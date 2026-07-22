G’day legends. It’s been a minute since I’ve done a proper angry rant using my bestest Aussie lingo, so grab a coldie and buckle up, because this one’s been brewing like a tray of dodgy oysters in the boot of a black Hyundai.

Let’s get something straight right off the bat. America, you are currently strapped to a cactus coated dildo, and you think you’ve hit bottom? Mayyyyte!. You haven’t even cleared the fucking tip yet. There is a long, spiky, lubricant-free journey ahead of you before the Tangerine Toll Collector is truly finished fucking everyone like a dodgy car salesman in a cheap suit.

We Told You About the Car

You know what does my fucking head in? I spent years in the trades. I’ve painted cars, I’ve fixed cars, I’ve seen every dodgy backyard bog job and every odometer that’s been wound back like a cheap watch. And I know the exact face a bloke makes when he’s about to buy a lemon and doesn’t want to hear about it.

Here’s what makes my blood boil like a pub with no beer and a plague of flies with nowhere to go but your own sweaty face in an outback dunny in Alice Springs.

America made that face in November 2024.

We told you the radiator was full of stop leaks while we told you the engine was running on stop smoke and prayers. We pointed out the hail damage hidden under 4 layers of body filler, the rust in the sills you could put your fist through, the fact that this thing had been written off three times and pulled out of a river with the fish still swimming in the fucking glovebox. The service history was 34 felony convictions long and the previous owner reviews were written by his own former Cabinet, and every single one of them said DO NOT FUCKING BUY!!

And, well, you MAGA muppets bought the car anyway. Paid full sticker. Didn’t even kick the flaming tyres.

So when the wheels start coming off on the freeway, (and they are coming off BTW in case you’d been slumbering under an induced coma), so don’t stand on the fucking shoulder acting shocked. You didn’t get scammed you mentally challenged gargantuans. A scam requires deception, and this prick literally advertised it to you. This was a cash only sale with your eyes wide fucking open.

Shawn Ryan Discovers Water Is Wet

Which brings me to the buyer’s remorse tour currently playing in the manosphere.

Shawn Ryan, former Navy SEAL and five-million-subscriber podcast (fuck knows how) bloke, one of the lads who rolled out the red carpet for Trump on both knees in 2024 while merryly cupping his withering wrinkly balls inside both cheeks, has spent the past few months carrying on like a total pork chop on air. And I quote:

“My hope went right down the fucking shitter in less than a year.”

Nothing this ignorant block of compressed dung voted for actually happened and while we’re dissecting this top shelf fuckup, lets roll the tape on that famous swamp:

“I guess the whole drain the swamp campaign promise was another fucking bullshit lie, huh? Man, the lies are stacking up fast. I’ve never seen so many fucking lies appear in, what, a year?”

Never seen so many lies in a year from ya bro Donald Trump. The same bloated fucking bloke who fact-checkers gave up counting on somewhere north of 30,000 frikken lies! That’s like buying a ticket to a Metallica concert and whingeing that the bloody pricks were too loud.

Shawn, mate, champion, sit the fuck down for once pleaseeeeee. What did you think was going to happen you absolute door knob? You had a decade of forensic level evidence plus the advanced package that included things like: Ten years of watching this bloke ream contractors, pillage charities, rob his own lawyers, screw two wives and a porn star. You interviewed him. You platformed him. You told your millions of listeners he was the answer. And now you’re standing in the driveway with the gearbox and dick in both hands going “the salesman lied to me.” No way!

Nah mate. The salesman told you exactly who he was every single bloody day for ten repetitive years. You just liked the paint job. Tuff titties chump. You fucking own it now, shit-for-neurons.

Meanwhile, the Adults Left the Room

And while MAGA morons argues with themselves about whether the dumpster fire is real while ignoring the numbers in their bank accounts counting down, the rest of the world has quietly picked up its coat, called a taxi, and fucked off to a better party.

Mark Carney, the bloke Trump spent the best part of a year trying to bully into turning Canada into the 51st state, has just become the first Canadian prime minister to visit Saudi Arabia in 26 years.

