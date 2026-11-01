I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
3h

My gut feelz is telling me instinctively that old Vlad is running out of tic-tocs at a rapid rate. Just like his blabbering flamingo felon mate. 2027 might be our best year in a long while...

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Donald Cheeseman's avatar
Donald Cheeseman
3h

The People are the final voice in our country. When the political separation of powers fails, we are the final check and balance. This is Our Turn and We Have to Fight Mightily. We Have to Lift That Heavy Load Above Our Heads, RAISE our Voices, Shout HELL NO to All the Tin Pan fascist trumpers and their venal leader. On Your Feet. VOTE!!!

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