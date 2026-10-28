Righto, you lot of curious little bilbies, gather round the fire, because an 80-year-old Canadian with a flannel shirt and a lawyer has just done what the entire United States Congress has failed to do in six years. He’s held Donald Trump to a signed agreement. Six years. Five hundred and thirty-five elected members with subpoena power and a budget the size of a small country couldn’t manage it, and the bloke who finally made it stick plays guitar for a living.

Monday morning, federal court, Eastern District of Virginia. Young v. Trump 47 Committee Inc. Ten million US dollars in damages, plus an injunction telling the committee to keep its grubby mitts off “Rockin’ in the Free World” for the rest of recorded time. Ten million, for a four-minute fucking walk-on. That works out at two and a half million a minute, which is more than any bastard has ever paid to hear the man himself talk.

I did a fit-out years ago for a developer who would sign anything you slid across the desk on a Friday, because in his head a signature was a way of ending a conversation rather than starting an obligation. Monday he’d be back on site doing the exact thing he’d signed not to do, and when you waved the paper at him he’d look at you like you’d forged it. That prick is now the President of the United States, and Neil Young is the sparkie standing there with the paper.

The complaint is five pages long, which is about four and a half pages longer than the attention span of the bloke it’s aimed at, and it says the quiet part in writing: the committee had no licence and no excuse, because this is the second time Neil Young has had to drag this mob into a courtroom over the same bloody song. Second time. The first time, in 2020, they folded the moment the paperwork landed and signed a promise never to do it again. The Pawnbroker of Palm Beach has been putting other people’s property on the counter his whole life, and this is the first time the owner has walked back in with a receipt.

THE SONG THE SILLY PRICKS KEEP STEALING

Here’s the thing that makes this funny before it makes you angry. “Rockin’ in the Free World” came out in 1989, and anybody who has listened past the chorus knows it is a sneer. It’s a song about people sleeping rough while the bloke in the White House hands out slogans. The complaint describes it as an anthem for the poor, the homeless and the forgotten, and then puts it plainly: the song is the opposite of everything Donald J. Trump stands for.

Thirty-seven years. That song has been sneering at blokes like him since before he’d gone bust in Atlantic City the first time, and for eleven of those years he’s been strutting out to it like it was written for his fucking entrance. The song isn’t about him. It’s about the people he parks the motorcade in front of.

So the Trump crew heard a big chorus with the words “free world” in it and decided it was about them. That’s the whole story. It’s a bloke buying a ute because the ad had a kelpie in it, driving it home and wondering why it doesn’t fetch. And when you point out the dog was never included, he calls the dealer a pissweak bastard and tells everyone the ute was a gift.

I did a lot of years on building sites, and every crew has the fella who hears half a conversation and runs with it. Someone says “the inspector’s coming Thursday” and by smoko he’s told the whole site we’re getting shut down, the boss has done a runner and we won’t get paid. He’s never once been right, and he’s never once shut his gob. That fella is now the President of the United States, and his walk-on music is a protest song about his own kind.

The Rally DJ of Mar-a-Lardo didn’t read the lyric sheet, because the Rally DJ of Mar-a-Lardo has never read anything that wasn’t printed on a cheque made out to him. Eleven years of walk-ons. Not one of them with the sound down long enough to hear the second verse.

THE PROMISE HE SIGNED AND THEN WIPED HIS ARSE WITH

Rewind to 2020. Young sued the re-election campaign in August of that year over this song and another one, “Devil’s Sidewalk,” after they got a run at the Tulsa rally. The campaign, according to Monday’s complaint, asserted no defence and settled almost the moment it was served, promising it would never again use “Rockin’ in the Free World” without a licence and without Young’s permission.

Six years. That’s how long the promise lasted. Different letterhead, same bloke, same song, same walk-on.

Now here’s where the committee’s lawyers will try their one clever move. The 2020 deal was signed by Donald J. Trump for President Inc. The outfit that played the song in Youngstown is Trump 47 Committee Inc. Different company, your honour, nothing to see here.

Any tradie in Australia knows exactly what that is. We’ve got a word for it. Phoenixing. A builder gets sued, racks up a pile of debts, folds the company on Friday and opens Monday as a brand-new Pty Ltd with the same ute, the same crew and a “47” bolted onto the name. The creditors get nothing and the dodgy bastard gets a fresh start. ASIC chases these pricks for a living. Young’s complaint cuts straight through it: Trump, it says, was personally aware at every rally this year that a licence was required, and that Young would never have granted one. The company changed. The dickhead holding the microphone didn’t.

OF ALL THE STATES IN THE UNION, THEY PICKED OHIO

I need to put the swearing down for a minute, because this part isn’t funny.

On 4 May 1970, the Ohio National Guard opened fire on a crowd of students at Kent State University. Four young people were killed. Nine more were wounded. Within weeks, Neil Young had written “Ohio,” and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young had recorded it and rushed it out. It became one of the defining protest songs of that era, and it is still one of the angriest four minutes ever put to tape by a man who is usually too polite to shout.

