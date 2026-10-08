I Fucking Love Australia

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Denise Smyth's avatar
Denise Smyth
Oct 8Edited

This morning I received $90 from Medicare. I immediately donated half to John Ossoff and the other half to James Talarico.

Then I wrote to the degenerate-in-chief and thanked him on behalf of both of them.

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airborne63
Oct 8Edited

The AMERICAN idea of a "fair trade deal" is "we win, you lose". For everyone else in the world, a Fair Trade Deal is "win-win". Seemingly for Americans, the idea that BOTH parties come out ahead, is a "foreign idea"......and that there MUST BE a 'winner', and that 'winner' MUST BE THE USA.

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