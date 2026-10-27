Righto, you lot of curious little quokkas, pull up a milk crate, because the Trump administration has reached the stage of the voyage where the rats stop pretending they can’t smell the water, the gutless little shitweasels are forming a squirming pattern.

Kristi Noem is gone. Pam Bondi is gone. The Army Secretary walked out in September. Thomas Massie is leaving Congress with a grudge and thirty-four pages, the stubborn prick, and God love him for it. Thom Tillis is leaving the Senate after calling the Pentagon the worst-run outfit he’s ever seen, the honest bastard. And now the Secretary of War himself, the bloke who told every soldier in America they were soft, has been spotted on Capitol Hill asking a senator from Tennessee if she’s got a spare seat he can hide in, the gutless little slithering conniving coward.

They can all read the same numbers you can. CNN’s Harry Enten called it blowout territory on Sunday, bless the polling nerd. The House is gone for the Republicunts, the Senate is live, and the early vote in red states is running like a bushfire with a tailwind. Seven days to a blue tsunami, and the people with the most to lose have started quietly counting the lifeboats, like the predictable panicked doucheholes they are.

Pete Hegseth got to the davits first. Course he fucking did, the whisky-soaked prick. The whole crew is eyeing the exits while the ship lists, and not one of the spineless bastards has reached for a bucket.

EARLY VOTERS SUGGEST THEY'RE SENDING REPUBLICANS TO DESTINATION FUCKED I Fucking Love Australia · Oct 15 If I were a Republican right now, I’d be fucking worried, and I don’t mean the Fox-panel kind, where a bloke in a nice suit explains that the polls are skewed and then goes to lunch. I mean the kind of worried where you quietly check whether your pension is vested and start being nice to the Democrat two doors down. Read full story

THE JAWLINE GENERAL BAILS OUT BEFORE THE INSPECTOR ARRIVES

Puck’s Leigh Ann Caldwell reported on Sunday that Hegseth has been angling for Senator Marsha Blackburn to appoint him to her Senate seat once she wins the Tennessee governor’s race next week and vacates it, the opportunistic arseclown. The seat runs to January 2031. The impeachment vote runs the week of 9 November. You don’t need a slide rule to smell that panic.

The detail in that report is the good bit. Some Republicans, Caldwell was told, are hoping Trump sacks him before the impeachment gets going, the cowardly bastards. Some senators already see a path for the self-proclaimed Secretary of War to step down before the Senate has to deal with it, the cloakroom-crawling shitweasels. Meanwhile the chatter on the Hill is that Hegseth is working Blackburn for the seat on the strength of three years living in Tennessee, which Puck notes may not count as roots, the laughable fucking pretender. On 17 October he turned up at a University of Tennessee football game and parked himself next to her, the brazen political wanker. Next to them sat Congressman Tim Burchett, who also wants the seat and has spent the year campaigning for Blackburn in every county in the state.

So the Senate seat is the escape hatch, the sacking is the backup escape hatch, and the man who put “warrior” on every Pentagon memo is choosing between them like a bloke picking which fire exit to use before the bouncers arrive, the spineless fuckgoblin.

Three years. That’s his claim on Tennessee, the brazen bludger. Three years in the state, and he reckons that earns him a seat the voters never gave him, in a chamber he’d only be sitting in to dodge a vote in the other one, the shameless carpetbagger. He’s spent longer than three years being asked about the Signal chat.

Every builder has met this bloke. I had a plasterer on a job in the Mountains once, three days on site, set-out so crook the door frames looked seasick, and the morning the building inspector was due he suddenly had an urgent job in another suburb, the vanishing prick. Left his trestles. Left the rest of us to explain to a man with a clipboard why the hallway bent. That’s the Secretary of Running Away, the cowardly creeper. The inspector is pulling into the drive and he’s just remembered a cousin in Knoxville, the clear-as-glass dropkick.

The Pentagon called it “beltway gossip,” the bullshit artists. Tim Burchett, who has driven to every county in Tennessee for Blackburn while the Jawline General drove to one football game, has not been quoted on the subject. He doesn’t need to be. The scoreboard does the talking when the plasterer legs it, and the trestles are still standing in the hallway.

KILL THEM ALL

Now the part that isn’t funny. No jokes in this section.

On 2 September last year the United States struck a boat in the Caribbean. Eleven people were aboard. Two survived the first strike and were left clinging to the burning wreckage. Commanders watched them on a live drone feed. Minutes later a second strike killed them.

