A convicted fraudster who suspended her campaign in September, a nineteen-year-old who lives with his mum and dad, and a retired railwayman who'd gone home sick all beat Republicans on Tuesday. The Albatross of Mar-a-Lardo wasn't on a single one of those ballots. Imagine the fucking swing if he was?

Righto, you lot of nosy little quolls, pull up a milk crate and crack a tinnie, because this is deadset the funniest fucking thing to come out of the midterms, and the midterms were a bain-marie of Republican humiliation with the heat lamp on full.

In northern Tarrant County, Texas, a Democrat who quit the race in September and is barred by Texas law from holding the seat anyway, with three federal fraud convictions and 63 months of prison time sitting on her record, beat the Republican regardless. Not in some inner-city Democrat fortress. In a district the previous Republican won with 60 per cent two years ago, the sort of seat where the party could run a pot plant in a red cap and romp it home by lunchtime.

The punters looked at a ballot with a withdrawn fraudster on one line and a former Fort Worth councillor on the other, and 810 more of them picked the fraudster who wasn’t bloody running. The poor bastard got done like a dinner by a woman who’d already hung up the apron and gone home.

Nobody is pretending that was a vote for Ericka Lomick, least of all Ericka Lomick. It was a vote against the bloke standing next to the Albatross of Mar-a-Lardo, and this week there were an awful lot of blokes standing next to him, every one of them wearing the fat dead bird on a chain around his neck like the poem says.

Sixty per cent to forty-nine and a half in two years. Blind Freddy could tell you what happened in between, and it wasn’t Ericka Lomick’s campaign, because she didn’t have one. The Vote-Repellent of Palm Beach did that, to his own bloke, in his own party’s safest sort of seat, from a golf cart, and the prick will spend the week blaming everyone in the building for it. Shithouse result for Alan Blaylock. Bloody oath it was funny for the rest of us.

THE CANDIDATE WHO WASN’T THERE

Start with why the seat was empty. Nate Schatzline, a hardline election denier, resigned House District 93 in July to take a job with Greg Abbott as a senior advisor on election policy. An election denier advising the Governor on election policy. You couldn’t write it, so Texas went ahead and did it for you, the way you’d hire the fuckwit who burnt down the shed to run the fire brigade.

Alan Blaylock, a former Fort Worth City Council member, won the Republican primary with 87 per cent of the vote and settled in to inherit a seat Schatzline had held with 60.55 per cent in 2024, back before the Sixty-Per-Cent Shredder of Palm Beach got his hands on it. His Democratic opponent was Ericka Lomick.

On 21 September a PAC backing Blaylock published the details of her 2011 federal case in North Carolina, mortgage fraud conspiracy, bank fraud and money laundering, five years and three months inside. Lomick suspended her campaign the same day, saying the district deserved someone who could serve it without that fight hanging over them. She neither confirmed nor denied a word of it, which is more discipline than the entire Republican Party managed between then and polling day.

The Texas ballot deadlines had already passed, so her name stayed on. Two ballots, in fact, both on Tuesday: a special election to finish Schatzline’s term and the general election for the next full one. She won both.

Fifty point five to forty-nine point five, 810 votes clear, against a bloke who campaigned every single flaming day on property tax relief, school funding and neighbourhood safety, and still got done like a dinner by a candidate who’d gone home in September. That’s a hiding you’d struggle to arrange on purpose.

Texas law is bloody clear that a convicted felon cannot hold public office unless pardoned. So the seat almost certainly goes vacant again, the Governor calls another special election, and Alan Blaylock gets to lose to her a third time or, if he’s lucky, to a Democrat who’s actually turned up.

He’s put out a statement about pursuing every lawful avenue, which is what a bloke says when the unlawful ones have already been spent on a PAC that handed his opponent the sympathy vote and the seat in the same fucking press release. The poor prick paid for the research that beat him. In the end the only mob in Tarrant County running a competent campaign against Alan Blaylock was the Republican Party.

▶️ Withdrawn candidate wins Texas House race in Tarrant County, CBS News Texas

The midterm elections have wrapped up, but questions about one race in Tarrant County are heating up. Unofficial results show she beat the Republican Alan Blaylock by one percentage point. These federal court documents show in 2011, Lomick was convicted of three felonies in North Carolina, mortgage fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Records show she was sentenced to 63 months in prison. The law in Texas is pretty clear that anyone who has been convicted of a felony cannot serve in public office unless they were pardoned. The election appears to be in favor of the person who might not be eligible, which would mean that it would be left vacant again, which would mean that there would be another election to fill that. My opponent is a convicted felon who failed to disclose that conviction on her application to run for office, then suspended her campaign. Serious questions remain about her eligibility under Texas law. We are pursuing every lawful avenue to ensure those questions are answered. This election, by the way, was to fill a seat that had been vacant since the summer. Two votes happened, one for the special election to fill the vacated seat and another to fill it going forward. Lomick won both the votes.

