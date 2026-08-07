That is not a rhetorical flourish. That is a clinical presentation, and there are 8 billion of us sitting in the same waiting room holding the same chart. Trump Fatigue Syndrome. Onset: January 2025. Symptoms: exhaustion, jaw tension, a sort of low humming rage that never fully switches off, and an involuntary flinch every time a phone buzzes because it might be him again. Prognosis: no fucking idea. Treatment: 3 November.

Because yesterday, in the Oval Office, the Sultan of Sort Of was asked a simple question by a reporter. Has a deal been reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz? Twenty percent of the world’s seaborne oil. The single most consequential 33 kilometres of saltwater on the planet. Shut since March. Here is what came out of him.

“Well, I don’t want to say it has been. It’s sort of open right now.”

Sort of open. Like a servo at 3am with the roller door half down and a bloke inside pretending he can’t hear you knocking.

“You know, we have a thing called the blockade, headed up by the US Navy, and we control it. And now we control, but they can always shoot something.”

A thing called the blockade. He is the Commander in Chief of the United States military and he is describing his own naval operation the way your nan describes the internet. And then, having established that America controls the strait, he immediately establishes that America does not control the strait, in the same breath, without so much as a pause for the machinery to catch up.

“They always have something, or drop a mine. And if you have one mine sitting out there, you sort of mess things up, because people don’t wanna take their billion-dollar boats and accidentally get hit by a mine.”

There it is. The whole doctrine. The entire strategic position of the world’s last superpower, delivered by a man who cannot remember the word “shipping” and has settled on “billion-dollar boats”. One mine. That is what stands between this puckered old fraud and the fifteenth victory lap he has taken on this waterway since March.

I have counted them. You know I have counted them. The tally sits at 38 and climbing, and this one does not even qualify as a claim, it is a hedge wearing a claim’s jacket.

And here is where it stops being funny, if it ever fucking was.

That same press conference, the question before, a reporter asked him about affordability heading into the midterms, because Republicans are now openly panicking about it. His answer was that he inherited the highest prices ever and the worst inflation in the history of the country. Both statements are horseshit and the receipts are public. Inflation was running around 3% the month he took the keys. The actual American record is 23% in 1920 and 14.8% in 1980, neither of which occurred during the Biden administration, on account of neither year being in it.

So let’s do what he never does. Let’s crunch the actual numbers.

Petrol: $4.06 a gallon yesterday. Same week last year, $3.16. That is 90 cents a gallon, straight out of the wallet of every American who drives to work, which is most of them.

Ground beef: $6.83 a pound, a record. Milk: $4.32 a gallon. Groceries overall: up 31% since February 2020. American families are now paying a war tax at the checkout and nobody voted for it, nobody debated it, and Congress never authorised the war that caused it.

Strategic Petroleum Reserve: drained to levels not seen since the 1980s. The emergency tank the United States keeps for actual emergencies is being burned to hold the pump price down until November, because the Grand Poobah of the Perpetual Almost has worked out that the only poll number that matters is the one on the big sign out the front of the servo.

And crude sitting at $75.22 a barrel, down from over $100 in April, moving in perfect lockstep with whatever this bloke decides to announce on a given morning. Up when he threatens. Down when he hints. Every single time. Somebody is doing very nicely out of that timing and it is not the bloke in Ohio filling up a Silverado.

Meanwhile, what is the Republican Party doing about any of it?

Chasing Anthony Fauci. Again. Still. In August of 2026.

Yesterday the Senate Homeland Security Committee voted along party lines to hold an 85-year-old retired immunologist in contempt of Congress over a pandemic that ended four years ago. Three state attorneys-general have subpoenaed him. Ron Johnson’s committee has got hold of the man’s phone, and Johnson stood up and announced that his investigation “has just begun.”

Has just begun. Six years in. The strait is shut, beef is a luxury item, the reserve is running on fumes, and the majority party of the United States has deployed its subpoena power to go through the text messages of a pensioner.

Does the Republican Party have any self-respect left at all? Any? A single dropkick among them with the spine to stand up and say this is not governing, this is a hostage situation with a golf handicap?

Because there is a mechanism for this. There has always been a mechanism for this. It is the 25th Amendment and it was written by people who could imagine exactly this scenario and could not imagine a Congress too gutless to use it.

Compare it to how this was once done. July 1987. Reagan, no friend of mine, faced Iranian mines in the same waterway. He did not hold a press conference to announce the Gulf was sort of open. He reflagged the Kuwaiti tankers, put the US Navy on escort duty, and ran Operation Earnest Will for 14 months: the largest naval convoy operation since the Second World War. When the Samuel B. Roberts hit a mine, the response took one day, not five months of Truth Social posts in block capitals. Shipping moved. Nobody had to guess whether the strait was open, because ships were fucking sailing through it.

That is the difference between a fucking presidency and a piss poor performance.

IFLA ~ Gman

AUSSIE TO YANKIE WORD-MAKE-SENSE THINGO

To the Americans reading along: yes, we know. You have a whole dictionary over there and none of it is working anymore. You have run through "unprecedented" so many times it has lost structural integrity. So here is a care package from the bottom of the world, a set of terms field-tested across two centuries of watching useless men in positions of authority and finding precise language for it. Use them freely. We have plenty.

Servo: Petrol station. Short for “service station”, because we shorten everything, including words that were already short. Where Americans currently go to have their week ruined by a number on a sign.

Bowser: The petrol pump itself. Named after Sylvanus Bowser, who invented it, and who would be appalled to learn what the number on it says in 2026.

Bloke: A man. Any man. Carries no compliment and no insult on its own, which makes it perfect for describing someone whose entire personality is a fraud, because you can say “this bloke” in a tone that does 100% of the work.