Kent is about an hour down the road from Youngstown.

So the Trump 47 Committee took the man who wrote the song about Ohio’s dead students, lifted a different one of his songs without permission, and used it to walk their bloke onto a stage in Ohio to drum up Republican votes. They could have picked any state. They could have picked any song. The Grand Wizard of Not Checking First managed to land on the one combination guaranteed to put Neil Young’s lawyers in a car.

THE PLAYLIST NOBODY CONSENTED TO

Young is not a one-off, he’s just the bloke who finally got the paperwork to court. The list of musicians who have told this campaign to pull its head in reads like a festival line-up. The Rolling Stones sent a cease-and-desist in 2020, the Isaac Hayes estate got a federal judge in Atlanta to order the campaign off “Hold On, I’m Coming” in 2024, and Celine Dion’s team put out a statement that year asking, in effect, why “My Heart Will Go On” was playing at a Montana rally, given the ship in that film sinks. ABBA and the Foo Fighters both told him to piss off, and Tom Petty’s family had to do it while he was barely cold.

Every single one of these people said the same thing, and the same thing happened every bloody time, because the Gumtree Grifter of the Walk-On Music hides behind a blanket licence from the performing rights organisations and bets that no artist will spend the money to go to court over a four-minute walk-on. I’ve chased blokes through the tribunal for less than four minutes of unpaid labour, and I wasn’t eighty when I did it.

Neil Young just took that fucking bet, and he took it with the money to see it through, the 2020 settlement in his back pocket, and at 80 years of age not a scrap of patience left for arse-clowns.

WHY TEN MILLION

Copyright law in the States allows statutory damages of up to $150,000 per infringement when it’s wilful, and the complaint says the song has been played numerous times at other midterm rallies, not just Youngstown. Stack the rallies against the wilfulness, add the reputational damage of having the planet assume Neil Young is a MAGA man because his voice is coming out of the speakers, and ten million stops looking like a round number some wanker pulled out of a hat.

But I was a financial planner once upon a time, and I’ll tell you what the ten million is really for. It’s the number you put on an invoice when you already know the bloke doesn’t pay. You don’t send a deadbeat a bill for what the job cost, you send him one big enough that he has to ring his lawyer, and then the lawyer has to explain to him, slowly, why ignoring it this time is going to cost more than paying it. I’ve written that invoice for a builder who owed me three months, and the only part he read was the total.

This is the same bastard whose rallies left a trail of unpaid policing bills in cities across America during his first run. The Bad Debt of Palm Beach with a sound system is still a bad debt, he just has better speakers now, and Neil isn’t chasing the ten million so much as the injunction, because the ten million is the bit that makes the fucking injunction stick.

A CANADIAN SENDS AN INVOICE, AGAIN

One more thing, because it’s IFLA and we are not going to let it slide. Neil Young was born in Toronto, and he took out US citizenship in 2020, which, if you check the dates, lines up rather neatly with the year he decided to vote against this fucknuckle in person rather than from the other side of the fence.

So here’s the ledger, and it reads like the one I used to keep on a developer who thought every bill was a suggestion. For two years now the Canadians have been sending this bloke invoices: Carney sends them as counter-tariffs with a straight face, Ontario sends them as cancelled contracts, and now Canada’s most famous export in a flannel shirt has sent one through the Eastern District of Virginia with a bloody docket number on it. The 51st State Salesman has spent two years telling the world Canada needs him, Canada keeps replying with invoices, and the only one the prick has paid any fucking attention to has a guitar on it.

SECOND INVOICE OF THE WEEK: THE TWITCH BLOKE BILLS CNN’S PET REPUBLICAN $72.5 MILLION

And because this was apparently the week America remembered that lawyers exist, here’s the other one. Tuesday, the day after Neil filed, Twitch streamer Hasan Piker walked into federal court in Washington DC and dropped a 38-page defamation complaint on Scott Jennings, the bloke CNN keeps on the panel so the network can say it has a Republican. The number on the invoice is $72.5 million, $27.5 million compensatory and $45 million punitive, which is more than Jennings will earn smirking at Abby Phillip in several lifetimes. Bloomberg Law broke it, everyone from NBC to Kotaku has it now, and Jennings, a man who has never once in his life been short of an opinion, has so far had bugger all to say.

Here’s what it’s about, and I’m going to keep the swearing out of this paragraph because the subject deserves it. On the 11th of August, on The Scott Jennings Show, Jennings played a mashup of clips cut from a 2024 Piker livestream. In the original, Piker was reacting to a debate and ridiculing a speaker who was pining for the days before the civil rights movement. The complaint says the mashup stripped out the set-up and the laughter and explanation that followed, and left a sentence about going back to a time when lynchings were happening sitting on its own, as if Piker meant it. Jennings then told his listeners about the “Piker plan of returning our country to lynchings” and said Piker was out there calling for Black voters to be lynched. Piker’s lawyers sent a retraction demand on 31 August. Nothing came back. The post is still up on X with three million views.

