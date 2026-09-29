Righto, you lot. Pull up a chair and crack a tinnie, because the bloke who wrote a book about the art of the deal has just been carved up like a Sunday roast by a country he calls a state, and the carving was done with an anatomy chart, a calculator, and the bedside manner of a fucking pathologist.

At one minute past midnight on Monday, Washington time, the Cartographer of Mar-a-Lardo banned Canadian whey and molasses. Also non-alcoholic beer, which is beer after the coroner has finished with it, and motorcycles over 800cc, which at least still have a fucking pulse. Roughly a billion dollars of stuff America happily bought last year is now barred at the border because the neighbours had the staggering fucking insolence to tariff him back, and naturally he calls that a win because this is a bloke who could reverse a golf cart into a crematorium and declare victory because everyone inside was dead.

His own mouth, unsupervised as usual, told the room that Canada is “one of the worst countries in the entire world.” Canada, the country that sends firies when your state is burning, electricity when your grid is shitting itself, oil when your SUV is thirsty, and maple syrup when breakfast needs fucking resuscitation. Apparently that makes it one of the worst countries on Earth, which must have North Korea absolutely filthy about losing its spot.

Now have a squiz at what this alleged frozen hellscape did in return, because it is one of the most exquisite pieces of governmental rat-fuckery I have seen in years. Canada didn’t spray tariffs around like a drunk with a garden hose or pick a billion dollars of random American shit and hope something hurt. The bastards got out the electoral anatomy chart, found the pressure points, circled them in red, and started pressing with all the clinical warmth of a surgeon billing by the incision.

This was retaliation by colonoscopy, with bourbon, motorcycles and agriculture aimed at places where economic pain has a nasty habit of becoming political pain. You don’t belt the whole American economy if you’re trying to get Washington’s attention, you belt the bits connected directly to Washington’s nervous system. Canada already knows the trick because it has used versions of it before: don’t punch the giant in the chest, kick him precisely in the electoral bollocks and wait for the eyes to water.

That is what makes this whole magnificent clusterfuck so funny, because the self-proclaimed greatest negotiator in human history has spent years explaining tariffs as leverage. Canada listened, took notes, highlighted the fucking textbook, and then used the lesson on him.

The scalpel

▶️ Phil Mattingly maps Canada’s tariff list onto the American midterm battlegrounds, via News18

Canada’s list reads like a dog’s breakfast at first. Cheese sits next to carpet, harvesting machines are wedged between toilet paper and cardboard boxes, and the whole thing looks like somebody let a pissed accountant loose in a Costco catalogue. Then you drop the list onto a map showing where Canada buys each item and where America’s closest midterm races happen to be sitting, and suddenly the random pile of household shit turns into a sniper’s notebook with receipts attached.

Wisconsin sold Canada almost a quarter of a billion dollars of dunny paper in 2024, most of its export market for the stuff, which is an impressive amount of economic exposure for something Americans literally wipe their arses with. Ohio sold more than a billion in steel and builds the KitchenAid mixers sitting on the same list, while hosting a Senate race on a knife’s edge where the Republican incumbent voted to keep Trump’s Canada tariffs. Harvesting machines looks like a broad agricultural category until you notice the bloody great John Deere-shaped hole in it, with the company building mainly in Iowa, where there is an open Senate seat Democrats can now smell and a governor’s race already adding to the political indigestion.

Georgia sells Canada nearly two hundred million dollars of carpet a year and has a Senate seat in play. Texas sells Canada half its air conditioners and has a Senate race Republicans are pouring cash into like a bloke bailing a tinnie with a schooner glass while someone keeps drilling fresh holes in the fucking hull. None of these products needed to be glamorous. They needed to come from places where a tariff invoice could crawl off a warehouse desk, climb into a voter’s wallet, and eventually bite a politician on the arse.

The tariffs run from 15 to 50 per cent, cover twenty billion American dollars of goods, and landed on 8 September. Canada is not throwing darts at an export spreadsheet after six schooners. The pressure is aimed at counties where Republicans are asking voters for another two years, which means the retaliation does not merely arrive at the border, it turns up further down the supply chain wearing steel-capped boots and carrying the voter’s fucking invoice.

Canada has done this before, and the historical lesson is precisely why this round looks so surgical. When Trump tariffed the world during his first term and trading partners returned the favour, three economists at Dartmouth and the Peterson Institute went through the 2018 midterm results county by county. Republicans lost support where retaliation hit hardest and gained nothing where Trump’s own tariffs were supposed to deliver the economic handjob.

