delivered by a waxwork some bastard left too close to the heater. Historic is a piss-weak bar as well, given the iceberg that met the Titanic was historic and nobody wrote it a reference.

He and Steve Witkoff reckon Putin wants peace and a fresh start with America. Then he added “who knows if that’s truly the intention,” which is a fair question from a punter at the pub and a fucking odd one from the man paid to find out.

Döpfner followed up with the one time he met Putin, more than twenty years ago, after one of his company’s editors-in-chief was shot in Moscow. A normal person hears that and goes quiet for a second. The Dowry Diplomat answered with a guided tour of Putin’s grievances against Bush and Obama, passed along like a waiter reading out the specials, without one bloody word about the editor.

On Friday 20 November, the day after the three-way summit in Shenzhen, Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks of the war on Ukraine’s electricity grid. Eight people were killed.

THE DRONE STRIKE THAT WASN’T

▶️ Kushner states the December attack on Putin’s house as fact, via MD MEETS with Mathias Döpfner

“Then there was the attack the Ukrainians did on Putin’s house at the end of December, which I think pushed him back.”

Nobody asked him about it. He was walking Döpfner through the timeline of the talks and slid it in as settled gospel, the same way a drunk legless uncle tells you the moon landing was faked between bites of turkey.

▶️ The CIA knocks down the Kremlin’s story of a drone attack on Putin’s residence, via PBS News Hour, 31 December 2025

That story has a paper trail, and it leads straight to the bin. The CIA shredded it within days, assessing that Ukraine was not targeting Putin or his residence, and its director briefed the president. On 4 January the Father-in-Law-in-Chief stood on Air Force One and told reporters, “I don’t believe that strike happened.” America’s own spooks had buried the Kremlin’s fable of fucking bullshit before the New Year hangovers cleared.

Eleven months later the son-in-law is still flogging Moscow’s version on a podcast. Either the memo never reached him or he read it and decided the Kremlin’s tasted better. One makes him clueless and the other makes him useful, and I can’t work out which is the more fucking alarming for the Ukrainians sitting in the dark.

WHICH SIDE ARE THESE CLOWNS ON?

“President Putin sees a lot of provocative statements out of Europe and a lot of provocative actions out of Europe.”

Having cleared Putin of all charges, the envoy went looking for someone to blame and found a whole bloody continent. In the nuclear answer he called the war a proxy fight, with Europe funding and arming Ukraine against Russia. Here he relays Putin’s view that the Europeans aren’t ready for peace. One tabloid boiled it down to a warning for Europe to stop provoking Putin, which is the headline writer’s phrasing and not the envoy’s, though you can see how they got there.

He also said he had asked the Europeans and the Ukrainians for a better idea and “nobody’s presented us with one so far.” Europe did present one. Last December its counterproposals went on the table, and Putin waved them off as unacceptable to Russia. So Europe’s actual sin is having no plan Moscow will sign, which amounts to refusing to hand the arsonist the keys and thank him for the smoke damage.

“Kirill Dmitriev, who’s been really an incredible friend of mine.”

Dmitriev is Putin’s envoy and money man, a figure Foreign Policy describes as a Kremlin insider under sanctions. The mediator calls him a mate and Putin’s top aide incredible. On where the border ends up, he told Döpfner, “This isn’t about fairness or who’s right or wrong,” which is the rule in every playground where the bigger kid keeps the lunch money.

Tally the hour. The credit for restraint went to the invader, and the blame landed on Europe twice over, once for provoking him and once for having no ideas. The prick who started the war walked out with a free pass and a thank-you note. I keep asking which side these people are on, and I doubt I’m the only one.

On Thanksgiving morning the Bloodbath Bard of Truth Social posted that he had spent Shenzhen telling Putin to pull his forces back, and described the war as a bloodbath in capital letters. So inside twenty-four hours the family line became that the man running the bloodbath is a model of self-control. Pick a fucking lane, you shameless pair of wankers.

“THE GOOD THING ABOUT THE WAR”

▶️ Kushner sizes up Gaza, via MD MEETS with Mathias Döpfner

“It’s 2 million people, all coastline.”

That is the trust-fund, born-to-rule site foreman running his eye over the block. He looked at two million people and a coastline and saw a development site with sea views, the way a developer looks at a tired car park with good bones.

“The good thing about the war is that Gaza does need to be built. So why build it into what it was?”

At least 74,700 Palestinians have been killed there since October 2023, on the count Middle East Eye cites. About two million people are living in what is left.

In January he stood up at Davos with a slideshow of towers along that coastline and a $25 billion price tag, pricing the skyline with sixty million tons of rubble still on the ground. In this hour he called himself very pro-capitalism, which is a hell of a thing to say over a mass grave you have just described like prime bloody real estate.

Born with the property portfolio, and with the White House gig attached to the marriage certificate, he floats a few inches above the ground the rest of us pay rent on, where one bad week can sink a household. From that height a flattened city looks like an open plot with excellent bones and a fucking opportunity attached.

THE DEFENCE, FOR WHAT IT’S BLOODY WORTH

Fair’s fair, so here is the case for him. Envoys butter up the monster across the table because that’s the job. He told Döpfner that America will decide nothing without the agreement of Europe and Ukraine, and his picture of a win for Kyiv is a country that is sovereign, secure and free to join the EU. He praised Ukraine’s courage. He swears he has no business in Russia or Ukraine. His bigger argument is strategic, that a Russia sitting more neutral toward America helps Washington stare down China. On Gaza he says Palestinians have suffered most, and he has spent the week leaning on Netanyahu to stop blocking the rebuild.

