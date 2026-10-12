Last week the Pentagon confirmed that the United States Army will shoot a man dead on a livestream, and I had to read that out loud to the dog to make sure I wasn’t having a stroke. The date is 3 December and the venue is Fort Hood, Texas. The slot is one o’clock on a Thursday afternoon, picked by Defence Secretary Pete Cocksbreth to match the weekday and hour of the crime being punished, because this dropkick is programming a firing squad the way Channel Nine programs the bloody cricket. Donald Trump signed the order. When reporters first asked whether the president backs the broadcast, the White House flicked the question to the Pentagon like a bloke handing his mate the parking fine. The Spruiker of Sideshow Alley has spent eighty years trying to root every camera he’s ever walked past, and this was the one time the gutless prick needed to check with the office.

I’m writing this from the Blue Mountains, in a country that hanged its last man in 1967 and hasn’t missed the practice since, so allow for the distance. I spent years on building sites with blokes who’d nail-gun their own boot to a joist, and not one of those drongos ever finished a job and reckoned it needed a film crew. From here the whole shitshow fits on a beer coaster. A government that wants a man dead needs a wall and a few rifles. A government that wants a broadcast is after a fucking audience. When the bloke holding the remote is a lump of overproofed dough with launch codes, every American reading this ought to be asking which seat they’ve been allocated, and whether it’s in the stalls or up against the wall.

NOBODY HERE IS CRYING FOR NIDAL HASAN

On 5 November 2009, Army psychiatrist Major Nidal Hasan walked into a medical building at Fort Hood where soldiers were queuing for their pre-deployment checks and opened fire with a laser-sighted handgun. He killed 13 people and wounded 32, and he shot at the backs of soldiers running for the car park. A military jury convicted him in 2013 after he stood up and told them he was the gunman. Thirteen families have carried that day for seventeen years, and nothing in this piece is a plea on his behalf.

Those families were promised justice, and last week they found out it comes with a broadcast schedule. Seventeen years of waiting, and the best Washington could cough up was a bloody run sheet.

One of the people Hasan shot that day has already answered it. Alonzo Lunsford was a staff sergeant working in that building, and he took seven bullets, the first of them above his left eye. He coaches basketball these days. He backs the death sentence and he backs the firing squad, because, as he told ABC News, that’s how Hasan shot them. He plans to be at Fort Hood on the day so he can look the man in the eye. He has also asked everybody else to stay the hell out of it, and he told Fox News that tuning in for the show dishonours the people who died.

“We as a people, we’re better than that.”

So a man with seven bullet holes in him says don’t, and he’s being overruled by a former weekend breakfast telly host with a hair-gel budget.

Consider who they’re broadcasting. Hasan sacked his lawyers and ran his own defence without calling a single witness. During the trial he leaked documents showing he’d told Army mental health workers that he could still become a martyr if the state executed him, and his own standby counsel concluded a death sentence was the only thing he was after. So admire the strategic genius of the human participation trophy running the Pentagon. A murdering arsehole has spent thirteen years on death row hoping for a martyrdom, and Cocksbreth has commissioned the video on government bandwidth, with a promo tour on right-wing telly thrown in. It’s like catching an arsonist and shouting him a petrol station full of unleaded. Every recruiter with a Telegram channel will have the footage cut to music by teatime. Trump’s own former counterterrorism chief, Joe Kent, has warned that the stream hands terrorists a recruiting tool, and the devon sandwich left on a dashboard in January who signed the order is still umming and ahhing about whether to air it. Fucking brilliant, mate.

Then there’s the matter of who pulls the triggers. Hasan is 56 and has used a wheelchair since police shot him during his arrest. Somewhere in the Army there are young soldiers, eight of them according to ABC News, somebody’s kids, who are about to be ordered to shoot a seated man on camera so the Secretary can have his content. They signed up to serve their country and got cast as extras in Pete’s snuff film without so much as a release form. Nobody asked them whether they wanted to be in the show, and you can bet your arse nobody has asked what that clip does to a kid of twenty-two when it follows him around for the rest of his life.

THE LAST TIME AMERICA SOLD TICKETS

America has been here before and backed away from it. The last public execution generally counted was a hanging in Owensboro, Kentucky, in 1936, and a crowd put at around twenty thousand turned up for it. The newspaper coverage of that carnival shamed the state so badly that within two years the gallows had moved behind walls for good. That was ninety years ago, in the middle of the Depression with no telly and bugger all else on, and Kentucky still looked at the turnout and decided it needed a good hard word with itself.

