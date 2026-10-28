Serbia's students sacked a strongman, the clever little buggers. Brazil binned a Bolsonaro in three weeks flat, the absolute wanker. Hungary threw out the bloke Trump sent JD Vance to save, the miserable sellout prick. Portugal gave the far right a two-to-one hiding, the spineless bastards finally getting what they deserved. Sweden's left took the lot by a single seat, the stubborn mongrels. And a mayor called Hitler Mussolini won for the centre-left, the hilarious irony-loving ratbag. For once, you lot, this is the good news, and America's up next on 3 November.

Righto, you lot of hopeful little wombats. Put the kettle on and sit somewhere comfortable, because for the first time in a long while this publication is going to spend a whole piece on the scoreboard going the right way.

A mate asked me this week, with the letters “wtf” in it, what is wrong with people. Fair question after two years of watching the planet tilt, that global rightwing shitshow. Here is the answer the news cycle keeps burying under the next outrage: nothing is wrong with people. Given a fair run at a ballot box and someone worth voting for, people have spent 2026 quietly sacking strongmen, one after another, in places the smart money had written off, the arrogant wankers. The planet has plenty of fight left in it. The voters are finally moving faster than the foremen of fascism, the gutless strongman arseholes, and the proof is below. Qasim Rashid, the American lawyer and former congressional candidate, put the weekend’s version up on Threads, the sharp-tongued eviscerator:

To recap: • Serbia ousted their dictator • Brazil prevented a dictator • On 11/3 USA can lame duck our dictator Get out. Vote. And take everyone you know with you. Let’s do this!

He undersold it. The weekend was the end of the run, and the run goes back to February.

THE KIDS WHO HANDED VUČIĆ HIS WALKING PAPERS

Aleksandar Vučić ran Serbia for more than a decade, first as prime minister and then as president, with a grip on the telly and the courts that would make a certain Floridian shit-gibbon weep with envy, him and his corrupt little arse-clowns. Then a railway station roof came down in Novi Sad, the evidence pointed at shonky construction and absolute graft, and the students walked out, the brave little bastards. Two years of marches. Vučić did what every cocky bastard with a poll in his pocket does: on 28 September he resigned the presidency to run for prime minister in a snap election he called himself, betting that a mob of kids with placards could never turn a protest into a party, the arrogant wanker.

They turned it into a fucking party. The Students’ List took around fifty-three per cent on Sunday, roughly 2.2 million votes to his 1.7 million, somewhere between 135 and 140 seats in a 250-seat parliament, and the Strongman Who Sacked Himself stood up at his own headquarters on Sunday night and conceded, while blaming the independent media on the way out the door, which is the strongman’s version of a crook blaming the CCTV, the lying prick-waffle. Moscow’s spokesman spent Monday morning saying the Kremlin hoped the new lot in Belgrade would be “constructive,” which is Russian for please don’t change the locks, the desperate KGB shitweasels.

I’ve been on a site where this happened. A boss who thought he owned the crew, who thought the subbies would wear any old bullshit because they always had, until one Monday the whole lot of them stood in the car park with their arms folded and the job didn’t start, the fed-up legends. He screamed, he threatened, he rang his mates. The job still didn’t start. That is Belgrade this week, with better placards, and the boss is currently packing his toolbox in shame.

EIGHTY AND STILL CLOSING THE DEAL WHILE THE BOLSONARO SHITWEASELS PANIC

In Brazil, Lula, eighty years old and sharper than a new chisel, lost the first round on 4 October to Flávio Bolsonaro, son of the jailed Jair, by 2.2 million votes, forty-seven to forty-five, and the Bolsonaro camp carried on like they’d already won, the overconfident arse-clowns. The commentariat wrote the obituary like a bunch of lazy poll-watching fuckwits. Three weeks later he won the runoff fifty-one to forty-eight, by more than 4.4 million votes, a fourth non-consecutive term nobody has managed in nearly four decades, through rain heavy enough to shut polling stations across the right’s southern heartland.