Now the swearing comes back on, because the rest of it is just a grub with a microphone and a bow tie.

Every tradie reading this has seen the trick. You hand in a defects report and the photo of the crack has been cropped so tight you can’t see the “repaired” sticker sitting six inches to the left, and I once watched a site manager try it on a certifier who’d taken the original photo himself. The crack and the photo are both real, and the lie lives in the crop. That’s what the complaint says Jennings did, and then it says the bastard did something worse: he went past what even the doctored clip showed and put words in Piker’s mouth that Piker never said. The complaint puts it in one line, and it’s the line that should keep Jennings’ lawyers up at night, because it says he didn’t just mischaracterise something Piker said, he invented a quotation.

The legal bar for a public figure is actual malice, meaning you knew it was false or you didn’t care, and Piker’s team is going to argue that a man who was handed a written retraction demand and then left the lie online for two more months with the counter ticking past three million has answered the question of whether he cared. The Crop Tool in the Bow Tie had every chance to fix it and chose the views instead, and three million of them won’t buy a single fucking hour of the lawyer he now needs.

I’ll say the quiet part for the Americans reading this. Jennings has been floated more than once for White House press secretary, and the job interview, apparently, is lying about a bloke on television and refusing to take it back, so the pricks in the West Wing will have watched that August episode like it was a show reel.

THE CLOSER

Keep on rockin’, Neil. You wrote the song about the people this bloke steps over on the way to the podium, and he’s been playing it at them for eleven years without hearing a word, which started as a licensing dispute and turned into the best review of the Trump era anyone has written: he liked the chorus and never listened to the verse. Every site I ever ran had one bloke who sang along to the radio all day and never knew a single lyric, and that bloke at least had the decency to hang the gyprock while he did it.

And Donald, you tone-deaf, invoice-dodging cunt, find your own song, because Kid Rock is available and the bastard is always available. The Karaoke King of Mar-a-Lardo has had eleven years to buy a record of his own and spent every one of them nicking someone else’s.

Two invoices in two days, both addressed to blokes who thought a microphone meant you never had to pay for a bloody thing, Neil wanting his song back and Hasan wanting his name back, and somewhere in Washington a process server is having the best fucking week of his career.

IFLA ~ I’m Rockin ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY THING IN THIS PIECE TRUMP IS LICENSED TO USE

Neil Young’s lawyers have confirmed the campaign holds no licence for his song. We can confirm, for the record, that every word below is free to play at any rally, walk-on, or deposition, and that none of them will ever be an anthem for anything.

Arse-clown: A person whose stupidity has become a kind of performance. Used with affection for nobody.

Bilby: A small desert marsupial with enormous ears. Australia’s Easter rabbit substitute. Cute, endangered, and the reason you lot are gathered round the fire.

Bloke: A man. Any man. The President is a bloke. So is the fella who reads your meter.

Bugger all: Nothing. Slightly less than nothing. What Jennings has said about the lawsuit.

Cheque: Check. Spelled properly.

Dickhead: An idiot. Milder than it sounds to you, harsher than it sounds to us.

Dodgy: Unreliable, suspect, probably illegal. A dodgy bastard runs a dodgy company that does dodgy work.

Fella: Fellow. Bloke’s slightly younger cousin.

Fucknuckle: A fuckwit with a fist in it. Rationed in this publication like good whisky.

Gob: Mouth. A big gob is a man who can’t keep it shut. See: the site rumour-monger, now president.

Grub: A person of low character. Also the larva that eats your lawn from underneath. The comparison is intentional.

Gumtree: Australia’s answer to Craigslist. Where you buy a secondhand fridge and, apparently, campaign music.

Gyprock: Plasterboard. Drywall. The thing the bloke singing along to the radio was at least hanging while he did it.

Kelpie: An Australian working dog, usually seen on the back of a ute in a car advertisement, which is why half the country owns a ute.

Mob: A group of people. Can be affectionate or not. In this piece, not.

Phoenixing: Folding a debt-laden company and reopening the same business under a new name to dodge the creditors. Illegal here. ASIC prosecutes it. Trump 47 Committee Inc. would like a word.

Piss off: Go away, with feeling. What ABBA and the Foo Fighters said, with more syllables.

Pissweak: Feeble, gutless, not up to the job. Describes a dealer who won’t include the dog, and a man who blames him.

Prick: An unpleasant man. The reliable workhorse of Australian insult.

Pull your head in: Stop it, calm down, mind your own business. Delivered by half the world’s musicians to one campaign.

Smoko: The morning tea break on a work site. Where all the real site news gets invented.

Sparkie: An electrician. The tradie most likely to be standing there holding the paperwork.

Tradie: A tradesperson. Builder, sparkie, plumber, chippie. Knows a phoenix when he sees one.

Ute: A utility vehicle. Pickup truck, but ours, with a dog on it.

Wanker: A self-important fool. Universal, affectionate only when aimed at a mate, and never at you lot.

IT CHECKS OUT