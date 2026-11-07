Righto, you lot of curious little numbats. Pour the coffee, sit somewhere soft and move the breakables up a shelf, because the Hiring Manager of Mar-a-Lardo has read the midterm results the way a pissed bloke reads a breathalyser, and has decided the problem is the machine. The one person in the West Wing who could still say no to him got marched out the door on Friday with a fruit basket and the heartfelt thanks of a man who has never once in eighty years meant a thank-you.

Her replacement starts Monday, and you already know the bastard’s name, because your stomach worked it out before your eyes got to the end of the sentence and it has been sitting down there since Friday like a cold schnitty nobody ordered. The Petulant Prick of Pennsylvania Avenue lost the House and the Senate in one night, looked around for who to blame, and found the only adult in the building. Of course he fucking did.

I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Mate, I have done some monumentally stupid embarrassing fucking shit in my short time on this spinning ball of magma with a crust on top. I have never once sacked the adult and handed the car keys to the kid who put the last Corolla through the fence.

THE ADULT LEFT THE BUILDING AND THE FUCKWIT STAYED

Susie Wiles ran the 2024 campaign that put him back in the chair, and she was the first person he named to his staff after the win, which tells you the coward knew exactly who had done the work. The first woman ever to hold the job, she outlasted every one of the four poor bastards he chewed through in the first term, one of whom managed 192 days before the door hit him. She sat in on the big meetings as the quiet enforcer and rarely spoke in public, which in that building makes her rarer than a sober bloke at a bucks party.

She kept working this year through breast cancer treatment. Ms Wiles is no friend of mine, and anyone who spends two years propping up a steaming sack of excrement like the Hiring Manager of Mar-a-Lardo has earned every spray this rag can throw, but she’ll get no jokes from me on the cancer. That’s a line, and the bloke who sacked her is the only one in this story who’d cross it. He’s set that bar lower so many times it’s a trip hazard.

Her last post from the chief of staff account was all class and no fingerprints, which is more class than the useless wanker who sacked her has shown in eighty years.

Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff. Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will.

Now the version with fingerprints. CNN reports he was furious with her after Tuesday’s hiding and that she offered her resignation on Thursday evening, the way you hand a parasite your own blood to save it the trouble of biting. ABC’s sources say the prick was privately blaming her for the losses. Steve Bannon, that unmade bed with a podcast, had been on air demanding she be removed immediately, because nothing says loyalty like a bloody lunatic screaming for the one competent woman’s head.

Fox piled on the same night. On Fox News at Night, with the hiding still coming in on the big board, former Trump campaign staffer Caroline Sunshine told Trace Gallagher’s panel that the thing nobody wanted to say out loud was that Wiles should hand in her resignation before the president had to ask for it, then compared sacking her to swapping out generals in World War II. The woman had just run that building through a year of cancer treatment, and the panel’s verdict was that she’d been minding the wrong trench. Kaylee McGhee White had already read the room out loud: the Fox voter poll had 37 per cent saying the president had the right priorities and 63 per cent saying no, which the whole panel agreed was the problem, right before they decided the fix was sacking the chief of staff.

▶️ Fox News Desperate Reporters panel on the midterm blowout, 5 Nov 2026

By Friday the man himself was telling reporters he “wanted to make a change”, which is boardroom for “somebody has to carry this and it’s not going to be me”, and the scumbag didn’t even have the decency to say it to her face.

Seven Senate seats flipped on Tuesday, and the campaign manager didn’t lose a single one of them. The policy lost those, and the shit-for-brains just promoted the policy. The adult walked and the grifter stayed to blame everyone else for his own fucking disasters.

THE RACIST SHITGOBLIN JUST GOT THE KEYS TO THE FUCKING ASYLUM

Stephen Miller has been deputy chief of staff for policy and the homeland security adviser since January 2025, and the AP describes him as the chief architect of the administration’s immigration crackdown, which is the polite wire-service way of saying the racist drew the plans. He keeps the DHS advisory role too, so the useless wanker who designs the raids now also decides which pieces of paper reach the boss, every pale, unblinking minute of it.

And let’s be clear about who he is, because the wires get coy and this rag doesn’t. This is the piece of shit whose leaked 2015 and 2016 emails, more than 900 of them handed to the Southern Poverty Law Center by a former Breitbart editor, had him pushing white-nationalist websites and a racist French novel about brown hordes onto Breitbart reporters. The SPLC lists him as an extremist, which is the closest thing to a professional qualification the arsehole holds. He has spent two years turning that worldview into vans and raids, and a parasite that’s been feeding that long doesn’t let go when you swat it, it digs in. A dangerous, toxic racist by the documented record, and from Monday the last voice in the room. Count Dracula just got the keys to the blood bank, and the ghoul thinks the problem is the blood.

