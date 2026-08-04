I Fucking Love Australia

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Tony Dawson's avatar
Tony Dawson
Aug 4Edited

Post Trump Limerick

There once was an orange-faced prick

who boasted a mushroom-sized dick.

His purpose in life

was to cause widespread strife

and get on everyone’s wick.

I don’t know if it’s the same in Australia, but in British English “to get on someone’s wick” is to annoy them.

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
Aug 4

What an incredible display of resilience by E. Jean Carroll. Standing up to immense political power and winning against all odds is truly inspiring. As an Afghan veteran and ally who was abandoned, I know the painful feeling of being ignored by the powerful. Seeing an 82-year-old survivor demand accountability and win gives hope to everyone fighting for justice

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