In 2001 an internet company went to court for the right to webcast the execution of Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber. The federal government fought the bid and won. Survivors and relatives watched on a closed-circuit feed, and the rest of the country got it second-hand from the reporters in the room. That was George W. Bush’s government, hardly a hippie collective, deciding that the death of the worst home-grown terrorist in American history was not fit to be content. When the mob that sold the world the Iraq war reckons your idea is in poor taste, you’ve wandered a long bloody way off the track.

Twenty-five years later the pitch has reversed. Here is Cocksbreth explaining the plan to Real America’s Voice.

“We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public.”

He says it’s so the public understands there are consequences. Asked whether the condemned man had made any final requests, he answered: “Don’t care. We’ll see him on December 3.” That’s the patter of a wrestling promoter flogging a fight card, and it’s coming out of the mouth of the Minister for Pay-Per-View, who also happens to run the world’s biggest military. Give the dipstick another week and there’ll be a countdown clock and a promo code.

To be fair to the other side, the experts the Associated Press rang were split. A death penalty scholar at Fordham said a broadcast could at least show the public what capital punishment involves, and from a government with any history of transparency I’d take that argument seriously. This mob wouldn’t show you its lunch order without a subpoena. The director of Berkeley’s death penalty clinic told AP she couldn’t recall a broadcast ever being instigated by the government itself, and she read it as a president sending a message through spectacle. A military law professor at Villanova reckoned the firing squad was chosen for its macho aura as much as its efficiency, which is a professor’s polite way of saying the Secretary is compensating for something.

None of it should surprise anyone. Back in 2023, Rolling Stone reported, citing unnamed sources, that Trump, a self-basting turkey with a phone even then, had privately mused about bringing back firing squads and group executions, with a government video campaign cut from the footage. Democratic congressman Mark Pocan called it batshit crazy at the time. It now has a date and a streaming plan. Most blokes’ worst ideas die in the shed after the third beer, and his got a fucking release date.

THE COMPANY YOU’RE ABOUT TO KEEP

Start with the company America already keeps. Amnesty International recorded 47 executions in the United States last year, which ranked it fifth in the world behind China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. That’s where the country sits on the ladder before anyone switches a camera on, and it’s the one ladder on earth where you want to come stone motherless last.

Iran and Saudi Arabia between them carried out 93 per cent of every execution Amnesty recorded worldwide. Trump bombed the first and does business with the second. The Saudis beheaded at least 356 people last year, a record for the kingdom, and they still get the state visits and the golf tournaments. That’s near enough to a head a day, and the morbid symptom with a golf cart will still shake your hand on the first tee.

Public executions are a smaller club again. Amnesty counted at least 17 on the planet last year. Eleven were in Iran and the other six were in Afghanistan. That’s the entire membership: the ayatollahs and the Taliban. It’s a two-member club, and the dress code is a beard and a grudge against the last four centuries.

Back in January, Trump was pointing at the killing of Iranian protesters as grounds for threatening Tehran. He bragged in his State of the Union that his threats had stopped a lot of hangings, and days later, on 28 February, he started bombing. So he bombed them over it in February and he’s pinching their format by December. Seven months on, Pete and Trump are about to join that exclusive club on behalf of the United States, and obviously they want to make a splash. They plan to do it by livestreaming, in 4K, the execution by firing squad of a bloke sitting in a fucking wheelchair. That’s a level of macabre even the writers at Tales from the Crypt couldn’t top. The Crypt Keeper would have read that script, put it down and rung his agent.

The comparison with Tehran and Kabul is coming from Trump’s own side of the aisle, from blokes who’ve spent ten years nodding along to every other piece of bullshit he’s served them. Republican senator Thom Tillis said public executions are what dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan do, and he called the plan “beyond disgusting.” Austin Scott is a Republican congressman from Georgia who sits on the Armed Services Committee.

“I absolutely support the sentence of death, but live-streaming executions is what jihadists do. America is better than that.”

Jeff Leach, a Republican in the Texas legislature, backs the firing squad for Hasan and needed three words for the broadcast.

“Bloodlust isn’t Biblical.”

When a Texas Republican is the one telling you to ease up on the bloodlust, you have gone properly fucking feral.

