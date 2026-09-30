The Chicago Way, federalised

Remember The Untouchables? Kevin Costner as Eliot Ness, the Treasury man with the clean suit and the cleaner conscience, walking into a Chicago where every copper and every alderman is on the Big Fella’s payroll. Capone runs the town from a hotel suite with a baseball bat under the table. Ness can't buy a witness or trust a uniform, and can't get a case near a courtroom without the jury turning up pre-purchased. Sean Connery’s Malone tells him the only way to beat that town is to fight it on its own terms, and Ness spends the rest of the film learning the Chicago Way while trying to keep his hands clean.

Now hold that picture and watch Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary hearing.

Jack Smith is Ness. Nearly thirty years a prosecutor under governments of both colours. He put away the gang leader who murdered two New York coppers. He ran the Justice Department’s public integrity section and charged a Democratic senator and a Republican governor from the same desk. After 2016 he took two jobs from Trump’s own first administration, acting US attorney in Tennessee and then war-crimes prosecutor at The Hague, where he charged the president of Kosovo, a man since convicted of 96 murders and more than 300 acts of torture. Then he got handed the two biggest cases in American history, built them by the book, got two grand juries in two districts to indict, and had the defendant dead to rights on paper. Then the defendant won an election and the case died, the way Capone’s cases kept dying when the jury got a visit the night before.

The difference is the ending. In the film, Ness gets the bent jury swapped and the Big Fella goes down. In 2026 the Big Fella is in the White House, his defence lawyer is running the Justice Department, the judge buried the ledger, and the Treasury man is the one facing indictment. The Chicago Way didn’t lose. It went federal.

Four hours in the chair

The committee titled the hearing “Oversight of Jack Smith’s Abuse of Authority and the Targeting of Republicans.” That’s the tell. Chuck Grassley sat on Smith’s own request for a public hearing for nearly a year, held eight hearings about him without him in the room, then opened with twenty minutes on FBI agents’ girlfriends, nuns’ habits and a roll-call of every media outlet whose emails had ever touched the case, before landing the verdict.

▶️ Chairman Grassley’s opening statement, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

Mr. Smith’s operation was a partisan weapon that broke the rules, lied to the court, and engaged in bad faith throughout. His operation has no credibility, only to the partisan media and Democrats who cheered him on, as they will do today.

Smith sat down and did what Ness does. He read the charges into the record.

▶️ Jack Smith’s opening statement, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

I am not a politician, and I have no partisan loyalty. My career has been dedicated to serving our country by upholding the rule of law and the core principles upon which our country was founded. I stand by my decisions as special counsel, including my decision to bring charges against President Trump. I made those decisions without regard to President Trump’s political association, activities, beliefs, or candidacy in the 2024 presidential election. Our investigation developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump engaged in serious crimes against our nation. If asked whether to prosecute a former president today based on the same facts, I would do so regardless of whether that president was a Republican or a Democrat. I stand by my testimony before the House of Representatives, and I will not be silenced by continued threats of prosecution from the president or others. I myself have been threatened with jail by the president of the United States. Their example demonstrates that while fear may be contagious, courage is as well.

He restated the Mar-a-Lago theory in one breath, classified documents in a bathroom and a ballroom where events were held, and repeated obstruction to hide them. He restated January 6 in the next, and when Cory Booker put it to him three hours later he repeated it word for word.

▶️ Smith on what the investigation found about January 6, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

Booker: He incited the violence. He made a conscious decision not to stop and instead sought to leverage it for further delay. That’s an accurate description of what your investigation found, correct? Smith: We found that he caused that violence, that it was foreseeable to him, and that he sought to exploit it.

The Democrats used their time the way Ness would have used a courtroom, and for once the poor bastards had a witness who wouldn’t fold. Durbin ran the Raffensperger call, the one where a sitting president rings a state official and asks him to “find” eleven thousand seven hundred and eighty votes like they’re car keys down the back of the couch. Hirono read the fake electors and Trump telling Pence “you are too honest,” which is the only time in recorded history the man has correctly identified honesty, and he did it as a complaint. Blumenthal walked him through the grand jury, twenty-three everyday Americans, twice, in two different districts, because apparently one roomful of ordinary punters voting to indict wasn’t enough for a country that now thinks a poster board is evidence. Schiff read the December 2020 call where Trump told his own acting attorney general to “just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.” Leave the rest to me. The man was running a coup like a bloke ordering a pizza.

Then Schiff said the thing nobody on the other side could answer, and you could hear the sphincters tighten from Cruz’s chair to Hawley’s. In four hours, not one Republican had denied a single fact. Nobody said the boxes weren’t in the bathroom, nobody said the eleven thousand seven hundred and eighty votes weren’t asked for, and nobody said the mob wasn’t his. They’d spent the morning calling the prosecutor a dirtbag and the afternoon calling him a villain, and not one of the gutless wonders had the stones to look down the lens and say the crime didn’t happen. Because it did. And they were in the building when it did.

▶️ Schiff on what the Republicans didn’t contest, via the Senate Judiciary

Schiff: They have attacked you repeatedly, aggressively, inappropriately, scandalously. But none of them have contested what took place on this day. None of them have said there was no attack on January 6. None of them have tried to deny the assault on the police officers. None of them have even suggested the president wasn’t involved.

They attacked the procedure and they attacked the man, because the facts were never in play.

The bent coppers can’t tell a Hawk from a Hawkeye

If you want to know what Capone’s payroll looks like in 2026, watch the Republican side of the dais.

John Kennedy of Louisiana went first and went straight for the man’s family.

▶️ Senator John Kennedy questions Jack Smith, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

Kennedy: What does the word arrogant mean? Smith: I suppose it means that you’re full of yourself. Kennedy: Mrs. Smith was, wasn’t she? Smith: I’m not going to talk about my family. But what I can share is that I accepted a position in the Trump administration as the acting US attorney in Tennessee after that election. And then I accepted a second position in the Trump administration as a war crimes prosecutor. Kennedy: Were you in the quad playing Frisbee during con law at Harvard Law School? Kennedy: Do you believe in the tooth fairy? Smith: I do not. Kennedy: How about the Easter Bunny? Smith: I no longer believe in the Easter Bunny. Kennedy: You didn’t tell him. But you’re unbiased. You have no personal feelings. You make me want to throw up in my mouth. Durbin: This hearing is of constitutional and historic importance. This witness should be allowed to answer the questions, complete a sentence. Kennedy: He’s not Bambi’s baby brother.

Smith declined four times to discuss his wife. Chris Coons then entered her film into the record for him. It’s called Becoming, it’s about Michelle Obama, and it is now, formally, evidence before the United States Senate. Kennedy is the corrupt alderman in the film sliding the envelope across the table, getting told no, and taking it personally. A flaming galah with a fucking gavel at best.

Then Eric Schmitt of Missouri stood up with a poster board.

▶️ Senator Eric Schmitt accuses Jack Smith of perjury over a basketball game, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

Schmitt: Did you go to an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks on February 3rd, 2024? Smith: What city would that be in? Schmitt: Atlanta. Smith: No. Schmitt: The day before, Fani Willis came clean with her affair with the prosecutor. The next day, were you in Atlanta? Smith: I do not believe so. I definitely did not go to a Hawks game. I’m sure of that. Schmitt: I don’t think you know that we have this stuff. So I’ll give you a second to process it so you don’t perjure yourself. I think you’ve already perjured yourself. Schmitt: You may think you’re a hero in this story, but let me tell you something. You’re the villain. You will go down as a total dirtbag. I yield my time. Klobuchar: Can we give the witness a copy so he can see what’s being read to him? Smith: If this is the correct basketball game, I recall going to a University of Maryland basketball game where Caitlin Clark was playing right around that time. And the Marshals Service was there with me. You could check if that was the exact date. It was Maryland playing Iowa, I think February of 2024. Klobuchar: Could it then be that University of Iowa is the Hawkeyes? Schmitt: I stand by that statement. Klobuchar: You had the teams wrong, sir.

Her staff had the box score before her ten minutes were up.

▶️ Senator Klobuchar reads the box score into the record, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

Klobuchar: We have confirmed that, in fact, you were right, Mr. Smith. Iowa, the Iowa Hawkeyes, played Maryland on February 3rd, 2024. The final score was 93 to 85. Iowa won, and Caitlin Clark scored over 30 points. So it must have been a pretty good game. The game was, in fact, in Maryland. And I would just say, for a US senator to have false information, and imply, based on a confusion about the name of a team, which I knew, knowing my Midwestern sports, that you were in another city, that you were somehow involved that day in what was happening in Georgia, and then call you a dirtbag, is something that deserves an apology.

The texts on Schmitt’s poster never mentioned Atlanta. He’d built a perjury accusation on a fixture he’d named himself, Warriors at Hawks, confused an NBA franchise with a college women’s team, and accused a man of a felony on national television with the US Marshals as the alibi. Then he went on The Charlie Kirk Show and said “my job is to ask the questions.” Katie Britt’s face during the Iowa answer went round the world. Sean Hannity and Benny Johnson both posted that Schmitt had “CAUGHT” Smith perjuring himself. Both deleted the posts. Britt, next up, congratulated the room that women’s sport had finally come up in a Judiciary hearing, then accused Smith of having “skated through Harvard some other way.” A gronk with a poster board, followed by a gronk with a grievance.

This is the crew auditioning to prosecute the Treasury man. They can’t read their own exhibit.

Ted Cruz, whose records AT&T refused to hand over on constitutional grounds, spent his ten minutes interrupting and then asked the one question that mattered.

▶️ Senator Cruz asks Smith whether he has any regrets, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

Cruz: Do you have any regrets? Smith: Regrets regarding my work as special counsel? Yes. I regret that the people I worked with have been unfairly fired and vilified. Cruz: Congratulations, because you have succeeded where Richard Nixon failed, which is weaponizing the Department of Justice and the federal government to go after your political opponents. You are stepping into the shoes of John Mitchell. I assume you have a pink hat somewhere at home. You willingly were conscripted as a foot soldier for the DNC. And you know what you also did? You reelected President Donald Trump. Javert from Les Mis would look at you with astonishment.

Mike Lee said the phone subpoenas made “what Richard Nixon did in Watergate look like a Sunday picnic.” Josh Hawley, last up, opened by praising Smith’s “comedic talent,” said the prosecution would have made American elections “like Russia’s,” built ten minutes on the superseding indictment being filed on 2 October 2024, and finished with “if it were up to me, I’d charge you with perjury.” Smith’s reply was two sentences long.

▶️ Smith corrects Senator Hawley, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

Smith: It was also inaccurate to state that our indictment happened on October 2nd. We indicted that case in August, and we consulted with the public integrity section during that process, and the public integrity section ultimately concurred that we had followed the election year sensitivities policy. I just want that to be clear.

Two senators, two poster boards, two wrong dates. Bent as a nine-bob note, the pair of them, and not in the way that gets a conviction.

Darline Graham, who inherited her late brother’s seat, accused Smith of alleging that Lindsey would destroy evidence, and told him that in South Carolina “we just call it a lie.”

▶️ Senator Darline Graham and Smith on her brother, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

Graham: Mr. Smith, do you really believe that Lindsey was going to destroy evidence that was not even in his possession? Smith: No. I believe your brother was a patriotic public servant. He was not a target of our investigation, and in fact he likely would have been a witness in our case. Your brother investigated the claims that Donald Trump was making. He found them to be false. He said so on the floor. Graham: I have another question.

Some things you don’t want on the record.

Malone’s funeral

The scene that gives The Untouchables its spine is the one where Ness loses Malone. The old Irish copper who taught him how the town works, bleeding out on his own kitchen floor, and Ness understanding for the first time that the other side doesn’t just want to win the case. They want the men who built it.

Grassley opened the hearing by naming members of Smith’s team, individually, into the record, and asked Smith whether the whistleblowers who dobbed them in should be investigated. Smith didn’t take the question. He took the men.

▶️ Smith on his fired team, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

Smith: The members of my team that you just mentioned, I’m extremely proud to have worked with them. And the fact that they have been targeted illegally, lost their jobs illegally, and had their lives turned upside down by this Department of Justice is an outrage.

Nearly every prosecutor and line agent who worked either case has since been sacked or driven out. Smith’s deputy, Thomas Windom, has his own criminal referral from Jim Jordan. The FBI agents on the documents case were fired. Twenty more staff went in one batch under Bondi. One former prosecutor has been charged over the handling of the sealed report. Smith’s own lawyers had their security clearances pulled. The Hatch Act watchdog opened a probe into him. Klobuchar described a fired prosecutor who couldn’t hold back tears telling the committee she’d reviewed fifteen hundred January 6 cases on the evidence and got fucking sacked for it.

Smith: These are people who stood sentry for us, experts in national security, experts in corruption investigations, who were simply fired because they worked on the wrong case. That has never happened in my career. I have never seen anything remotely like it in any Republican or Democratic administration. Smith: In my view, these people are heroes.

