G’day legends.

On 9 July 2026, while Donald Trump’s lawyers were still frantically filing motions like a bloke trying to bail out the Titanic with a teaspoon, $5,625,005.48 quietly left a court escrow account in Manhattan and landed with E. Jean Carroll, the woman he sexually abused in a department store dressing room in 1996 and has spent 7 years calling a liar.

Her response, posted to social media, was 4 words long: “The Eagle has landed.”

That’s it. That’s the whole victory lap. An 82-year-old former advice columnist just beat a sitting president in court, took his money, and celebrated with less fuss than most blokes makeover winning a chook raffle. Meanwhile the most powerful man on the planet, a bloke who made roughly $2 billion last year flogging crypto to the faithful, fought all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States to avoid paying what amounts to his rounding error. He lost. Then he lost the appeal of the loss. Then he lost the emergency appeal of the appeal of the loss. The Second Circuit knocked back his last-ditch stay request on the same bloody night he filed it.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, who has had a front-row seat to this circus since the beginning, summed it up in his order with the judicial equivalent of “mate, enough”: Trump “has been stalling this case for years.”

Yeah. No shit, Your Honour.

The Rap Sheet: 7 Years of Saying the Same Thing and Getting Charged More Each Time

For the newcomers, and for the Americans who get their news from a bloke shouting at a gold lift, here’s the timeline. Keep an eye on the pattern, because it’s the whole story.

June 2019. Carroll publishes her account: Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996. Trump, then president, responds through official channels that he never met her, she’s “totally lying,” and, in the phrase that will follow him into the grave, “she’s not my type.” Pin that one. His own appeals court judges certainly did.

October 2022. Now a private citizen, he takes to Truth Social to call her claim a “con job” and a “hoax.” This post becomes the basis of the second lawsuit. He typed his own exhibit.

9 May 2023. A unanimous Manhattan jury finds him liable for sexually abusing Carroll AND defaming her. $5 million. Under 3 hours of deliberation. That’s barely enough time to eat lunch and agree the bloke’s a wrong’un.

10 May 2023. The very next day. Not a week later. Not after cooling off. THE VERY NEXT DAY, on a CNN town hall, he calls her a “whack job” pushing a “fake story.” Carroll’s lawyers, presumably unable to believe their luck, amend the original suit to seek additional damages. The judge waves it through.

June 2023. He countersues HER for defamation. It gets binned. Judge Kaplan calls it what it is: another delay tactic.

19 July 2023. The finding that should be tattooed on the forehead of every MAGA reply guy: Judge Kaplan rules that what Trump did to Carroll was rape as the word is understood "in common modern parlance," even if it fell outside the narrow technical definition in the New York Penal Law. A federal judge. In writing. Keep it handy for the next galah who types "but it wasn't technically."

6 January 2024. Mid-trial for the damages case, he mocks her at a campaign rally for not screaming during an attack he simultaneously insists never happened. His lawyers’ hair went grey in real time.

26 January 2024. The bill arrives: $83.3 million. And here’s the number inside the number: $65 million of it, nearly 80%, was punitive damages. Punitive damages exist for exactly 1 reason: to punish a defendant and deter him from doing it again. The jury looked at 5 years of this bloke’s behaviour and priced in the certainty that he would not shut his cake hole. Prescient bunch, that jury.

8 September 2025. The Second Circuit upholds the full $83.3 million, affirming in a comprehensive 70-page ruling that, in his own lawyer’s summary of the court’s finding, Carroll was telling the truth and Trump was not.

29 June 2026. The Supreme Court declines to hear his appeal of the first verdict. Game over on the $5 million. And what does the President of the United States do within hours of the highest court in the land letting stand a finding that he’s a sexual abuser and a defamer? He gets on Truth Social and calls it a “Fake Case brought against me by a woman I never met.”

He said it again. AGAIN. After 2 unanimous juries. After a federal judge’s rape finding. After a 70-page appellate affirmation. After the Supreme Court slammed the door. The man treats defamation verdicts the way the rest of us treat gym memberships: an ongoing subscription he has no intention of honouring but keeps renewing anyway.

8-9 July 2026. Judge Kaplan orders the money released. Trump’s team files an emergency appeal within hours. Denied the same night. The money moves the next day. And a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team responds to losing by calling the whole thing the “Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll Hoaxes.” They called it a hoax again IN THE STATEMENT ABOUT PAYING FOR CALLING IT A HOAX. You cannot write comedy this dense. The material writes itself and then sues itself for royalties.

