I Fucking Love Australia

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I Fucking Love Australia
4h

This was fair dinkum the best fucking day of my life! Literally glued to the couch all day! I LOVE THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! YOU'RE BACK BABY!!!

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Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
4h

It's a great first step on a long road back, but at least that first step was taken in the right direction and firmly planted in competence, optimism, and unity.

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