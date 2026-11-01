Three thousand drones over Russia in a fortnight, five refineries in three days, a Supreme Leader ordering retaliation with no geographic limits, Brent at $118, Alphabet down $758 billion in a month and a Wednesday war the Servo Attendant of Mar-a-Lardo has already pencilled in. The wheels aren’t wobbling, you lot. They’re fucking off entirely.

Righto, you lot of nosy little numbats. Pull up a log, because every fuse on the planet is burning at once this weekend and the bloke holding the matches has an election on Tuesday.

THREE THOUSAND DRONES AND A REIGN OF FUCKING FIRE

Start with the numbers, because they’re Moscow’s own, and those lying bastards don’t round up for anyone.

On Wednesday night, Russia’s Defence Ministry said it shot down 1,214 Ukrainian drones, the most in a single night since the war began. Thursday night it claimed 1,043 more. The Moscow mayor said 862 of Thursday’s came at the capital alone.

All four Moscow airports shut, more than 460 flights were delayed or cancelled across Moscow and St Petersburg, and the whole lot landed while Putin was hosting 22 African heads of state at the Kremlin for his summit dinner. Twenty-two presidents at the table, one shrivelled prick with an arrest warrant carving the roast, and every window in the joint rattling like a servo dunny door in a fucking cyclone.

Add the 1,015 that went into St Petersburg’s oil terminal on 18 October and Ukraine has put north of 3,000 drones into Russian airspace in a fortnight, in the middle of what Washington was calling a pause. I’ve dropped shits with more ceasefire in them than that bloody arrangement, and the clown who announced it still hasn’t noticed it’s over.

Then came Friday morning. Before dawn, Ukrainian FP-1 drones built by Fire Point, the same crew behind the Flamingo missile, flew about 910 kilometres past the front line and landed on the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Samara. By sunrise the monitoring channel Exilenova+ was counting at least eleven separate fires.

Eleven. The Five-Year Fortnight promised Kyiv in three fucking days, and Kyiv lit eleven fires on his refinery before the kettle boiled.

The Samara governor confirmed his air defence and mobile fire crews were “repelling an attack”, which is a bloody generous way of saying some poor sod stood under a sky full of drones with a garden hose and a pissweak prayer. The regional airport shut, and the Planet Labs satellite pass that afternoon showed so much black smoke over the site that nobody could see where the damage ended.

Meanwhile the Pause Button of Palm Beach was still telling every galah who’d listen that Kyiv had folded. Folded. The only thing folded in Samara that morning was the fucking roof. The smoke could see that gormless old fuckwit from orbit, and so could the rest of us.

▶️ Footage of the Novokuybyshevsk refinery burning after the 30 October strike

That plant is Rosneft’s, 8.8 million tonnes a year, and one of the main producers of jet fuel for the Russian military. Fire Point says one of the units it hit is the one that hydrotreats diesel, which is the bit that pays for the war rather than the fucking gift shop. Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak was on the wires the same day: “We had a brief pause, but today, attacks on refineries have resumed.” Three refineries and a gas-chemical complex, by his count, in one night. When the Kremlin’s own bookkeeper is confirming your strikes for you, the message has landed, and some poor bastard in the Rosneft boardroom is on his third bottle of vodka before lunch.

And Samara was only Friday. On Saturday morning the drones were over Ufa, 1,300-odd bloody kilometres from Ukraine, where Rosneft’s Bashneft complex runs three refineries side by side with a combined capacity of 23.5 million tonnes a year, and they still found the right building. The L-35 catalytic reformer at Bashneft-Novoil was on fire by breakfast, local channels reported a second plant hit at the same time, and without that reformer the plant can’t make high-grade motor fuel, only a shitload of smoke. Then overnight into Sunday, the Lukoil NORSI refinery at Kstovo outside Nizhny Novgorod, Russia’s fourth-largest refinery and its second-biggest petrol producer at 15 to 17 million tonnes a year, was reported struck and burning for the second time since August, which is a shorter gap than Vladimir leaves between haircuts.

Add it up and it’s three days, five refinery sites, three regions, and the plants hit this weekend run to roughly a million barrels a day of crude capacity between them. Nobody outside Rosneft and Lukoil knows yet how much of that is actually down, but Fire Point went for the diesel hydrotreater at Samara, the drones went for the reformer at Ufa, and the campaign that shut 17% of Russia’s refining in August just restarted with its best three days of the war. That’s a demolition crew that’s read the bastard’s plans and knows where he parks the fucking car.

