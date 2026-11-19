Righto, you lot of wide-eyed little tawny frogmouths, shuffle along the branch, because Thursday in Shenzhen served up something I never expected to watch with my own eyes, and I watched it through my fingers. An American president swaggered into a small meeting room at Kylin Villa and pointed at a mass murderer. This is a man whose war has filled graveyards across Ukraine, and whom the International Criminal Court wants arrested for the unlawful deportation of hundreds of its children. Then the grinning cockwomble-combover-clown did a little comedy bit for the cameras, like a breakfast-radio host warming up the crowd at a fucking funeral.

I threw up in my mouth, and I mean that as a medical report. I sat there gagging for air while a sitting president played it for laughs beside a bloke with a warrant for stealing kids.

▶️ The grovelling greeting in full

Who is he? He’s my friend.

That clip made me wanna paint a Pollock on my flatscreen, truth be known, and I’m not going to dress it up. In the hours before it was filmed, Russia sent 98 drones and missiles at Ukraine by Kyiv’s own count.

So the question in the headline is the fair one. I’ve spent a day with international and political editor Peter Hartcher’s podcast, an MS NOW panel and a stack of wire copy, and the honest answer comes in two halves. The first half is bugger all. The second half is buried in the fine print, and it bloody stinks.

THE DESPOTWANKER PAID BEFORE HE SAT DOWN

Hartcher recorded before the leaders met, and his sums have held up beautifully, which is more than anyone can say for the pissweasel in question. Before anyone in that room had said a word, the Gift Registry of Palm Beach had already handed over two presents, like a bollockbrain shouting the bar at somebody else’s wake.

The first went to the Kremlin’s Five-Year Fortnight, who has spent years in the diplomatic icebox with an ICC warrant hanging over him. Hartcher’s tongue got ahead of the paperwork on air and called him convicted. The accurate word is wanted, and wanted is plenty for a piece of shit with that charge sheet. Sit a wanted man beside the leaders of the two biggest economies on earth and every fence-sitting government gets the message that doing business with him is respectable again. AP reports that fawning, favour-flinging, felon-flattering, free-kick-gifting fuckweasel had already knocked back fresh sanctions on Russia before the trip.

The second present went to Xi Jinping, who got to play what Hartcher calls the great convenor, the statesman who put Washington and Moscow in one room and labelled it peace while the twatwaffle beside him beamed like a meat-raffle winner.

The recliner and the ottoman can file this under what polite bullshit buys: the crown jewels handed over while the donor-fed, change-averse leadership reads out the fucking warranty. And the present coming back the other way?

▶️ Peter Hartcher on what Washington got in return

For the Yanks in the room: Peter Hartcher is the political and international editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, a Gold Walkley winner who did his time as a correspondent in Tokyo and Washington, and a fellow at the Lowy Institute. He’s been writing about power, war and money for more than four decades and wrote the book on China’s challenge to Australia. When this bloke says a meeting worries him, it’s worth putting the kettle on.

So Trump has done those two leaders this big favor even before the meeting starts. Now, what favors have they done him? What does Trump get out of agreeing to this meeting and now going into it? Nothing we can tell. Nothing we can discern.

It gets more embarrassing. AP reports Xi greeted Putin as an old friend and Putin answered with dear friend, because those two have been going steady for years. That makes the Third Wheel of Mar-a-Lardo the bloke who crashed somebody else’s anniversary dinner, forgot to bring a plate and told the waiter he and the husband go way back. All that pissing in his pocket, and the prick flew home with a selfie and fuck-all else.

Every one of you lot knows this bloke. He’ll chuck his oldest mates under a bus the minute the hard man at the end of the bar buys him a beer. He laughs too loud at the hard man’s jokes and hands over whatever he’s asked for, and it never dawns on him that he’s the one being used. Then the hard man gets what he came for and the dropkick is left holding the tab, wondering where all his friends went. Ask Kyiv what the underside of that fucking bus looks like.

THE CHINESE KNEW AND THE RUSSIANS KNEW

A presidential summit is normally planned to the last comma, months out. MS NOW’s Vaughn Hillyard, reporting from Shenzhen, said the Putin sit-down was “slapped together”, with the press pool handed a last-minute heads-up and Marco sold-his-soul-long-ago Rubio trailing in behind.

Time reports the three-way never had a fixed agenda at all. Moscow wanted to talk Ukraine and Washington pushed back with nukes and Iran, which Beijing didn’t fancy either, so China’s foreign ministry settled on some wording about world peace and everybody nodded. Even Iran was a coin toss inside his own mob. Hillyard says he told Fox he didn’t intend to raise it, and AP has him telling the cameras he’d raised it that morning.

Geopolitics analyst Bobby Ghosh put the problem plainly on the same panel.