And if you want to see what that judgement looks like with the keys actually in his hand, he showed you on Friday night. At least 44 House seats gone, seven Senate seats gone, Ron DeSantis calling it close to an extinction-level event for the party, and the new chief of staff stood up at Mar-a-Lardo for his first speech in the job and said this with a straight face.

If it wasn’t for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now. This man saved America.

He went on to credit the boss with saving the military “from collapse”, the economy “from destruction” and the border “from annihilation”, and then got to the bit that should have had the room checking the exits.

This man took a bullet for us, he faced down life in prison for us, he saved the Republican Party. And he has made it stronger and more popular and more resilient than ever before.

More popular than ever before, four days after the punters handed that party its worst hiding in a generation. He closed by pledging “my absolute loyalty, my unwavering commitment and my total devotion”, which is the job interview answer of a man who has never once been asked a follow-up question. And the Hiring Manager of Mar-a-Lardo, who had just posted in capitals that he wasn’t on the ballot and would have won in a landslide if he had been, sat there lapping it up like a dog at a dropped pie. That’s the building from Monday: a boss who thinks the loss proves he’s beloved, and a chief of staff whose first act in the job was to tell him so. Nothing between them but the pen and the raids.

Have a look at what the punters actually said on Tuesday, because the grub hasn’t. The AP lists cost of living, immigration enforcement and the Iran war as the leading concerns. A Reuters/Ipsos poll back in January had 58 per cent of Americans saying ICE had gone too far, and the raids didn’t ease off after that, they got louder, because the prick in charge of them reads a poll like that as a dare. Then the ballot boxes opened. Democrats took Senate seats in Kansas, which hadn’t sent one of theirs to Washington since 1932, in Texas, where no Democrat had won statewide in 32 years, and in Iowa, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. In the House they were past 250 seats on Thursday’s count with dozens of races still open, on track for their biggest majority since 2008, and every one of those seats has a grifter’s fingerprints on the back of it.

That is a hiding built on the three things the AP named, and the pale prick who drew up one of them now runs the whole building. He didn’t get sacked for it. The shit-for-brains got a bigger desk and a boss, the Bloke Who Only Knows Louder, who thinks the trouble was that nobody let him go harder.

THE JOB IS THE DANGER

For the uninitiated, the chief of staff is the gatekeeper of what reaches the president and who gets in the room. Everything that lands on that desk gets filtered first. Wiles ran the job by working with his instincts rather than trying to cage them, and even that got her the bullet. Miller doesn’t filter the instincts. He writes them.

So think about the next two years. A Democratic House and a Democratic Senate from January, subpoenas already drafted, budget fights, war powers, the whole bloody investigation calendar. Every one of those lands first on the desk of a man whose only idea is to deport more people faster and dare the courts to stop him. There is no longer anyone between that idea and the signature. The Sore Loser of Pennsylvania Avenue looked at the worst Republican midterm in a generation and decided the problem was the one person who occasionally said “maybe don’t”.

That is the hire. That is the lesson he took from the hiding: his campaign manager let him lose. The voters hating the raids never made it onto the whiteboard. The fucking arsonist just got the fire chief’s hat, and the bloke who handed it to him is standing on the lawn complaining about the smoke.

THE DEAL NOBODY IS SAYING OUT LOUD BUT REEKS OF FRESH BULLSHIT

Here’s the part the surviving Republicans are doing on the back of a napkin tonight, and it’s worth doing with them, because the opportunists will have it finished before the fruit basket reaches the car. Democrats sit on 54 Senate seats right now, 56 if Mississippi and Alaska finish the way they’re leaning. A conviction on impeachment needs 67. So if the new House sends articles across in the new year, somewhere between eleven and thirteen Republican senators have to cross the floor to remove him, eleven to thirteen useless wankers who just watched Kansas and Texas go blue and are doing their own sums about 2028 and 2030 with the sweat running down the inside of the shirt.

Now here’s the bit nobody on either side wants to say into a microphone: there is a get-out clause, and it works for both of them. The enemy of my enemy is my friend, as the old line goes, and for once the enemy is sitting in the same chair for everyone. The Democrats want him gone and have the House to start the paperwork. The Republicans want their party back before 2028 and have the thirteen votes that finish it. Neither side can do it alone, and both of them can see the same thing the rest of the planet can: a president with nothing left to lose and Count Dracula running his diary is a dangerous cocktail, the sort you don’t drink, you evacuate the building over.

