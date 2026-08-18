Righto my fearless little koalas, some housekeeping first, for anyone who's been living under a rock or, worse, watching that fuckery Fox calls news.

On July 1, US Air Force reddit walked up the steps of the US Capitol in his uniform holding a sign that read IMPEACH. CONVICT. REMOVE. Seventeen years in, logistics readiness officer, NATO posting in Poland, decorated, the whole box and dice. Congressman Al Green walked him up (which makes it legal), then walked away (which makes it illegal), and Capitol Police did exactly what everyone on those steps knew they’d do. Handcuffs. Then came the Air Force investigation, a gag order, movement restrictions, and the very real prospect of a court martial that ends with prison and the loss of every cent of his pension.

That wasn’t a protest that went wrong. The man built his own arrest the way a chippy builds a staircase: every riser measured, every consequence priced in before the first cut.

Last night he gave his first TV interview since the arrest, to Erin Burnett on CNN. I want to walk you through it segment by segment, because this is the most important nine minutes of television this war has produced, and I’ll be stuffed if I’m letting the news cycle bury it under whatever Truth Social aneurysm happens tomorrow.

Gloves off. Let’s fucking go.

“What is happening with President Trump is not normal. He has failed us. And not only is he a failure as president. He is flagrantly violating the Constitution, breaking the law, engaged in rampant corruption, and is killing Americans. And that is unacceptable to me and it should be unacceptable to all of us.”

That is a serving, active-duty United States Air Force major, a man legally barred from making contemptuous statements about the president, looking down the barrel of a camera and saying the commander-in-chief is killing Americans. He didn’t hedge it with “concerns about strategic direction” or any of the usual mush. Thirteen dead service members and hundreds wounded in a war Congress never voted on, and this bloke just itemised the receipt on national television while under active investigation.

What should worry the White House is that he isn’t a pundit. Pundits are wallpaper. This is a man whose entire professional life is logistics, the least romantic and most brutally honest discipline in any military. Logistics officers don’t do vibes. They count fuel and munitions and bodies against a timeline, and when the spreadsheet guy stands up and says the operation is a catastrophic clustercunt, you’re not hearing an opinion. You’re hearing an audit.

“One of the reasons I chose to use the pseudonym of Just a Nobody was to underscore that you do not have to be somebody special to take action and reject this government. We can all do something about what’s happening in our country.”

The administration’s comms goblins will never understand this bit, because everything in their universe runs on celebrity. Trump’s entire operating system is I alone can fix it: the strongman, the main character, the only somebody in a nation of extras. A bloke with more front than Myer and less substance than a servo pie.

Watson’s counter is to weaponise anonymity. Just a Nobody. It’s the political equivalent of a tradie turning up to a mansion build and quietly pointing out the footings are fucked. Doesn’t matter who says it. The footings are still fucked, the house is still coming down, and no amount of gold paint on the shitter changes the engineering.

And it’s designed to catch on, which is the point. He name-checks the Removal Coalition, Citizens Impeachment, Free Speech For People, the unglamorous scaffolding of actual civic resistance that gets a fraction of the coverage of one presidential fart on a golf course. He torched his career to buy those poor bastards thirty seconds of prime time, and if you run the numbers on that trade you’ll conclude the man understands value better than the entire cashed-up clustercunt currently sucking on the White House teat.

“Nothing that is worth doing is something that you can do for free. Everything that is worthwhile is going to cost something... If I don’t sacrifice something, if I don’t give something up, then it’s just words. And words are easy to ignore.”

This is the thesis of the whole interview, and honestly it’s an indictment of the entire commentary industry, mine included.

We are drowning in noise. Everyone with a keyboard and a grievance (guilty, your honour) has spent eighteen months narrating the demolition of the American republic in real time. Watson’s diagnosis is savage in its simplicity: nobody’s paying anything for their words, so the words are free, and free words are worthless.

So he asked himself one question, “what’s the highest price that I’m willing to pay?”, and then he paid it. Seventeen years of service, the career, the pension, possibly his liberty, all of it on the counter in full.

Compare that with the current commander-in-thief, a man who has never once in eight decades paid the sticker price for anything. Not his bankruptcies, not his fraud judgments, not his two impeachments, not his felonies, and certainly not the flag-draped coffins his war of choice keeps producing. Trump’s whole life is a masterclass in cost-shifting. The banks eat it, the contractors eat it, the taxpayers eat it, and now the sailors and airmen are eating it.

One of these men understands that oaths are invoices. The other thinks they’re decorative.

“What is happening with the Iran war is very predictable strategically... like the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, that’s known... there was probably advice being given to the president of the United States saying this is what’s going to happen if you do this and he chose to do it anyways.”

