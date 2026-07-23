The Gate of Tears Just Slammed TOTALLY FUCKING Shut, and Donald Humpty Trumpty Is Holding the Doorknob Like His Limp Dick

The Houthis just incinerated two Saudi oil tankers like pyroclastic flow, a quarter of the world’s oil is hostage across two straits, and the dumbest cunt that ever fumbled the world’s most dangerous military operation just opened the gates of hell with his own two tiny clay coloured hands.

Two Saudi oil tankers are burning in the Red Sea right now like vikings being sent to Valhalla, and before those cable news muppets start drawing sharpie arrows on maps they can’t fucking read, let’s get one thing straight: no Republicunt in Washington saw this coming, and every last drongo sitting at their desk doing exactly fuck-all-else in that town probably should have.

These two dinosaur juice filled tankers Encelia and Layla copped the Houthis full FAFO package by sending some express mail drops in the form of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones into both of them for breaching the naval blockade they declared against Saudi Arabia this week.

“We targeted two Saudi oil tankers, named ENCELA and LAYLIA,” announced Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, a bloke whose press releases now move global markets more than the US Federal Reserve.

Sit with that for a tick. A militia from the poorest country in the Middle East, a mob the Pentagon has been trying to bomb into submission on and off for a decade, just welded the back door of the global oil market shut with hardware that costs less than a second-hand HiLux. And the front door was already jammed, because Iran has spent 11 consecutive nights trading strikes with the US and strangling the Strait of Hormuz down to a dementia Don dribble.

Here’s the geography lesson El-Presidente Agent Orange Julius was too busy eating crayons to sit through. When Hormuz got choked, the Saudis pulled off the one genuinely clever move of their war: they rammed millions of barrels a day through the East-West pipeline to Yanbu on the Red Sea, pumping exports through Bab el-Mandeb up to 3.5 million barrels a day in June, against 240,000 the year before. One escape hatch. One shonky backdoor operation. And the Houthis just bricked it the fuck up. On 21 July, exactly 9 verified vessel crossings were recorded through the Strait of Hormuz. There are more tinnies on the Hawkesbury River north of Sydney on a pissing wet Tuesday than that pissweak shemozzle.

“Disruption at Hormuz would constrain Gulf energy exports, while disruption at Bab Al Mandeb would damage Asia-Europe trade,” warned Andreas Krieg of King’s College London, who described the double closure as putting Saudi Arabia under strategic siege.

Strategic siege. That’s a professor’s polite way of saying the Saudis are up shit fucking creek in a barbed wire canoe while paddling with Trump who’s about as useful as pub with no beer.

Now, the bit every talking headfuck is getting arse-backwards. The commentariat keeps calling the Houthis “Iran’s proxies,” like they’re a bloody vending machine Tehran feeds coins into. Bollocks. The Houthis don’t take orders from Iran. They take weapons, sure, they take help, but they’ve got their own agenda, their own grievances, and their own reasons for lighting this candle. And their reasons matter, because they tell you where this war is headed. In their framing, and in the framing of hundreds of millions across the region, this is now a defensive war against an attack on Muslim nations, and that carries a religious weight no CENTCOM PowerPoint can bomb out of existence. You cannot drone-strike a conviction, mate. Ask the Soviets. Ask us, for that matter. We spent 20 years in Afghanistan and the blokes we were fighting now run the joint.

And clock who’s not inside that tent: Saudi Arabia. The self-appointed custodians of the two holy mosques, who built a Vegas-grade luxury clock tower that looms over the Kaaba itself, so oil princes and hedge fund tourists can gaze down on the holiest site in Islam from the minibar. The kingdom that watched Gaza get flattened and responded by checking the balance on its sovereign wealth fund. The Houthis just declared them fair game, and not one soul in the region is holding a candlelight vigil for Aramco’s shipping schedule. Officially, the blockade is about forcing Riyadh to lift its embargo on Houthi-controlled ports and airports. Unofficially, the message is louder than a V8 at Bathurst: you picked the wrong side of your own religion, fellas.

Makkah Royal Clock Tower, also known as the Mecca Royal Clock Tower. It is the central tower of the larger Abraj Al Bait complex beside the Kaaba and the Grand Mosque.

Because let’s follow the thread all the way back, since apparently nobody in the White House owns a ball of string. Why is the region on fire? Israel. Occupation, annexation, settlement expansion, the slow-motion theft of land where the back fence gets shifted another 500 metres every time you close your eyes. You go to bed with an acre and wake up with a fucking courtyard. That’s the machine that manufactures resistance, and it’s been running 3 shifts a day for 60 years. Hamas didn’t fall out of the sky like a brain fart. Hezbollah didn’t sprout from a veggie patch. Dispossession built them brick by bloody brick, and every bomb dropped since October 2023 has been free advertising for the recruitment office.

