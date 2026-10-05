It’s three in the fucking morning in the Blue Mountains and I’m wide awake again, running the scenarios. The midterms are on 3 November. Does Lord Muck of Mar-a-Lardo try to nick the bloody thing? Does the Cash Converters Churchill cook up an emergency and park soldiers outside the polling places? I’ve been through the version where he loses by a mile and simply announces that he didn’t so many times that my head feels like a cinema showing one disaster film on a loop, and the usher has shot through with the keys. It’s the same leading man in every screening, that dribbling, dummy-spitting, daylight-robbing, draft-dodging drongo, sweating under the lights like the last dim sim at the local fish ‘n’ chip shop.

The men and women who came home from real wars own the proper name for a head that won’t switch off, so I’ll call mine Trump Fatigue Syndrome. I’d bet the house that millions of you have a dose of it as well, and that you’re every bit as buggered as I am.

He’s not helping

On Saturday night in Ohio he told a rally there’d be a “big surprise” at the midterms. Two days before that, in Oklahoma, he asked the crowd to “pretend I’m on the ticket”. He keeps saying the war in Iran will finish “probably right after the election”, which is a hell of a thing to pencil into a fucking diary. Wars don’t come with a polling-day checkout time, unless the gutless prick running one is using dead kids and four-dollar petrol as a campaign prop.

From a normal president those lines are campaign noise. From the Duke of Dud Cheques, a lying shitweasel who has already had one crack at overturning an election and walked away whistling, each of them lands like a brick through the front window. When a bastard with that form promises you a surprise, you check the locks, count the bloody cutlery and sleep with one eye on the driveway.

Then there’s the other dread. I grew up in the seventies and eighties shit-scared of the bomb, one of a whole generation of kids who went to bed wondering whether Reagan and Brezhnev would let us wake up. We got through that, and I thought we’d earned a quiet retirement from the apocalypse. Like fuck we had. Now the tech-bro wankers building artificial superintelligence are saying out loud that it could kill every last one of us, then knocking off for a kombucha and going straight back to building the bastard of a thing. Meanwhile the arsehole holding the launch codes, the Reject Shop Reagan himself, reckons she'll be right. One doomsday per lifetime was the deal I signed up for, and I’d like a word with whichever fuckwit is running the refunds desk.

The noise never stops

I’m worn down to the canvas by it. Pete Cocksbreth is banging on about beardos like a PE teacher who’s been handed an army, and the bearded wankstain from Ohio is picking fights with anyone who looks at him sideways. Above the pair of them sits the human car alarm, going off around the clock in a car park where nobody can find the owner, talking shit from breakfast to midnight.

The lying is constant and the thieving is done in broad daylight. The Republican Party, which could put the reins on him any afternoon it liked, has decided its job is to hold the stirrup.

The truth is simpler than any of that. I’m sick of hearing this cunt’s name, and I want it to be over.

What I’m hoping for

I’m hoping the Democrats win these midterms by a margin so fucking fat that nobody can argue with it, and turn Home Brand Henry the Eighth into a lame duck before the Christmas decorations go up. I’m not a religious man. I’m praying anyway, to whoever’s on the desk, that we all make it to the finish line in one piece.

About that finish line. When I sat down to write this I had January 6 in my head as the day he leaves, which tells you what that date has done to all of us. January 6 belongs to him and his mob. The day we’re waiting for is 20 January 2029, at noon in Washington, when the Constitution shows him the door whether he likes it or not. From today that’s roughly 840 sleeps. I’ve done longer stretches on worse building sites.

To my American friends

I can’t do a lot from the arse end of the world. I can’t vote in your elections or knock on doors in Pennsylvania. What I can do is dig deep and do my bit, which is to keep writing this stuff down with the full frontal fucking swearing left in, so you know somebody on the far side of the planet is watching and is on your side, cheering you good folks on like the awesome mates you are.

You’re not on your own. According to the Canadians commenting around here, they’re standing up to this tyrant every single day and wearing the cost of it without a whinge. I wish I could say the same for my own Prime Minister, whose balls are still rattling around somewhere at the bottom of his missus’s handbag. The rest of us down here are with you regardless.

We don’t want much

Here’s the part that keeps me going. Strip away the flags and the party colours and most people on this planet want the same short list: clean air and decent food, with a safe roof over the kids’ heads. Nobody decent is asking for a gold fucking ballroom.

We’ll get through this as a human race first and as countries a distant second, because the decent, caring people still outnumber the grubs by a wide margin.

So hang in there. Look after each other, and check on the mate who's gone quiet. If you're American, you know what to do on 3 November. Drag every last bastard you know to a polling booth, or slip their mail-in ballot under the door with a "Fill the fucker out or else" sticker and an angry emoji, then stand on the porch until they've sealed the bloody envelope.

I’m knackered. I’m still here, and so are you. Let’s fucking do this!

IFLA ~ Knackered Gman

800 ODD SLEEPS

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: TAKE TWO OF THESE AND CALL ME AFTER THE MIDTERMS

Free translation services for our American friends, who have enough to worry about without decoding a tired Australian.

Knackered: Exhausted past the point where a nap would fix it. Originally the state of a horse headed for the knackery.

Gutful: As much as a person can stomach. Once you’ve had a gutful, the next helping goes on the floor.

Arse end of the world: Australia, as described by Australians. Said with affection and a long flight time.

Nick: To steal. Applies equally to a bike, a street sign and an election.

Shot through: Left without notice and without leaving the keys.

She’ll be right: The national reassurance, offered with no supporting evidence. Charming from a mate fixing your fence, less so from a man with launch codes.

Banging on: Talking at length about something long after the room has stopped listening.

Wankstain: A person of no value whose presence still manages to leave a mark.

Car park: A parking lot. Ours also fill up with alarms nobody claims.

Whinge: To complain in a sustained, nasal fashion. Canadians have not been doing it.

Missus: The wife or partner. Custodian of the handbag.

Grub: A low, grubby operator. A step below a ratbag and nowhere near a larrikin.

Sleeps: Nights remaining until something good happens. Children use it for Christmas, and the rest of us are using it for 2029.

Mob: Any group of people, from your family to a footy crowd. Context will tell you which kind stormed a building.

THIS IS NOT AI

I CAN’T TELL IF IT’S AI