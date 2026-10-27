I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
4h

Grab your popcorn and pull up a chair because shits about to get wild!

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Jessica Miller's avatar
Jessica Miller
3h

Honestly in the midst of everything, I really appreciate being referred to as a curious quokka, I needed that today, thank you.

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