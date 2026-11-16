Righto, you lot of sharp-eyed little sugar gliders, glide in close. Last week we told you it was time to punt the old furniture, and on Thursday night somebody in a suit finally picked up one end of the recliner.

Chris Van Hollen, the senior senator from Maryland, had spent the week telling reporters he was only in listening mode. Then he sat down with Jen Psaki on MS NOW and announced he is running against Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader. Bernie Sanders backed him that same night. Abdul El-Sayed, the senator-elect from Michigan, endorsed him about as fast as a thumb can hit send.

▶️ Chris Van Hollen tells Jen Psaki he is running for Senate majority leader, via MS NOW

“The call was really to reject the status quo and to reject business as usual.”

Bloody oath it was, and this piece is about what happens if the people holding the phone decide to let it ring out.

THE MANAGER WANTS ANOTHER CONTRACT BUT THE NEW RECRUITS ARE TELLING THE RECLINER TO FUCK RIGHT OFF

Chuck’s answer landed on X before the kettle had boiled, the needy old pissweasel. “I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic leader,” he wrote, and then he pointed at the scoreboard like a bloke who thinks he kicked every goal himself. It reads “55 seats and counting”, with Alaska still tallying at last report. He is 75, he has run the caucus since 2017, and his mates had the talking point loaded before the prick hit send. Ruben Gallego of Arizona put it in baseball: “when the manager takes you to the World Series, you give him another contract.”

Fair crack to the argument, because a win is a win, and Axios had the public count on Friday at fourteen senators for Schumer against five for Van Hollen. The challenger calls himself the underdog. He claimed more than ten in private on Thursday and about fifteen by Sunday, against the forty-plus Chuck’s allies say they have, and he needs 28. The vote is set for December 1 behind closed doors, on a secret ballot, where a simple majority of the caucus settles it and no twatwaffle with a whip sheet gets to see who wrote what.

Here is where the baseball line falls flat on its arse. Van Hollen’s sharpest jab is that two of the new senators, El-Sayed and Minnesota’s Peggy Flanagan, won primaries where the leader’s machine wanted somebody else. So the manager is claiming the trophy on the back of players he tried to cut, which takes a special grade of bollockbrain, and both of those players have now signed with the other bloke. So have Jeff Merkley of Oregon and a Machinists union with 600,000 members. Elissa Slotkin, who is nobody’s idea of a socialist, says she is not voting for Schumer either. When the moderate from Michigan and the democratic socialist from Vermont agree the recliner has to go, the recliner should stop quoting its bloody warranty.

The old shitgoblin’s grip is slipping, and the caucus is finally working up the nerve to tell an entitled bastard to pack his bags and piss off.

Qasim Rashid, 16 November 2026

Qasim Rashid put the other scoreboard up this week, the one the manager never points at. The expanded child tax credit lapsed at the end of 2021 with Chuck running the Senate, and Build Back Better died alongside it. The federal minimum wage is still $7.25, where it has sat since 2009, which is a bloody long time to leave a cleaner on seven bucks. Angie Nixon lost Florida by about three points with $5,000 from his leadership PAC to show for it. Jamie Davis lost Louisiana by 1.8 with bugger all from the national committees.

Fair crack again, because Rashid also says Chuck would not touch the filibuster for voting rights, and that one is too rough. He put a carve-out on the floor in January 2022 and lost it 48 to 52 when two of his own walked. Here is the bit that stings, though. A leader who could not find a way round the rules for the voters has a camp that has found one for him. They want the leadership ballot dragged forward from December 1 into November, which means waiving the caucus’s own rules before the pressure can build. Chuck has not said a public word about the timing. Van Hollen calls it a “sign of weakness”, and a former Democratic chief of staff had a shorter word for it: panic.

FETTERMAN THE FLOOR-CROSSING ARSEHAT TIPS AGAINST THE RIGHT HORSE

And then there is the character reference nobody ordered from Sir Douche-a-Lot.