By Monday morning Bolsonaro the Younger was, per Reuters, refusing to concede and talking about annulment, because the family trade is losing an election and then pretending it didn’t happen, the lying little pricks. The money chucked a wobbly of its own, the main Brazil ETF down a quarter in pre-market trading, which is a fairly precise measure of who the greedy shitgoblins in the markets were barracking for and what the Amazon was worth to them. Naomi Klein had written on Sunday that she hoped the voters in Brazil, home to a miraculous tropical rainforest, would make a good choice. They did, by three points, in the rain, with the oldest closer in the game, the stubborn old bastard.

Then it got better. On the Monday a Supreme Court justice slapped a travel ban on Flávio over a money-laundering probe tied to an associate, and Flávio stood up and said he wasn’t going anywhere, he’d stay and lead the opposition. On the Tuesday the Federal Police cancelled both his passports, the regular one and the diplomatic one, because he wouldn’t hand them over. By Tuesday night, per O Globo, he was in Miami, brother Eduardo at the gate, and the Brazilian police couldn’t find a record of him leaving through a single official checkpoint. His own party had already put out a statement accepting the result. He’d skipped the country on the day it conceded for him.

And who was waiting at the other end with the porch light on? The Mango Mussolini told reporters early Wednesday, back from a rally in Texas, that the election “looked like another rigged election,” that he’d approve Flávio coming in, “I would think it would be okay with me,” and that he’d stay out of Brazil’s politics, in the same breath as a senior State Department official confirmed visas for the whole family. Asked where the bloke actually was, the President of the United States said: “I heard he was in Argentina. I don’t know where he is.” Argentina says he never arrived. Lula called it shameful, and said the Bolsonaros carry on like a family for whom Brazil is not their primary nation. He’s being polite. A strongman’s son who loses an election, screams fraud, promises to stay and fight, then slips the border on cancelled passports and runs to a foreign president’s skirts inside forty-eight hours is not an opposition leader. He’s a fucking coward with a frequent-flyer card, and the Sanctuary City of Mar-a-Lardo has just taken in its first refugee from fucking democracy.

The strongman family keeps trying the same old con, and the voters keep telling them to fuck off, in the rain if they have to. This one took the hint and fucked off to Florida, the predictable pissweak wanker.

THE STRONGMAN TRUMP SENT HIS LAPDOG VANCE TO RESCUE GETS THE BOOT

Then there’s Hungary, which is the one that should put the wind up every strongman still standing, the cocky little dropkicks who think the fix is permanent.

Viktor Orbán had run the joint for sixteen years, the EU’s longest-serving leader, Trump’s favourite European and Putin’s favourite European, a bloke who wrote the manual the rest of them have been copying since 2010: capture the courts, buy the telly, pick a foreign enemy, repeat, the corrupt shitweasel. Trump endorsed him. JD Vance flew to Hungary the week before the vote and spent two days campaigning for him, which is the diplomatic equivalent of sending the apprentice to fix a job the boss has already stuffed, the useless Ohio fuckstick.

On 12 April, with turnout past seventy-seven per cent, a record for any Hungarian election since the end of communism, Péter Magyar’s Tisza party took over fifty-three per cent to Fidesz’s thirty-eight at the three-quarters mark of the count, the fed-up bastards. Orbán called it a “painful” result and said he would serve his homeland “from opposition,” which is a phrase nobody in Budapest had heard him say in sixteen years, the suddenly humble prick. A fair-dinkum note for the record: Magyar is no socialist, Tisza sits in the European centre-right bloc, and he campaigned on hospitals and trains and corruption rather than on the barricades. The point stands anyway. A Putin-pleasing, press-pulping, pension-promising, pissweak party boss with the full backing of the White House got the sack from his own people, and the bloke who sacked him is promising to put the EU and NATO phone lines back on the hook, the relieved bastards.

The beard from Ohio flew home with nothing. He is, apparently, used to it, the empty-handed wanker.

THE RUNNING SHEET OF STRONGMEN GETTING THEIR ARSES HANDED TO THEM

Portugal, February. The presidency went to a runoff between António José Seguro, a career Socialist, and André Ventura, the hard-right populist whose Chega party had just become the second biggest in parliament and whose billboards ran on immigrants and welfare, the fear-mongering arse-clowns. Ventura told the country “Portugal is ours.” Portugal disagreed by two to one: Seguro sixty-six point seven, Ventura thirty-three point three, a proper shoeing that left the overconfident far-right shitweasels crying into their beer.

Wales, May. Reform UK went into the Senedd election to win it and came second, thirty-four seats of ninety-six, behind Plaid Cymru on forty-three, a party of Welsh-speaking social democrats led by a bloke called Rhun ap Iorwerth, the persistent little bastards. Welsh Labour collapsed to nine and the First Minister lost her own seat, which is its own story, but the headline is that the Farage machine turned up to a small country with a big grievance and got beaten by the locals, the humiliated grifters.

Sweden, September. The conservative-led government that had been governing on the outside support of the Sweden Democrats, the anti-immigration party with the far-right roots, lost by one seat: 176 to 173 in the 349-seat Riksdag, and the result only held once the overseas ballots were counted, the narrow-margin drongos. Ulf Kristersson resigned. Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats finished as the biggest party in the country, and the bloke who’d offered the hard right cabinet seats if he won is now explaining the result to his members, the gutless sellout prick. One seat. Every vote, every time.

And Peru, earlier this month, for the comedy. A commenter under Rashid’s post reckoned a centre-left candidate called Hitler Mussolini had beaten a far-right bloke called Lenin Vladimir for a mayoralty in the Andes, the hilarious name-clash bastard. Half right. Hitler Mussolini Simeón Flores, forty-five, did win the mayoralty of Queropalca, a district of about 730 people, for the centre-left Ahora Nación, 229 votes to 204 for the right-wing Popular Renewal, the defeated galahs. The Lenin business was 2018, in a town called Yungar, where a bloke called Hitler Alba beat Lenin Vladimir Rodríguez Valverde after Lenin tried to get Hitler thrown off the ballot, and Hitler campaigned on the slogan “I’m the good Hitler.” Nobody has established whether Queropalca got the good Hitler Mussolini. What can be established is that he is the only Mussolini on a ballot this month who isn’t contesting the result, which puts him one up on Flávio and a fair way up on the Mango Mussolini, who still hasn’t accepted the loss from 2020 and has his own midterm in a week, the persistent denialist prick.

Lefty Hitler Mussolini Simeon Flores, pictured centre (like you needed a fucking clue), won a mayoral election in Peru.

THE HONEST COLUMN THAT STILL SMELLS LIKE PROGRESS

This is IFLA, so the ledger gets both sides. Colombia went to the Trump-endorsed Abelardo de la Espriella in June over the leftist Iván Cepeda, in a runoff close enough that Cepeda waited to concede, the razor-thin wankers. Peru’s presidency went to Keiko Fujimori the same month on a razor-edge count, the slippery little prick. Chile went to the hard right last December, the opportunistic shit-shovellers. And Israel voted on Tuesday, the first election since 7 October, with Netanyahu fighting for his political survival, and the exit polls came back a dead heat: neither bloc anywhere near the sixty-one it takes to govern, Likud the biggest party on twenty-four or twenty-five, Gadi Eisenkot’s lot a seat or two behind, the Arab parties on seventeen or eighteen and suddenly the most important phone numbers in Jerusalem, and six hundred and fifty thousand ballots still in envelopes. Nobody honest is calling it before the count, and that includes this column.

It is not a clean sweep. It was never going to be. What it is, is a year in which the strongmen stopped winning by default, and that has not been true since about 2016. The tide is turning even if a few arseholes cling to the rocks, the desperate strongman pricks.

THE TWO THINGS THAT ACTUALLY FUCK THE STRONGMEN OVER

The ones that went the right way share two things, and the predictable spivs who thought the fix was forever never saw either coming.

The first is turnout. Hungary set a post-communist record at seventy-seven per cent, the record-shattering bastards. Serbia’s students put 2.2 million people behind a list that didn’t exist as a party a year ago, the sudden-mob legends. Brazil’s runoff was decided by people who walked through a storm to vote, the drenched and determined pricks. The strongman’s business model depends on the other side staying home, bored and beaten and convinced it can’t be done, and in every one of these places that side got off the couch.