And the timing is the whole story. On Thursday night the Wall Street Journal had just published a piece saying Ukraine had quietly stopped hitting Russian refineries under pressure from the Trump administration and would keep its hands in its pockets until after the midterms, and Kyiv had the drones in the air before the ink was dry. Murdoch’s own bloody broadsheet ran the Fold-Line Fabulist’s version of events on Thursday night and had it set on fire by the Ukrainians before the Friday edition hit the doormat. Hands in its pockets, the paper said, and the hands turned out to be on the fucking launch button the whole shitting time.

THE TRUCE NOBODY WAS TOLD ABOUT, IN SHORT

Here’s the three weeks that got us here, deadset as quick as I can tell it.

On 9 October, Trump announced a deal with Putin to buy Russian diesel. Four and a half years into a war the Kremlin started, the US Treasury suspended sanctions on Russian diesel until April 2027 so the pump price would look prettier on polling day. Zelensky pointed out that the money pays for the missiles landing on Ukrainian power plants. Trump’s answer, outside the White House the next day:

▶️ Trump tells reporters it’s “time for Ukraine to get a new president” and blames Zelensky for diesel prices

“I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.” “He wants to make problems for our farmers, our ranchers with diesel fuel because Russia supplies a large portion of the diesel fuel throughout the world.”

On the Sunday, with no warning to anyone in Kyiv, he posted that there was an “ENERGY CEASEFIRE”, “effective immediately”, “both parties have agreed”, “do not break it!” Zelensky found out from social media and told Axios it “was news for me.” Within hours Russia put a strike into a power plant in Kharkiv. Zelensky went on ABC that same morning and said what any sane person would:

▶️ Zelensky on ABC’s This Week with Jonathan Karl

“Don’t attack us. We will stop attack your diesel.” “It’s more difficult to stop Putin than to pressure others.”

Then Kyiv actually stood its refinery campaign down for 72 hours, three whole days of sitting on its hands like a good little ally while the bloke who asked for it went golfing. Russia used the three days to hit every combined heat and power plant in Kyiv and fire more than 850 drones in one stretch. Every bloody plant in the capital, with winter coming, while the “ceasefire” was supposedly on.

Zelensky’s own account of what came back from Washington: “There was all kinds of rhetoric, and no one thanked us for those three days.” Not a phone call, not so much as a fucking fridge magnet.

So on 15 October he said the block was out and put four Flamingos and 69 drones into the Ryazan refinery, and Trump went on Newsmax the next morning and called it “a disgrace”, because Ukraine had “plenty of other targets” it didn’t have to hit. Hit whatever you like, just don’t touch the bit that pays Vladimir’s bills, because that’s the bit the old bastard’s worried about.

Then it went quiet. On 20 October in Oslo, Jared Kushner joined a Zelensky meeting by video link and, according to two US officials, told him that he and Steve Witkoff were spending a lot of time, energy and jet fuel mediating with Moscow, and that a 30-day pause on refineries would be a way for Ukraine to show its gratitude. The Slender Envoy of the Sovereign Wealth Fund wanted a thank-you note for his fucking jet fuel, from a country that’s burning its own furniture to keep the lights on.

Zelensky asked for Patriots, or a mutual ceasefire Russia would actually have to keep, or Starlink inside Russia so his drones could reach the launchers. None of it got far. What Kyiv got instead was its Starlink throttled and the Graham sanctions bill shelved, and Reuters found Russian refinery throughput ended October 25% higher than it started. A quarter more Russian fuel in three weeks, because a property developer in a Gulfstream wanted his arse kissed.

That’s the pause the Journal wrote up on Thursday night. By Sunday morning it was five refineries, a million barrels a day of capacity and 2,257 drones. Zelensky kept his word for exactly as long as the other side kept theirs, which turned out to be about as long as a politician’s handshake in a hurricane. The pricks in Washington wanted thirty days of gratitude. They got three, and a fucking invoice for the rest.

TWO BLOKES WHO PACKED THE PARADE UNIFORMS

Step back for a second and look at who’s actually in this picture, because it’s a hell of a pair, two blokes with nukes and the forward planning of a drunk at a two-up ring.

In February 2022, Vladimir Putin rolled into Ukraine so sure he’d be in Kyiv inside the week that his troops had their dress uniforms in the trucks, the silly bastard packing for the after-party before he’d won the fight. Ukrainian soldiers pulled parade kit out of captured Russian vehicles in the first fortnight, medals and ceremonial gear packed for a victory march down Khreshchatyk that never happened. The Pentagon’s own assessment was that Kyiv had 72 hours.