Long-time readers know exactly where I’m going with this, because we’ve been keeping the receipts in the Boy Who Cried Hormuz file since before the first missile flew. Every consequence currently detonating across the global economy was war-gamed, briefed, and presented to this president in short words and big fonts. He did it anyway.

Notice Watson’s careful phrasing: “there was probably advice being given.” He’s an officer who knows exactly what the briefing process looks like and exactly how far he can go describing it while under investigation. But the meaning lands like a dropped RSJ. This was not a failure of intelligence. It was a failure of the man receiving it.

And then the fucking hammer:

“It was an aggressive war of choice. That if we saw another country do that, we would probably look to our allies and say, ‘what are we going to do about this?’ And you could make the comparison with what happened in Ukraine.”

An active-duty US military officer just put his own country’s war in the same category as Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. On CNN. In uniform... well, in spirit, given the uniform’s currently being measured for a court martial. That bell doesn’t get un-rung. The comparison is in the permanent record now, and every historian who writes about this war will quote it.

Then CNN’s legal analyst Ryan Goodman comes on and, bless his cotton socks, accidentally delivers the most damning context of the night. In all of modern American history he can find exactly two precedents for what Watson did: a bit of anonymous keyboard whinging during Clinton’s impeachment, and one second lieutenant court-martialled in the Vietnam era over a poster calling out “Johnson’s fascist aggression.”

Two. In roughly sixty years. Through Vietnam and Iraq and Afghanistan and Abu Ghraib, the officer corps kept its collective gob shut, tighter than a fish’s arse. Whatever you think of that norm, it bloody held.

It took this administration and this war to crack it. When a professional culture that stayed schtum through the Pentagon Papers and the WMD that never fucking existed finally produces an officer who’d rather do prison time than stay silent, don’t waste your breath asking what’s wrong with the officer. He’s fine. Ask what kind of five-alarm fuckery is going on in the chain of command above him, because a culture like that doesn’t crack from a light breeze. It cracks because some dickhead flogged the stumps out from under it and called it a renovation.

Now for the ending they’re writing for him. Goodman lays out the military’s likely play, and it’s a beauty:

“That message they might decide is best sent by just discharging him with other-than-honorable discharge... he maybe loses his pension and things like that and that sends a very significant signal to officers... but it doesn’t give him a further platform.”

Translated out of legalese: don’t martyr him in a courtroom where he gets to testify. Quietly take his pension, torch his record, starve him of oxygen. Punish quietly, deter loudly. It’s the debt collector who never raises his voice because the baseball bat in the ute does the talking for him.

Which tells you the military’s lawyers understand exactly what Watson understands: the platform is the threat. A court martial is a stage, and a stage means testimony, discovery, headlines, a defendant in dress blues explaining the War Powers Clause to a nation watching live. They cannot afford to give him that, because on the merits, in front of cameras, he wins even when he loses.

So instead comes the memory-hole discharge. Seventeen years of service converted into a cautionary tale, pour encourager les autres.

The bill must come due

Here’s where I land like a busting turd.

Jason Watson didn’t solve a bloody thing on July 1. Trump is still president. The war grinds on, the Strait is still cactus, the coffins keep coming home, and the impeachment he’s demanding remains a mathematical fantasy in a Congress packed to the rafters with spineless seat-warmers.

But that was never the job. The job was to make the silence expensive. To stand there, one bloke on some marble steps, and demonstrate in front of God, Capitol Police and every camera in the western world that the price of speaking can actually be paid. It isn’t lethal. It’s just costly, and cost is a thing free people are allowed to choose.

“Just a Nobody” put seventeen years on the counter to prove that words backed by sacrifice carry a weight that words backed by a Substack subscription never will. He’s right, it stings like Dettol on a gravel rash, and it bloody should.

The administration is betting he’s a one-off. The military’s lawyers are pulling all-nighters to make sure of it. But you only ever need one precedent. For sixty years the answer to “has an officer ever stood up?” was basically nah, mate. Now the answer is yes, and here’s the fucking tape.

The bill must come due. Watson has already paid his share, in full, no lay-by. The bloke who ordered the war has never paid for a single thing in his entire miserable gold-plated grubby weasley fucking life.

Yet…

IFLA ~ Gman

YANK TO AUSSIE: WHAT IN THE ACTUAL FUCK? OH! NOW I GET IT!

