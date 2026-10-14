Righto, you lot, the latest Cuntelope update, and for once the news out of a Washington courtroom is worth cracking a tinnie over. At about eleven o’clock on Tuesday night, one hour before his own temporary order was due to run out, Judge Timothy Kelly of the District Court in Washington handed down a 26-page preliminary injunction that keeps CNN, MS NOW and Politico inside the White House gates for as long as the lawsuit takes. The ruling has no expiry date. It stands until Kelly enters a final judgment or a higher court knocks it over, and the bloke who signed the ban has already announced he will appeal, which he is welcome to do with the same lawyers who have now lost this argument twice in three weeks.

For the Yanks who slept through the first two rounds, the three outlets were thrown out of the building on 18 September, off the back of a Truth Social post about FICTION and LIES. Seventy-eight hard passes were switched off overnight. Nobody got a warning and nobody got a standard they could read, and the letters explaining the sacking arrived the day after the outlets sued, which is like posting the docket after the repo man has already driven off in your ute. I wrote at the time that the First Amendment doesn’t have a guest list. A judge has now put that in a binding order, and the frikken judge is one of his!

THE JUDGE HE PICKED

Kelly was put on the bench by Donald Trump in 2017, which means the bloke who signed the ban also signed the judge, and he has now been done over by his own paperwork twice in eight fucking years. In November 2018 the same judge told the same White House to hand Jim Acosta his pass back, on due process grounds, and said then that he was bound by DC Circuit precedent whether the government liked it or not. He said it again at the restraining-order hearing last month, so everyone in the room knew the due process finding was coming. Blind Freddy knew it was coming, and Mitzy worked it out from the Blue Mountains with her eyes shut and went back to sleep. The Justice Department, wearing the straight face of a man returning a half-eaten pie to the servo, tried the shithouse line that the old press-access cases were wrongly decided, and a judge who owes his job to this president told the poor bastards, politely, that the precedent was not his to fix and the pie was not his to refund. You do not come the raw prawn with a man who has already caught you at it once.

What is new is that he reached the First Amendment claims as well, both of them, retaliation and viewpoint discrimination. He could have left them alone and ruled on the narrow ground, the way a bloke knocks back the second schooner because he has to drive. He could have ruled against the outlets on them. Instead he found they were likely to win on every count they brought, that they would suffer irreparable harm without the order, and that the public interest sat on their side of the ledger, which leaves the government holding sweet fuck all but a grudge and a legal bill. Once you open the White House press area to some outlets, you cannot slam it on the ones whose coverage gives you the irrits, any more than a publican can bar the one bloke who noticed the beer was flat. His words: “Simply put, that is unlawful viewpoint discrimination.” Seven words, and the whole national-security costume slides off the arseclown like a wet towel off a fat bloke at the pool, and there is nothing underneath but a sook.

▶️ Fallon Gallagher walks through the three grounds Kelly ruled on, via MS NOW

The order binds every named official except the president himself, because American courts do not enjoin presidents, they enjoin the poor bastards who carry his bags, which means every bag-carrier from the chief of staff down to the work-experience kid on the press-office door is now under a federal injunction while the bloke who filled the bags keeps swanning about the hustings calling the judge names. The Justice Department then asked Kelly to pause his own ruling while they appealed it, with all the dignity of a drunk asking the publican to keep the tab open while he goes outside to fight the bouncer, and Kelly told them to get stuffed in the only language a federal judge is allowed to use, which is a single flat no on the record.

HIS OWN BEST WITNESS

Ted Boutrous, the lawyer for the three outlets, said the same thing at the restraining-order hearing and again at the injunction hearing, which is that the president was his own best witness. He was not being cute about it, he was reading the man’s rap sheet off his own Truth Social feed.

Trump announced the ban himself and he announced why, and at no point in the announcing did a single story get named, because there was no single story. He said it was cumulative over the past two years, that the outlets purposely write negative news, and that he would love it if they could straighten themselves out. It is the exact speech a bloke gives the publican after being barred for a month, except this bloke owns the pub and still got barred from his own argument.

That is a man describing a grudge into a microphone, and the microphone was on, and the transcript went straight into exhibit A with his fingerprints all over it.

National security turned up a day after the writ did, the way a tradie’s invoice turns up after the client has rung Fair Trading. Kelly found there was no evidence in the record that national security drove the decision from the get-go.

Gallagher’s read of the opinion adds the detail that should put the wind up every lawyer who signed the government’s brief: the reporters who wrote the stories later waved around as national-security risks had their hard passes renewed after those stories were published. Renewed. The government’s own press office looked at the alleged security threat, stamped it, and waved the bastard back in through the gate, and then its lawyers stood in front of a federal judge and called that same reporter a danger to the republic with a straight face and a dry mouth.

What risk, the judge asked, could there possibly have been.

The administration built a defence out of bollocks and bulldust, and the shitgibbon they were defending kept kicking the scaffolding out from under it on live television, until the whole dodgy structure came down on the Justice Department’s head like a pergola from a cowboy builder.