That was more than 1,700 days ago. Russia has lost somewhere north of a million and a half men killed and wounded by Kyiv’s count, and the bloke who packed the parade uniforms now has a thousand drones a night over his own capital while he hosts dinner, all for a parade that never fucking happened.

Four years later, Donald Trump did the same thing with the same confidence, because why learn from another man’s cock-up when you can make your own? He bombed Iran on 28 February this year, told everyone it would be quick, has since called off major strikes six times, and is now eight months into a war that has closed the Strait of Hormuz, put Brent at $118 and sent Iranian drones at Riyadh.

On Friday he said it would “get wrapped up soon.” The same man said he’d end Putin’s war in 24 hours, and the Sunday Night Strategist of Mar-a-Lardo couldn’t end a fucking game of Monopoly in 24 hours without flipping the board. Two blokes who measured the job by how long they reckoned it would take rather than what it would cost, both still standing in the rubble of their own estimate with a bloody invoice they can’t pay.

And the one constant in both of their nightmares, the thorn neither of them can get out, is the little engine that could in a green T-shirt. Zelensky spent four years making Putin’s three-day war the most expensive mistake in modern Russian history, and now he’s doing the same job on Trump’s fuel bill, because every refinery and fuel depot he puts a drone into moves the one number that can take the Servo Attendant’s House away on Tuesday. One man, with a fraction of their air power, is screwing with the two most powerful drongos on the planet from the same keyboard, and neither of them will say ouch.

Put those two in business together, Putin on logistics and Trump on the books, and the parade uniforms would arrive before the product, the diesel would be bought off the competitor, and the whole thing would be on fire by the end of the first quarter with both of them blaming the bloke next door. The pair of them couldn’t run a lemonade stand. They’d invade the lemon tree and get fucking bankrupted by a twelve-year-old with a trestle table.

NO GEOGRAPHIC LIMITS

Now hold that in your head and look south, because the second fuse is shorter and it’s already lit.

On 8 October Trump posted that “We will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections.” A tradie reads that for the start date, not the price. The Journal has since reported that Washington told several Gulf Arab governments to be ready for a short, intense campaign after the vote. Hegseth was in Israel this week talking new strikes with Netanyahu. US and Israeli jets have rehearsed over Iraq. Fox’s Pentagon sources say the build-up is due to finish in early November. Asked whether he’d strike after the election, the Wednesday Warlord of Mar-a-Lardo said “I can’t tell you that” and then “anything’s possible”, and on Friday, in the same breath, that the war would “get wrapped up soon” and that “we have time.” Three answers, one gob, and not a straight one among them.

▶️ Senator Chris Murphy has sat in the classified briefings. He came out and said this in public at the Middle East Institute:

“You’ve heard a preview that it would be a short-duration plan. I will just say this: their plan is insane. It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.”

The target list in the reporting runs to the nuclear sites, including the underground Pickaxe Mountain complex, the missile and drone stockpiles, and “energy facilities”. Kharg Island keeps coming up, the coral speck 15 miles off the coast that handles about 90% of Iran’s crude exports and holds around 30 million barrels in storage.

Trump has wanted to “do a number on Kharg” since the 1980s, he posted an AI-generated “STRIKE ON KHARG” picture in July, and the US bombed its military sites in March and April while sparing the oil tanks, in his words, “for reasons of decency”, which is a big word from a bloke who’s been wanking over a map of Kharg since Reagan was in the chair. Some officials told the Journal the plan would steer around Iranian refineries so petrol prices don’t jump, because he knows, and he’s designed the whole fucking strike around the bowser.

Tehran’s answer landed on Saturday. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei met his senior commanders and ordered that every threat be met with “an immediate, effective, and unrestricted geographical response.” Foreign Minister Araghchi promised an “earth-shattering blow” against anyone who harms Iran’s people, and then added the line that should worry every government on the Gulf:

“Red lines are a thing of the past.”

And they don’t need to promise it, because they’re already doing it. The IRGC says four tankers burned in the Strait of Hormuz this week on “unauthorised routes”, one of them on Friday after explosives were stuck to its hull, at least the 35th attack on a ship near the strait since the start of October. Drones went at Riyadh on Saturday. The Houthis claimed ballistic missile strikes this week on Ras Tanura, the biggest refinery in Saudi Arabia, the Rabigh refinery and Aramco’s Abqaiq processing plant, and the US has ordered its non-essential staff out of Saudi Arabia.

