I Fucking Love Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
I Fucking Love Australia's avatar
I Fucking Love Australia
8h

My PTSD continues with this perpetual nightmare. Impeachment is the only way we cure this fucking disease. Or cholesterol finally takes a stand.

Reply
Share
21 replies
RunsWithScissors's avatar
RunsWithScissors
8h

Trump felt the need to clean house and he went with Stephen Miller, the administration’s odious ethnic cleanser—because he thought he didn’t lose enough of the Latino vote already.

At this point Don’t be surprised if these two go full Nero, sneaking out of the Whitehouse complex at night to assault ordinary citizens in DC and looting taco trucks.

Reply
Share
8 replies
160 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 I Fucking Love Australia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture