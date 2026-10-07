Mike Johnson is at it again. The Hill reports the Speaker of the House is predicting Democrats will waste no time impeaching Donald Trump if they win the lower chamber on 3 November.

My answer, from the other side of the Pacific, is you bet your arse they will, Mike. I'd also bet the bag of chicken necks for Mitzy the Shih Tzu Terrier that it won't shift him an inch, and nobody in Washington knows that better than you do. If you've ever tried getting between a Shih Tzu Terrier and a bag of chicken necks, you'll understand the gravity of that statement.

A word on why this piece exists before we get into it. It has been driving me fucking insane that this prick is not going to prison, so we went and did the deep dive. We turned over every stone and dragged every tree branch off the track to answer one question: is there any way, anywhere in the American system, to put this bloke in a concrete cell? What follows is everything we found. We’re as fucking frustrated as you are.

The boy who cried impeachment

This is at least the fourth outing for the same line. On Fox News the night before last year’s shutdown, Johnson told Laura Ingraham that a Democratic House would mean “they’d impeach him”. In November, the morning after Democrats cleaned up in the off-year elections, he put a date on it and said they’d move “probably on the first day” of the new Congress. At Turning Point’s AmericaFest in December he promised the faithful “absolute chaos”. By January the boss had joined the chorus himself, telling House Republicans that the other mob would “find a reason to impeach me”.

A smoke alarm that goes off every time somebody makes toast stops telling you anything about fire. The king’s arse-wiper can pull this one as often as he likes because he has read the wiring diagram. Impeachment by the House is an accusation. Conviction happens in the Senate and takes 67 votes out of 100. His party holds 53 of the seats.

He is warning his voters about a fire that cannot reach the building, which makes it a bullshit artist’s dream product. The customer gets all of the fear and the salesman carries none of the risk.

Ten years of Fifth Avenue

On 23 January 2016, at a Christian college in Sioux Center, Iowa, candidate Trump told the crowd he could

“stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody”

and not lose a single voter. Everyone filed it under rally bullshit. It was a brag about loyalty, and it has aged like a prophecy.

Three years later the brag walked into a courtroom. In October 2019 his lawyer William Consovoy stood before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, fighting a subpoena for the boss’s tax returns, and Judge Denny Chin put the Fifth Avenue example to him directly. Could local authorities do anything about it while the man was in office?

“Nothing could be done? That’s your position?” Chin asked. “That is correct,” said the President’s lawyer, with a straight face and a billable hour.

To be fair to the judges, they didn’t buy it. The appeals court ruled against him, and in 2020 the Supreme Court agreed, seven to two, that a president has no blanket immunity from a state criminal subpoena. The wallopers can ask for the paperwork.

What no court has settled is whether a state can put a sitting president in the dock. Then in July 2024 the Supreme Court handed down Trump v. United States, six to three, and gave presidents absolute immunity for their core constitutional powers plus presumptive immunity for every other official act. Justice Sotomayor’s dissent walked through what that might cover, including an order for SEAL Team Six to kill a political rival. Her one-word answer was “immune”.

Technically, Mate: The Fifth Avenue Getaway

So could the mandarin pissbag shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and get away with it?

I’d rather be right than loud, so here is the careful answer. On paper, no. A private murder is an unofficial act, and the State of New York could charge the fucktrumpet with it like any other bollockchops caught holding a smoking gun. In practice, start counting the doors.

The Justice Department has held since 1973 that a sitting president cannot be indicted, and the Justice Department works for him, which leaves the copper needing a permission slip from the flog he wants to nick. A state prosecution of a sitting president has never been attempted, so the first one would spend years in front of a Supreme Court that has already written this spiv one hall pass. If the order goes through the chain of command instead of his own trigger finger, the 2024 ruling comes into play. And if a mate does the shooting a few hours south in Washington, where local crimes are prosecuted federally, the presidential pardon pen reaches all the way to the bloody cell door.

He treats the law like a personal get-out-of-jail-free card, and so far the law has done fuck-all to prove him wrong.

That leaves one door, and it’s the one Mike Johnson keeps pointing at with a trembling finger.

The emergency exit that’s welded shut

The House has impeached a president four times in 237 years, and this bloke owns half of them. The Senate has never convicted one.

His first trial ended in February 2020 with exactly one Republican, Mitt Romney, voting to convict on a single count. The Republican majority had already voted 51 to 49 against hearing witnesses, which makes it a trial in the same way a drive-through is a restaurant.