▶️ Boutrous’s line and why the national-security argument died, via MS NOW

This is the Dobber-in-Chief at work. Every other defendant in America is told by his lawyer to shut his gob. This one holds press conferences about pending litigation and reads his own motive into the record, then his Justice Department has to stand up in front of a federal judge and pretend they never heard it. Two years of this, across case after case, and the pattern never changes: the lawyers argue one thing in writing, the client says the opposite out loud, and the judge believes the client. He is not lying to the court, which is the problem. He is telling it the truth, and the truth is that he banned three newsrooms because they hurt his fragile fucking man-baby feelings.

WHAT THE RULING DOES NOT COVER

A word of caution before anyone cracks the second tinnie. This injunction is narrow by design. It covers the hard passes and the White House press area, meaning the briefing room, the workspaces, and the strip of the North Lawn the networks call Pebble Beach, where the live shots come from. It is not about Air Force One and it is not about the Oval Office, because the lawsuit, at this stage, is not about them either.

That matters, because the White House spent the restraining-order period playing door bitch anyway. CNN was barred from Air Force One for a Tennessee trip at the end of September, with the injunction’s older sibling in force. Politico was left off a flight after its credentials had been restored. When CNN’s turn came in the television pool it was told to stay home, and the other four networks declined to send a replacement, so on some trips there was no television pool with him at all. The Door Bitch of Mar-a-Lardo is still working the velvet rope, he has just been told the rope cannot run across the front gate.

▶️ Gallagher on what the injunction does and does not reach, via MS NOW

Two things keep it from being a hollow win. The first is that you cannot be in the pool without a hard pass, so the pass is the foundation and everything else gets built on it. Foot in the door, as Gallagher put it, literally and theoretically. The second is that the pool fight is already in the briefing and this case can grow into it as the litigation runs. The outlets came for the front gate first because the front gate is where the precedent lives. They will be back for the plane.

And the administration is not sulking in silence. Todd Blanche went on ABC to explain that access to the White House is a privilege and not a right, and over the weekend his department announced an antitrust investigation into the five networks for the crime of pulling pool coverage in solidarity. A free press argues a case in court. This lot opens a criminal file on the witnesses.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

A preliminary injunction can be appealed, which a restraining order cannot, so the next stop is the DC Circuit if and when the Justice Department lodges the paperwork. The president has already said on his own platform that he would appeal any ruling against the ban, so the self-basting turkey with a phone will be posting about it before the lawyers have read it. Neither the White House nor the Justice Department had answered MS NOW’s request for comment by the time the segment went to air.

The part that should worry them is that Kelly ruled on all three grounds. He has handed the appeals court a full record, and the DC Circuit can uphold him on any one of them without touching the other two. Had he stuck to due process, an appellate panel could have sent the whole thing back on a technicality about notice. Three findings mean three separate walls to climb, and the government’s ladder is a Truth Social post.

MEANWHILE, IN WASILLA

While the ruling was being typed, the Spruiker of Sideshow Alley was in Alaska, working a crowd for Senator Dan Sullivan, who is in a race he should never have been in against the Democrat Mary Peltola. Sullivan has voted against every attempt to pull the president back from the Iran war and voted for every tariff, and Alaskans, who pay more at the bowser than almost anyone in the country, have noticed. So the president flew in to help, and helped the way he helps.

He told the crowd Iran had laughed at America and did not laugh any more, which is a cool story, bronza, and the crowd clapped like it had never heard it. He told them to wait till they saw what he did to Iran next, that they had sort of had it, that it did not matter anyway because the big thing was the nuclear weapon. In one minute he threatened a country, shrugged at the threat and declared victory, which is the full arc of this war in the time it takes to boil a kettle.

▶️ Trump in Wasilla on Iran and on oil prices, via MS NOW

Then he got to the prices, and the Alaskan servo queue copped the usual. He ran the eggs line again, and then came this: oil is right now much cheaper than it was under sleepy Joe Biden. MS NOW called it false on air and the diesel pump has been calling it false for a month. National diesel was $3.63 a gallon the week Biden left office, $3.77 the day before the first strike on Iran and $6.51 by late September, with a record of $6.52 along the way. A man two years into a four-year lease is still blaming the previous tenant for the state of the carpet, and the previous tenant has been gone long enough that the carpet is his.

The host’s closing line was the fairest thing said all morning: she has yet to meet a Republican voter who buys that this is still all Biden’s fault. The president’s 2024 pitch was that he could fix everything on day one. He is past day seven hundred and he is in Wasilla explaining why none of it is his.

Which brings the two halves of this piece back together. The same man who cannot stop announcing his motives to a camera cannot stop announcing his excuses to a crowd. In court it cost him the press ban. On the hustings it is costing him the Senate. He will have a go at the judge next, you can bank on it, and the judge will have the same answer he had in 2018: read the precedent, mate.

The free press is back inside the building because a judge he chose read his own words back to him. Every word that comes out of this gobby, grudge-nursing, gate-guarding, gavel-copping galah is an exhibit, and he keeps supplying them for free. 4 November is three weeks away.

Vote lawfully and vote hard my American friends. It’s time to bury these Republicunt traitors under a blue wave so the world can relax for 5 fucking minutes.

IFLA ~ Smirking profusely ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: ADMISSIBLE IN A FEDERAL COURT, INADMISSIBLE AT YOUR NAN’S

A judge in Washington just reminded a president that the press area is open to everyone or it is open to no one. This glossary runs on the same rule.

Blind Freddy: The national benchmark for the self-evident. A hypothetical blind bloke invoked whenever a thing is so obvious that missing it stops being an oversight and becomes a character flaw. Blind Freddy knew the due process finding was coming. So did the Justice Department, which is why it tried to argue the precedent was wrong.

bloke: Guy, man, fella. Used so universally that calling someone a bloke implies basic competence and harmless ordinariness, even when the bloke is an 80-year-old convicted felon with the nuclear codes and a losing record against his own judges.

bollocks: Testicles, literally. Nonsense, figuratively. “That’s bollocks” means a thing is rubbish. The national-security defence was bollocks, and the reporters’ renewed hard passes are the proof.

bowser: A petrol pump. Where Australians, and Alaskans, queue up to be personally victimised by Middle East geopolitics one tank at a time. See also: servo.

bronza: Your arse, in the old Australian spelling, cousin of clacker and date and from the same end of the body. Mostly survives in "a kick up the bronza" and in its finest modern use, "cool story, bronza", which your Yanks will hear as cool story, bro, and which every Australian will hear correctly. Deployed on a president telling an Alaskan crowd that Iran does not laugh at America any more.

Cuntelope: A Gman original, coined in the first press-ban piece and now the standing name for this lawsuit. Cross the most versatile word in the Australian language with a cantaloupe and you get the only fruit in recorded history to sue the press. Rhymes with antelope, behaves like neither. But sounds like a fucking awesome description!

cop it: To take it. To absorb a blow without flinching because everyone is watching and you have no choice. What the Alaskan servo queue does every time the president flies in to tell them the prices are somebody else’s fault.

docket: A receipt. The little paper one from the shops, and the most trusted document in the country, because it is timestamped and nobody can argue with it. Sending the explanatory letters a day after the lawsuit was filed is posting the docket after the repo man has already left.

dob in: To report, snitch, grass someone up to the authorities. A cultural taboo so deep that “dobber” is one of the first insults an Australian child learns. The Dobber-in-Chief is the first man in history to dob himself in, repeatedly, on camera, while his lawyers were in the next room arguing he never did it.

door bitch: The person on a nightclub door deciding who is on the list and who is back on the footpath. Gender-neutral in practice, brutal by design, and the most honest job title in Australian hospitality, because nobody pretends merit is involved. The White House press office has been doing the job since September. The judge has now moved the rope.

galah: A loud pink-and-grey parrot, and by extension a loud foolish person who makes an enormous racket and achieves nothing. Gavel-copping is a new adjective for an old bird.

gob: The mouth, named specifically for the moments it is open when it should not be. “Shut your gob” is the first thing any defence lawyer says to any client. This one never got the memo, and the judge quoted the result.

gobby: Mouthy. Running the gob at a volume and frequency the situation does not call for. A gobby defendant is a gift to the other side.

hustings: The campaign trail, wherever a candidate is out begging for votes. An old word we kept and you dropped. Out on the hustings is where a president tells Alaskans everything is marvellous while their diesel bill sits on the bench.

irrits, the: The irritations. To “get the irrits” is to turn thoroughly narky over something that has needled you one time too many. A harmless condition in a normal bloke. A First Amendment problem when the bloke getting them runs the press office.

mate: All-purpose address for friends, enemies, strangers and judges. Tone carries the entire meaning. “Read the precedent, mate” is not friendly.

put the wind up: To frighten, properly. Something that puts the wind up a bloke has reached past the bluster to the part that knows. Renewed hard passes on the very reporters your brief calls a national-security risk will do it to any lawyer who can read.

servo: A service station. A gas station, to you. Where the price on the sign is the truest opinion poll the country runs, and where no president has ever won an argument.

spruik: To hype, plug and aggressively flog a thing in public, usually a thing nobody asked for. The spruiker is the bloke out the front of the show talking you in against your own better judgement. A president spruiking a senator he is dragging down with him is the saddest kind.

sideshow alley: The carnival strip at the Show, home to rigged games, loud spruikers and the laughing clowns. Nobody has ever left it richer, which makes it the correct venue for a rally about affordability.

tinnie: A can of beer. Also, confusingly, a small aluminium boat, but if a mate offers you a tinnie at eleven o’clock at night it is statistically not the boat. Crack one before the ruling and a second one only after you have read the section on what it does not cover.

ute: A utility vehicle. Your pickup, more or less, though a true ute has a tray and a dog in it. The thing the repo man drives off in while the docket is still in the post.

you lot: The Australian plural you, our answer to y’all, aimed at a group with a tone somewhere between affection and a warning. “Righto, you lot” is how a publication opens a confession. Whether you are in trouble depends entirely on the next sentence.

NORMALLY I DON’T POKE FUN AT A PERSON’S PHYSICAL APPEARANCES. BUT ANYONE SUPPORTING A RAPIST PEADOPHILE INSSURECTIONIST FELON IS FAIR FUCKING GAME.

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