Then Booker asked what had happened to the career people who did their jobs, and Smith said the line that ought to hang over the door of every courthouse in the country.

▶️ Smith on the pardons and the police, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

Smith: They’ve been fired unlawfully. They’ve been publicly vilified, and they’ve been attacked in every possible way. It is inconceivable to me how you can pardon people who assault law enforcement officers and then vilify the officers who are trying to uphold the rule of law.

That’s the whole story in one sentence. The men who cracked skulls in the Capitol got pardoned on day one. The coppers who held the line got a hate machine. And the prosecutor who tried to hold the man who sent them accountable is the one with a file open at the Department of Justice.

Nitti has the file

Frank Nitti in the film is Capone’s enforcer, the quiet prick in the white suit who does the killing. In this version he’s got a law degree, the title of Attorney General, and the same fucken client.

Todd Blanche was Donald Trump’s criminal defence lawyer. He sat at the defence table in Manhattan holding the felon’s coat. He is now, in the most literal sense the word has ever carried, the Consigliere-in-Chief, running the department that was prosecuting his client, which is like making the getaway driver Commissioner of Police and asking him to look into the robbery. Mazie Hirono, mid-hearing, referred to his predecessor as “Pam Bondi, no longer with us,” and reminded the room that Bondi sat in that same chair and admitted a Truth Social post had directed her to investigate the president’s enemies. A shitpost at 6am as a prosecutorial directive. In July Blanche told Congress the department is investigating Jim Jordan’s criminal referral of Jack Smith.

The referral’s theory is a fucking beauty. Smith was asked, under oath, whether the toll records his office subpoenaed included the content of calls or texts. He said no, because they didn’t. Toll records are who called whom, when and for how long, and any first-year copper knows it. Separately, a subpoena to the National Archives for 87 White House phones swept up texts involving 44 lawmakers, the same way a wiretap on one end of a line picks up the dickhead on the other. Jordan’s position is that Smith lied by not volunteering that. Smith’s lawyers call it perjury “not because of what he said, but because of what he did not say.” Former federal prosecutors told CBS it doesn’t describe a crime. It describes a bloke answering the fucking question he was asked.

It doesn’t need to. Trump has called Smith a “deranged animal,” said he “SHOULD BE IN JAIL,” and posted at midnight, presumably from the bog, that “Deranged Jack Smith should be brought to Justice, NOW!!!” Back in January Smith told the House he expected the Justice Department to “do everything in their power” to indict him “because they have been ordered to do so by the president.” Blanche has the referral. The order’s been given. The consigliere’s just waiting for a crime to attach it to, and the gutless bastard has been waiting two years.

And here’s how it’s going.

▶️ Schiff on the grand jury that wouldn’t indict, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

Schiff: This Justice Department went before a grand jury and sought to indict them. And you’re probably familiar with what happened in that grand jury. That is, not a single grand juror would agree to return the indictment. Has that ever happened to you, Mr. Smith? Have you ever gone before a grand jury and had not a single grand juror return an indictment? Smith: No. Schiff: I was a prosecutor almost thirty years. I’ve never even heard of such a thing.

Six members of Congress, two of them senators, for making a video that said the military doesn’t have to obey an illegal order. Not one juror would vote for it. Sheldon Whitehouse then pointed out that the majority never once tried to subpoena Volume 2 of Smith’s report, not under seal, not in camera, nothing. They’d rather not know what’s in it.

The only reason there’s no indictment of Jack Smith yet is the same reason Schmitt’s poster board fell over. hey can't find a crime, and they've had two years of subpoena power to look. Two years, and all they've come back with is rocking-horse shit and a unicorn sighting.

Silly games, silly prizes

Here’s the bit that turns this from a hearing into a campaign, and the bit that should have every bastard in that cabinet room checking the flight schedules to countries without extradition.

Steve Bannon, a man who has already done four months in a federal cell for contempt of Congress and needed a presidential pardon to dodge the fraud charge for fleecing his own donors, stood in front of a room of conservatives the night after the Democrats swept Virginia and New Jersey last November and said it out loud: “If we lose the midterms, if we lose 2028, some in this room are going to prison. Myself included.” That’s a bloke who knows what the inside of the cell looks like telling the room to pack a toothbrush. Jim Jordan said the rest on radio this week and named the names like a wanker reading the specials board: Patel, Blanche, Rubio, Cocksbreth, a third crack at Trump, then the first family, then the cabinet. He called it “weaponization.” Bannon called it prison. They’re describing the same fucking thing, and only one of them has the shoe-size on file.

