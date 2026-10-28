I Fucking Love Australia

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
1h

This is a powerful reminder that strongmen are not unbeatable. When people show up, vote, and refuse to give up on democracy, real change is possible.

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Leah's avatar
Leah
1h

I have been a lifelong Democrat and have high hopes yet it’s also shocking that I have to worry that Trump in his desperation will do something terrible. Never in my long life would I ever suspect that this is where we are in this country.

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