The Washington Post reported that Hegseth’s verbal order had been to kill everybody on the boat, and that the admiral running the operation ordered the second strike to comply. The White House confirmed the second strike. Hegseth denied the order, called the reporting “patently ridiculous” and said he watched the first strike, saw no survivors through the smoke, left for a meeting and heard about the second strike afterwards. His own description of his sign-off was “I said, ‘Roger, sounds good.’”

Lawmakers were shown part of the classified video. Two sources told CBS the survivors were waving overhead before the second missile hit. Adam Smith, the ranking Democrat on Armed Services, described two shirtless men clinging to the bow of a capsized boat, drifting, until the missiles came. The full video has never been released. More than 220 people have been killed in that campaign since.

▶️ Ari Melber on the war-crime question that sits with the Secretary of War

Well, the Trump administration’s war crimes scandal sits with Secretary Hegseth and Congress could mull a major move to hold him accountable. Investigate him and do something more. If warranted, Congress could impeach him for war crimes, and that could also lead to further criminal accountability. Hegseth oversaw those deadly strikes on boats in the Caribbean, part of this anti-drug effort that led to a series of strikes which reportedly targeted defenceless survivors, which can be a war crime. And this has been captured on video which has been obtained. And some experts say that striking there after, minutes after the initial strike to go kill people who were visibly waving for help, apparently hanging on the vessel, they were essentially shipwrecked, and that that breaks the Pentagon’s laws of war. The reporting is that Hegseth ordered, kill them all, leading to these condemnations.

That is the fucking file he is trying to leave on the desk on his way out the door.

IMPEACH HIM. THEN THE HANDCUFFS.

Here’s the road Melber drew, and it’s the one that matters. Investigate, impeach if warranted, and then, in his words, “further criminal accountability.” For the Fox & Friends Field Marshal, impeachment is the on-ramp.

The investigation is already loaded. The Telegraph reported last week that current and former Pentagon officials are ready to “spill their guts” to Democratic investigators, who have already made contact with whistleblowers. One source promised it would be “horrendous” and “consistent embarrassment.” Jason Crow, an Army Ranger who sits on both Armed Services and Intelligence, went on Face the Nation on Sunday and named the job.

Well, Iran remains a danger. Pete Hegseth remains incompetent and is not doing what’s necessary to protect our service members, which is why he’s my priority number one if we retake the majority to make sure we oust him from the Pentagon because our service members actually deserve competent, serious, real leadership that will protect them and do the right thing. And they currently don’t have that.

The impeachment is already written. Thomas Massie’s thirty-four pages, eight articles, read aloud on the House floor in September until Mike Johnson sent everyone home a day early rather than let the vote happen. The king’s arse-wiper called it coincidence. Massie called it the Hegseth holiday and has promised a week-one vote when the House comes back, “if he’s still SecDef.” Polymarket has Hegseth impeached by the end of March at 56 per cent. It’s the only poll Cocksbreath has ever led, and he’s leading it the way a bloke leads a police chase.

Then the criminal part. The War Crimes Act makes grave breaches of the laws of war a federal crime. That’s what Massie’s resolution reaches for, and it’s what an impeachment record built on whistleblowers and an unredacted video hands to a prosecutor. The Double-Tap Deacon knows all this, which is why he’d rather be in Tennessee.

Which brings us to the one precedent he clearly hasn’t read.

▶️ Melber on the precedent: two cabinet secretaries, one of them Grant’s war secretary

Our reporting finds that while non-presidential impeachment may sound a bit unusual, there’s plenty of precedent. Over a dozen judges have faced this mechanism and two cabinet secretaries. One was actually pursued by Republicans in 2024, something many people may have forgotten during our busy times. Another was against President Grant’s war secretary who ended up resigning amid that cabinet impeachment process and the evidence he faced of bribery.

William Belknap. Secretary of War, 1876. Caught taking kickbacks, he raced to the White House and resigned on the morning of 2 March, hours before the House was due to vote, on exactly Hegseth’s theory: you can’t be impeached if you don’t have the job. The House impeached him anyway. Unanimously. That afternoon. The Senate tried him regardless and a majority voted guilty.

So the bloke who dug the title “Secretary of War” out of the history books has walked straight into the one page of those books that says quitting doesn’t save you. The office was called the same thing then. The House ran Belknap down before dinner, and nobody in Massie’s office has forgotten it.

YOUR DISHONOR WILL REMAIN

The rats know. That’s the thing about rats, they always know first.

Mike Johnson knew when he sent the House home rather than take the vote. Blackburn knows, which is why that football game hasn’t turned into an announcement. Every Republican senator who’s quietly telling Puck there’s “a pathway” for Hegseth to step down knows exactly what they’d be voting on if he doesn’t. They’ve seen the same video the Democrats have. They’re staring down the barrel of the same justice, and they’re hoping the bloke in the dock is the only one who ends up with his name in the record.

