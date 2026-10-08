▶️ Vermont cheesemaker says his Canadian sales have dropped to zero, via CTV News Ottawa

Up in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, about an hour’s drive from the Quebec border, two brothers have spent twenty-three years turning milk into cheese good enough to shut a Frenchman the fuck up. Jasper Hill Farm is the home of Harbison and Bayley Hazen Blue, the kind of gear that hoovers up ribbons at cheese shows and lands on restaurant menus with its own wanky little paragraph. I come from a country where the national cheese is a yellow house brick with the word Tasty printed on it, presumably as a legal defence, so I’m no bloody judge. The people who are keep handing these two blokes trophies.

Quebec and Ontario were mad for the stuff. The New York Times found Canadians driving down to the general store in Greensboro with an esky in the boot and stocking up like preppers who’d heard the bombs were landing on the dairy aisle first. Sales north of the border were climbing every year, which is what happens when you make something shit-hot and don’t spit in the customer’s face.

Then the Big Cheese of Mar-a-Lardo, a sentient heart attack with a golf handicap and the palate of a servo bain-marie, opened his cakehole and decided Canada would make a lovely 51st state. He shat that thought out at pressers and he shat it out online, at a country of forty-one million people whose main offence was buying American cheese and selling America its electricity. It’s the business plan of a dickhead who pisses on his best customer’s lounge-room rug while announcing he owns the joint, then stands on the porch scratching his arse wondering why the order got cancelled.

CTV News Ottawa sent reporter Kimberley Johnson to find out what that steaming turd of statesmanship did to the order book.

“Gangbusters to zero cases”

Went from gangbusters to zero cases. It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars. We don’t expect that to come back very quickly. This is going to have long lasting impacts on the Vermont side. Actually, it’s enraging.

Zero cases is a hard number to spin. The Times reported that Jasper Hill had been on track for about $500,000 a year in Canadian sales, with the brothers eyeing seven figures. Kehler told a roundtable of Vermont business owners last month that 2025 was the worst year the company has ever had.

He did get one flicker of hope. Earlier this year a Canadian importer put in an order for the holiday season, and Kehler read it as the corner finally being turned. Then Washington slapped 50 per cent tariffs on a fresh pile of Canadian goods in August, and with Ottawa’s counter-tariffs on the way the importer cancelled. Kehler’s summary to VTDigger was “half a step forward, and about three steps back.”

CTV’s reporting is blunt about what did the original damage. The orders stopped when the 51st-state talk started, and more than a year later they haven’t come back. Tariffs and counter-tariffs have piled on since, but Kehler dates the collapse to one man’s inability to shut his fucking mouth. A single gob pissed a market up the wall that took two brothers years to build.

The trade war that mugged the people it was for

American dairy was supposed to be the big winner here. The Velveeta Viceroy has spent years bellowing that Canada robs American dairy farmers blind, the whingeing sack of curdled shit, and dairy was on the list when he signed the August tariffs. So here’s how an actual American dairy business within an hour of the border is travelling, and the short answer is like a dog with its arse on fire.

Jasper Hill is modernising its plant in nearby Hardwick, and VTDigger reports the company has paid tariffs as high as 50 per cent on cheesemaking equipment it bought from Canada. That’s half again on top of the price, payable to its own government, for the crime of trying to make more American cheese. Another machine is ordered and waiting, and it’s sitting on the Canadian side of the line because not one bastard in Washington can tell Kehler what the bill will be when it crosses. WCAX, covering the same roundtable, reported more than a million dollars’ worth of cheese equipment parked north of the border to dodge hundreds of thousands in duty, like a hostage nobody’s sure they can afford to ransom.

That’s the whole shithouse policy in one shed. A tax flogged as protection for American producers is being paid by an American producer, on the machinery he needs to produce, while the customers it was meant to win him have shot through. It’s a protection racket where the poor bugger paying the protection is the one getting his own windows kicked in.

The best part is in the president’s own paperwork. When the White House justified the August tariffs, the proclamation grizzled that Canadian purchases of American alcohol had fallen about 81 per cent in a year, from roughly $718 million to $137 million. That’s Canadian provinces ripping American booze off the shelves and Canadian drinkers not missing a drop of the piss, written up as a grievance by the dopey prick who caused it. He burned the pub down with everyone’s beer still on the bar and then lodged a formal fucking complaint about the smoke.

A gut punch in leaf season

The issues that are going on at the federal level really, it’s kind of like a gut punch for our visitor economy. It hurts on a number of different levels, not just economically. You know, there’s a lot of cultural ties, a lot of family ties, a lot of friendships that have really been strained over this period of time. We understand and we respect that decision.

October is when Vermont’s hills turn red and gold and the car parks are meant to fill with Ontario plates. In a normal year about three-quarters of a million Canadians visit the state and leave more than $150 million behind, and all Vermont has to do in return is stay pretty and keep the syrup warm. State figures show border crossings into Vermont fell nearly 30 per cent in 2025, and Canadian credit card spending dropped by almost half. Jay Peak, a ski resort that draws half its visitors from Canada, lost 35 per cent of them last season. Lawson told CTV there was a slight uptick this summer and the numbers are still short of 2024, which is tourism-board for still rooted, just not as deep.

The trees are doing their bit regardless. Billions of leaves are dying spectacularly and right on schedule, and there’s bugger all audience to watch them go. The best free show in North America is playing to empty car parks so that one puffed-up old fucknuckle could have a wank over a bigger map.

Vermont as a state told this president to rack off by more than thirty points in 2024, so most of the people copping it never asked for a skerrick of this shitshow. They voted against the arsonist and got the house fire anyway. The Times points out that the little towns hard against the border did vote for him, and I’m not going to put the boot in. Their tills are just as empty, and the neighbours they’ve lost are the same Quebec families who used to fill the diner on a Saturday. They were sold a pup by a professional liar, and the liar is the one I’m here for.

“They asked too much. We wouldn’t give it.”

▶️ Mark Carney on drawing the red lines with Washington, via CTV News

We knew what the values of Canadians are. It wasn’t tough to draw the red lines. So they offered too little. We couldn’t accept it. They asked too much. We wouldn’t give it. Now, when the US is ready to return to the bargaining table, we will come there ready to strike a deal in good faith.

Three weeks before CTV went looking for Kehler’s missing orders, Canada’s prime minister stood up in front of his own MPs and told them how the trade talks had ended. It took him four short sentences, which is banker for you can shove your deal where the sun doesn’t shine. As war cries go it was delivered in the voice of a bloke knocking back a loan application, and the room still clapped like he’d dropped the gloves at centre ice. Down south a trade position takes a week of all-caps shrieking online. Carney did his in one breath and never raised his voice, the cold-blooded magnificent bastard.

The bit that matters is who he credits. He thanks Canadians before he says a word about Washington, and he says the red lines were easy to draw because his negotiators already knew what the country would wear and what it would tell them to ram up their arse. A year of empty order books in places like Greensboro had told them. The shoppers moved first, and Carney walked into those talks with the whole bloody country standing behind his chair cracking its knuckles. The mob across the table had a boss who thinks leverage is something you shout, and they found out what that’s worth against a nation that had already stopped giving a fuck what he wants.

Now, in the meantime, the United States has imposed new unjustified tariffs, and we know that these will hurt workers, companies, and communities. Now they’re a miscalculation because Canadians will always take care of each other. That’s what we do in this country. We stand up for each other, especially when times get hard.

He put money behind it too. Another $7.5 billion went on top of the $25 billion already announced, for small businesses that need capital fast and for workers who need income support and retraining. That’s $32.5 billion to carry Canadians through a blue they didn’t pick. Across the line, the support package for a Vermont cheesemaker is a tariff bill of up to 50 per cent on his own bloody equipment and a president bellowing that he’s never had it so good. Carney called the tariffs a miscalculation, which is the politest word in the English language for a fuck-up, and Vermont is where you go to see the sum worked out.

A country whose prime minister has told it, with cash on the table, that it will be looked after through a fight it didn’t start has no reason to blink. It hasn’t blinked, and the old bastard in Florida is the one who’s developed the twitch. Three weeks on, Jasper Hill’s Canadian order book still reads zero and the Ontario plates are missing from the leaf-season car parks. The war cry went out and the people listened, mostly because it was their own voice coming back at them, and what that voice has been saying for more than a year is get fucked.

“We’d probably do the same thing”

I think if we were experiencing the behavior of, you know, our president, we’d probably, you know, do the same thing. Dig our heels in and vote with our wallets. So, you know, we understand.

