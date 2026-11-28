Righto, you lot of patient little kookaburras. You’ve sat on the fence through two years of this with bugger all to laugh at, so here’s something to warm up the throat on. Scott MacFarlane, who covered the Justice Department and Congress for CBS and is now chief Washington correspondent at MeidasTouch, has put this on the record:

We’ve learned that at least some of the Department of Justice attorneys, agents, and investigators who have departed or been ousted are seeking to join, or have joined, the staffs of the incoming Democratic majority to help with investigations in Congress.

Those are the people the Headhunter of Mar-a-Lardo spent two years frog-marching out of the building for the crime of doing their bloody jobs. A thin-skinned old grub turfed career prosecutors and agents with decades of service between them and thought a sacking was the end of the story. They've found work across town and it starts in January. From January 3rd they can make their old bosses front up and answer under oath, and the gutless pricks who signed the termination letters know how bad that is, because the people asking the questions used to work down the fucking corridor.

THE BEST FUCKING RECRUITMENT DRIVE CONGRESS NEVER PAID FOR

The numbers come first, because the silly bastard has handed Congress a recruitment brochure and a reason to use it. Justice Connection, the alumni network keeping score of this monumental clusterfuck, counts more than 230 people sacked from the department in 2025, apparently for working the cases they’d been handed or hurting the boss’s delicate feelings. By the same group’s estimate more than 6,400 employees left a department of roughly 108,000, and the average departing employee took 16.6 years of service out the door. That’s sixteen-point-six years each of following money through shell companies.

The department’s line is that this ended the weaponisation of government, because nothing says independent justice like removing the people who administer it, and Reich of the Long Ties celebrated. House Judiciary Democrats counted at least 15 January 6 prosecutors among the sacked, and found big law firms too shit-scared of retaliation to hire them.

What he built by accident is the deepest talent pool an oversight committee has ever been handed, full of people who got the arse for doing the job properly. It’s like sacking your whole forensic accounting department and finding they’ve all applied to the auditors. The Lord High Sacker of Pennsylvania Avenue ran Congress’s recruitment drive with no headhunter’s fee, and the magnificent dumb bastard didn’t even think to send an invoice.

500 RÉSUMÉS AND A GAME OF HUNGRY FRIKKEN HIPPOS

On 18 November MS NOW reported that roughly 500 people have applied for investigative jobs with Jamie Raskin’s House Judiciary Democrats. Several hundred more have hit Robert Garcia’s Oversight shop, where his communications director says plenty are big-firm lawyers offering to walk away from the money, which is like watching a seagull knock back a hot chip. The approaches started months ago and poured in like punters at a free-beer pub once the House flipped.

Two people familiar with the avalanche told the network many of the Judiciary applicants are current or former Justice Department staff, and both offices have built spreadsheets and teams to get through the shitload of paper. A committee spokesperson called the alumni “eager to put their experience to work”. They’ve had their careers fed through a bureaucratic woodchipper, so I bloody bet they are. You couldn’t script this shit.

Ken Dilanian, who co-wrote the report, went on air that week and didn’t exactly undersell it:

▶️ Ken Dilanian, MS NOW:

We are about to enter an unprecedented period of congressional oversight. There is so much pent-up demand by the Democrats to investigate and they are going to use subpoenas, to uncover what’s been going on in the Trump administration beyond what we already know. … And so you’ve got a flood, a flood of applications to these congressional committees.

In between, Dilanian says the applicants could be pulling big money at law firms and have picked the mission over the pay packet, and that plenty of them are angry.

MacFarlane was on it the day after the election, when the job ads went up before the bunting came down:

His newsletter the next morning compared Judiciary Democrats to a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos, snapping up investigators while they were still on the board, and said his sources expected the ousted veterans to apply.

Three weeks later his reporting has moved from people who might apply to people who have joined. Bloomberg Law has committees in both chambers recruiting former prosecutors and FBI agents, and Politico reports the committees are staffing up from the pool of sacked prosecutors, the ones who led January 6 cases included.

WHAT A SACKED PROSECUTOR KNOWS THAT A CONGRESSMAN DOESN’T

Miles Taylor, the former Homeland Security chief of staff, has run congressional investigations himself and told the same panel what the usual standard looks like:

Miles Taylor, MS NOW:

Well, it was effective because the January 6th Select Committee had a combination of congressional staff, members from multiple committees and outside experts. … Normally, you’ve got a team of like 26-year-olds that aren’t terribly seasoned whose prime experience is writing press releases. That’s not what you want here. This ain’t the ordinary congressional oversight activity.

The people being hired this time know how to build a case that survives a defence lawyer, right down to which drawer the paperwork lives in and whose initials are on it. Former US attorney Joyce Vance, asked whether that shifts the playing field, did the sums:

▶️ Joyce Vance, MS NOW:

Well, it really does because experience counts here. And even more than experience, there’s judgment. … So I think it’s safe to say that the congressional side of the equation will outman the folks that will be left at the Justice Department.

