I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
6h

I almost can't take it anymore. My sides hurt!

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Slop Shack USA aka Jan Kodner's avatar
Slop Shack USA aka Jan Kodner
6h

Hey, it could be fun listening to the tv coverage next election: “And Donald J. Trump has lost in the Missouri governor’s race. And Trump is the projected loser in the New Mexico Senate race. Donald J. Trump also has lost in the dog catcher election in Nowheresville, Oklahoma.” And so on…

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