The anchor thanked her reporter and moved on to the next item, as though an American businessman backing the foreigners who gutted his export book is something that happens most bloody weeknights.

Kehler is down hundreds of thousands of dollars, and his message to the people who stopped buying is that he’d have done exactly the same in their boots. The bloke from the chamber of commerce, whose whole job is dragging Canadians over the border, says he respects their decision to stay home. Decency is cheap until it costs you money, and these two poor bastards are paying retail.

The gutless turd who started it has never managed a sentence like that in his life. A fortnight ago he was predicting Canada would crawl back with an apology inside a month, like a pisshead who’s been barred from the pub screaming at the footpath that they’ll beg him to return.

Here’s what the Governor of Nowhere never got through his thick skull about the country next door. Ottawa has its counter-tariffs and they sting like buggery, but the thing that took Jasper Hill to zero was millions of ordinary people standing at a cheese counter and reaching for something else, without anyone telling them to. You can’t bully that away at a summit, because there’s no poor sod across the table to sign for it. Jay Peak’s president told the same roundtable that Canadians were sad last year and they’re angry now, and anger doesn’t return your fucking calls.

It doesn’t snap back either. Kehler’s line about not expecting the orders back quickly is a cheesemaker’s understatement. Those shoppers have had more than a year to find a Quebec cheese they like just as much, and a spot in someone’s fridge is a prick of a thing to win back once you’ve pissed it away.

Stiff cheddar, Donald.

Wallets and ballots

So that’s why you’d have to be fucking insane to pick this fight. Forty-one million people quietly stopped buying your stuff and they’re in no hurry to start again, and the Americans who wore the loss are going on television to say Canada had every right.

Canadians voted with their wallets because a wallet is the only vote they get on an American president. Americans get the proper kind in under four weeks. If a cheesemaker in the hills of Vermont can look at an empty order book and back the neighbours, the rest of the country can look at a ballot paper and work out who emptied it.

The tariffs are doing fuck-all for American dairy, and the 51st-state bullshit has done worse than nothing for America’s name. A tub of servo nacho cheese in a long red tie took a neighbour that liked America and turned it into a customer that won’t pick up the phone.

Proper cheese gets better with age. The cunt who did this turned 80 in June and all he’s done is go off like an old sock in a drawer.

IFLA ~ Cheesed-Off Gman

ELBOWS FUCKING UP CANADA

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THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: THE ONLY EXPORT STILL GETTING INTO CANADA

Today’s exchange rate: one Australian word buys about a sentence and a half of American, and unlike a wheel of Vermont cheddar it crosses the border duty-free.

Bloke: A man. Comes in two grades this week: the Vermont kind who loses a fortune and says fair enough, and the Florida kind who costs him the fortune and blames Canada.

Boot: The trunk of a car. Formerly where Quebec kept its Vermont cheese on the drive home.

Cheesed off: Annoyed, with a slow build. One rung below pissed off and several rungs above anything a Canadian will admit to.

Copping it: Taking the punishment, usually for something somebody else did. See Vermont.

Esky: A cooler, or what some Americans call an ice chest. The correct vehicle for moving cheese across an international border, back when people did.

Fuck-all: Nothing whatsoever. The precise quantity of cheese Jasper Hill now ships to Canada, and of benefit the tariffs have delivered to American dairy.

Gob: The mouth. In this case a very expensive one.

Go off: To spoil. Milk manages it in a week and some presidents take 80 years.

Grizzle: To complain in a whiny, drawn-out way, the way a toddler does in a supermarket trolley or a White House does in a proclamation.

Knock back: To refuse, flatly and without ceremony. Works on a loan, a second helping and an American trade offer.

Piss it up the wall: To waste something completely. Applies equally to money and to a neighbour who used to like you.

Rack off: Go away, said with feeling. Vermont’s 2024 election result, translated.

Servo: A service station, or gas station. Home of the nacho cheese pump, which is a dairy product in the same sense that a tariff is a tax on Canada.

Shoot through: To leave without notice and not come back. Past tense, shot through.

Stiff cheddar: Tough luck. Also said as hard cheese, and always offered with no sympathy at all.

Tasty: What Australians call cheddar, printed on the block in case you were wondering how it’s meant to go. The mild one is called Mild and nobody has ever checked.

THIS BLOKE FUCKING NAILED IT!

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