All of it sits on the tape and you can weigh it. My trouble is that flattery is a tool when it buys something, and by his own account this lot has bought fucking nothing, not even a ceasefire. He told Döpfner he tries to find “the best in everyone I meet.” That leaves us with a man who looks for the best in everyone and somehow missed Bucha.

THE CURVE

Grade a war on this curve and every butcher in history walks off with a participation ribbon for not pressing the big red button. The two-bob hardman in the Kremlin keeps the warheads in the shed for the same reason any cunt with a calculator would, which is that he has done the sums on the morning after. Call that virtue and the next peace deal arrives already written in Moscow, countersigned by a tourist who mistook note-taking for a personality.

The same curve runs through Gaza. A penthouse-raised, rubble-pricing arse-clown who can find the good thing in a war was always going to find restraint in a warlord, because from his altitude both are just plots waiting for permits.

Traitor is a courtroom word. It’s still the one in my mouth, and mug is the kindest alternative I’ve got right now.

IFLA ~ Showing Enormous Restraint by Not Throwing the Laptop Off the Deck ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: A GRANDMASTER OF SWEARING, A HISTORIC FIGURE OF SPEECH

Today’s exchange rate: twelve Australian words for one American eyebrow.

Arse-clown: A fool so committed to the bit that his own backside has joined the act. Ranks above a dill and below a minister. Reserved here for men who price rubble.

Bin: The trash can, and the final resting place of bad ideas. When a story leads straight to the bin, it has been weighed, found to be rubbish and filed accordingly. The CIA keeps a big one.

Bloke: A man. Any man. The word carries no judgement on its own, which is why it needs help: a good bloke will lend you his ute, and the other kind becomes a special envoy.

Bloody: The national intensifier, fitted as standard to every Australian sentence. Polite enough for your nan and sharp enough for parliament. Americans make do with “very”, God love them.

Bog roll: Toilet paper. The bog is the toilet, and the roll is what you reach for when a signed security guarantee isn’t handy. Russia skipped the roll.

Car park: A parking lot. Flat, grey and usually next to something better. Also, on this week’s evidence, a foreign policy.

Copper: A police officer. Not the metal, unless he’s been left out in the rain. Knows a protection racket when he hears one described on a podcast.

Cuppa: A cup of tea, and the first response to every Australian emergency, from a death in the family to a nuclear briefing. Nothing gets discussed until the kettle has boiled. This piece was typed before it did, which explains the language.

Currawong: A big black-and-white mountain bird with yellow eyes that misses nothing and judges everything. It will watch you eat a sandwich the way a prosecutor watches a witness. That makes it the ideal reader.

Flogging: Selling, usually something dodgy and usually with enthusiasm. A bloke flogs watches from a car boot or Moscow’s talking points from a podcast chair. It can also mean stealing or a beating, and context sorts it out.

Glass: As a verb, to hit someone with a drinking glass, which is how a quiet pub becomes a crime scene. Publicans prevent it nightly and nobody calls them statesmen for their trouble.

Mate: A friend. Also a stranger or a sworn enemy, depending on tone. When a peace mediator calls the other side’s envoy a mate, the tone you want is the worried one.

Mug: A fool who has been played and hasn’t noticed yet. A mug punter is the bloke the casino sends a Christmas card to. It’s the kindest word available for a man who thanks the mugger.

Piss-weak: Feeble, gutless, well below the standard required. A piss-weak effort is one your grandmother would be ashamed of. A piss-weak bar is one an invading dictator can step over without lifting his feet.

Pissed: Drunk. In America it means angry, which causes confusion at weddings. An Australian can be pissed and pissed off at once, and Christmas lunch is where most of us train for it.

Publican: The person who runs the pub. In Australia this outranks most elected offices and carries more real authority. Has never once threatened to level the street over a bar tab.

Punter: An ordinary member of the public, originally one having a bet. The punter pays for everything and gets asked about nothing. Fully entitled to wonder what Putin really wants, unlike the man on the payroll.

Righto: “All right then”, said while standing up and slapping both knees. It signals that the talking is over and the work is starting. No Australian has ever said it and then stayed another hour.

Shed: The backyard building where a bloke keeps his tools and his beer fridge, along with anything he doesn’t want discussed. A sensible place for a lawnmower. A worrying place for a nuclear arsenal.

Squiz: A quick look. You have a squiz and you never take one. Longer than a glance and shorter than an investigation, which still makes it more scrutiny than Putin got in that interview.

Torch: A flashlight. Nobody is storming a castle. It’s what you carry when you go down a hole looking for the bar.

Two-bob: Cheap and small-time, from the old two-shilling coin, worth about twenty cents. A two-bob hardman talks like a heavyweight and fights like a man with a nuclear suitcase and a bad back. See also: the Kremlin.

Wanker: A self-important fool, from a verb your mother would rather you didn’t look up. Available in every country and perfected in politics. Comes in pairs this week.

IN A PARALLEL UNIVERSE SOMEWHERE

THE CURRAWONG