I Fucking Love Australia

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Bryan Anderson's avatar
Bryan Anderson
Oct 12

I love what you wrote about the 22 year olds forced to pull the trigger. If Cocksbreath wants to be hard, if he wants the country to see an execution, then he needs to walk up to the man, look him dead in the eye and pull the fucking trigger himself. Don’t have a kid with some conscience left do your dirty work. Even mob bosses had to get their hands dirty sometimes to let everyone know why they’re boss. He’s too big a pussy to handle it himself and everyone knows it.

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Tracy F. 🇨🇦's avatar
Tracy F. 🇨🇦
Oct 12

Excuse me..Hegseth leads where his brains accumulate. The dickhead literally! You don’t drag out an extremist and put him on parade for his buddies, shoot him publically worldwide, and say hey! Look what I made ..A MARTYR!!

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