Back in March, two days into the war, Iranian drones put Ras Tanura out for a week, and one night’s retaliation on 20 March set two Kuwaiti refineries and Qatari LNG plants ablaze. That’s the retaliation to a war Trump says is winding down, and the retaliation to the one Murphy’s just been briefed on will make it look like a backyard bonfire.

Here’s the bit the Servo Attendant will never understand, because he thinks in tankers. Lose a tanker and you charter another, the insurance pays and the oil’s moving in a month, but a refinery is a decade-long build of cracking towers and hydrotreaters that costs billions to put up and years to put back. Kuwait’s Al-Zour cost about $16 billion and took well over a decade from drawing board to first product, and a ballistic missile through the middle of that has the engineers talking about the next decade. Ukraine has spent two years proving this on Russia, and Iran and the Houthis have watched every fucking minute of it with the Gulf’s refineries in range.

Brent settled near $118 on Friday night, a six-month high and its fourth monthly gain in a row, with the strait restricted, the Houthis hammering Saudi, Russian diesel waved back into the market and Ukraine’s refinery campaign on a three-week holiday. March alone, the first month of this war, pushed Brent up more than 50% and forced the IEA into a record 400 million barrel reserve release.

Now add a short, intense campaign on Iran's energy sites, the Iranian and Houthi answer landing on Gulf refineries already held together with tape, and Kyiv back in the Russian refinery business at a thousand drones a night. Anyone telling you oil stays under $150 through Christmas has rocks in their head. The Pump-Price Postponer knows the bowser is going to skyrocket, which is why the war is booked for the morning after you vote, and the prick's not hiding the war so much as hiding the fucking receipt.

MARKET MELTDOWN AND CORPORATE BULLSHIT

While the Plate-Spinner is juggling two wars and watching his McNuggets fly off the fucking tray, the other thing holding the American economy up has started to shake like a washing machine with a brick in it, and the useless wankers who built it are standing round the laundry pretending it’s meant to do that.

On Thursday, Alphabet lost about $475 billion in market value in one session after its third-quarter results, the biggest single-day wipeout in its history. Friday took another chunk, and the company finished October down roughly $758 billion, nearly 19%, its worst month since the 2004 float and the second-largest monthly loss for any US-listed company ever. That’s more than the GDP of most countries, pissed up against the wall in thirty-one days by a company whose entire job is knowing things, run by absolute clowns who couldn’t see it coming with their own search engine.

On Friday Intel fell as much as 30% after warning it would burn cash this year, and Amazon dropped more than 6% after a sharp cash outflow and a promise to spend even more next year, like a piece-of-shit gambler doubling down at the pokies. Amazon and Intel together were set to lose about $300 billion in a day, Nvidia shed more than $100 billion for the week, and the Nasdaq-100 lost about $950 billion on Friday and roughly $1.4 trillion for the month. A trillion and a bit gone, and the dropkick in the White House spent the week blaming diesel prices on a comedian in Kyiv.

The reason is simple and nobody on Wall Street wants to say it out loud because the fucking cowards are all up to their arses in it. Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta spent more than $200 billion in a single quarter on AI, the revenue to pay for it isn’t showing up, and three of the four reported cash burn.

Microsoft had to raise $25 billion in a debt sale, which is like Gina Rinehart putting the ute on Afterpay while every shit-for-brains analyst on CNBC calls it a buying opportunity. The market now expects the Fed to raise rates by more than half a point by mid-2027, because this is what happens when you shovel borrowed money into data centres while oil climbs toward $150 and the bloke in charge is busy booking a fucking war.

Put the two charts next to each other, oil going up and the Nasdaq going down, in the same week, two days before an election, with a Supreme Leader promising unrestricted retaliation and a Senator calling the war plan insane. The bolts are on the ground and the Bull Market’s Last Passenger, the lunatic prick, is still up the front telling the carriage it’s going fucking great.

THE PLATFORM AT DNIPRO

There’s a reason this isn’t a victory lap.

On Thursday 29 October, a Russian jet-powered drone hit a railway platform at Dnipro, beside a train bound for Zaporizhzhia, and killed at least 14 people standing on it. Across that one day, Russian strikes killed 27 Ukrainians and injured 127 more. Overnight into Friday, Russia fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv, hit the Dnipropetrovsk grid and left 350,000 people in Dnipro without power as winter sets in. By Saturday, strikes on a critical infrastructure site in Kyiv had left whole neighbourhoods without running water.

