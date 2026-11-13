THE WEEK THE WORLD TOLD DONALD TO FUCK OFF FROM HERE TO TIMBUKTU

Righto, you lot of sticky-beaked little kookaburras, pull up a branch before you shit yourselves laughing because this one’s a fucken pearla.

American voters went first. On 3 November they ripped the House and the Senate off the useless wanker, with Democrats on 254 House seats at last count, and no amount of sooking on his own app has put one of them back. The rest of the planet, it turns out, had been standing in the hallway with its coat on, waiting for some other poor bugger to say it first.

Inside about two days this week, a Danish prime minister and a Canadian one each told him where to shove it, on camera and without raising their voices. A wartime president did it by drone and a conservative premier from Ontario did it in a Team Canada jacket. Nobody had poked them. They had a microphone and a week-old election result, and the old fear had left the room like a fart out of a ute with the windows down. The fucking parasite who fed on that fear for two years is suddenly one very hungry arsehole.

Two years of every leader on earth tiptoeing around a thin-skinned old bastard with the emotional range of a leaf blower, and it took one election to switch the bloody lunatic off at the wall. The orange grifter’s reign of terror just got its bollocks handed to it, and the rest of the planet finally remembered how to tell a bully to fuck off.

So here’s the tour, door by door, from here to Timbuktu. It ends in Palm Beach with a cherry the damn fool picked himself.

COPENHAGEN: THE LOOK ON ZELENSKYY’S FACE? FUCKING PRICELESS

On Tuesday Mette Frederiksen sat on a stage at the University of Copenhagen beside Volodymyr Zelensky, facing a hall full of students. The host asked why Denmark, which shares no border with Russia, gives more to Ukraine as a share of its economy than any other country on his numbers.

“Somebody has to be in front,” she said, and then she turned the question around. If somebody asked her as prime minister to hand over Aarhus or Aalborg, Copenhagen or Bornholm, should she answer yes? Everyone in the hall knew the answer, and knew that the Avon Lady of Annexation has spent the better part of two years rocking up on Denmark’s doorstep with a clipboard and a shit-eating grin, asking for Greenland as if it were a free sample.

▶️ Mette Frederiksen on Greenland and who gets to draw Europe’s borders, University of Copenhagen

“Somebody asked for Greenland, not always very polite. We did not give in. They did not give up. So, I mean, respecting sovereign states, territorial integrity, people’s right for self-defence is something, it’s so, I mean, it’s the core values of everything we believe in. So I will always support whatever Ukraine does about Ukraine. But asking me as a European leader, allowing Putin, allowing Russia, because he’s not alone, allowing Russia to decide the borders of Europe will be a huge mistake, not only for Ukraine but for everything we believe in.”

She never used his name, and the coward wasn’t in the room to hear it anyway. She said “somebody”, the way you’d talk about the prick who keeps parking across your driveway, and a room full of twenty-year-olds got it in one. Then she parked the Greenland grab in the same breath as Putin redrawing borders and left the pair of them standing there like two drunks caught pissing on the same fence. It may be the politest “rack off” ever delivered in a second language. And it came from the country whose island the useless wanker once tried to buy like a jet ski.

Zelensky had his own turn that day. With three-way talks under way in Abu Dhabi, he told reporters he hadn’t sent a delegation there to keep Washington smiling. “My job is not to make Trump happy,” he said, a sentence every leader on earth has wanted to say to the sulking arsehole for two years.

The longer version of that sentence is on fire in southern Russia. Kyiv had paused its strikes on Russian refineries under an energy truce the damn fool in the White House announced. Russia kept pounding Ukraine’s power grid anyway, because the piece of shit in the Kremlin treats a truce like a smoko, so on 30 October the drones went back to work. The despot’s empty throne has lost its last bit of fear, and Ukraine’s drones keep torching his mate’s refineries one at a time.

In a fortnight they have hit nine of Russia’s 35 major refineries, and Reuters puts the disruption at about 30 per cent of the country’s refining capacity. Thirty per cent is nearly a third of the oil machine that pays for the scumbag’s war, knocked about in two weeks. Kirishi, near St Petersburg, copped it on 9 November. Omsk, the biggest of the lot and some 2,500 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, was attacked on the 11th, the same night the Baltic export port at Ust-Luga caught fire. That raid also found a Russian missile corvette, the Naro-Fominsk, in the Gulf of Finland about 28 miles off the Finnish coast, and sent the bastard thing back to St Petersburg. Finland confirmed the strike, which is believed to be the first time Ukraine has hit a Russian warship in the Baltic.