The second is a story. Lula had one, the stubborn old closer. Magyar had one, hospitals and trains and the end of the rort, the practical centre-right prick. The students had the best one of all, a station roof that fell on people and a government that lied about why, the truth-telling fuckers. Nobody in these places won by explaining that the other bloke was bad. They won by standing in front of the punters with something to vote for, and the anger did the rest, the story-armed bastards.

That, in the end, is the answer to the wtf: the right doesn’t win when people are angry. The right wins when people are angry and nobody on the other side has turned up with a story, the unprepared strongman pricks.

3 NOVEMBER, YOU LOT

Which brings us to the Yanks, a week out, and the only scoreboard on the planet that still matters.

The generic ballot averages had the Democrats up about eight on 20 October, the Hill’s tracker at 8.2, bigger than the lead the party carried through the summer of 2018 before it flipped forty-seven seats. Forty-seven. Say it slowly, because the bloke in the White House can’t: forty-seven seats went in 2018 with a lead smaller than this one, and he spent the two years after it pretending the number was a hoax. The jack-o’-lantern they left on the porch at Mar-a-Lardo will be three days past Halloween when the polls open, soft at the edges and still grinning, and the Lame Duck of Mar-a-Lardo has done more to earn that title than any president in the history of the word.

Have a look at his form this year, because it’s shithouse. His endorsement couldn’t save Orbán. His vice president, flown in for two days of hand-shaking and beard-stroking, couldn’t save Orbán. His best mate’s son couldn’t hold Brazil, and as of Wednesday his best mate’s son is in Miami on cancelled passports, having told his own country he’d stay and fight on the Monday and legged it by the Tuesday, with the Wednesday statement from the leader of the free world being “I heard he was in Argentina. I don’t know where he is.” The Strongman’s Strongman has spent 2026 backing losers, and now he’s running a boarding house for them.

I did a stretch on a job where the boss was like that. Backed every dud subbie on the coast because they told him he was a genius, paid them up front, and when their work fell down he’d stand on the footpath and tell the client it was rigged. Rigged. A roof. The clients eventually did what clients do: they stopped turning up, the subbies ran out of cash, and the last time I saw the bloke he was sitting in his ute outside the site with the engine running, waiting for a phone call that never came. That’s the porch at Mar-a-Lardo in a fortnight if the Yanks do their job, and the ute’s a golf cart.

Serbia’s students did it with 2.2 million votes, 2.2 million people the smart money said would never get off the couch. Brazil did it in three weeks after losing the first round, in the rain, with an eighty-year-old. Sweden did it by one fucking seat. America, you lot have one week and one job, and it’s a lawful one, and it’s a peaceful one, and it’s done in your millions with a pencil: lame-duck the cunt.

IFLA ~ Smiling, Which Is New ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: TURNOUT IS THE ONLY RED TAPE THAT MATTERS

Hungary voted at seventy-seven per cent and sacked a sixteen-year strongman. This glossary runs at a hundred per cent, free, in both hemispheres, and has never once lost a runoff.

arse-clown: a person whose incompetence is so complete it becomes a performance. The Bolsonaro camp between the first round and the second.

barrack: to cheer for a team, loudly and for life. This is the word you want when you are tempted to say “root for.” Do not say root for. Consult any previous Word Wizard before someone calls the police.

bastard: the most versatile word we own. “Poor bastard” is sympathy, “cocky bastard” is a diagnosis, “stubborn old bastard” is the highest honour this publication can bestow on an eighty-year-old Brazilian.

the beard from Ohio: JD Vance, in house usage. Sent to Budapest to save a strongman and came home with a duty-free bag.

chuck a wobbly: to throw a tantrum, usually in public, over something a functioning adult would let slide. The Brazilian stock market chucked one on Monday morning. The Brazilian voter did not.

cocky: over-confident, pleased with himself, and about to find out. See Vučić, 28 September.

drongo: a fool, from a racehorse of that name that ran thirty-seven starts in the 1920s without a win. The Swedish right lost by one seat and are now studying the form guide.

footpath: the sidewalk. Where a builder stands the morning after, telling the client the roof was rigged.

fuckstick: a person of no use to anyone, shaped roughly like the thing you’d use to prop open a door. Interchangeable with dropkick, slightly ruder, and the correct term for a senator who promises to stay and fight on Monday and is in Miami by Tuesday.

legend: the opposite of a drongo. Anyone who turns up when it counts. Two point two million Serbians, for instance.