Twenty-six bloody years.

He landed in Jeddah, shook hands with Mohammed bin Salman and walked away with 13 commercial agreements worth more than a billion dollars, covering mining, energy, artificial intelligence and defence.

Then he stood up at the investment forum and started talking about unlocking a trillion dollars in investment before the end of the decade.

He did not turn up alone, either. Carney brought representatives from some of Canada’s biggest pension funds with him, and on the same trip opened free-trade talks with Türkiye.

Canada’s old economic strategy was basically simple: dig it up, build it, grow it, then sell it to the Americans.

Now Canada is speed-dating half the planet because the increasingly unhinged bloke next door keeps threatening to annex them.

And none of that is an accident. Become the drunk uncle of global trade and nobody fights you. They just quietly stop inviting you to shit, and next thing you know they’re doing deals with each other at the table you used to sit at the head of, while you’re out on the porch screaming at the letterbox.

Nobody Wants to Visit Your House Anymore

The receipts don’t stop, either. Tourism worldwide just posted a record year, trillions sloshing through economies on every continent, everyone’s travelling everywhere, and there’s exactly one destination copping it in the neck. America right now is about as popular as a fart in a wetsuit.

International arrivals to the US have fallen 9 months on the trot. Canadians, who basically built American tourism and kept it fed for a century, are down more than 20%, and that boycott torched something like $4.5 billion in 2025 alone. They’re not coming back either, ask any of them. April 2026 arrivals cratered 14% on the year before. Tourism Economics puts the total hole from Trump-era policy at $40 billion across 2025 and 2026, which makes the US the only major economy on Earth where visitor spending is actually shrinking while the rest of the planet parties its tits off.

Now stack this next to the fact that the World Cup, the biggest tourism magnet our species has ever invented, is on American soil this year. Doesn’t matter. People are picking Spain anyway, because nobody fancies a group-stage fixture followed by 6 hours zip-tied in an airport back room explaining their Instagram history to a bloke with a taser. Once tourists would rather skip the biggest show on Earth than clear your customs, “damaged brand” doesn’t cover it anymore. You’re a fucking biohazard with a flag.

The Republicans Know. Oh, They Know.

Now tis time for the fucking part Republicunt will dare say into a microphone within cooee shot, though every last one of them is slurring it into a greasy whiskey glass somewhere off the record player. They know they’re royally fucked. So far up shit creek in a barbed-wire canoe with no paddle, tide coming in, Northern Territory crocs the size of SUVs and the bloke who rented them the canoe is on the shore doing interviews about how it’s all their fault. I mean stone the fuckign crows… That’s some next level dumbass shit for the record books.

The evidence isn’t subtle either mates, they’re panic dumping money into Senate races in Ohio and Iowa, states Trump carried by double digits less than 2 years ago, which truly only ever happens when the internal polling glows like a Chernobyl wolf in the dark. The retiring senators, and Christ all-bloody-mighty there’s a queue of these dipshits, gutless wonders to the male species, wandering the halls telling anyone with a notepad that November’s shaping up as a proper hiding. Then comes the detail I’d frame and hang in my loungeroom with pride: they’re privately terrified Trump will pin the losses on them personally. The captain’s measuring the crew for blame while the ship’s still technically above the waterline after the iceberg. He hasn’t even waited for it to finish sinking, which, credit where credits due, is pretty fucking efficient I must say.

And what did they expect? The deal was never party membership, it was a total hostage situation with Chinese made merchandise, and they queued up like hungry scavengers to sign because the con-don man could fill a stadium and they couldn’t fill a Sizzler on a Monday night. So now here they are, the bozo brigade, criticise him and the base eats their entrails up alive, run from him and he name drops them into a 1am Truff-Antisocial post, stand next to him and they wear every loss he generates like explosive diarrhea born from a dodgy vindaloo. There’s no third door in this story. Every one of them can see the implosion coming down the highway from 100 miles away, and the sharper ones (although not many) understand the rebuild afterwards won’t be measured in election cycles because parties don’t walk that sort of thing off. It takes decades even if it happens at all.