28 July 2026. Two days ago, the grand finale of the delay opera. Trump and the Justice Department file separate petitions to the Supreme Court begging it to torch the $83.3 million. His lawyers wail that this is "the first case in our Nation's history in which a court has imposed damages liability on a President for his conduct in office." Well spotted, fellas. It's the first case in your nation's history because no other president sexually assaulted an advice columnist and then defamed her from the White House podium. That's not a flippin constitutional crisis, that's a personal fucking best. Meanwhile the DOJ's companion petition asks to swap the United States government in as the defendant, because the government can't be sued for defamation and the whole case would vanish in a puff of taxpayer-funded smoke. Your money, American readers, hard at work arguing that calling your rape victim a liar is an official act of state. The same argument the Second Circuit already binned unanimously, twice. Fourth time's the charm, presumably.

What He’s Actually Like In a Courtroom, By the Woman Who Sat 10 Feet Away

Now. You might be wondering how an 82-year-old woman stands toe to toe with all of that and doesn’t blink. Carroll answered that question on The Daily Beast Podcast with Joanna Coles, sitting alongside her lawyer Roberta Kaplan, and her answer has gone properly viral again this week for very good reason. This is the single greatest courtroom character reference ever delivered, and I’m giving it to you uncut, because trimming it would be a crime worse than anything in the New York Penal Law:

“I don’t understand how people can be afraid of a fat, elderly man who wears apricot makeup, his hair done up like Tippi Hedren in The Birds, and sits in a courtroom and moans and groans and complains and snorts. When the jury got a load of him, they were mesmerised. You have never seen anything like it. He never sat still, and he talked the entire time within earshot of the jury. He belittled Alina Habba Esquire, his own attorney. He would spit as he was talking. He didn’t smell so good. “And the high point of Donald Trump in court was the moment he stood up with steam coming off his back and hot air blowing out his ears, because Robbie Kaplan was giving the final argument, and she was asking the jury how much it would take to make him stop. You think Robbie Kaplan’s afraid of Trump? No. She turned it around. She drove him so crazy he stood up in the courtroom and left. He stormed out. “When a man is innocent, he doesn’t storm out of a courtroom. He stays and fights. He turned tail, turned tail, and stormed out of the courtroom. I mean, he lost right at that second. He couldn’t have looked more guilty.”

▶E. Jean Carroll on Donald Trump: "I don't understand how people can be afraid of a fat elderly man who wears apricot makeup, his hair done up like Tippi Hedren in The Birds and sits in a courtroom and moans and groans and complains”

Tippi Hedren in The Birds. The man who commands the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, described by his victim as a malodorous, spitting, apricot-painted pensioner having a sook at his own trial. That’s not defamation, by the way. Truth is an absolute defence, and every syllable of it is corroborated.

Because here’s the thing: she’s not embellishing. NBC’s courtroom reporters watched it happen on 26 January 2024. Trump abruptly stormed out during Roberta Kaplan’s closing argument, right as she was telling the jury that he believes “the rules don’t apply to him” and that with his wealth and power he could treat Carroll however he wanted without consequence. He slunk back in about an hour later for his own lawyer’s closing, and then couldn’t even face the room when the verdict was read. The same reporting notes the judge had already reprimanded him for making loud comments during Carroll’s testimony and threatened to put his lawyer “in the lockup.” The whole defence operation ran with the discipline of a seagull fight over a hot chip.

And the question that sent him storming out the door? “How much would it take to make him stop?”

The jury’s answer was $83.3 million. His answer, delivered from the Oval Office 2 years later, was to prove it wasn’t enough.

The Retaliation Arm: When Losing In Court Isn’t Enough, Send In the Government

Because this is 2026 America, the story doesn’t stop at “sore loser pays up.” In May, AP confirmed the Justice Department opened an investigation touching on whether Carroll lied during the civil litigation, run out of the Chicago federal prosecutors’ office, with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche recused because he used to be, wait for it, Trump’s personal defence lawyer in this very matter. A sitting president’s Justice Department, investigating the 82-year-old woman a jury found he sexually abused. Let the sheer Stasi-scented wrongness of that sink in.

The alleged perjury? A 2022 deposition where Carroll said she had no outside litigation funding, before it emerged billionaire Reid Hoffman had covered some legal costs. Small problem for the lads: the Second Circuit already examined exactly this and found Carroll had plausibly forgotten about the limited funding because she simply wasn’t involved in managing who paid her legal bills. The “crime” they’re investigating was litigated, appealed, and dismissed as a nothingburger before they ever opened the file. Bigger problem still: after CNN broke the story, the US Attorney whose office supposedly runs the probe publicly stated his office has never opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, with follow-up reporting suggesting the actual target is Hoffman. So the retaliation is either real and disowned, or a leak designed purely to intimidate her. Pick whichever one disgusts you more. There’s no third option where this is fine.