For the Yanks, the newcomers, and anyone who got three paragraphs in and started googling. Alphabetical, comprehensive, calibrated.

bless your cotton socks: Affectionate condescension, deployed here at a legal analyst who delivered devastating testimony without realising it. The verbal pat on the head.

bloke: A man. The default unit of Australian manhood, applicable to majors, presidents, and everyone in between, though only one of those two earns it in this piece.

bloody: The all-purpose Australian intensifier, mild enough for your nan, strong enough to carry sixty years of institutional silence. “It bloody held” means it really, truly held.

box and dice, the whole: The complete set, everything included, nothing left on the shelf. Seventeen years, NATO posting, decorations: the whole box and dice.

busting: Desperate for the toilet. To land like a busting turd is to arrive with maximum urgency and zero ceremony, which is the only honest way to open a closing argument.

cactus: Dead, broken, finished, beyond repair. “The Strait is still cactus” means stop checking the shipping forecasts and start checking the fuel price.

cashed-up: Flush with money, usually recently acquired and always conspicuously displayed. Frequently found modifying worse nouns.

chippy: A carpenter. A chippy who builds a staircase measures every riser before the first cut, which is also how you build an arrest.

clustercunt: The Australian upgrade to the American clusterfuck, deployed when clusterfuck has assessed the situation, declared it above its pay grade, and gone home. A clusterfuck is a mess. A clustercunt is a mess with management: multiple cunts operating in formation, each one making the others worse, the whole formation convinced it’s winning. Making its official IFLA debut in this very piece. Yanks: do not attempt. You will get the calibration wrong at precisely the volume you can least afford.

Dettol: The amber antiseptic every Australian mother poured onto every childhood wound with the tenderness of a war crime. Stings like the truth, which is the point of the comparison.

dickhead: Entry-level Australian abuse, honest and versatile, safe in front of your nan. Precisely calibrated for whoever flogged the stumps out from under the officer corps.

fish’s arse, tighter than a: Completely sealed. Watertight. The technical standard for sixty years of officer-corps silence, now breached.

flog: To sell, usually dubiously; also to steal, also to thrash. Context does all the work, and in this piece the context is a bloke selling structural components he didn’t own.

footings: The concrete feet a building stands on, poured before anything else and invisible once the house is up. If the footings are fucked, everything above them is just a countdown. Constitutional metaphor sold separately.

front, more front than Myer: Shameless audacity. Myer is a department store whose city shopfronts run an entire block, so having more front than Myer means your nerve exceeds retail architecture.

fuckery: Conduct that is both dishonest and chaotic, measurable in alarms. Five-alarm fuckery is the maximum reading on civilian equipment.

gob: Mouth. To keep your gob shut is to say nothing, a discipline the US officer corps maintained through five wars and one Watson.

gravel rash: The skin you leave on the road when you come off your bike. Paired with Dettol, it is the entire Australian childhood pain scale.

grub: A filthy person, morally or literally, usually both. A gold-plated grub is one who can afford better and chooses not to.

koalas, my fearless little: You lot. The readership. Adorable, endangered, and considerably more dangerous than advertised when the eucalyptus runs out.

lay-by: Paying something off in instalments before you’re allowed to take it home. Watson paid in full, no lay-by, which is more than can be said for the bloke who ordered the war.

mate: Friend, stranger, or enemy, depending entirely on the temperature of delivery. “Nah, mate” is a complete sentence and a complete answer.

poor bastard: Sympathy, not abuse. The “poor” flips the switch. See the master glossary’s full calibration guide before attempting unsupervised.

righto: Alright then. The verbal clearing of the throat that signals proceedings are now open.

RSJ: Rolled steel joist, the structural beam that holds up the floors above. Dropped from height, it makes a meaning-shaped dent in whatever it lands on, including arguments.

schtum: Silent, and deliberately so. Staying schtum is a choice, which is what makes breaking it one too.

seat-warmer: A politician who occupies a chair without ever troubling it with a decision. Congress currently holds the world’s largest collection.

servo: A petrol station. A servo pie is the meat-adjacent pastry sold there under heat lamps of indeterminate age, and being less substantial than one is a medical concern.

sheila: A woman. Two of them run this operation, so mind your manners.

shitter: The toilet. Gold paint on the shitter is renovation theatre: the fixture is unchanged, the function is unchanged, only the invoice grew.

stuffed, I’ll be: Mild oath of surprise or, as used here, refusal. “I’ll be stuffed if I’m letting the news cycle bury it” means it will not be buried while I draw breath.

stumps: The posts an older Australian house stands on, keeping the timber off the dirt and the termites guessing. Flogging the stumps out from under a house and calling it a renovation is insurance fraud with extra steps, and also a working model of this administration.

tradie: A tradesperson. The national reservoir of practical bullshit detection. A tradie pointing out your footings are fucked is not being rude, he is saving your life.

ute: Utility vehicle. A car with a tray. The baseball bat in the ute is the threat that never needs mentioning, which is precisely how an other-than-honorable discharge works.

whinging: Complaining, persistently and at a frequency only dogs and forum moderators can hear. What Clinton-era officers did anonymously online, as distinct from what Watson did on marble steps under his own flag.

SELF EXPLANATORY

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