And into this centuries-deep cauldron of grievance waddles Napoleon Blownapart, fresh from a Bibi slideshow in the Situation Room, convinced he can win a regional war with vibes and a Sharpie. A man who couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery is now organising a two-front naval crisis, and going great guns at it. The receipts read like a war crimes tribunal of stupidity. He declared the deal to end the war and reopen Hormuz “over” on 8 July. A fortnight later, at least 4 American service members are dead across Jordan and Iraq, Iran has torched a Kuwaiti power and desalination plant, and this sook’s response was to crank the rhetoric, because escalation is the only knob on his dashboard that isn’t held on with gaffer tape.

Then, right on cue, the Truth Social war room lit up. Wednesday’s decree from the Generalissimo of Grievance:

“The United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran,” Trump posted, setting an exchange rate of one piece of civilian infrastructure per ship.

Read it as strategy and it falls apart faster than a Temu deck chair. First, the US has already been bombing Iranian bridges for the better part of 2 weeks, so this genius is threatening a country with its own current events. Second, he’s published his escalation ladder like a Bunnings catalogue, which hands Tehran total control of the tempo: they decide when a ship cops it, and he’s contractually obliged by his own caps lock to respond. Third, Iran answered within hours. Foreign Minister Araghchi called their doctrine eye for an eye and declared every capital helping the Americans a legitimate target, while the IRGC’s aerospace commander promised blackouts for any neighbour hosting US troops. Follow the maths: America bombs a bridge in Tehran, Iran flicks the lights off in Riyadh or Doha, and every square on the board is a Gulf economy that banks with New York. The bloke reckons he’s playing Battleship. His opponent doesn’t own battleships. His opponent owns $20,000 drones, a map of every frikkin American base within missile range, and all the patience of a Mick Dundee trained crocodile.

He posted it, by the way, on the very day he was due to stand on a tarmac and receive the remains of American service members killed by Iranian missiles. Thank you for your attention to this matter Generalissimo Bone Spurs.

Meanwhile, back on planet fucken consequences, the market’s carrying on like a pork chop:

“The Houthis’ announced maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia has shippers nervous, with several tankers moving to avoid the Bab el-Mandeb Strait,” reported ING’s commodities desk, noting supply risks are building across both straits at once.

Brent’s sitting at $94 and change, up nearly 4% in a session, up more than $20 a barrel this month, and it’s already touched $117 once this war. Wells Fargo’s economists have put a number on the doom: $130 oil, sustained, tips the US economy into recession.

“An oil price shock becomes recessionary when it turns a slowing expansion into a self-reinforcing downshift,” wrote Wells Fargo chief economist Tom Porcelli, which is economist for “you blokes are absolutely rooted.”

Every dollar of that flows straight to the pump, straight into shipping costs, straight into the trolleys of the very voters who were promised cheap petrol and winning so relentless they’d beg for mercy. Yep, although more and more MAGAs ain’t begging for mercy so much as forgiveness. You cacophony of dumbledouchbags.

So let’s tally the fucking score my beautiful little platypuses because this is where the whole obscene clusterfarce snaps into focus real sharply.

The Houthi ledger: a rusty shed full of drones, some second-hand-me-down missiles, and a Telegram account. Total outlay: less than a second-hand HiLux with rust and 4 owners. Result: Saudi Arabia’s last export critical artery under blockade, crossings through both straits down by a third in a single day, and the most expensive navies ever assembled by human hands tied in knots off the coast of the poorest country in the region, burning million-dollar interceptors on drones worth less than the missile’s paperwork. And these blokes have run this play before. Their last Red Sea campaign shut Israel’s Eilat port completely, and it ended with the mighty United States of America doing a deal with the Houthis, brokered by Oman, in May 2025. The superpower blinked first last time. They know it. Every man, woman and goat in Sanaa knows it. The goats are frankly insufferable about it.

The Trump ledger: hundreds of billions in deployments and munitions, American soldiers coming home in flags, an ally’s drinking water on fire, a quarter of the planet’s oil supply held hostage across two straits simultaneously, petrol prices detonating in an election cycle, and recession warnings stacking up like cordwood. All because this gullible prick sat through a Netanyahu slide deck and came out the other side thinking he was Eisenhower. No defined victory, no exit ramp, and a historical record so grim you could read it by braille: Afghanistan swallowed 20 years and coughed up fuck all. Vietnam, same story with worse music... wait, no, better music, worse everything else. Iraq birthed ISIS. Libya’s still a failed state with a coastline. And the Emperor Commodus of Covfefe surveyed that flawless 0 and 4 record of American wars of choice and thought: you know what this list needs? Iran, the hardest cunt in the yard, plus a bonus round against mountain fighters in Yemen who have never once lost a siege they started. These people are so dense they bend light. NASA could use the Situation Room as a gravitational lens and save a fortune on telescopes.

Zero sum doesn’t begin to cover this shitshow shemozzle. This is negative sum, everybody bleeding, and the drongo who lit the match bleeds hardest, because the Houthis were already living in rubble and the Iranians have been under siege since 1979. Those two can absorb pain like a bar mat absorbs beer. The United States runs on cheap fuel, cheap shipping and consumer confidence, and all 3 are currently copping rocket fire while the bloke in charge 3am rage posts through it.

The Gate of Tears. That’s what Bab el-Mandeb means in Arabic. The old sailors named it for the ships it drowned. Turns out it was just waiting, all these centuries, for a presidency worthy of the title.

IFLA ~ Gman

Ohhh, hallelujah, praise the Don!

0:00 -2:48

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK GLOSSARY: GATE OF TEARS EDITION

A standing feature for our American readers, who keep emailing to ask what the bloody hell half these words mean. Australian and American are technically the same language, the way a tinnie and an aircraft carrier are technically both boats: one costs $13 billion, needs 5,000 blokes to run it, and is currently tied in knots off the coast of Yemen, and the other one gets you home from the fishing spot before dark with beers to spare. Below are today’s terms, decoded for Washington. Use them wisely, or at least loudly.

shemozzle A chaotic mess, a shambles, a fiasco with moving parts. Borrowed from Yiddish, perfected in Australia, where we needed a word for a disaster that is still actively getting worse while you describe it. A stuff-up is an event. A shemozzle is an ecosystem. Two burning tankers, two blocked straits, a published escalation menu and a recession warning all before smoko: that is not a crisis, that is a full-dress shemozzle with a motorcade.

up shit creek in a barbed wire canoe In desperate trouble with no viable means of escape. The base model is “up shit creek without a paddle,” which you may recognise. The Australian deluxe adds the barbed wire canoe, because if you’re going to be doomed you may as well be doomed with craftsmanship. Reserved for situations where every available option makes things worse, such as being a petrostate whose front door is blocked by Iran and whose back door was just welded shut by blokes in sandals.

HiLux The Toyota HiLux, the indestructible ute that is perennially the best-selling vehicle in Australia, beloved of tradies, farmers, and every irregular armed force on the planet. There is a reason military historians talk about entire wars named after Toyotas. When we price a militia’s arsenal at “less than a second-hand HiLux,” understand that this is simultaneously an insult to the Pentagon’s budget and a compliment to the ute.

gaffer tape Duct tape’s harder-working Australian cousin. The wide cloth tape holding together every worksite, festival stage, race car and, at time of writing, most of the machinery of the United States government. If something is “held on with gaffer tape,” it is one decent bump from disaster and everybody involved knows it. See: the escalation knob on a certain presidential dashboard.

petrol Gasoline. Gas. The stuff that goes into the ute and out of your wallet. Same liquid you call gas, we simply never muddled it up with the vapour, so the price of petrol is the exact thing Carney means by the price of gas, only spelled by adults. Also the unit of the great unspoken favour: the mate who borrows your lift for 40 years and never once chips in for petrol, which happens to be the entire history of who's been buying Canada's oil on the cheap.

going great guns Performing brilliantly, at full pace, firing on all cylinders. Sincere when your footy team is doing it. Lethal when sarcastic, which is how you will most often meet it in these pages: “a man who couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery is now running a two-front naval crisis, and going great guns at it.” The guns in question are pointed at his own foot.

Bathurst The Bathurst 1000, our great annual V8 race around Mount Panorama, a mountain we saw fit to drive supercars up at 300km/h because it was there. A national religious holiday with burnt rubber for incense. “Louder than a V8 at Bathurst” is the benchmark for volume, whether it’s an engine, an argument, or a message delivered to Riyadh via ballistic missile.

tinnie A can of beer. Also, confusingly, a small aluminium boat, but if a mate offers you a tinnie at 11am it is statistically not the boat. Crack one before attempting the rest of any IFLA piece.

WHEN HE MEETS HIS CELLMATE BUBBA