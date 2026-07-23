I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
Jul 23

Oil just hit $100 a barrel. Here we fucking go again.

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Iain
Jul 23Edited

Maybe one of your very best

“*Napoleon Blownapart*” 😅😘

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