The Hill, 14 November 2026

On Saturday John Fetterman went on Fox News, the natural habitat of a sellout in a hoodie, where Kayleigh McEnany asked whether a Van Hollen win would be a red line for walking away from the party. His answer opened with “Yeah, absolutely,” and went on to call the prospect troubling, on the grounds that Van Hollen has been too hard on Israel. Pressed on whether he would really leave, the gutless fuckweasel said he was a Democrat and did not know how that would look. This is the senator who crosses the floor on about one vote in five and beamed into the Republican midterm convention by video. He polls better with Pennsylvania Republicans than with his own bloody side.

When that prick goes on Fox to warn you off a candidate, I rest my case. Anything he is against is worth a second look, and anything he is for wants checking for asbestos. The floor-crossing twatwaffle has just handed the caucus one more reason to back the bloke he is so worried about.

There is a colder point underneath, and it is Van Hollen’s own read of the midterms. Voters sacked the Midterm Roadkill of Mar-a-Lardo’s program and left the vacancy open. They have not yet hired the Democrats. A party that mistakes a sacking for a job offer is a party about to get a shitty letter from HR in 2028.

NOT A PENNY

The first test has a date on it. Government funding runs out on December 11, and Psaki pushed him twice to say what he would do with it that Chuck would not.

▶️ Jen Psaki presses Van Hollen on how he differs from Schumer, via MS NOW

“This is an illegal and senseless war. I believe we need to end it now, immediately, and use all our power to do that. That means not one more penny spent on this war so that we can bring prices down right away.” “We shouldn’t say we’re going to wait till January when we have the power to do it on December 11th. And so this should not be a finger in the wind issue.”

Asked how the current leader would handle the same deadline, he needed eight words: “Well, he hasn’t taken a position on this.”

Congress owns bugger all in a war except the chequebook. The Bunker-Fuel Bonaparte of Palm Beach can order the jets up, but he cannot print the appropriation, and a Democratic leader who will not say so out loud is a leader waiting to see which way the focus groups are leaning. Van Hollen reckons about three in four midterm voters wanted the war ended and prices down. Whatever the exact figure, diesel and heating oil are climbing into an American winter, and out here the price on the bowser tells you how the war is going. No position, with the purse strings in your hand, is a wet finger held up in a bloody gale.

THE SHOPPING LIST THE RECLINER SHOULD HAVE READ BEFORE HE PARKED HIS ARSE IN THE BIG CHAIR

Changing the bloke at the top is worth bugger all if the new bloke runs the old program. So here is the list, and it starts with Medicare for All.

America spends about 18 per cent of its entire economy on health care, close to double what other rich countries spend, which is a shitload of money to hand the insurance pissweasels for this result. For that money it is the only wealthy nation that leaves a big slab of its own people with no cover at all. The Commonwealth Fund’s latest scorecard has American mothers dying at 19 per 100,000 live births, the worst figure in the study, while eleven other countries came in under five. On deaths that decent care would have prevented, only Mexico did worse. You are paying for a Rolls-Royce and getting a rust bucket with three wheels, and the prick who sold it to you is billing you for the tow.

Then the billionaires. Four decades and change of trickle-down have delivered a gutted middle class and a handful of greedy bastards with enough money to buy a social network on a whim. The wealth did trickle. It trickled up, into yachts and the campaign accounts of anyone willing to keep the tap running. Taxing that properly is arithmetic, and any Democrat who calls it radical is a bollockbrain who has been to too many donor dinners.

And have a squiz at how Beijing is rolling while Washington argues with itself. China plans in decades and builds the rail and the factories to match. I am not telling anyone to copy a one-party state. I am telling you the competition has a plan, and the richest country on earth is currently being run on vibes and grudges. An empire that cannot keep its own people alive as long as Portugal does is going to get blown into the weeds, and it is going to be bloody quick about it.

The recliner has had this list on the fridge for the best part of a decade and sent the donors out to do the shopping. That trickle-up bullshit is what left the door open for the Midterm Roadkill of Mar-a-Lardo the second time, and voters are not going to piss about waiting for a third go at it.

THE FOUNDING FATHERS DID AN OKAY JOB

They did, for blokes in wigs working by candlelight. It is still time for an update.

Van Hollen made a start on Friday. Fronting reporters in Denver the day after his announcement, he said he wants the filibuster gone, so that 51 votes passes a bill in a chamber where his side will hold at least 55.

▶️ Van Hollen tells reporters in Denver the filibuster has to go

“It’s not in our Constitution.”

He is right, it is a house rule and house rules can be binned. The veto pen stays where it is until 2029, but a bill that gets vetoed in public is a bill the bastard has to own at the next election.

Start with the pardon. It sits in Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution, which is how about 1,500 January 6 defendants walked on day one of this term. There is no act of Congress to repeal. Reining it in takes a constitutional amendment, which means two-thirds of both chambers and 38 states. Fifty-five seats is a long way short of 67, so this is a ten-year fight and it will need Republicans. Start it anyway, because the next wanker with a Sharpie and a list of mates is already taking notes.

Then get the money out. We filed AIPAC last week as a pack of shills with a letterhead, and the description stands: a lobby that exists to serve another government’s interests has no business picking winners in American primaries. The same goes for the corporate PACs and the billionaire super PACs that have both parties on a retainer. A leader who cannot say no to the cheque cannot say yes to the voter, and every punter in America has had a gutful of watching that play out.

THE QUEASY FEELING ABOUT THE RECLINER AND HIS OTTOMAN MATE SELLING OUT THE MANDATE

I will be straight with you. I have a sick feeling in the guts about how this ends, and I can see the bloody thing from here. Some silvertail like Gavin Newsom glides into the White House on good hair and donor money while the recliner keeps the Senate gavel. Then the biggest mandate in a generation gets pissed away on a commemorative stamp.

They have form, the timid bastards. This is the party that had four years to put the Midterm Roadkill of Mar-a-Lardo in front of a jury over January 6 and let the clock run out instead. Half-arse it a second time and you lose the country.

Take Hakeem Jeffries, the matching ottoman, who is lining up for the Speaker’s gavel. Medicare for All has never had a floor vote, so his record is written in signatures. He put his name on the bill in 2019 and again in 2021, then stopped signing once he had the leader’s office. In August he told Meet the Press, “It’s not legislation that I currently am co-sponsoring or that I support.” The slippery shitgoblin was for it right up until he had the power to do something about it. KFF polling in September had two-thirds of American adults in favour of a single-payer plan. Why the fuck would you hand the gavel to a bloke standing on the wrong side of his own voters and his own signature?

That is the queasy feeling in one picture: two pieces of gutless old furniture parked on the biggest mandate in a generation while the real work rots on the vine.

Now have a look at New York. Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has been mayor for ten and a half months. Rents are frozen on about a million stabilised flats, and 2,000 families have free child care for their two-year-olds, worth more than $20,000 a year to each of them. The free buses are still stuck in Albany and he says so himself, which is more bloody candour than the recliner has managed since 2017.

He is not on his own. Here is the roll call, so you know who to get behind.

Bernie Sanders, Senate, Vermont. The original, and never a card-carrying DSA member.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, House, New York. Re-elected.

Rashida Tlaib, House, Michigan. Re-elected.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, House, New York. New.

Claire Valdez, House, New York. New.

Melat Kiros, House, Colorado. New.

Angela Gonzales-Torres, House, California. New.

Donavan McKinney, House, Michigan. New.

Chris Rabb, House, Pennsylvania. New.

Brad Lander, House, New York. New, and DSA-aligned.

William Lawrence, House, Michigan. New, DSA-aligned, and he took his seat off a Republican.

Zohran Mamdani, Mayor of New York City.

Nithya Raman, Mayor-elect of Los Angeles.

That is two members in the House turning into eight in January, with allies either side, and more than 200 others sitting on councils and in statehouses around the country. Two years ago you could have fitted the lot in a ute.

311 CATS, ONE SONG SHEET

I can count. Congress has 535 voting seats, 100 in the Senate and 435 in the House, and the Democratic side now holds at least 311 of them. That is 55 senators, counting the two independents who sit with them, and at least 256 members of the House, their biggest House number since 2009, with Alaska and a handful of House races still to be called. Getting 311 politicians to sing off one song sheet is like herding cats with rabies, and I get that.