Watch the carrot that makes it work. If the beard from Ohio takes over any time after 20 January next year, he serves less than two years of this term, and the 22nd Amendment lets him run for two full terms of his own. That’s the deal that doesn’t get said out loud, and every arsehole in that caucus can recite it in his sleep: the Democrats get the removal and the headline, the senators get a president who isn’t radioactive and a ten-year runway for JD, the sack of shit goes back to Palm Beach, and the party gets to crawl back from the ledge toward something a suburb might vote for again.

Everybody walks away with something, which is the only kind of deal that ever gets done in that town. Every one of those thirteen is a bloke who’d rather be a kingmaker than a casualty, and the bloody kingmaker’s phone is already ringing, because a prick who’ll sell his president for a committee chair was never going to wait for the ink to dry.

Those are the possibilities, and hold on to them if you need to, but here’s the other half, and it stinks. He still has the pen. Vetoes, pardons, executive orders, the military, the Justice Department and two more years on the clock, and from Monday the man standing beside that pen is the lunatic who built the raids and thinks the problem was volume. If anyone is under the illusion that Tuesday fixed this, I’m telling you now, with Count Dracula at his elbow and nothing left to lose, shit is about to get fucking hectic. The Flight Risk of Palm Beach has an exit ramp, and it’s paved with the same self-serving fucknuggetery that got him here, so don’t expect the scumbag to take it quietly.

THE LEDGER

Susie Wiles goes to the political operation, which for a chief of staff is a hospital pass with a fruit basket. Stephen Miller gets the West Wing. The Republican Party gets two more years of the man whose fingerprints are all over the result that just buried it, unless thirteen of them find a spine between now and the vote, and the Headhunter of Palm Beach gets exactly what he wanted, a building where every answer is yes.

Seven Senate seats, a House majority the size of 2008, and the first thing he did was sack the one person who might have stopped him doing it again. Dumbest hire in history, and the most dangerous, because this cunt doesn’t learn. He hires.

IFLA ~ Hiring the Arsonist as Fire Chief ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE FRUIT BASKET SUSIE SHOULD HAVE GOT

Exchange rate for this edition: one White House chief of staff fetches you about three days of loyalty and a fruit basket. Terms below, no tariff applied.

Bloke: A man. Any man. Sometimes a man who just lost seven Senate seats and promoted the reason.

Breathalyser: Your breathalyzer, with an s, because the machine is universal and the spelling stayed loyal to the King. Australia invented random breath testing in the eighties: the booze bus pulls over the whole road, everyone blows, no probable cause required, and the road toll fell off a cliff. A pissed bloke blaming the machine is a sight every copper in the country has seen, and now the White House has too.

Booze bus: The police van that parks across a main road on a Friday night and breath-tests every driver who comes past, no suspicion needed, no way around it, lights on so you can see your evening ending from three hundred metres out. Americans have sobriety checkpoints that a court has to approve. We have a bus, and the bus does not take appeals, which puts it one up on the Senate.

Carry the can: To take the blame for something that wasn’t yours. See Wiles, Susie, Thursday evening.

Cross the floor: To vote against your own party. In Canberra it ends careers. In Washington it might start one, ask JD.

Fucknuggetery: The collected works of a fucknugget, which is a small, dense, portable unit of stupidity. Fucknuggetery is what it leaves on the carpet when it’s been in the room for a decade.

Gets the bullet: Gets sacked. No actual bullets involved, which in that building is worth saying out loud.

Hectic: Wild, out of control, about to go sideways. “Shit’s about to get hectic” is a weather warning, not a mood.

Hiding: A thrashing, a beating, a result so one-sided it needs its own word. Seven Senate seats is a hiding.

Hospital pass: From rugby league. A pass thrown so late and so badly that the bloke catching it gets flattened the moment it arrives. The Trump Political Operation, in other words.

Numbat: A small striped Western Australian marsupial that eats twenty thousand termites a day and has never once hired one to run the house.

Pissed: Drunk. Not angry, that’s pissed off, and the difference matters when a bloke is reading a breathalyser. The pissed one blames the machine. The pissed-off one blames the bloke who sacked her.

Punters: The voters, the public, the people who actually put the cross in the box and then get told they didn’t mean it.

Sacked: Fired. Americans “let someone go”. Australians sack them, usually on a Thursday evening so the paperwork clears by Friday.

Shitgoblin: A small, pale creature that lives under the floorboards of power and ruins things for sport. Promoted to chief of staff, apparently.

CURIOUS LITTLE NUMBATS

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