She isn’t pulling the numbers out of her arse. ProPublica’s J. David McSwane told the panel about half the prosecutors who walked had nine or more years of experience, and his team has counted more than 50 fresh law graduates now prosecuting federal cases. About 20 were admitted to the bar only weeks ago, the poor bastards. It’s like restaffing a surgical ward with graduates who’ve only stitched an orange.

They can’t walk out with the files and nobody with two functioning brain cells is asking them to, because grand jury secrecy and classification rules don’t expire with your building pass. Twenty years inside makes them the full bottle on how the joint works, and you can’t confiscate that at the security desk. It’s the one thing no prick with a black Texta can redact.

They also bring trust. Bloomberg Law reports the hiring is partly aimed at staff still inside, the ones weighing whether it’s safe to dob in what they’ve seen. Whistleblower lawyers say clients inside plan to bring disclosures to both chambers next year, and attorney Mark Zaid needed six words for it: “They’re preparing to take a stand.”

Raskin says judges in hundreds of cases have blasted the department for misleading courts and ignoring their orders, and he wants the purges and politicised prosecutions on the table. That puts Todd Blanche and Kash Patel in the gun, with Pam Bondi’s time in the chair thrown in. Raskin’s memo telling both men to preserve every record landed just before 5am on 20 November, before either had the kettle on.

Every one of those shonky episodes left a paper trail, and the committees are hiring the bastards who used to write the paper.

If even half of what those judges put in writing holds up, the wankers who signed the filings are about to be questioned by people who know which signature went on which fucking page.

“EXTORTION”, SAYS THE TANGERINE TURDAGEDDON BEING AUDITED

You can measure how this is landing by the squealing. On 7 November, four days after the election, the impeachment-phobic pissant Yelling Extortion From the Getaway Car posted that Democrats threatening his officials and donors with investigations and impeachment were committing “extortion at the highest level”, and ordered his Justice Department to look into it immediately.

A day later his attorney general, Todd Blanche, declined to rule out prosecuting Democratic lawmakers who say they’ll investigate the administration. That’s a restaurant owner threatening to sue the health inspector for finding a dead rat in the deep fryer. A White House counsel’s letter warned that subpoena threats might themselves be crimes, which Raskin called absurd. The department told Bloomberg Law its officials aren’t afraid of the Hill.

Bullshit they aren’t, because blokes who aren’t afraid don’t post legal threats before the poor bastards have unwrapped their gavels. It’s a bloke outside the pub screaming “I’M NOT FUCKING SCARED OF YOU” while his missus holds him back by the waistband of his undies, a pissweak look from a mob that spent two years talking tough. He has form here. The last time a Democratic House wanted his business records he dragged it to the Supreme Court like they’d asked for a kidney, so the stonewall is coming again. The committees have planned around it: MS NOW reports they’ll go to the private companies, law firms, universities and former officials who hold copies of the same paperwork and are far less able to tell Congress to get stuffed.

The dummy’s been spat early for a reason, though. Subpoenas put the wind up him at the best of times, and these ones will be drafted by people who already know what’s in the cupboard. A witness tends to look bloody sprung when the staffer asking the question used to run the office the answer came from.

THE HONEST FUCKING VERSION OF HOPE

I’m not going to piss in your pocket and tell you it’s raining. A congressional committee can’t put anyone in a cell, and this Justice Department won’t prosecute its own bosses because Jamie Raskin sent a strongly worded letter. Nobody goes up before the beak because a subcommittee asked nicely, and anyone promising handcuffs by Easter is selling bulldust off the penis-enlargement shelf.

The 120th Congress is sworn in on 3 January with at least 259 Democrats in the House and 56 votes in the Senate. From that day the committees can compel documents and put people under oath, where a lie is its own crime. The general federal statute of limitations runs five years, so conduct from 2025 and 2026 stays chargeable well past January 2029, when somebody else picks the attorney general. The evidence doesn’t turn into a pumpkin when he leaves, and a pardon stops at the state line.

These committees’ record will be built by people who know exactly what a prosecutor needs in the file, because that was their day job until he took it off them. It’s the January 6 committee model, where former prosecutors under chief counsel Tim Heaphy did the questioning. That’s the hope on offer: evidence gathered and sworn by professionals, the boring shit that actually matters, waiting for a department willing to pick it up.

Some of them haven’t waited for Congress to get its furniture delivered. In late October a group of former federal prosecutors led by Marc Blumberg announced it is building “prosecution-ready case files” for state and local authorities or a future Justice Department that wants them.

Taylor told the MS NOW panel his own outfit has partnered with a group doing the same, one of several, and he made a promise about the people still inside who are talking to committees:

▶️ Miles Taylor, MS NOW:

The inside losses are what is coming, and it’s not just people leaving, Alicia. It is the fact that some of these people are thinking about becoming witnesses and whistleblowers. That is very real. There are folks that have made contact with committees and whistleblower defense groups from this administration. Watch for that. You’re going to see some bombshells in the new year. I’m not just forecasting, I’m promising you.

It’ll still be slower than any of us can bloody stand, and the other side will burn every month of it in court.

The Defendant-in-Waiting of Mar-a-Lardo spent two years clearing out everybody who knew where the paperwork was buried. They all kept the map, and on 3 January they get the shovel. Enjoy the holidays, you gavel-fearing gasbag. Next stop for you and your party is Destination Fucked.

PS: Dear Congress, hire Jack Smith and let him finish the fucking job.

IFLA ~ Laughing Last and Reading the Staff List ~ Texas Mom, Maizy & Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY STAFF HE HASN'T SACKED YET

For our American readers, whose president gave the country’s best detectives the arse and is about to learn what that phrase means from the other side of the table.

arse: Ass, spelled the way it sounds when an Australian says it. It turns up twice here: the place nobody pulled these numbers from, and the thing more than 230 people were given (see got the arse).

beak: The magistrate. “Up before the beak” is where you land when the excuses run out. Nobody in this piece is there yet, but the people being hired this month know the paperwork that gets you there.

bloke: A man. Neutral by default, so the words around it do the work. “The bloke being audited” is not a compliment.

bugger all: Nothing, or near enough. What there’s been to laugh at for two years.

bulldust: Bullshit with the swear filed off, the version your nan uses. Handcuffs by Easter is bulldust, and a sworn record built by former prosecutors is the stuff you can bank.

dob in: To report someone to the authorities. A schoolyard crime here, and a public service with whistleblower protections attached when the someone is running the Justice Department.

fair whack: A decent share. A fair whack of 500 résumés is a lot of former prosecutors.

front up: To turn up and face it, usually when you’d rather be anywhere else. Under oath is the premium version.

full bottle: Fully informed, across every detail. A prosecutor with twenty years in the building is the full bottle on how it works, and nobody can redact that.

get stuffed: Go away, with force. The version you can say in front of your nan, and the answer Congress is used to getting.

got the arse: Sacked, with feeling. More than 230 Justice Department people got it in 2025 by the alumni’s count.

grub: A low, grubby person. Milder than it sounds to American ears and more contemptuous than it looks.

has form: Has a record of doing exactly this before. From the racing form guide by way of the police. A man who fought a subpoena for his business records all the way to the Supreme Court has form.

hot chip: A thick-cut French fry, served hot. No seagull in recorded history has refused one, which is the whole point of the comparison.

in the gun: Next in line for trouble. Where the leadership of a department sits once the other mob gets the gavel.

knock back: To refuse. Seagulls don’t knock back chips and big-firm lawyers don’t knock back money, until this month.

kookaburra: A stocky Australian kingfisher whose call sounds like a whole pub laughing at you. It sits on the fence, waits, and laughs last, which is why it’s this piece’s word for you lot. Warm, never aimed.

missus: The wife or partner. Here she’s holding a shouting man back by his underpants, a job she never applied for.

mob: Any group of people, from a family to a government. No Mafia implied. Usually.

piss in your pocket: To flatter someone or tell them what they want to hear. The full expression adds “and tell you it’s raining”. This piece declines to do it.

pissweak: Feeble, gutless, pathetic. Reserved for tough talk that folds the moment someone answers back.

punters: Customers, originally the betting kind. Offer free beer and they arrive in numbers.

put the wind up: To frighten, properly. Brown snakes do it to everyone. Subpoenas do it to politicians.

sacked: Fired. From the old habit of handing a tradesman his tools back in the bag he arrived with. Some tradesmen take the bag straight to the competition.

shonky: Dodgy, unreliable, of doubtful legality. Applies equally to used cars and court filings.

spit the dummy: To throw a tantrum, the dummy being a baby’s pacifier. Screaming about an oversight hearing that hasn’t been scheduled yet is spitting it early.

sprung: Caught in the act. How a witness looks when the staffer asking the question used to run the office the answer came from.

Texta: A felt-tip marker, from the brand name. The black one is the official instrument of redaction.

turfed: Thrown out. It happens at pubs and in federal careers, and the bouncer is about as polite either way.

undies: Underpants. The waistband is load-bearing in pub disputes.

wanker: Literally one who masturbates. In practice a contemptible or self-important person, and plural when signing court filings.

UNTIL THE DAY I DIE I WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND HOW IN THE ACTUAL FUCK?

AUSSIE ALARM CLOCK: AKA THE KOOKABURRA