Then there’s the man whose signature is on the death order. The Perón of the Prawn Cocktail spruiked the execution from the stage at a rally in San Antonio. Two days later he told a television station in Syracuse that he wasn’t involved in the decision to broadcast it, though he understood it. By the weekend he was telling reporters at the White House that the call was his after all.

“There are two thoughts: don’t show it and show it.”

That’s the leader of the free world weighing a televised killing with all the rigour of a bloke choosing between the parmi and the schnitty. He says he’ll make a decision, ultimately. In my old trade, a foreman who signs the work order doesn’t get to tell the inspector it was the apprentice’s idea. The Executive Producer of Mar-a-Lardo is still deciding whether the finale goes to air, which tells you whose show it is.

His deputies are no help. JD Vance says he won’t be watching, and that’s the bravest stand the spineless wonder has taken all year: he’s going to look at his shoes. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin went on Face the Nation and offered the country this comfort.

“No one has to watch it if they don’t choose to.”

It’s the internet, Markwayne, you absolute drongo. Every twelve-year-old with a phone will have the clip by smoko.

LOOK WHAT I CAN DO

So back to the audience. Hasan can only be shot once, and it could be done the way McVeigh’s execution was, in a room with witnesses and a record, with a private feed for the survivors and the families. That is all Alonzo Lunsford is asking for. The camera adds nothing to the punishment. It’s there for the three hundred and forty million people on the other side of the lens, and what it tells them is simple. Look what I can do. This is the machinery of the state pointed at one human being, and you know whose hand is on the switch.

“He’s a monster, so who cares” is the answer the producers are counting on. Governments that want their public comfortable watching the state kill tend to open with someone nobody will defend, because it’s the cheapest way to buy the precedent.

Now look at the calendar. The midterms are on 3 November. The firing squad goes to air exactly thirty days later, in the stretch when results are being certified and fought over in court. I can’t tell you the date was chosen with the election in mind, and Hegseth says he was matching the hour of the shooting. I can tell you what a country learns from that sequence about the bloke in charge, because it has had practice.

January fucking sixth was the practice. Thousands of his supporters went to the Capitol to stop the transfer of power after an election he lost. They put about 140 police officers on the injury list, beating them with flagpoles and crushing them in doorways, while the president watched it on television for more than three hours and his own staff begged him to call it off. People died that day and in the weeks after. On his first day back in office he handed clemency to roughly 1,500 of the people charged, including men convicted of bashing cops.

Put the two policies side by side. Violence done in his name earns a pardon, and violence done by his government earns a broadcast. Both carry the same lesson about who the violence belongs to, and neither has a bloody thing to do with the rule of law.

HOW A COUNTRY GOES NUMB

Here’s what frightens me more than any one man. I spent years as a builder, and houses almost never fall down in one go. The white ants get into a bearer and then a joist, and the place looks fine from the street until the day your foot goes through the floor.

American democracy has been getting the white-ant treatment for a decade. Each outrage is last week’s news by Friday, and each broken rule becomes the new floor level. A sitting president refused to accept an election loss and paid no price for it. The men who stormed the Capitol went home with pardons. Now the government is going into live death as a broadcaster, and half the country has already scrolled past the announcement to get to the footy scores.

I’m not telling you Trump will cancel the midterms, and I’m not telling you civil war is on the way. Neither is inevitable. What I’m saying is that a president with this record of refusing defeat, governing a public that’s been trained to shrug, is a dangerous bloody combination to carry into polling day, and anyone calling the warning hysterical is ignoring events most of us watched live. How many warning signs does a country fucking need?

WHAT YOU DO ABOUT IT

None of this is a call to pick up anything heavier than a pen, and it sure as shit isn’t a reason to turn on your neighbours. The fella down the road in the red cap is being played by the same shonky mob you are, and he’s paying the same price at the bowser.

What it calls for is boring and lawful. Vote on 3 November like the place depends on it, then watch the count like a hawk. Back the judges who still say no and the reporters who still ask. Ring the offices of your representatives, whichever party they sit with, and tell them an execution livestream is beneath the country. A White House official told Reuters that Trump could change his mind if enough allies and religious leaders object, so the noise counts. No president of either party gets to stand above the law, or to use the powers of government as his personal revenge kit.

Donald Trump is one man, and a fairly piss-weak one once you take the motorcade away. The Constitution was written by people who’d had a gutful of kings, and its whole design is that no single man gets to be bigger than the republic. It only works while Americans are prepared to enforce it.