A TEENAGER ON L-PLATES JUST TOOK THE FOURTH-BIGGEST COURT IN AMERICA

Now to Arizona, where it gets better, because the Democrat here is not a convicted anything. He's a sophomore with a mum who still does his washing, and he just belted a bloke with a political CV as long as your arm.

Sebastian Matta is nineteen. He turned nineteen during the campaign. He’s a second-year student at Arizona State who can’t legally buy a beer in his own state, and on Tuesday he was elected Clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County, which is the fourth-largest county in the United States and runs the fourth-largest trial court system in the country.

The office stores every court record in the county, pushes through roughly 15,000 documents a day, handles close to half a million dollars in transactions a day and employs around 670 people, some of whom have been in that building since before his parents were born. His first full-time job. He says he’ll keep living at home, which already makes him the most fiscally responsible bloke to win office in America this year.

He got there on 4,000 signatures, 25,000 miles on the car, a war chest of 20,000 dollars and a campaign manager he hired three weeks before polling day. Twenty grand, which the Vote-Repellent of Palm Beach goes through in hairspray between tee-offs.

He beat Jeff Dial, a fifty-year-old former state senator and state representative, Army Reserve veteran and real estate agent, 689,669 votes to 602,745. That’s 53.4 to 46.6, a margin a shade under 87,000, in a county that decides presidencies. A kid on L-plates gave a grown man a proper flogging with less money than Dial would’ve spent on a decent month of letterbox drops.

Dial, to his credit, rang the kid and conceded like a bloke. Dial, less to his credit, is the same Jeff Dial who lost his own Republican primary in 2016 to a candidate whose actual surname is Schmuck, so the man has form for being beaten by whatever’s printed beside him on a ballot. First a Schmuck, now a sophomore.

Here is the bit that matters, and it came straight out of Dial’s own mouth to 12 News: the election got nationalised, so people weren’t taking the time to consider it. Jeff, mate, that’s the whole fucking story, and you’ve just told it better than any pollster on the payroll.

You’re a former state senator who got flogged by a teenager with a bus pass and you’ve explained exactly why, with a straight face, on the telly. Nobody in Maricopa was voting on court filing systems. They saw an R next to your name and reached for whatever was on the other line like it was the last cold tinnie in the esky, and this time the other line was a kid who’d driven 40,000 kilometres to ask them for it. It’s a pissweak excuse and a shithouse brand, Jeff, and only one of those is your fault.

▶️ 19-year-old candidate for Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court leads by almost 85,000 votes, 12 News Phoenix

We were all just so emotional because, you know, we didn’t expect to win and especially not by this margin, so we were all excited. I’m not just any 19 year old, right? I had to get 4000 signatures to get on the ballot. I’ve been to every single legislative district in Maricopa County. I’ve driven 25,000 miles for this race. My campaign has raised $20,000. The whole election, it got nationalized and everything, so people unfortunately weren’t taking as much time to consider it. The requirements to run for this office are low because that’s the way they were set. This is in a position designed for somebody who has new and fresh ideas for our court system to be able to implement those ideas. It’s about the ideas that you have, not necessarily the experience that I have.

AND IN IOWA, A BLOKE WHO’D GONE HOME SICK

Eric Armstrong is a retired railroad executive who was the Democratic nominee for an Iowa House seat. On 7 September he announced he was stepping down from the campaign, effective immediately, because he had to put his health and his recovery first. He called it a deeply difficult choice and the right one.

On Wednesday the Associated Press declared him the winner over Republican Keith Jones by 865 votes. He told the New York Times he’d do his best for the district while he keeps dealing with his health. We wish the man a full recovery and we mean it, and there are no jokes coming on that.

The jokes are for the other side of the ballot. Keith Jones had two clear months of campaigning against a bloke who had publicly gone home to get better, a bloke who wasn’t knocking on a single door and wasn’t asking anyone for a cent. Two months of empty footpath, every microphone in the district to himself, and the poor bastard still couldn’t get over the line.

Jones wasn’t running against Eric Armstrong by October. He was running against the Albatross of Mar-a-Lardo hung around his own neck, and Iowa had a good long look at the bird and voted for the bloke on sick leave. When the punters would rather send a man home from his own recovery to the statehouse than send you, mate, you can stop blaming the fucking candidate and start reading the name at the top of your ticket.

WHAT “NATIONALISED” MEANS, JEFF, YOU FUCKWIT

Two years ago the Republican label in Texas House District 93 was worth 60 per cent. Then it met the Vote-Repellent of Palm Beach and went off like a prawn in a hot ute.

On Tuesday it couldn’t beat a woman who had stopped asking for votes in September.

In Maricopa County it couldn’t beat a sophomore with twenty grand and a mum who still does his washing.

In Iowa it couldn’t beat a bloke who wasn’t well enough to campaign.

Something happened to that label between 2024 and now, and the something has a golf handicap and a Truth Social account, plus a war in Iran that nobody outside Mar-a-Lardo ordered and every poor bastard at the bowser is paying for on behalf of the arsehole who started it. Sixty per cent to beaten by an empty chair in two years. You don’t stuff a brand that badly by accident. You need a lunatic at the top working at it full time, and the prick has never missed a shift.

Jeff Dial called it nationalised. That is the politest word available for what it actually is, and the real one would get this piece throttled on Facebook before the ink dried. Every Republican on every ballot in America walked into Tuesday with the Millstone of Palm Beach chained around their neck like a drowned dog, and the punters didn’t bother reading the rest of the ballot paper because they didn’t bloody have to.

Prices at the bowser, prices at the checkout, a war that put both through the roof, and a doddering dropkick in the Oval Office whose answer to all of it was to blame every bugger in the building but himself. The punters knew precisely one thing about Alan Blaylock walking into the booth, and it was the letter next to his name. That letter now smells like a servo dunny in February, and the whole bloody country held its nose and ticked the other box.

The Texas House flipped to the Democrats. Four of the five congressional seats Abbott and his shit-for-brains mates redrew specifically to manufacture Republican wins went Democrat instead, which is the gerrymandering equivalent of pissing into a southerly with your strides around your ankles. Across the whole map, districts that had been red since before Sebastian Matta’s parents landed in the country turned blue, and every one of those shithouse results has the same fat fingerprints on it.

The Dead Weight of Pennsylvania Avenue did that, and he did it to his own side, and the moron’s response has been to sack his chief of staff and sic the Justice Department on the winners, as though threatening the scoreboard has ever once changed the fucking score. Cooked, rooted and still screaming at the umpire like the grifter he is.

So when Jeff Dial says the election got nationalised, what the pissweak fucknuckle means is this: the brand is so rooted that a candidate who’d quit polled better than a Republican who hadn’t, and a teenager who still gets carded at the bottle-o polled better than a former state senator. The brand is so bloody rooted that the Republican Party’s best campaigner this cycle turned out to be the parasite it’s named after, the Sixty-Per-Cent Shredder of Palm Beach himself, working for the other mob by simply existing.

THE LEDGER

A felon who quit in September won two elections on the same day. A nineteen-year-old with twenty grand won by 87,000 votes and a job managing 670 people. A retired railwayman on sick leave won by 865. And three Republicans who turned up every single day and knocked on every door in their districts lost the lot, because the one thing they couldn’t knock off their own ballot was the letter after their names and the prick that letter now stands for.

Pollsters will spend the next two years arguing about what the midterms meant. Save them the trouble. Fifty point five per cent of a sixty-per-cent Republican district in Texas looked at a woman who’d publicly quit, who legally cannot take the seat, and said: yeah, still better than anything with his fingerprints on it. That’s the number.

That’s how much they loathe the Eight-Hundred-and-Ten-Vote Wonder-Cunt of Mar-a-Lardo.

IFLA ~ Even the Empty Chair Got a Swing ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY THING ON THE BALLOT THAT TURNED UP

For our American readers, this glossary suspended its campaign in September, legally cannot hold office, and is still polling better than the Republican Party. Here’s this week’s conversion table.

Bloke: A man. Any man. Alan Blaylock is a bloke. Jeff Dial is a bloke. Eric Armstrong is a bloke we hope gets well soon.

Bowser: A petrol pump. The gas pump. The device where America’s loathing was measured weekly, in dollars, for a year.

Deadset: Absolutely, certainly, without a shred of doubt. As in: deadset the funniest result of the midterms.

Done like a dinner: Thoroughly beaten. Cooked, served and eaten. What a withdrawn candidate did to a former city councillor, twice, on a Tuesday.

Flogged: Beaten badly. Also to sell something, which is confusing until you realise both uses involve someone getting fleeced.

Fucknuckle: A fuckwit with tenure. The common fuckwit stumbles into idiocy; the fucknuckle commits to it on camera, uploads it, and then explains to a reporter why it wasn’t his fault. See: any former state senator blaming “nationalisation” for losing to a sophomore.

Hiding: A thrashing. A beating so complete it earns its own noun. Two years ago it was a 60 per cent seat. Now it’s a hiding.

L-plates: The yellow Learner plates every new driver in Australia has to display. You wear them for the first year or so, usually while a parent grips the dashboard. Sebastian Matta is nineteen and should still have them on the car he drove 25,000 miles in.

The other mob: The opposing side, team or party. Used here for the Democrats, who the Republican brand did more for this year than any Democrat managed.

Punters: Ordinary people, voters, the public. Originally the people placing bets at the track, which, given what Tarrant County did on Tuesday, still fits.

Quoll: A small spotted carnivorous marsupial with a pointy face and no patience for anyone’s nonsense. Our readers this week.

Rooted: Broken beyond repair. Finished. Stuffed. A brand that polls below “withdrawn” is rooted.

Bottle-o: The bottle shop, your liquor store. The o is mandatory, the way servo and arvo are mandatory; nobody in this country has said "bottle shop" aloud since the Howard government.

Shout: To buy a round of drinks for the table. Sebastian Matta cannot legally participate in one in Arizona for another two years and he’s now in charge of 670 people. Have a think about that at your next staff drinks.

IT CHECKS OUT

WTF IS A QUOLL?