The published version of that study attributes a net loss of ten Republican House seats to the trade war, which is the sort of finding governments tend to remember when another tariff fight comes lumbering over the hill with its dick caught in the same zipper. Canada appears to have read the paper very fucking carefully. At this point, you imagine the thing laminated, magneted to the fridge and sitting beside a note that says: IN CASE OF TRADE WAR, AIM HERE.

The sledgehammer

▶️ Trumpenstein in the Oval Office calls Canada one of the worst countries in the world and predicts an apology, hours before his import ban kicks in.

Compare the scalpel with what the other side brought to theatre: a 50 per cent tariff on everything with a maple leaf on it, stacked on top of the steel and aluminium duties so some products now cop 75, followed by a federal procurement ban and, as of Monday, the outright exclusion of Canadian booze and cheese. It is the negotiating equivalent of a burnout, maximum smoke while the car goes nowhere and the driver is absolutely thrilled with himself.

Then he sat down in front of the cameras and, in about three minutes, produced more porkies than a Bunnings sausage sizzle. He said Canada charges American farmers 400 per cent on dairy, which is a number that exists on paper for over-quota shipments only. The Canadian Dairy Commission has been saying for a year that American exports have never gone over that quota because the quota was written into the USMCA, the deal he signed and called the greatest ever. So he is banning Canadian whey over a tariff no American farmer has ever paid, on a limit he negotiated himself, which is an own goal so fucking clean it deserves slow-motion replay.

He said Canada does 95 per cent of its business with America while America does only “a tiny fraction” with Canada. Statistics Canada puts the real figure at 76 per cent, while that tiny fraction is 348 billion US dollars a year, making Canada the single biggest export market the United States has. Twenty-six states send more to Canada than anywhere else on Earth, which is quite a lot of fucking commerce to dismiss as pocket lint before setting fire to it.

Then came the icebreakers. He said America gives Canada icebreakers and has eleven under construction, which is arse-backwards even by the standards of this press conference. The eleven are US Coast Guard cutters, five are being built by Davie, a Canadian shipbuilder, off a Canadian design, and three are being assembled in Texas under a three-way pact with Canada and Finland that he signed. He is buying Canadian icebreakers from a Canadian company while telling the room Canada comes begging to borrow one, which is a magnificent way to lose an argument with your own procurement paperwork.

He also said there is nothing Canada has that America needs. Canada supplies about two-thirds of the aluminium America imports and most of the potash sitting under the farms he says he is protecting, while the billion dollars of whey and molasses he just banned had to be imported from somewhere in the first place, sunshine. Apparently supply chains become fictional the moment they interfere with the fucking monologue.

Then there was Lake Ontario, which he announced “is now Lake America, that’s been done.” What had been done was an executive order and a Google Maps update. Doug Ford, the Ontario premier, went on American telly and said nobody on either shore will call it that, which seems reasonable given half the lake is Canadian water and, so far as anyone knows, the fish have not received the memo.

The bit that should have ended the press conference came when he predicted that within three or four weeks Canada would come to him and say, “Sir, we are sorry.” The Apology Collector of Palm Beach has already had one. Last October Mark Carney apologised to his face over an Ontario ad quoting Ronald Reagan on tariffs, an ad Carney’s own government did not even run. Trump pocketed the apology and, when asked whether talks would resume, said no. He got his sorry eleven months ago, set fire to it, and now wants another one because apparently apologies work like casino chips if you scream loudly enough at the cashier.

Sitting beside him through all of this, nodding like a dashboard dog, was Peter Navarro, the economist who did four months in a Miami lockup for the boss, telling the world Canadians “cheat us on just about everything” and are “getting in bed with China.” The bed exists because Trump threatened Canada with a 100 per cent tariff if it signed a trade deal with Beijing. Carney signed one, then Navarro wandered in afterwards and started complaining about the fucking sheets.

Twenty-six states and counting

▶️ Professor Robert Patman on why Carney now holds the upper hand, Global Insight with Bruce Munro for the Otago Daily Times

A New Zealand professor of international relations, Robert Patman, was asked this week whether Canada is going to buckle. His answer is the calmest shoeing you’ll hear all year. Canada’s growth will underperform for a while, about 0.7 per cent this year, and the diversification will take time to pay. But 26 states have already lost access to their main export market, Carney has enormous domestic support for standing up and Trump has none for the bullying, and the whole thing makes Trump look like Putin standing over Belarus. Patman’s verdict, delivered flatter than a shit-carter’s hat: on the face of it this should be no contest, and as long as Trump is in office it’s a long war Carney is currently winning.

