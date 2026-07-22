I Fucking Love Australia

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PhilsThom's avatar
PhilsThom
Jul 22Edited

The big mystery is why Trump appoints the most idiotic, unqualified, no-hopers to the most important positions: think Hogsbreath, a Faux News standby host, universally detested by the military; or how about brain worm Kennedy; or Kash Patel? or Jay Clayton who has no prior experience in intelligence as Director of National Intelligence?

Why?

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Momma Bear
Jul 22

Love the roller coaster! Ups and downs for sure and definitely prickly at times. But, the writing is on the wall. The end is near and getting off the ride is gonna be agonisingly painful. Yup.

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