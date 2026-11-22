Righto, you lot of nosy little fairy wrens, find a comfy branch, because this one’s a fucken pearla.

THE BLOKE WITH THE DRUMPF TATTOO WANTS A REFUND

Stewart Rhodes is the eyepatched founder of the Oath Keepers, the militia mob that turned up to January 6 dressed for a war. A jury convicted this militia-mad muppet-muncher of seditious conspiracy and a judge handed him 18 years, one of the heaviest sentences of that whole sorry day. While he was in the clink, after the shooting at Butler, the jailbird jackass juggler had the president’s face tattooed onto his own hide. That is commitment, you’d have to say. Most blokes won’t even get their kids’ names done.

On Saturday that same one-eyed oath-keeper knob-polisher sat at a wobbly yellow table outside a gastropub in Irving, Texas and told the Associated Press he is “absolutely done with Trump”. He files the pumpkin-pated piss-artist among the worst presidents the country has ever produced and reaches for the word traitor to do it. The venue was the after-party of a three-day conference called Christ is King: America After Trump, so the wake has already been catered and the gastropub gobshite brought his own eulogy.

The tattoo, he says, is booked in for alterations, details withheld. IFLA’s art department has studied the shape of that head and can offer a pumpkin or a slowly deflating football. Either way, the Prison Tattoo of Palm Beach is about to be covered up by the very tattooed turncoat twat-tickler who went to jail for him, and you will not find a sadder bloody sentence in the English language.

A quick note for the recliner and the ottoman while we’re here. If the elbow-licking eyepatch enthusiast can work out that the slowly-deflating sausage-slinger has been flogging off the crown jewels, the donor-fed, change-averse pricks still quoting their fucking warranty have run out of excuses.

THE PARDON PEDDLER OF PALM BEACH JUST LOST HIS OWN OATH KEEPER

What sort of fucking loser do you have to be? The Laser-Removal Job of Mar-a-Lardo spent a decade collecting the angriest men in America like fridge magnets, and the sedition-shedding shitgibbon who plotted hardest for him has just spat the dummy in a Texas beer garden.

Rhodes says the first crack was the clemency. Hundreds of January 6 defendants strolled out with full pardons while the pardon-pining pricklet got a commutation, which opened the cell door and left the conviction sitting on his record. So grievance number one against the worst president in history is that the favour wasn’t big enough. You could not write a more MAGA complaint with a typewriter and a slab of beer, and this commutation-crying cockwomble managed it in one go.

The rest of the charge sheet is harder to laugh off. The Iran-itching imbecile promised no more foreign wars and then started one. He waved away the people demanding the Epstein files as former supporters, and Rhodes took that one personally. The swamp he swore to drain is, by Rhodes’s telling, deeper than ever, with pardons he reckons the pay-to-play pissflap hands to whoever pays.

He also blames the old prick for the Democrats’ historic wins in Texas, on the grounds that he cheesed off his own base. Here comes the best bit. The beer-garden bludger didn’t register in time to vote, and says he wouldn’t have bothered anyway. The fella who tried to overturn one election by force couldn’t be arsed filling out a form for the next one. The White House was asked for comment and the comment-avoiding clowns found something else to do.

A word of caution before anybody starts a fan club. Rhodes still calls himself a political prisoner. The Justice Department vacated his conviction earlier this year, and he says he is rebuilding the Oath Keepers with firearms at the top of the shopping list. Nobody at IFLA is shouting this firearm-first ferret a beer. He matters for what his exit says about the other fella.

THE SHAMAN BEAT HIM TO THE EXIT

Rhodes isn’t even first out the door. Jacob Chansley, the horned-helmet hellion you remember shirtless on the Senate floor, got his pardon in January 2025 and thanked the president in capital letters. Within months he was calling him a “fraud” and telling him where to go in language this publication fully endorses. He told CNN the Epstein files were the last straw.

Since then the trillion-tantrum twit has announced a tilt at Arizona governor as an independent, a job the voters have just handed straight back to Katie Hobbs, and filed a lawsuit seeking 40 fucking trillion dollars. A Phoenix paper reports he wanted $555 before he’d give them an interview. This is the man who looked at the Penicillin-Proof President of Pennsylvania Avenue and decided the other bloke was the embarrassing one. Shit, when a buffalo-bonnet buffoon is reading you your character reference, you’ve had a shocker.

Then there’s Rick Frazier of Ohio, a front-row regular with more than a hundred rallies on the clock, who now calls his old hero the king of the swamp. Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing the rounds claiming the old lout personally kept the Epstein files locked away. With the superfans and the horned hat queueing politely at the bloody exit, the cockwomble at the lectern is down to addressing the catering staff.

THE CLAP IS POLLING WITH QUIET CONFIDENCE AND THE PUSTULE-PICKING PRICKLET CAN HEAR IT COMING

Now for the science. Reuters/Ipsos has the door-dodging dingleberry on 32 per cent approval with 66 per cent against. That is a whisker above the 31 he hit last month, which was the lowest of either fucking term.

Back in 2013, Public Policy Polling asked American voters to choose between Congress and a list of horrors. Up against Congress, gonorrhoea pulled 28 per cent and ebola pulled 25. The man himself was on that list too, back when he was a game-show gobbler with a catchphrase, and he beat Congress. Thirteen years on he is four points clear of the clap and seven clear of a haemorrhagic fever, and the gap is closing from his end.

In fairness, nobody has run the head-to-head. Syphilis has never been polled at all and goes through on reputation, so IFLA’s judges went to a countback for the other two. Gonorrhoea clears up with one course of antibiotics, and ebola never promised to release a single bloody file. On form the diseases take it, and the Oath Keepers’ grand poobah scrapes through on the strength of having finally worked it out, the slow thick bastard.

The sedition bloke has walked and the shaman beat him out the door. What’s left is a tattoo booked in for a cover-up and one swamp-filling, sore-losing cunt of a man on 32 per cent, wondering why the party went so quiet.

IFLA ~ Tested Negative, Still Furious ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY OATH WE KEEP IS A SWEAR WORD

Today’s exchange rate: twelve Australian words for the price of one American eye-roll.

Bloke: A man. Any man. Upgrades to “top bloke” on merit, which rules out most of this piece.

Cheesed off: Annoyed. One rung below ropeable and two below getting a prison tattoo lasered.

The clap: Gonorrhoea. Currently four points behind the president and closing.

Clink: Prison. Also the sound of a commutation that should have been a pardon.

Cockwomble: A fool with a high opinion of himself. Believed to nest behind lecterns.

Countback: How you split a tie in Aussie sport, by going back through the scorecards. Used here to separate a president from two diseases.

Footy: Football, the oval kind. A deflating one makes a handy cover-up template.

Pearla: An absolute beauty. A ripper. Spelt the way Gman spells it and nobody’s arguing.

Shout: To buy someone a drink. A sacred duty that does not extend to militia founders.

Slab: A carton of 24 beers. The standard unit of Australian generosity.

Spat the dummy: Threw a tantrum, as in a baby ejecting its pacifier. Usually his move, borrowed here by a former fan.

Tilt: A run at something, as in a tilt at the title. Arizona governor, in this case, horns optional.

AUSSIE FAIRY WRENS