Those are the attacks that were supposed to stop under the ceasefire Trump announced. They never did. Every one of those people was killed during the “pause”.

The Undertaker of the Energy Truce has not said one of their names.

GEOPOLITICAL SHAMBLES AND WHITE HOUSE BULLSHIT

Two days from the midterms, here’s where every bastard stands.

Putin got his diesel sanctions lifted until April, a 500% tariff bill shelved, three weeks of quiet over his refineries and a 25% jump in throughput, the crooked old prick. He spent the quiet hitting Kyiv’s power plants and a railway platform. Then he got a thousand drones a night over his capital with 22 presidents at dinner, and five refineries on fire in three days, which is about what a bloke deserves for packing the parade uniforms.

Tehran got a public strike timetable, a target list with its own name on it, and three weeks to pre-position every missile and drone it owns, because the fuckwit planning the war announced the start date on social media. It has answered with four burning tankers, drones over Riyadh, Houthi missiles at three Saudi refineries and an order from the top that nothing on the map is off limits.

Trump got to blame Zelensky for the fuel bill on his own Iran war, tell Ukraine to sack its president, announce a ceasefire nobody signed and watch Russia break it hourly without saying Putin’s name once, the gutless shit. He got Kushner on a video call asking for gratitude for jet fuel. He got a Rosneft refinery on fire the morning after his paper of record said Ukraine had folded. And he got the Nasdaq losing a trillion dollars in a month while Brent sat at $118, with a war booked for Wednesday that he knows, and I mean fucking knows, will put the pump through the roof.

Zelensky got lectures, a throttled satellite link and a demand for a thank-you note, and then he got the world watching while he showed the Truce Tsar of Palm Beach that a country fighting for its life doesn’t take targeting instructions from a man buying fuel off the bloke bombing it.

The energy truce was never a truce. It was the gormless, diesel-dealing cunt in the White House ringing Moscow for a favour and sending Kyiv the invoice. Ukraine marked it “return to sender” in 8.8 million tonnes of smoke. Iran has marked its copy “no geographic limits”. And some time on Wednesday, with the votes counted and the fuel bill no longer his problem, the lunatic’s planning to light the second one anyway. This train is coming off the tracks in real time, you lot, and the bloody drongo driving it has just told the passengers he’s got time.

IFLA ~ Watching the Wheels Come Off in Real Time ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY REFINERY IN THIS PIECE NOBODY’S SET FIRE TO YET

The exchange rate on this one is roughly one Russian refinery to the US dollar and falling. For our American readers, here’s the glossary, so nothing gets lost in the smoke.

Afterpay: Australian buy-now-pay-later outfit. The thing you use when you can’t afford the thing. Your Klarna.

Bowser: A petrol pump. The entire basis of US foreign policy this week.

Cock-up: A botched job. Not rude in Australia, just accurate.

Deadset: Absolutely, no question. As in: deadset, nobody in Kyiv was told.

Drongo: A fool. Named for a bird and a famously useless 1920s racehorse that lost all 37 starts. The planet currently has two at the top.

Dropkick: A useless article. A person of no practical value to anyone, including himself.

Dunny: An outdoor toilet. The door rattles. So did the Kremlin’s windows.

Galah: A pink and grey cockatoo that screeches at nothing. Also any loudmouth who believes what he’s told.

Gina Rinehart: Australia’s richest person, iron ore, not known for layby.

Gob: The mouth. Usually applied to one that won’t shut.

Gormless: Clueless, slack-jawed, lights on and nobody home.

Hectic: Wild, out of hand, full-on. The oil market from Wednesday.

Milk crate: The traditional Australian seat for watching something burn.

Numbat: A small striped marsupial that eats termites. Curious by nature. Our readers, this week.

Pissed up against the wall: Wasted entirely, with nothing to show. See: $758 billion.

Pissweak: Feeble. A garden hose under a sky full of drones.

Pokies: Slot machines. The Australian national tragedy. Your Vegas, in every suburban pub.

Rocks in your head: Not thinking straight. Applies to anyone pricing oil under $150 for Christmas.

Servo: A service station. Gas station. The only infrastructure this White House understands.

Shitload: An imprecise but very large quantity.

Tradie: A tradesperson. Reads a quote for the start date, not the price.

Two-up: A gambling game played by tossing two coins, legal one day a year. Two blokes with nukes have the forward planning of a drunk at the ring.

Ute: A utility vehicle. Your pickup, lower and faster.

IT CHECKS OUT