I Fucking Love Australia

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Glenn's avatar
Glenn
10h

Neil Young is a fucking treasure. Born in Toronto, moved to Winnipeg when he was 14, where a lot of his musical sensibilities came from. Packed up his hearse (ya, dude drove a hearse) and drove to California to chase his music dreams a year or so after he graduated from Kelvin High School (I mention that proudly, because I went to the same school, albeit a number of years later than Neil).

I hope he takes that bloated old prick for every cent possible. Knowing Neil’s history, he’d take than money and donate it to the charitable causes he supports. Farm Aid, the Bridge School, etc. Because unlike Mango Mussolini, Neil Young has a demonstrable history of giving back, as opposed to taking away.

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MC's avatar
MC
10h

Yup. That's what happens when you mess with Canadians. We are super nice and polite........until we aren't. Stelco next........

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