I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
Oct 14

I’ll take anything that pisses Mango Mussolini off for a win. Every little bit! Keep a tally, because the bits are adding up: the press ban gone, the stay refused, the pool fight still coming, and the Senate map looking like a dog’s breakfast for him three weeks out. The bloke’s going to need a bigger balcony.

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Todd
Oct 14

I’m looking forward to the day when Trump is banned from the White House

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