Any MAGA thinking “yeah nah, too big to fail mate, parties always bounce back” is welcome to look over at our down under shores while we do a quick welfare check on what’s left of the Australian fucking Liberal Party, so bring some flowers folks and my condolences dickheads.

Exhibit A: The Liberal Party of Australia (TEMU Republicants)

Our conservatives ran the same play. Peter Dutton spent three years doing the Temu Trump routine, culture wars, nuclear thought bubbles, punching down for the cameras, and in May 2025 the Australian public marked his fucking homework. Worst defeat in the Liberal Party's history. Primary vote collapsed to 32 percent, the lowest ever recorded. The Coalition reduced to 28.7 percent of lower house seats, the smallest share since the two-party system was invented 120 years ago. And Dutton himself became the first Opposition Leader in Australian federal history to lose his own seat at a general election. Twenty-four years in Dickson, gone, out the door with the recycling.

Yes! That's a real fucking image of Peter Dutton, the right wing opposition's great white dope. Bane without a mask and without a fucking clue. (Photo: Alex Ellinghausen, Fairfax Media)

And as if the frikkin wound wasn’t deep enough yet, these silly little sausages got busy salting it. Their own internal review revealed their campaign was completely crippled from the inside and named Dutton’s perceived Trumpisms as one of the things that poisoned the well. And of course naturally they tried to bury that fucking report like an unredacted Epstein file, Dutton threatened legal action to keep it hidden, and Labor just tabled the bloody thing in Parliament with Albo holding it up in question time like a bogan fisherman with a prize barramundi.

So what the fuck has happened since then? The self-described natural party of government couldn’t organise a root in a brothel. The Coalition has split twice and the entire Nationals frontbench walked right out at one point. They knifed Sussan Ley Caesar style in a February spill barely nine months after installing her, she quit Parliament on the spot and triggered a by-election in her own seat then replaced her with Angus Taylor, a man with all the strategic value of a a 3rd appendix, whose grand rescue plan is to chase One Nation racist voters further down the same shithole that swallowed Dutton boots ’n’ all. That’s some dodgy rebuild huh? It’s like having a fucking demolition crew punching on over who gets to hold the wrecking ball first.

That’s what embracing the con looks like on the other side of the ledger, America. A century-old party of government reduced to a fringe act fighting itself in the smoking crater, staring down a decade or more in the wilderness. It happened here. It’s happening to you. The only difference is our lot got the bill early. Yours is still on the tab, and the interest is compounding daily, you poor bastards.

The Rain Before the Rainbow

Now here’s the shittysweet bit, and I want to bare my heart and soul to the good people of America, you know, the ones waving the warning flags with big fuckoff spinning lights off the side of the road, all gone hoarse from screaming at 77 million of their dopey neighbours to wake the fuck up.

I know it’s artic cold comfort. But sometimes (and you know it's coming) a country has to learn the fucken hard way, the same way a naive numpty first-year apprentice has to grab the hot end of the welder exactly once or a dash of paint thinners in your eyes actually ain’t that fucking ace for 20/20 vison. You can tell the silly prick. You can put a sign on it and staple the flogging thing to his forehead. But some lessons only enter the human brain through the palm of the hand (sometimes both).

America is currently in FAFO mid-lesson. The tourists have all fucked off to Spain, the allies are trading around you like the Mafia running moonshine, the true believers are turning on the telly and discovering the swamp got a new marina and a members-only clubhouse. And this cactus arse ride ain’t nowhere near fucking over. There is a lot more rain to fall before anyone sees a rainbow through this shit shower, and the forecast says the man holding the umbrella is going to sell it, tariff the raindrops, and blame Biden for the flood.

But learning the hard way has one thing going for it my beautiful little wombats. It fucking sticks. Like a seagull on laxettes. The countries that touched the stove in the twentieth century built the strongest guardrails afterwards, and the superior question is just how much skin America leaves on the hotplate first.

Strap in, folks. The cactus doesn’t get any fucking softer from here.

Catch you on the next one mates.

IFLA ~ Gman

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