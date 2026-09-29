I Fucking Love Australia

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Ariadne Thread's avatar
Ariadne Thread
Sep 29

Dear Canadians,

I and everyone I know (granted everyone I know is basically part of the American resistance), love Canadians and stand with Canada. And refuse to let he-who-shall-not-be named define our relationship with our wonderful northern neighbors. Elbows up to you.

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95 replies by I Fucking Love Australia and others
Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
Sep 29

I know what it means to trust a government and then feel left behind. I was an Afghan ally who believed in the promises made by the United States. That is why this story speaks to me. No ally should feel that loyalty means nothing when the powerful side changes its mind.

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