Early on Friday it was Volgograd’s turn, for what monitors count as the thirteenth time.

▶️ Footage only: Lukoil’s Volgograd refinery burning after the overnight drone attack, 13 November

The regional governor said four plant workers were killed and two more are in hospital. He never named the plant, and Kyiv hadn’t commented by Friday morning; Russian and Ukrainian monitors identified the refinery from residents’ footage. In the same stretch, Russian attacks killed nine people across Ukraine in a single day and started a fire at a Kyiv hospital. Those are the numbers and they get no jokes here.

The petrol queue is another matter. By morning Volgograd’s servos had lines out the driveway, in a country that sits on more oil than almost anyone alive. The Kremlin’s cowboy builder quoted a fortnight for this job and he’s still on site in year five with the roof off, and now the miserable prick can’t keep a frikken petrol pump running in his own south. He was handed a truce and pissed it up the wall. The bloke in Washington who announced it has now been told twice, once in Copenhagen and once by drone, that keeping him happy is nobody’s job.

MONTREAL: THE BANKER’S ONE

Same Tuesday, other side of the Atlantic. Mark Carney was taking questions in Montreal when Justin Ling of the Toronto Star asked about the Arctic. There is $11 million in the budget for offshore drilling governance up north, and the American president is busting to open the Alaskan coast. So is Canada about to start drilling?

The Governor of Rates On Hold answers questions the way a central banker reads a loan application from a bloke with six bankruptcies, and this one got knocked back in the first sentence.

▶️ Mark Carney giving zero fucks on Arctic drilling and whose opinion counts, Montreal

“The first thing is, the opinions of the President of the United States are irrelevant in this case.”

Irrelevant. He said it the way you’d read out a tyre pressure, and it landed like a steel-capped boot up the arse of a bloke who has spent two years shitting on Canada from a great height.

Fair dinkum requires the fine print, though. Carney isn’t opening the Arctic to any bastard. The money is capacity funding for the Inuvialuit under a 2023 co-management accord and is, in his words, “absolutely not in any way, shape or form” a decision about lifting the drilling moratorium. Some of the YouTube headlines have him defying Washington on drilling, which is bollocks. What he did was quieter and a bloody sight ruder: he read out the list of who gets a say, and the Arctic Tyre-Kicker of Pennsylvania Avenue wasn’t on it, the pushy prick. No amount of all-caps shitposting from the dunny at three in the morning gets the cockwomble on it either.

He had more, the cheeky bastard. Asked about meeting Xi Jinping at APEC next week, he added a line in English that he’d left out of his French answer, saying the security risks of Canada’s partnership with China are “much, much, much less than the security risk, for example, of the United States.” A Canadian prime minister said that about the neighbours, out loud, and the press gallery moved to the next question without anyone dropping a pen. Nobody so much as coughed, because every bugger in the room has watched the same shitshow. His critics point out that in the 2025 campaign he called China the biggest threat. Nineteen months of tariffs and 51st-state bullshit will reorder a man’s list. Spend a year and a half threatening to annex your best mate like some two-bob standover merchant and you don’t get to act wounded when he starts drinking at another fucking pub, the needy, piss-weak wanker.

PETERBOROUGH: THE ONE FROM HIS OWN SIDE OF THE FENCE

Doug Ford is nobody’s idea of a lefty. He’s the Progressive Conservative premier of Ontario and boasts that he has never raised a tax. Early this week he stood in the Peterborough cold in a Team Canada jacket, there to announce housing money, and opened with the midterms.

Two years of tariffs, he said, had brought chaos and higher prices to families on both sides of the border. American voters had their say last week, “and I hope President Trump was listening.” Then he made a confession.

▶️ Doug Ford on no deal, Carney and the cartwheels, Peterborough

“As I’ve always said, and I mentioned to the Prime Minister over the weekend, no deal is better than a bad deal. And we’re in sync 100%. And he’s doing a great job negotiating with President Trump. And yes, I tried to do cartwheels, but my arms, they gave out. A big gut like this is very hard to do cartwheels.”

Fair play to any politician who’ll admit on camera that his own arse beat him. When a tax-cutting conservative is out the back attempting gymnastics the week your party gets flogged, you have been bloody terrible for business.