▶️ Bobby Ghosh on the summit with no plan, MS NOW

So the United States and we, you and I, are the only people who are going into this without a clear idea of what the objectives are and what the topics of discussion are. You can bet that the Chinese know. You can bet that the Russians know. We don’t know. And that is highly, highly unusual.

Ghosh’s explanation is that the photo is the entire trip. A man who never says what he wants can call whatever he gets a win, and this one badly needs a win. Sixteen days earlier American voters handed both chambers of Congress to the Democrats, and Ghosh’s phrase for him on air was the lamest of lame ducks. With half the alliance screening his calls, the Unsolicited Caller of Palm Beach went looking for two numbers that still pick up.

So the Selfie Stick of Palm Beach flew halfway round the planet to stand between two blokes who plan in decades. They rocked up with a script, and the poor drongo was winging it off the back of his arse.

READ WHAT HE SIGNED, NOT WHAT HE SAID

The ABC puts the meeting at about ninety minutes. A four-point “Declaration toward Peace” followed, published by Beijing’s state news agency, and AP noted that Washington hadn’t released a copy of its own, which tells you who wrote the bastard and who signed where the sticky tab was.

Two of the four points are furniture: reform the UN and pump more refined fuel. Another says a nuclear war “cannot be won and must never be fought”, with no numbers attached, because numbers are for blokes who did the reading. AP counts more than 600 warheads for China against more than 5,000 each for the other two. The last arms treaty between Washington and Moscow expired in February, and not one bloody warhead moved on Thursday.

Ukraine does not appear in the document. Neither does Iran.

Then there is point three. It calls for respect for the immunities of government officials and says the ICC and courts like it “should not abuse their jurisdiction”. One of the three signatures belongs to a man that court wants in the dock. Another belongs to a shitgoblin whose government has sanctioned it, and who went into the room calling such bodies “rogue globalist organizations”.

Here is my read, and I’m labelling it as mine. Strip out the furniture and the one clause with teeth that the Felon Who Sanctioned the Court carried home is the sort of line a spiv slips into a contract: blokes like them shouldn’t have to answer to judges. No ceasefire came out of that room and no warhead cut either. What came out was a sickie certificate from The Hague for the whole table, countersigned by a wankstain who thinks a subpoena is a type of sandwich.

The Dotted-Line Dunce of Pennsylvania Avenue paid for it with his tongue as well. Asked why he wasn’t confronting Beijing over the Nvidia espionage scandal, he said, per CNN, “I don’t think you want to insult China just before you get there.” This from a fucknugget who has spent two years giving every ally with a letterbox a serve. Manners, it turns out, are reserved for the fucking strongmen, and the arsehole packed his best set.

MEANWHILE, AT OUR END OF THE PACIFIC

Two days before Shenzhen he sat in Manila with Albanese, Modi and Takaichi and put his name to the Quad statement. Hartcher read the key line on air: the four leaders “strongly oppose any destabilizing or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion”. They also agreed to a first joint maritime patrol exercise next year, which Beijing will loathe. On paper that is good news for Australia, and paper is exactly where this twatwaffle’s promises go to die.

Then Thursday happened. Hartcher’s verdict is that everything the man has said and done for two years contradicts the page he had just signed, and he wondered out loud whether he’d even read the bastard. On the same podcast Hartcher quotes him describing Taiwan as “an excellent bargaining chip”, which is a shithouse thing to call 23 million people. Xinhua says Xi raised Taiwan with the Chip Cashier of Palm Beach one on one. What came back across the table, nobody outside that room knows, and I’m not going to pretend I do.

Credit where it’s due on our side. Hours before the three-way, Anthony Albanese stood up at APEC and said, “I say very directly to President Putin: end your war, end it now.” The ABC reports Putin didn’t look up, the gutless bollockbrain. I’ve given Albo plenty of serves on this page, and that was a top bloke move. Our PM fronted up and said it to the man’s face while the so-called leader of the free world was down the corridor workshopping “he’s my friend” like a pissweasel rehearsing a best-man speech for a bloke he met at the bar. What a prick of a contrast for an ally to sit through.

NEXT STOP, HIS OWN GOLF COURSE

Hartcher’s last warning is that Shenzhen is only the first of these, and the calendar backs him. The G20 lands on 14 and 15 December at the president’s own golf resort in Doral, Florida, because of course the fuckweasel booked his own function room. AP has him and Xi booked to meet again there. Putin holds an invitation, and the Kremlin said last month that his attendance would hang on how China went. China went with a handshake and an immunity clause, so the Doorman of Doral may yet get to hold his own front door open for a wanted man, and I’d pay good money to see the minibar bill.

Here’s the hopeful bit, and there is one. Both of these blokes are weaker than the photo makes them look. While the friend routine was being filmed, Ukraine hit the Kerch Bridge for the third time in four days and stopped the trains to occupied Crimea, according to the Washington Post. Ghosh’s words for Putin going in were “extremely weak”, and a hardman who can’t keep his favourite bridge standing is a shit-Sméagol on borrowed time. His flatterer flies home to a Congress that changes hands in January and comes with subpoenas, which is a bloody lovely sentence to type.