The Lawsuit That’s Already Written and Just Needs a Filing Date

Which brings us to the delicious part. Will she sue him a third time? Press ▶

She’s already told you, champ. Asked point-blank whether she’d sue the Sunkist Stalin again, her answer was “absolutely.” Not “we’re weighing our options.” Absolutely. Delivered with the cheerful certainty of a woman ordering her regular coffee. This 82-year-old has more mongrel in her little finger than the entire Republican Senate caucus has scraped together in a decade, and those gutless invertebrates had 2 impeachments and an insurrection to find some.

Her lawyers went further. In this month’s court filings, Team Kaplan formally told the court Trump “has resumed his defamatory attacks” on Carroll. Lawyers do not put “defamatory” in a federal filing as fucking decoration. That word cost $400 an hour and was chosen the way a sniper chooses a window: a timestamped flag marking the June 29 post as Exhibit A for whatever comes next. Same filing, same dagger: Carroll had graciously agreed to every one of his whiny little delay requests, and then, “that cooperation ends today.” In lawyer language, that’s racking a shotgun. Somewhere in a gold-plated panic room, a very orange sphincter achieved fusion.

And a third case would be the legal equivalent of clubbing a baby seal. The hardest thing to prove in defamation is actual malice: the defendant KNEW it was false. This glistening ham-fisted galah repeated “fake case” and “a woman I never met” AFTER 2 unanimous verdicts, a judicial rape finding, a 70-page appellate affirmation, and a Supreme Court door slammed in his botoxed face. He has manufactured the most pre-proven defamation case in American legal history, in writing, under his own name, from the Oval fucking Office. Most defendants make the lawyers work for it. This fuckwit gift-wraps the evidence, signs it, and posts it to an app he owns. His legal team wakes up screaming into pillows.

One honest hurdle, because we don’t do wishful thinking at IFLA: he said it as a sitting president, and his entire pending Supreme Court gambit on the $83.3 million is that presidential statements can’t be sued over at all. That’s not a legal doctrine, that’s a toddler declaring the floor is lava. A third suit filed tomorrow would stall for years while taxpayer-funded lawyers argue that slandering your sexual abuse victim is an official act of state. So Kaplan’s mob will bank the $5.6 million, land the $83.3 million, keep logging every fresh defamation like a bird-watcher ticking off species, and file when the shield drops. Because presidencies end. Judgments don’t. She’s 82 with the patience of a saltie under a jetty, and frankly I wouldn’t bet against her outliving him out of pure spite.

Remember the arithmetic, the funniest maths since his casino books. Saying it: $5 million. Saying it again: $83.3 million. A 1,566% price hike for the identical fucking sentence, the worst repeat purchase since he bought Truth Social. Now he’s said it a third time, as president, with malice so self-evident it could represent itself in court. Whatever a third jury awards won’t be smaller. Punitive damages travel in 1 direction when the defendant treats the verdict as a first draft, and this incontinent Fanta-hued fabulist has never met a hole he didn’t keep digging with a gold-plated shovel he didn’t pay for either.

The Kicker

So here’s where we’ve landed, in the most literal sense.

The first $5.6 million has left his escrow account and settled with the woman he “never met,” who is parking it in a retirement account while her lawyers, working on contingency, take not 1 cent of it in fees. The remaining $83.3 million sits accruing interest while his final immunity Hail Mary heads to a Supreme Court that just told him no. And waiting on the other side of it is the E. Jean Carroll Foundation, which she has cheerfully announced exists to spend his money on causes he hates, because, in her words, the last thing she cares about is the money. The point is making him wear it.

He had a thousand chances to stop. Every lawyer he’s ever had, including the one he bribed off the case with a lifetime judgeship, has presumably begged him to stop. The jury foreman’s entire $83.3 million message was STOP. And he cannot. He is constitutionally, pathologically, gloriously incapable of shutting up, and every time he opens his gob the invoice grows another zero.

An 82-year-old woman with a book deal, a foundation, and the patience of a crocodile that hasn’t had a decent feed since 1987 is slowly liquidating the President of the United States 1 Truth Social post at a time, and his only defence is a compulsion with a billing address.

The Eagle has landed, legends. And she’s circling back for the rest.

And me? I hope she takes it all. I hope Robbie Kaplan’s mob sues that scammy, grifting, apricot-lacquered wrong’un down to his last red fucking cent, past the crypto slush, past the gold sneakers, past whatever’s left of the steak business, until the only thing this bloke has to his name is a Truth Social login and a payment plan. I hope the E. Jean Carroll Foundation names a women’s legal defence fund after him just so he has to hear it. Because a federal judge already put the truth in the record, in black and white, in words no appeal ever overturned: what Donald Trump did to E. Jean Carroll was rape as any normal human understands the word. That’s not me editorialising. That’s his own justice system, and it’s the very least he deserves.

She's 82. She's patient. She's a fucking survivor. And she's coming back for the lot.

IFLA ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK GLOSSARY: COURTROOM EDITION

A standing feature for our American readers, who keep emailing to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean. This week’s edition is legal-themed, because our two great nations handle courtroom disgrace very differently. In America, a man can be found liable for sexual abuse by a unanimous jury, lose $88.3 million across 2 verdicts, get knocked back by the Supreme Court, and still be handed the nuclear codes and a parade. In Australia, a Deputy Prime Minister once lost his job over a free Rolex, and we made a Prime Minister resign for less than what your bloke posts before breakfast. You have “presidential immunity”; we have “mate, you’re done,” and ours has a conviction rate. You settle defamation with $83 million and a Truth Social tantrum; we settle it at the pub car park and everyone’s shouted a beer by stumps. Both systems have their flaws. Only one of them keeps re-electing the defendant. Here’s this week’s decoder:

whinger: One who whinges (whines), professionally and at volume. A whinge can be a lapse; a whinger is a lifestyle. The most powerful whinger on Earth commands a nuclear triad and still spends his mornings typing grievances about an 82-year-old advice columnist.

chook raffle: A raffle for a frozen chicken, the beating heart of every pub and sports club fundraiser. The smallest possible stakes a person can win at. Most blokes make more fuss winning one than E. Jean Carroll made winning $5.6 million.

beer by stumps Stumps is cricket for the end of the day's play, when the umpires pull the stumps from the ground and everyone stops pretending the last hour mattered. A beer by stumps is the Australian dispute resolution framework: whatever the blue was about, it's settled, shouted and forgotten before sundown. The opposite of an $83.3 million defamation judgment, 3 appeals and an 11-year sulk. Some nations litigate. We declare stumps.

wrong’un: A bad egg, a dodgy character. From cricket: a delivery that looks like it’ll spin one way and does the opposite, deceit as a technique. A unanimous jury needing under 3 hours to agree the bloke’s a wrong’un is as fast as the format allows.

cake hole: The mouth, named for its primary function. Exists almost exclusively in the phrase “shut your cake hole”: the single most valuable legal advice available to a certain defendant, ignored at a running cost of roughly $12 million per word.

sook: A crybaby, or the act of being one. To “have a sook” is to whinge and snivel. Moaning, groaning and snorting through your own trial within earshot of the jury is a courtroom-grade sook.

flippin The training wheels of Australian profanity, deployed when the situation demands a swear but the audience contains your nan, a magistrate, or a Facebook algorithm with a hair trigger. Everyone present hears the word you actually meant, which makes it less a censorship and more a wink. See also: farking, frickin, fucken, and the fully unlocked version once the algorithm's not looking.

binned: Thrown in the rubbish, rejected with prejudice. What a judge does to a garbage lawsuit. A binned thing is not coming back, and nobody is fishing it out.

gob: The mouth, again, because we have many words for the thing blokes should close more often. Every time he opens his gob, the invoice grows another zero.

mongrel: Literally a mixed-breed dog; figuratively, fighting spirit. “More mongrel in her little finger” is high praise. Tone is everything.

galah: A pink and grey cockatoo, famously loud and famously dim, best known for flying into windows. “A glistening ham-fisted galah” is therefore a complete character reference.

mob: A group, crew or outfit, zero criminal implication (mostly). Your family is a mob, a herd of kangaroos is officially a mob, and “Kaplan’s mob” is a law firm, though in this case the Sicilian reading would also leave him better off financially.

seagulls on a dropped chip: Total, shrieking, undignified chaos over something small. The discipline level of the Trump defence operation, per the courtroom reporting.

saltie: A saltwater crocodile, the apex predator that wins by parking under a jetty and waiting longer than you. E. Jean Carroll’s litigation strategy, with better hair.

wear it: To cop the consequences permanently, no escape hatch. Not just paying the $83.3 million, but knowing an 82-year-old is spending it, cheerfully, on everything you hate, forever. That’s wearing it.

Wotsit: A cheese-flavoured corn puff. Bright orange, structurally hollow, leaves residue on everything it touches, and dissolves under any real pressure. We trust the relevance requires no further elaboration.

champ: Champion, delivered with a wink. When an Australian calls you champ, check whether they’re smiling with you or at you. In this publication, assume the latter.

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