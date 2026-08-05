I Fucking Love Australia

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
Aug 5

A historic outcome in Michigan that reshapes the political landscape. When record voter turnout overcomes record-breaking outside political spending, it proves that authentic grassroots organization and economic populism can triumph over political action committees and corporate power

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Pamela Poniatowski's avatar
Pamela Poniatowski
Aug 5

This was amazing! Thank you so much for covering it in the way only you can do, seeing every little thing that needs to be seen. ♥️

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