▶️ Doug Ford on the midterms and the new Congress, Peterborough

“Many years ago, I think Carville said it’s taxes, stupid. Well, it’s tariff, stupid. Very simple. That affected the election. A tariff on Canada is a tax on the American people. So the American people spoke loud and clear. And I know they throwing threats out, oh, you can’t interfere. We never interfered. We didn’t need to, because the American people spoke loud and clear to the president. Let’s see if he’s going to listen.”

Carville’s line was about the economy, Doug, and “we never interfered” is a brave call from a man who told that grasping, grizzling, Greenland-grabbing, grudge-hoarding galah to “kiss my ass” on Ottawa radio in August, then spent September hoping out loud that Republicans would lose both chambers. We’ll allow it, the cheeky bugger, because he got his wish.

“Hope isn’t a plan,” Ford said. He told Ontario to brace for tariffs over the long haul no matter who runs Congress, with $30 billion in relief on the table. A “get stuffed” that arrives with a budget line is the kind that sticks like shit to a blanket. Lose the Danes and you can blame socialism. Lose Doug Ford and you’ve been given the flick by your own side of the pub, you useless dropkick.

PALM BEACH: THE ONE DOOR THAT STILL OPENS AT THE PAWNBROKER’S PARDON COUNTER

Now the cherry, and it’s a ripe one. While doors were closing on the grifter across two continents, there was still one address where his word got results, and it belongs to a family he pardoned.

Alina Habba Mildon used to be his personal lawyer, a job with a shorter shelf life than a servo sausage roll. On Tuesday the New York Times reported that Concord Partners, a Florida company set up by the daughter of Venezuelan banker Julio Herrera Velutini, had sacked her as general counsel in a letter dated 4 November, citing a “failure to perform duties”. The contract was $10 million a year for four years plus bonuses, better than $50 million guaranteed, which is a bloody lot of money from a company that was barely out of the wrapper.

Reports say she signed it while still serving as a federal prosecutor and started on 1 January. A few weeks later Herrera Velutini had his pardon. She denies the job had anything to do with it, and says her employment was vetted and disclosed to the Justice Department.

He called the deal “totally obnoxious and outrageous”, the shameless arsehole, and reporting carried by the Philadelphia Inquirer says he urged the family to stop paying her. It’s worth being precise about what set the parasite off. His old lawyer lands fifty million from a banker’s family and the banker’s pardon turns up a few weeks after her first day. Of everything in that sequence, the part that gives the scumbag the shits in public is her pay packet.

A sequence like that stinks like prawn heads in a wheelie bin on a forty-degree day, and the one smell the damn fool objected to was somebody else’s money. To the rest of us, the last door still open to him looks a hell of a lot like a pardon counter, and the rest of the world has slammed every other bastard one shut.

▶️ The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld on why the contract set the president off, via The Hill

“This is not the first time we’ve seen this kind of dynamic comes up, where there’s accusations that one of his former personal attorneys or one of his former aides is trying to perhaps make a buck off their connections with him.”

Overseas he can’t get a prime minister to pretend his opinion counts. At home, the one “get fucked” he managed to land was on his own lawyer, and even his revenge came with a payout. She keeps the $6.5 million already paid and an $8 million signing bonus. That’s $14.5 million. Fourteen and a half million dollars for ten months in a job she was sacked for not fucking doing, and a person close to her says she intends to take it to court. Most people who get the arse for not doing the job leave with a cardboard box and bugger all else.

TIMBUKTU HAS BEEN NOTIFIED AND THE DESPOTWANKER CAN FUCK RIGHT OFF

For two years the working rule in every capital was to humour the prick, because the alternative was a tariff before breakfast and a tantrum by smoko. That rule lasted exactly as long as Americans kept voting for the shit. Once 254 House seats said otherwise, a Dane could say “somebody” on a stage beside Zelensky and a central banker could file the wankstain under irrelevant before lunch. Even the bloody conservatives were attempting gymnastics.

That’s the hope in all this, and you lot are allowed to enjoy it. The fear was never a law of nature. It was a subscription, and the people paying for it cancelled on the arsehole.

The anger is for what it cost to get here. Two years of prices jacked up on both sides of a border that never needed a fight, all so one pig-headed tosser could play shopkeeper with other people’s money, and a truce that Russia shelled straight through while Ukrainians sat in the dark. Nobody gets those back, and the fucking parasite who ran up the bill will never be the one who pays it.

None of them shouted this week, and that would keep me up if I were Suez of the Sunbed. People shout at someone who still matters. What the fucknugget copped was the tone you use on a door-knocker flogging a piece-of-shit product you’ve already read the reviews for: on your bike, and mind the gate on the way out.

