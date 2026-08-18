I Fucking Love Australia

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Kathy Sykes's avatar
Kathy Sykes
2d

Citizens of the United States should be looking hard at themselves and asking “are we now the bad guy?” The answer is yes, yes you are.

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Bren M's avatar
Bren M
2d

Jason Watson is a true hero.

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