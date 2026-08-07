I Fucking Love Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harpojulie's avatar
Harpojulie
Aug 7

Forget the 25th Amendment. We've done that twice already , lest you all forget. See where it got us! Go for Article 2 section 4.

" The president, vice president, and ALL civil officers of the United States shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."

Reply
Share
16 replies
Ali's avatar
Ali
Aug 7

The bird in nature comparison is gold. You know what's exhausting to think about though! This waste of air is gonna hand the next bloke the biggest dumpster fire any politician has ever inherited and as that poor bloke works his ass off to right all the wrongs (which will take significant time) we're still gonna have to hear this prick bitch and moan that he "made America great again" and the current dude is fucking up all the good work! I'm not even American and that's an exhausting thought. I don't care how he goes away anymore, just get fucking gone!

Reply
Share
33 replies
215 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 I Fucking Love Australia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture