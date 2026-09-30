I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
Sep 30

Jack Smith is holy water to vampires. It's time to burn Trump and his cronies to the fucking ground. Years of entertainment incoming. And why yes, thanks for asking, I am fucking salivating at the thought of watching Cocksbreth and Crashed Petal squirm on the stand.

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Shelly Rellim M.'s avatar
Shelly Rellim M.
Sep 30Edited

Jack Smith is OUR American Fucking HERO and should unequivocally be our next A.G.

Those RepubliKKKans can go Fuck the Hell Off!

Jack Smith, “I remain confident, however, that the rule of law will endure because so many continue to uphold it faithfully each day. Throughout our legal system, public servants have remained faithful to their oaths despite extraordinary pressure to do otherwise. Their example demonstrates that while fear may be contagious, courage is as well.”

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