Dropkick: A useless person. Specifically a useless person who has had every opportunity not to be useless and has declined each one personally.

Flog: A contemptible show-off. Someone who is both insufferable and, crucially, not as impressive as they believe. The single most efficient word in the language for a man with his surname on a building.

Galah: An idiot. Named after a pink and grey cockatoo that screeches constantly, flies into windows, and hangs upside down on power lines for no reason anybody has ever established.

Drongo: Also an idiot, but a slower one. Named after a racehorse in the 1920s that ran 37 times and won nothing, which is honestly a better career record than some people currently negotiating with Iran.

Sook: A whinger. A grown adult who cries about being treated unfairly by people who have treated him with far more patience than he has earned.

Gutless wonder: A coward, said with genuine amazement at the scale of the cowardice. Reserved for people who had one job, knew what the job was, and went missing anyway. See: the entire Republican Senate caucus.

Bulldust: Nonsense. Technically a real thing, the fine red powder on outback roads that gets into everything and cannot be washed out. Metaphorically, the same, but coming out of a podium.

Spinning a yarn: Telling a story that is not true, usually at length, usually to an audience that has heard it before and cannot leave.

Cactus: Dead, finished, beyond repair. “The strait’s cactus.” “His credibility’s cactus.”

Rooted: Broken permanently. One level below cactus. Nothing about this word is polite and it is used constantly on national television.

Cooked: Ruined, deranged, or off one’s head. Usefully ambiguous. Can describe an economy, a plan, or a man.

Carrying on like a pork chop: Making an enormous scene about nothing. The full expression is “carrying on like a two bob pork chop”, which adds that the scene is also cheap.

Two bob: Worthless. Two shillings in the old money. Attaches to anything to indicate it is low quality and pretending otherwise.

Cracking the shits: Losing your temper, disproportionately, in public, usually over something trivial. A near-daily occurrence in the Oval Office.

Spitting chips: Furious. Angry enough that fragments are coming out of you.

Going off like a frog in a sock: Extremely agitated with no coordination or direction. Motion without progress. Foreign policy, essentially.

Mad as a cut snake: Dangerously unhinged. Note that a cut snake is not merely angry, it is unpredictable and still armed.

Couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery: Comprehensively incompetent. Unable to complete the easiest possible version of the task while standing inside the building designed for it.

Blind Freddy could see it: It is completely obvious. Blind Freddy is a mythical figure invoked to establish the absolute floor of human perception. If Blind Freddy can see it, and you cannot, that is a you problem.

Wouldn’t shout if a shark bit him: Extraordinarily tight with money. To “shout” is to buy the round. The implication is that he would not even yell for help, in case someone sent him a bill for it.

Fed up to the back teeth: Completely done. Past frustration, past anger, into a kind of settled exhaustion. The condition currently affecting roughly 8 billion people.

Give it a bone: Give it a rest. Stop. Enough.

Dead set: Absolutely, genuinely, no exaggeration. Used to signal that what follows is not a joke, which is important, because most of what precedes it was.

Thingo: A thing whose name you have temporarily misplaced, or never knew, or cannot be bothered retrieving. Fully interchangeable with the actual noun and understood perfectly by everyone present. “Pass us the thingo.” “He’s got a thingo on his boat.” Distinct from an American “thingy” in that a thingo can be enormous, load-bearing and worth billions. The naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, for instance, is a thingo, and we know this because the man running it called it “a thing called the blockade” on live television, which is one syllable and one border crossing away from getting there on his own.

DONICUS FUCKWITICUS

The specimen presents itself on open lawn, mid-morning, in the height of the northern summer.

Note the setting. This is not wilderness. It is a managed clearing, mown to an unnatural evenness, bordered by mature deciduous growth and bisected by a strip of asphalt. The creature has chosen it deliberately. Out here, in the gap between the treeline and the vehicle, he is visible from every angle. That is the entire point.

Observe the plumage. The dark outer layer is worn year-round regardless of temperature, a costly signal in 30-degree heat, advertising to rivals that the wearer need not concern himself with comfort. Beneath it, the pale breast, and running down the centre, the single most elaborate ornament in the display: a long strip of patterned silk, angled stripes in blue and white, extending well past the point of any practical function. Ornithologists have long debated its purpose. The prevailing view is that it exists solely to be looked at, and that it has been lengthened over successive seasons in response to competition.

Above it, the crest. Backlit here by the morning sun, it forms a pale halo, thin enough to be translucent at the edges. It is maintained daily at considerable effort and no small expense.

But it is the posture that concerns us.

Both forelimbs have been raised to shoulder height, palms turned outward, digits splayed to their fullest extension. In the animal kingdom this is a near-universal signal. It makes the individual appear larger than he is. Bears do it. Cobras do it. And crucially, it is performed by animals that are not, at that moment, in a position to fight.

Simultaneously, the mandible has dropped. The vocalisation is underway. We cannot hear it from this distance, but we can infer a great deal from the shape of the mouth, which is fixed in a rounded aperture, and from the fact that this same sound has been produced from this same patch of grass, several times a week, for over 10 years.

What is remarkable is that no rival has approached. There is no challenger on the lawn. There is no threat in the trees. The display is being performed to a small gathered cluster of recording devices held by members of an entirely different species, one which arrives each morning, documents the ritual faithfully, and departs.

He has, in effect, no natural predator here. And so the display has drifted, as displays do when they are never tested, from warning into pure decoration. It communicates nothing. It defends nothing. It has become the behaviour itself, unmoored from any function, repeated because it has always been repeated.

The vehicle behind him is running. Somewhere overhead, rotors are turning.

In a moment, he will board, and be carried away, and the lawn will be empty again.

And by tomorrow morning he will be back, hands up, mouth open, in exactly this spot.