The song is not complicated, though. People want fresh faces and fresh ideas, and they want the relics to get out of the bloody road. I have read the comment sections under every Schumer and Jeffries post I could stomach, hundreds of them, and I am yet to find the crowd begging for another lap of the same tired old circle jerk. That is one bloke’s scroll, so weigh it accordingly. Then weigh it against a 14-point win in the House popular vote, the biggest midterm margin since 1974. Nobody hands you that to keep the furniture.

So lead by example, right out of the gate, with new leadership before the first bill is even printed. If you want proof of what happens to a party that stops listening, look at what the Hostile Takeover Artist of Palm Beach did to the Republicans. He heard a base its own leaders were ignoring, walked in and took the whole fucking party off them. Ignore your voters and somebody worse will listen to them for you. The Democrats have already died by that sword once.

ONE SHOT

Here is my prediction, and it is only that. Keep this up and the Democrats could hold both chambers and the White House by January 2029. That is a once-in-a-generation hand, and the last time they held one they spent it being polite. Well fuck that, we all know how that fairytale ends.

Van Hollen has at least put his own skin in it. Until last week he was kicking the tyres on a run for president. In Denver he told reporters he had parked that to fight for the gavel instead.

“I’m no longer pursuing that.”

The clock is running on more than elections. Superintelligence is coming for the jobs of the same middle class that trickle-down already hollowed out, and Washington is meeting it with superunintelligence, a governing class that still thinks the big question is who gets the corner office. Put the recliner and the ottoman back in charge of the same old program and you are stuffed. That program is what handed the keys back to the Lame Duck of Pennsylvania Avenue the second time.

So get on the same page. Get behind Van Hollen in the Senate and behind every name on that roll call. Pass the health care and tax the yachts. Start the amendment while you are at it. The people have told you what they want as loudly as an electorate can. If you fumble it, American dominance ends on your watch, and every donor-fed, change-averse cunt who voted for one more lap in the recliner will be named in the fucking autopsy.

IFLA ~ On the Same Page and Fresh Out of Fucking Patience ~ Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: GET ON THE SAME FUCKING PAGE, PREFERABLY THIS ONE

Today’s exchange rate: one Australian phrase buys roughly four American ones, which makes it the only thing in America that costs less than it does everywhere else.

Arsehat: A fool wearing his own backside as headgear, and proud of the fit.

Bloody oath: Emphatic agreement. The Australian “hell yes,” sworn on nothing in particular.

Bollockbrain: A person whose thinking is done somewhere south of the belt.

Bugger all: Nothing, or close enough to it that the difference is not worth counting.

Fair crack: A fair go at something. Here, giving the other side’s argument its due before taking it apart.

Fuckweasel: A weasel with the scheming turned up and the courage turned off. Leaves the room quickly when asked a direct question.

Gutful: As much as a person can stand. To have had a gutful is to be done, finished and not taking questions.

Half-arse: To do a job with half the effort it needs. The house style of the Democratic leadership.

Have form: To have a track record, usually a bad one. Borrowed from the racing pages.

Pissweasel: A needy, small-time operator who mistakes being first to post for being right.

Punt: To kick something a long way. Also to boot a person or a recliner out of a job.

Shitgoblin: A small, unpleasant creature found guarding something it did nothing to earn. Usually discovered sitting on a mandate.

Silvertail: A wealthy, well-connected member of the establishment. Born on the right side of the harbour and keen to stay there.

Skip: A dumpster. The large steel bin parked out the front of every renovation and most failing empires.

Squiz: A look. To have a squiz is to take a quick, nosy look at something.

Stuffed: Ruined, broken or exhausted, depending on what got stuffed.

Superunintelligence: A Gman coinage. The opposite of superintelligence, found in abundance wherever seniority outranks ideas.

Twatwaffle: A fool who talks a great deal and says nothing. Usually found in packs.

Ute: A utility vehicle, the Australian pickup. Seats two, or until recently the entire socialist caucus.

Wanker: A self-satisfied fool. Universally understood, rarely self-diagnosed.

GLIDE

ANATOMICALLY CORRECT