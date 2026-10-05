I Fucking Love Australia

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Arthur Venis's avatar
Arthur Venis
Oct 5

“Strip away the flags and the party colours and most people on this planet want the same short list: clean air and decent food, with a safe roof over the kids’ heads. Nobody decent is asking for a gold fucking ballroom.”

This summarizes most people beautifully. Thank you!

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Pete Metcalfe's avatar
Pete Metcalfe
Oct 5

G-man, we love you. Unbelievable wordsmith.

Keep going. Punch on through.

Thank you

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