Lunsford said one more thing to ABC News, and it’s better than anything in this piece.

“We’re not trying to meet a standard. We’re trying to set a standard for the free world.”

A man carrying seven bullet wounds from that building is asking for less than the Secretary is offering.

Nidal Hasan can face his sentence in a room with witnesses, the way McVeigh did. The only reason to put a camera on it is that some needy cunt in Washington wants you watching, and wants you to know that he knows you’re watching.

America, you are in grave fucking danger. If you wait until your institutions have collapsed before you decide to defend them, you’ll find you waited too fucking long.

IFLA ~ Fearful ~ Gman

SCREENS OFF - NOW FUCKING VOTE!

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY EXECUTION HERE IS OF THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Today’s exchange rate: one Australian word buys you roughly four American ones, and unlike the firing squad, nobody has to watch.

Dropkick: A useless person. Named after a football kick that takes skill, which makes it an unfair comparison for the kick.

Cricket: The national summer sport, played in whites over five days and frequently ending in a draw. Still a better use of a Thursday afternoon than anything the Pentagon has scheduled.

Channel Nine: The commercial network that has owned Australian summer for half a century by pointing cameras at cricket.

Bloke: A man. Comes in good, bad and the kind who signs death orders between rallies.

Flicked: Passed on quickly so it becomes someone else’s problem. The White House’s entire media strategy.

Spruik: To promote something loudly, usually from a stage and usually to people who should keep a hand on their wallets. The bloke doing it is a spruiker.

Root: To have sex with. This is why Australians giggle when Americans root for their team.

Prick: An unpleasant man. The gutless variety is the most common.

Drongo: A fool. Named after a 1920s racehorse that started 37 times and never won.

Beer coaster: The cardboard mat under your drink at the pub, and the only stationery an honest argument needs.

Car park: A parking lot. Same bitumen, more syllables.

Run sheet: The minute-by-minute schedule for a broadcast or an event. Not traditionally issued for a death sentence.

Telly: Television. Where Pete worked before somebody handed him the armed forces.

Sacked: Fired. In Australia it’s a verb you can do to your own lawyers.

Arse: Your backside, spelled the way it sounds. An arsehole is the same word promoted to a character assessment.

Shout: To pay for someone else’s round. Shouting a mate a beer is friendship. Shouting a terrorist his own propaganda video is policy.

Servo: A service station. Fuel, a pie of uncertain age and a bag of ice.

Unleaded: Regular gasoline. Flammable in both hemispheres.

Teatime: Early evening, when dinner goes on. Also the turnaround time for a propaganda edit.

Devon: A pale, perfectly round luncheon meat of no known animal. Americans know its cousin as bologna.

Umming and ahhing: Dithering out loud. What a man does when he wants the credit for a decision and none of the blame.

Bugger all: Nothing, or very close to it.

Mob: Any group of people, from a family to a cabinet. Not necessarily organised crime, though check each case.

Flogging: Selling something hard. Usually something nobody asked for.

Dipstick: An idiot. Borrowed from the rod that checks your engine oil, which at least does one useful thing.

Reckon: To think or to judge. Australians reckon where Americans figure.

The shed: The backyard building where an Australian man keeps his tools, his beer fridge and his worst ideas. Most of the ideas never leave.

Stone motherless last: Dead last, with nobody even there to claim you.

Pinching: Stealing. Applies equally to wallets, jokes and another regime’s broadcast format.

Feral: Gone wild and past the point of being house-trained again.

Parmi: A chicken parmigiana, the national pub meal. Some states say parma and will fight you over it.

Schnitty: A chicken schnitzel. The parmi’s plainer brother, and the other half of the biggest decision most blokes make in a week.

Smoko: The morning tea break on a building site. Roughly how long a secret lasts on the internet.

Bashing: Assaulting. When done to police on behalf of the right man, currently pardonable.

White ants: Termites. You don’t hear them working, which is rather the point.

Footy: Football, in whichever code your state worships.

Fella: A bloke you’re giving the benefit of the doubt.

Shonky: Dodgy, crooked, built to fail the first inspection.

Bowser: The petrol pump. Where every voter in the world learns what a war costs.

Piss-weak: Feeble. Lacking the spine the job description assumed.

Gutful: More than enough. The founders had one of George the Third. You’re allowed one too.

SCIENTIFICALLY PEER REVIEWED FACT

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