Read that against the bloke telling the Oval Office that Canada will be sorry in a month. One of these men ran the Bank of Canada through the global financial crisis and the Bank of England through Brexit. The other one ran a casino into the ground.

Why Canadians love this yarn, and why we do too

Every Canadian reading this knows the feeling. The big bloke at the bar has been leaning on you for a year, renaming your lake and expecting you to grin through it, while you quietly work out where the bastard keeps his wallet. Then one night you don’t swing, you just tap the wallet, and his rent cheque bounces in Ohio.

That is why this lands down here too. Australians recognise the posture because we have spent plenty of history standing beside bigger powers that occasionally mistake friendship for obedience. Canada got shoved around, patronised and told to be grateful, then went back to work and came back with something precise enough to make a surgeon jealous. There is something deeply familiar in that response: no chest-beating, no heroic fucking speeches, just a smaller country deciding that being polite does not mean being available for humiliation.

So yes, we barrack for the Canadians. Not because they are saints, and not because Ottawa suddenly discovered sainthood in a spreadsheet, but because there is a particular satisfaction in watching a country roughly our size refuse to play decorative ally while somebody bigger rearranges the furniture. The Whey Warden of Mar-a-Lardo has a ban and a lake with a new name, while Carney has a map, a calm face and a spreadsheet full of places that vote.

That is the bit worth remembering: never mistake Canadian manners for surrender. They do not need to lose their shit when they can lose your margin instead. Somewhere in Iowa, a farmer is looking at a John Deere invoice, then at a ballot paper plus bog roll, and working out which one the cunt in the Oval Office can’t rename.

IFLA ~ Loving Canadians ~ Gman

REMIND ME TO NEVER FUCK WITH CANADA

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THE AUSSIE-TO-AMERICAN PHRASEBOOK: TWO COUNTRIES SEPARATED BY A COMMON FUCK-UP

For our American readers, the exchange rate on this week’s vocabulary. You get the words, we get the toilet paper, everybody goes home clean.

righto, you lot: How a coach opens a spray and how this publication opens a piece. Whether you’re in trouble depends on the next sentence, and this week you were.

crack a tinnie: Open a can of beer. The hiss is the official starting gun of an Australian evening, and you’ll want one before the Oval Office transcript.

firies: Firefighters, very often volunteers. During our Black Summer they came from Canada. A president who watches a neighbour burn and drafts an invoice is their moral opposite.

rat cunning: Low, sharp, self-taught intelligence. A grudging compliment and a warning in the same breath. Mapping your tariffs onto the other bloke’s marginal seats is the textbook example.

bog roll: Toilet paper. Also dunny paper or loo roll. The one household item nobody in history has ever argued about until a president put a fifty per cent tariff on the pulp it's made from and his neighbour put twenty-five on the finished roll. Now it's a kitchen-table issue in a country that goes through 141 rolls a head a year.

dog’s breakfast: A total shambles, the sort of mess you’d only feed a dog that had wronged you. Canada’s tariff list looks like one until the map comes out.

tinnie: A can of beer, and also a small aluminium boat. Bailing one with a schooner glass is what Texas Republicans are doing with campaign money.

burnout: Holding the brake and flooring it until the tyres scream and the car goes nowhere. Bogan performance art, and the entire Trump negotiating manual in one word.

porkies: Lies, from the rhyming slang porkie pie. A small, almost affectionate word for something a president does roughly every nine seconds, and did nine times in three minutes.

own goal: Scoring against your own team. Banning imports over a tariff you negotiated yourself is an own goal off a run-up, with commentary.

arse-backwards: Wrong in the exact opposite direction of right, with a run-up. Telling the room you give Canada icebreakers while buying Canadian icebreakers qualifies.

sunshine: A warm, patronising term of address fired at someone you hold in flat contempt. A slow handclap with words.

shoeing: A comprehensive beating, boots on. A ten-page court ruling can be one. So can a calm professor from Dunedin.

flatter than a shit-carter’s hat: Utterly deadpan. The shit-carter hauled the sanitary cans before sewerage and his hat was flattened by the load. It’s the register in which “this should be no contest” was delivered, and why it landed.

barrack: To cheer for a team, for life. This is the word you want when tempted to say “root for.” Do not say root for. We have been quietly losing it over that for two hundred years and we are nowhere near done.

cunt: In Australia, context is everything. It can be the worst word we own or a term of deep affection. This one was the first kind. Yanks, do not attempt this at home unless alone. Canadians, go your hardest, we know its in safe hands.

IT IS OUR FAVOURITE WORD