Liz Cheney told them how that works four years ago, on the night the January 6 committee opened its hearings, and it has never applied to a cabinet secretary more precisely than it does this week.

▶️ Liz Cheney to the Republicans defending the indefensible, January 6 committee hearing

Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.

Trump will be gone. The calendar guarantees it even if the voters don’t hurry the bloated old bastard along. The Secretary of War will be gone sooner, by lifeboat or by the House, and either way the Jawline General leaves the building with his tail between his legs and a drone video chained to his ankle. What stays is the roll call. Every senator who votes to let a man walk after two blokes were waving at a drone will have that vote next to their name for the rest of their career, and no pardon in the world covers a voting record, you pissweak, lanyard-wearing shitehawks of the United States Senate. Belknap’s jury is still in the history books a hundred and fifty years on. Yours will be too, and your grandkids will read it, every gutless fucking word.

THE PARDON QUESTION

People want fucking blood on this one, and they want to know the obvious thing: Trump pardons him, so what’s the point?

Straight answer first, because I’m not going to sell you a furphy. Congress can’t rescind a presidential pardon. The power sits in Article II and the only way to touch it is a constitutional amendment, two-thirds of both houses and three-quarters of the states. No blue wave on earth delivers that. Anyone telling you the Democrats can throw the pardon rule in the bin is having a lend.

Now the part Cocksbreath should worry about, because the pardon is a much smaller umbrella than he thinks.

It covers federal crimes only. The Constitution carves impeachment out of it by name, “except in cases of impeachment,” so a pardon can’t stop the House or a Senate trial, and it can’t stop a disqualification from ever holding office again, which is the vote that kills the Senate seat and the presidential run in one go.

It doesn’t reach a state courtroom. It doesn’t reach a foreign one. Several countries prosecute war crimes under universal jurisdiction regardless of where they happened or who did them, and the court Hegseth has spent a year telling the Americas to walk out of, the ICC, is the one that doesn’t take a pardon from Washington as an answer. A man who plans to travel again should think about that.

And it comes with a stain. The Supreme Court said in 1915 that accepting a pardon carries an imputation of guilt. Take it and you’ve signed the confession. Refuse it and you’re in the dock. That’s the Reject Shop Rommel’s whole menu now.

Here’s the president who’d be signing it, on his own case.

▶️ Trump on whether he’ll pardon himself

Let’s not forget that Donald Trump has faced more civil and criminal legal pressure than any president ever. And he now thinks he can pardon himself. Are you seriously considering a self-pardon before you leave office? Well, I don’t think about it because I did nothing wrong. I couldn’t have given myself a pardon the last time I left office. I’m allowed to do a pardon, a self-pardon. I’m allowed to pardon. Well, no one has tried to self-pardon, so there’s no precedent on if that’s allowed.

The Pardon Vending Machine of Mar-a-Lardo is already planning his own exit. The rats aren’t just leaving the ship. The captain’s got a lifeboat too, and he’s checking whether he’s allowed to row it himself.

SEVEN MONTHS LATER

Obama was in Cleveland on Saturday and did the scoreboard, which I’ll let him read, because nobody disputes a line of it.

So, so seven months later, how’s that war going? Our allies and our bases have been attacked. Americans have been killed. Hundreds of Americans have been wounded. We have run down our stock of missiles. And Iran now has veto power over the Strait of Hormuz where oil goes through to the world market. This is the reason why the price of oil is up. Nobody disputes that. This is the reason the price of diesel is up. This is the reason why the price of just about everything is up. Meanwhile, yeah, you got the defense secretary who’s, who’s squarely focused. Wait, wait. Don’t boo. Wait, wait, wait. No, no, no. He’s very focused on important matters like the jawlines and testosterone levels of our troops, and, and live streaming executions, because that’s how he thinks you cultivate that manly warrior spirit. How much time do you think this defense secretary spends looking at himself in the mirror in the morning? I mean, he’s, you know, he’s, you know, he’s working his hair ‘cause that’s how warriors look. These are not serious people. They’re not serious people. And the problem is you end up having to pay the price for their lack of seriousness.

Every word of that is on the record. Annual testosterone screening for every serviceman over thirty, announced in July. A military he called “low-T.” A firing squad booked for 3 December that he’s promised to livestream, and when asked if the condemned man had any last requests, “Don’t care.”

He’ll broadcast a death when it’s good for ratings. He’ll bury a video when it’s good for him. Anyone who’s filled a ute since March has been paying his tab at the bowser while he worked on his fucking mink hair.