From Copenhagen to Peterborough it arrived in two languages and several grades of politeness, and it translates the same in all of them. Nick off, you door-knocking cunt, nobody’s buying.

Timbuktu hasn’t rung in yet. Give it a week.

IFLA ~ No Hawkers, No Annexations ~ Texas Mom, Maizy & Yours Fucking Truly

FROM HERE TO TIMBUKTU

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: TWELVE WAYS TO SAY GET FUCKED WITHOUT BEING DEPORTED

Today’s exchange rate: one Australian insult buys roughly four American ones, and the spread widens every time he opens his mouth.

Bugger all: Nothing, or so close to nothing that the difference isn’t worth the paperwork.

Cockwomble: A person of towering uselessness who believes he is in charge. Imported from Britain, perfected here.

Cop it: To be on the receiving end. A refinery cops it, a president cops it, and nobody sends flowers.

Cowboy builder: A tradesman who quotes low, starts late and leaves the roof off. Every suburb has one. So does the Kremlin.

Despotwanker: A despot and a wanker sharing the one body, with neither half doing the job properly. A house coinage, one word, no hyphen.

Door-knocker: Someone who turns up on your doorstep uninvited to sell you something. Also a politician at election time, which is the same thing.

Dropkick: A useless person, named after a football kick that went out of fashion for good reason.

Dunny: The toilet. Traditionally a tin shed down the back with a redback in it, now also the room where certain presidents do their best typing.

Fair dinkum: Honest and genuine. “Fair dinkum requires the fine print” means the truth is about to get more complicated.

Flogging: Selling, usually something nobody asked for. Also a thrashing, which is what a party gets at an election it deserved to lose.

Fortnight: Two weeks. Americans gave the word up centuries ago and have been bad at counting leave ever since.

Fucken: The same word you’re thinking of, spelt the way it actually leaves an Australian mouth.

Fucknugget: A small, dense unit of stupidity. Sold individually.

Galah: A pink and grey cockatoo famous for hanging upside down off powerlines and screeching. By extension, a loud fool.

Get stuffed: Go away, with feeling. The version of the headline you can say in front of your nan.

Get the arse: To be sacked. The boot is implied and so is its destination.

Given the flick: Dumped, dismissed, shown the exit with a motion of the wrist normally reserved for flies.

Gives him the shits: Annoys him intensely. A condition of the temper and not the bowel, though with this bloke who can say.

Grizzling: Whining in a low, continuous drone, the way a toddler does in a supermarket trolley. Can be sustained for an entire presidency.

Knocked back: Refused. A loan gets knocked back, and so does an offer to buy Greenland.

Nick off: Leave, and do it now. One notch politer than the alternatives and somehow more final.

On your bike: Depart under your own power. No actual bicycle is supplied.

Pearla: Something excellent, the pick of its kind. A perfect wave is a pearla, and so is a prime minister telling a president his opinion is irrelevant. Dictionaries spell it pearler. We spell it the way it gets said at the pub.

Piss it up the wall: To waste something completely, the way a week’s pay goes at the pub. Works for wages, inheritances and ceasefires.

Piss-weak: Feeble, gutless, not up to the job. The strength of a beer you’d send back.

Rack off: Go away. Vintage 1980s, still in perfect working order.

Servo: A service station, where you buy petrol and a regrettable pie. Americans call it a gas station. Volgograd calls it a queue.

Smoko: A short work break, named for the cigarette that used to fill it. Nobody smokes any more and the break survived.

Sook: A sulker, or the act of sulking. Sooking is what a grown man does on his own social media app at three in the morning.

Standover merchant: A thug who makes his living from threats. He leans over your counter and explains what a shame it would be if something happened to your tariffs.

Sticky-beak: A nosy person, or the act of being one. A term of affection when aimed at readers.

Two-bob: Cheap, small-time, worth about twenty cents in the old money. A two-bob anything is the budget version of the real thing.

Tyre-kicker: A bloke who wanders the car yard asking the price of everything and buying nothing. See also: Greenland, the Arctic.

Ute: A pickup truck, only smaller and more loved.

Wankstain: A person of no value who nonetheless leaves a mark.

Wheelie bin: The household rubbish bin on wheels, dragged to the kerb once a week. Never put prawn heads in one before bin night in summer.

LEGEND ABSOLUTELY SMOKES DRUMPF DOWN TO HIS DUMPLING STUMPS