The impeachments aren’t a Democratic fantasy. Thomas Massie, a Republican, filed eight articles against Cocksbreth over the Iran war on 15 September. Mike Johnson, God’s own suckhole, sent the House home a day early rather than let his own members vote on whether the war secretary is a war criminal. It’s now first order of business when the House comes back on 9 November. Jamie Raskin, who’ll chair Judiciary if the House flips, told Meet the Press that Trump has “undoubtedly” committed impeachable offences and the list “doesn’t even scratch the surface.” AP reports House Democrats already have a “vast oversight agenda” drafted covering Trump, the family and the money. Decision Desk has the Democrats at 72 per cent to take the House.

Good. Fucking good.

You play silly games and you win silly fucking prizes. Nobody has to invent a case against this administration. It’s lying around in plain sight like a ute full of stolen copper with the engine running and the owner’s name on the door. The lies are on tape. The self-dealing is in the filings, and Booker put the figure on it Tuesday: “grifting right now off of his office to the tune of billions of dollars.” The war nobody authorised is on the front page. The pardons for the men who assaulted police are signed and dated. Prices are at records, consumer confidence is at a twelve-year low, and the bloke who promised a boom is out on the campaign trail this week trying to convince punters their groceries cost less than the docket says, which is the same bullshit-artist routine he ran on every subcontractor he ever stiffed. Booker again: this hearing is what Senate Republicans chose to do “30 days before an election when people are demanding their gas prices go down.”

Voters want accountability, and accountability is what prosecutors and prisons are for. People have had a gutful, and people who’ve had a gutful don’t want a strongly worded letter from Hakeem Jeffries. They want blood. They’re circling like sharks at a floating abattoir, and the party that wins in November will either give them justice or watch them go looking for it with a pitchfork and a wrong address.

So put the Treasury man in the fucken chair.

Make Jack Smith Attorney General and it’ll be like lobbing a cockroach bomb into a dodgy restaurant. You won’t need to chase anyone. They’ll come scurrying out of the crevices on their own, clutching their pardons and their Signal chats, blinking in the light and asking for a lawyer, and the only lawyer they trust is the one about to be indicted. Every grub who spent two years hiding behind the Consigliere’s letterhead suddenly has a prosecutor who’s already read the file, already built the case, already got two indictments out of two grand juries the first time, and has just told the United States Senate on camera that he’ll do it again regardless of party. The grand jury that wouldn’t indict six members of Congress for stating the law will have no fucking trouble at all with the pricks who broke it.

The résumé

Somebody in a comment section this week wrote that if there was ever a perfect résumé for running the Department of Justice, Jack Smith just dropped it. They weren’t wrong. Read it back.

Independent under fire. Four hours of “dirtbag” and “villain,” a sitting president demanding his arrest, and he never raised his voice. Bipartisan on paper. He charged a Democratic senator and a Republican governor from the same desk, took two jobs from Trump’s own first administration, and built the January 6 case on the testimony of Republicans who wanted Trump to win and told him he’d lost. Follows the evidence, not the party. The phone logs went where Giuliani’s phones went, with the Public Integrity Section signing off, a federal judge on the non-disclosure orders, and the same policy the Trump-one DOJ used when it pulled Democrats’ toll records while Grassley called it “nothing new.” Loyal downward. He called his sacked staff heroes under oath, in the room where their careers were ended. And the only thing his enemies have on him after two years and a poster board is that he went to a women’s college basketball game in Maryland with the Marshals.

Capone went down on paper in the end. Ledgers, tax returns, the boring stuff Wallace the accountant kept in a briefcase. Trump’s case was paper too: boxes in a bathroom, a phone log, a fake elector certificate with a signature on it. The paper hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s sitting in a sealed report a Trump-appointed judge won’t let anyone read, and Smith told Thom Tillis on Tuesday what state it’s in.

▶️ Smith on the documents case, via the Senate Judiciary Committee

Smith: I think the only thing I can share with you is that we dismissed the case, and we dismissed it without prejudice.

Without prejudice means it can come back.

Ness, at the end of the film, gets asked what he’ll do now that Prohibition’s over. He says he’ll have a drink. Jack Smith walked out of that hearing room and went back to a law firm named after himself and the deputy Jim Jordan wants jailed. He’s got a drink coming too. But if the Democrats win in November and want to know what accountability looks like, it looks like a bloke in a clean suit who’s already done the job once, and got robbed of the verdict by an election, not a jury.