So what is he really up to? On the evidence, exactly what it looks like. A lame duck bought himself a photo with other people’s security and pocketed an immunity clause on the way out the door, the grubby wankstain. Hartcher signed off his podcast hoping, tongue firmly in cheek, for a road-to-Damascus conversion, and he’s dead right to laugh. I’ve seen more convincing conversions kicked on a rugby league field by a pissed front-rower than this prick will ever manage.

“Who is he?” He’s the cunt who flew halfway round the world to call a wanted man his friend, and from January there’s a Congress that gets to ask his people why, under oath, one fucking question at a time.

IFLA ~ Friend Request Declined ~ Gman

WHO IS HE?

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: WHO IS IT? IT’S YOUR FRIEND

One president called a wanted man his friend this week, and the word “friend” is still recovering. The twelve below mean exactly what they say, which already puts them ahead of the Shenzhen declaration.

arsehole: Your asshole, with the vowel it was born with. Works as anatomy and as a character reference.

bloke: A man. The default unit of Australian males, neutral until an adjective turns up.

bollockbrain: A person whose thinking is done somewhere well south of the skull. Applied this week to two different heads of state, which is efficient.

bring a plate: The instruction on every Australian invitation, meaning turn up with food to share. Arriving empty-handed and eating everyone else’s sausage rolls is remembered for decades. Arriving empty-handed at a three-way summit is remembered for longer.

bugger all: Nothing, or near enough to it. What Washington got back from Shenzhen, by Peter Hartcher’s count and by mine.

cockwomble: A fool with unearned confidence. The womble part is a British children’s character who collects rubbish, which fits.

despotwanker: A house coinage. One part would-be strongman, one part bloke who is far too pleased with himself.

drongo: A fool, named after a 1920s racehorse that never won a start. Affectionate at a barbecue, less so at a nuclear summit.

free kick: An unearned advantage handed to the other side, borrowed from football. Knocking back sanctions on a bloke before you meet him is a free kick from in front of goal.

front-rower: One of the large gentlemen at the front of a rugby league scrum. Built for collisions and not for kicking goals, which is the point of the joke.

front up: To show up and face the thing when staying home would be easier. Telling a bloke to end his war while he sits in the audience qualifies.

fucknugget: A small, dense unit of stupidity. Portable, and somehow always in the room.

fuckweasel: A slippery operator who wriggles out of every consequence. Found near golf resorts and function rooms.

knock back: To refuse or reject. You can knock back a beer, a job offer or a sanctions package, and only one of those helps the Kremlin.

letterbox: Your mailbox. Every Australian house has one, which made it a handy unit for counting insulted allies.

meat raffle: A pub or club raffle where the prize is a tray of meat. Winning one is the purest joy available to an adult on a Friday night.

mob: Your crowd, your side of the fence. His own mob couldn’t agree whether Iran was on the list.

pissed: Drunk. Your angry is our pissed off, so a pissed front-rower is a happy man with poor balance.

pissing in his pocket: Flattering someone for your own ends. Nobody knows why the pocket. In Shenzhen the pocket belonged to a man with an arrest warrant.

pissweasel: A fuckweasel’s smaller, wetter cousin. All of the slipperiness and none of the nerve.

prick: An unpleasant man, or an unpleasant anything. A prick of a contrast is a contrast you would rather not have sat through.

righto: The noise an Australian makes before starting anything, from a eulogy to a chainsaw.

rocked up: Arrived, with an air of ease. You can rock up with a script or with a camera crew, and the difference shows by lunchtime.

serve: A verbal hiding. To give someone a serve is to tell them what you think of them at volume. Allies cop one weekly and strongmen get the good manners.

shitgoblin: A small, malignant creature that makes every room worse. The government it runs is optional.

shithouse: Terrible, lousy, no good. Originally the outdoor toilet, promoted to an adjective for services to honesty.

shout: To pay for the round. Shouting the bar means buying for everyone in it, a generous act unless the wake belongs to somebody else.

sickie: A day off work on a claimed illness, traditionally taken on a sunny Monday. A sickie certificate from The Hague is the deluxe model.

spiv: A flashy small-time dealer in a sharp suit. The bloke who slips one extra clause into the contract while you are finding your glasses.

tawny frogmouth: A native night bird that looks like a startled owl carved out of a fence post. It sits very still and stares, which is about all any of us could manage on Thursday.

top bloke: High praise, carefully rationed. Awarded this week to a prime minister, which does not happen often on this page.

twatwaffle: A person talking nonsense with great commitment. Often seen beaming beside someone smarter.

wankstain: A worthless leftover of a person. Low on the insult ladder and still too good for some.

TAWNY FROGMOUTHS MAKE GREAT FRIENDS