Mango Mussolini: house taxonomy for the 45th and 47th president. The mango covers the complexion, a fruit that is orange, thin-skinned and goes soft in the heat. The Mussolini covers the balcony energy. Filed this week beside the actual Hitler Mussolini, who at least won his election.

Mar-a-Lardo: the Trump residence in Florida, pronounced exactly like the real name, the spelling adjusted to reflect the management and the buffet. Coined by Michael Cohen, perfected by us, and as of this week home to a jack-o’-lantern that should have gone in the bin on 1 November.

new chisel: the sharpest object on any site for about a day. Lula at eighty is the exception that has stayed sharp for four decades, and the Bolsonaros keep cutting themselves on him.

pissweak: pathetic, feeble, lacking all force. A pissweak excuse is one nobody believes. A pissweak strongman is one who needs a foreign vice president flown in the week before the vote.

prick-waffle: a prick who talks. The strongman at the podium on election night explaining that the media did it.

reckon: to think, figure, or believe, and the throat-clear at the front of half our sentences. A reckon is a valid unit of analysis down here, no footnotes required, which is how a bloke in a comments section gets Hitler and Lenin into the same election eight years apart.

Righto, you lot: the verbal clutch pedal and the Australian plural you, our y’all, with a tone somewhere between affection and a warning. Whether you’re in trouble depends on the next sentence.

rort: a scam, specifically the institutional kind. Technically legal, entirely visible, thoroughly documented, and running at full funding for a decade because everybody positioned to stop it is a beneficiary. Sixteen years in Hungary. Twelve in Serbia. Both now closed for stocktake.

sacking / the sack: fired, dismissed, given the arse. “He got the sack” dates from the old habit of handing a tradesman his tools back in the bag he arrived with. The great growth industry of 2026 in Belgrade and Budapest.

the Sanctuary City of Mar-a-Lardo: the same address, now accepting refugees from democracy. First intake: one Brazilian senator, no passports, brother at the gate.

shitgoblin: a small, grasping creature that lives under the market and comes out when a leftist wins. Identifiable by the sound of an ETF falling a quarter before breakfast.

shithouse: the outdoor dunny, and by extension anything of that quality. Used of a tradesman’s work, a footy side’s season, or a president’s record at picking winners in 2026.

shoeing: a comprehensive beating, as in being kicked while the boots are on. Sixty-six point seven to thirty-three point three is a shoeing.

shonky: dodgy, unreliable, of suspect legality, held together with hope and liability waivers. A shonky builder cuts corners. A shonky station roof falls on people, and a shonky government lies about why.

spiv: a flashy operator who lives off the gap between what he promises and what he delivers. Usually in a good suit. Usually, this year, in opposition.

the Strongman’s Strongman: the bloke every other strongman rings when the count goes bad. Endorsed Orbán, sent the beard, took in Flávio, and as of Wednesday couldn’t say which country his house guest was in.

subbies: subcontractors, the trades a builder brings in for their part of the job. Blamed first and paid last, which makes them the most reliable witnesses to any boss’s character, and the most dangerous people on site the day they fold their arms.

ute: a utility vehicle. Your pickup, more or less, though a true ute has a tray and a dog in it. Where a failed builder sits with the engine running, waiting for a call.

wombat: a short-legged, barrel-shaped marsupial that digs like a machine, poos in cubes and walks through a fence rather than round it. Affectionate when applied to readers. Hopeful when applied to anybody.

I LOVE THIS SONG

THE FUTURE IN-COMETH