Give him the badge. Give him the building. Then stand back and watch the cockroaches run, because the Capone of Mar-a-Lardo has spent two years telling the country there’s nothing on him, and the one cunt in Washington who knows exactly what’s on him just told the Senate, under oath, that fear may be contagious, but so is courage.

Here endeth the fucken lesson.

IFLA ~ Jack-Fans ~ Texas Mom, Maizy & Gman

JACK SMITH - UNTOUCHABLE

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY UNTOUCHABLE IN THIS PIECE WITHOUT A SUBPOENA

The Capone edition. For our American readers, Australian English runs this piece the way the Big Fella ran Chicago. Every word's on the payroll, the judge is bent, and the only way you're getting out with your dignity is to learn the ledger. Below is the ledger.

Copper: A police officer. A cop. From the copper buttons on the old uniforms. The ones who held the line on January 6 are coppers. The ones on the dais on Tuesday are the other kind.

Bent: Corrupt, crooked, on the take. A bent copper has been bought, a bent jury has had a visitor, and a bent senator turns up with a poster board he hasn’t read. Not the American meaning, which is about something else entirely.

Walloper: Also a copper, and specifically the kind who arrives swinging. Old slang, from the wallop. The Chicago Police Department of 1930 was almost entirely wallopers, on Capone’s retainer.

Nine-bob note, bent as a: So crooked it doesn’t occur in nature. There was never a nine-shilling note, which is the point. Two senators with two poster boards and two wrong dates qualify.

Bloke: A man. Neutral, affectionate, occasionally exasperated. Jack Smith is a bloke. Eric Schmitt is also, technically, a bloke.

Gronk: An idiot of the loud, confident, unteachable variety. A gronk doesn’t know the thing and will explain it to you at volume anyway, off a poster board, with the wrong team on it.

Flaming galah: A galah is a loud pink parrot. A flaming galah is a loud pink idiot at full screech. A galah asking a war-crimes prosecutor whether he believes in the Easter Bunny has earned the “flaming.”

Standover man: The enforcer who looms over you until you pay up. Old Sydney razor-gang trade, now a job description at the Justice Department, where the standover man used to be the defendant’s lawyer.

Ute: Utility vehicle. A pickup truck with a tray and a dog. Also the vehicle of choice for anyone transporting a load of stolen copper wire they’d rather not discuss with the coppers above.

Punters: Ordinary people, customers, the public. Voters. The ones being told the groceries are cheaper than the docket says.

Docket: A receipt. The little paper one from the shops, and the most trusted document in the country, because it’s timestamped and sitting in everyone’s pocket.

Grub: A dirty, contemptible person. Morally, not muddy. A cockroach with a Senate pin, hiding behind official letterhead while other people get sacked.

Cockroach bomb: An insecticide fogger you set off in a closed room and leave. Every cockroach in the building comes out to die on the lino. The Australian brand is Mortein. The American brand, from January, could be Smith.

Dodgy: Suspect, unreliable, probably illegal. A dodgy restaurant is one the health inspector has stopped bothering with. A dodgy administration is one where the Attorney General used to be the defendant’s lawyer.

Sacked: Fired, dismissed, handed your tools back in the bag you arrived with. Every prosecutor on Smith’s team, most of the FBI agents, twenty in one afternoon under Bondi.

Dob in: To report someone, snitch, grass them up. The whistleblowers Grassley wants protected dobbed in the prosecutors. The prosecutors got sacked. The dobbers got a hearing.

Stitch-up: A frame-up. A case built on a poster board, the wrong basketball team and a deleted Hannity post.

Silly games, silly prizes: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, the Australian edition. If you spend two years promising to jail the prosecutor and then hand the Democrats the House, you don’t get to complain about what happens next.

Gutful: As much as a person can take, and one mouthful more. The tell is that a bloke who’s had a gutful goes quiet before he goes anywhere. The servo queue in America has gone very quiet.

Done like a dinner: Comprehensively beaten, plate already in the sink. Schmitt, by a box score.

Fair dinkum: Genuine, the real thing, no bullshit. A fair dinkum prosecutor charges Republicans and Democrats and doesn’t check the calendar for the next election before he does it.

Mongrel: A fighter with no quit in him. Used, this once, with admiration. Four hours of abuse, one raised eyebrow, zero concessions. That’s mongrel.

HELLO DARKNESS MY OLD FRIEND