THE LEDGER

Two men in the water, waving, and a second missile.

A video he won’t release, the shifty bastard. A war Congress never authorised, still running after Congress told him to stop, because the Fox & Friends Field Marshal reads the War Powers Resolution the way he reads a bar tab. A Signal chat with strike times in it, sent from the one man in the building who should have known better. A building full of people lining up to spill their guts, and not one of them a Democrat. A Republican with thirty-four pages for week one. A Democratic caucus with his name at the top in texta. And a pardon that stops none of the impeachment and none of the foreign courts, and comes with a confession stapled to it, which even the Reject Shop Rommel can read without moving his lips.

Against all of that, his plan is a football game and a borrowed seat in Tennessee. That’s it. That’s the whole plan, from a man who ran the largest military on earth for twenty-one months and couldn’t run a straight line to a committee room.

I’ve known blokes who shot through on a job. I’ve never known one who shot through on a war. The inspector’s car is in the drive, the rats are off the ship, and the Secretary of War just did a Harold Holt towards the nearest lifeboat with a classified video stuffed down his strides and a senator’s business card in his teeth.

A Keith Edwards signed off last night with the right line, so I’ll borrow it. Pete, nobody knows if you’re going to be a senator. Nobody knows if you’re going to run for president. But in two or three years, you’re going to need a lawyer, and he’ll want paying up front.

Make it a good one, you gutless, blow-waved, double-tapping cunt. Belknap had one too, and the House still got him before fucking dinner.

IFLA ~ Counting Lifeboats ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: NOT PARDONABLE, NOT IMPEACHABLE, FREE TO A GOOD HOME

A cultural exchange for our American readers, because the Secretary of War is about to learn a lot of new words from a lot of new lawyers, and you lot may as well learn a few from us first. No charge, which already puts us ahead of his legal bills.

Arseclown: a fool who is also a nuisance, a clown with the dignity removed. The Pentagon’s press office runs a troupe.

Blow-wave: a hairstyle achieved with a hairdryer and a great deal of self-regard.

Bludger: someone who takes without putting in. A bloke claiming a Senate seat on three years’ residence and one football game is bludging at a federal level.

Bowser: a petrol pump. Where Americans and Australians have been splitting the bill for the Secretary of War’s victory since March.

Bullshit artist: someone who lies fluently and for a living. “Beltway gossip” is a work in the genre.

Crook: badly done, wonky, off. Also, a criminal. Both readings are available this week.

Do a Harold Holt: rhyming slang for bolt. Harold Holt was an Australian prime minister who went for a swim in 1967 and was never seen again. The only Secretary of War in history to attempt one on dry land.

Dropkick: a useless, hopeless individual. From rugby league, where it’s a kick that goes nowhere, which is also where the Senate seat is going.

Fuckgoblin: a small, malicious creature that ruins things and then hides. Coined for this piece. Pronounced with contempt.

Furphy: a rumour, a tall story, a line someone’s spinning you. Named after a water cart soldiers gossiped around in the First World War. The claim that Democrats can cancel pardons is one.

Gutless: cowardly. The strongest plain word we have for a man who runs from a vote he could have faced.

Having a lend: taking you for a ride, pulling your leg, selling you something that isn’t there. Anyone promising a pardon-proof Congress is having a lend of you.

Milk crate: the plastic crate every Australian has sat on at a barbecue. Pull one up when the news is long and the beer is cold.

Pissweak: feeble, gutless, not up to it. The adjective of record for a man who runs from a vote he could have faced.

Quokkas: a small, permanently smiling marsupial from Rottnest Island, famous for selfies and for having no idea how much trouble it’s in. Affectionate term for readers. The Secretary of War is not a quokka. He is the thing the quokkas run from.

Rats off the ship: same as yours, only we say it earlier and louder, usually about a cabinet.

The Reject Shop: a discount chain where everything is cheap, nothing is quite right and the packaging is doing all the work. Hence the Reject Shop Rommel.

Set-out: the marking out of a job before you build it. Get it crook and everything after it is crook. See: the Iran war.

Shitehawk: a scavenging bird that circles for scraps. Also any senator circling a vote hoping nobody writes it down.

Shitweasel: a sneaky, cowardly little operator. The collective noun is a cabinet.

Shoot through: to leave in a hurry, before you’re supposed to, with something unfinished. See: the Pentagon, this week.

Strides: trousers. Where the classified video is, apparently.

Texta: a felt-tip marker. What his name is written in at the top of the Democratic list, so it won’t rub off.

Ute: utility vehicle, what you’d call a pickup. Fill one lately? Thank the Jawline General.

WTF IS A QUOKKA?