His second came after a mob went through the Capitol hunting his own vice-president. Seven Republicans crossed the floor and the count reached 57 to 43, which was still ten short. Four of those seven have since left the Senate.

The only time the mechanism ever worked, it never got to a vote. In August 1974 a delegation of senior Republicans led by Barry Goldwater went to the White House and told Richard Nixon that his own side would convict him. He announced his resignation the following night.

So the clause depends on a president’s own party having a limit. The men who wrote it in 1787 thought political parties were a disease, and they assumed senators would sit as jurors. Today 34 senators can keep any president in the job whatever he has done. The Escape Artist of Mar-a-Lardo has 53, and most of them are too gutless to cross a road, never mind the floor.

He can count to 34 too

Here’s the part that should bother you more than anything Mike Johnson says. The bloke in the Oval Office has read the same wiring diagram. He has sat through two impeachment trials and strolled out of both like a man leaving a buffet, so he knows from personal experience that the alarm is connected to bugger all. The battery went flat some time after 1974 and nobody has been game to check it since.

A man who knows the exit is welded shut behaves accordingly, and the Pawnbroker of Palm Beach has had the presidency on the counter since before he was sworn in. Three days before his second inauguration he launched a personal memecoin, which is a raffle ticket for a meat tray that doesn’t exist. The following May its biggest buyers won a private dinner at his golf club, making Lord Muck of Mar-a-Lardo the first president to sell tickets to himself and keep the takings in the family.

That same month his administration accepted a Boeing 747 from the government of Qatar, valued at around 400 million US dollars. Fuck me dead. A council worker in this country can be sacked for pocketing a bottle of Scotch from a contractor, and this shameless prick took delivery of a jumbo jet and called it a gift to the Air Force.

An Abu Dhabi state-backed fund chose the stablecoin issued by his family’s crypto company to settle a two-billion-dollar investment in the Binance exchange, and five months later he pardoned the founder of that exchange. I’m sure the timing is a coincidence, and I’m equally sure the 747 flies on good intentions.

His lawyers call all of this business. I call it a rort, bent as a nine-bob note, run as a trolley dash through the presidency by a grub with his hand in the till up to the shoulder. He has turned the White House into a Cash Converters with launch codes, and he’s doing it in broad bloody daylight because nobody can fucking make him stop.

We’ve floated a theory on these pages before, and I’ll float it again with the label still attached, because a theory is what it is. The plan is to strip the joint like a tenant doing a midnight flit with the copper pipes and the hot water system, then leave through the pardon door, which comes in two models.

The first is the self-pardon. No president has tried one and no court has ruled on one. The only official legal opinion on the books is a Justice Department memo from August 1974, written four days before Nixon resigned, which said a president cannot pardon himself because nobody gets to be the judge in his own case. Most of us learn that principle the first time a teacher catches us marking our own homework. A memo is a long way short of a ruling, though, and this crowd treats Justice Department memos as serving suggestions.

The second is the Nixon special. The Pardoner of Palm Beach knocks off a few minutes before the whistle and his Pardoner-in-Waiting, the bearded wankstain from Ohio, signs the paperwork as the new president before the seat has gone cold. Gerald Ford did it for Nixon a month after taking the oath, and nobody has ever undone it. That same 1974 memo even sketched a version where the president needn’t resign at all. He chucks a sickie under the 25th Amendment and the vice-president pardons him as acting president. Then he’s back at the desk by smoko with a clean sheet and the same job.

A pardon only covers federal crimes, so the states could still have a go. That turns out to be the only road left to a prison cell, and I’ll get to it once I’ve stopped chewing the fucking furniture.

The founders saw a crook coming

It’s tempting to say the men of 1787 never imagined a crook in the chair. They bloody well did, the poor bastards, and that makes it worse. At Virginia’s ratifying convention in 1788, George Mason warned that a president could use the pardon to protect people who had committed crimes on his own advice. James Madison had the answer ready: if a president ever tried it, the House would impeach him and the Senate would remove him. He said it with total confidence, which was easier in 1788 because the Senate hadn’t met yet and nobody knew what a spineless pack of arse-lickers it would turn into.

Alexander Hamilton, bless his powdered wig, promised in Federalist 68 that the system would screen out men whose only gifts were “talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity”. Hamilton got his face on the ten-dollar note and a hit musical. His screening system shat itself and waved through Home Brand Henry the Eighth.

So they saw the crook coming and bet the house on the one door that is now welded shut. What they failed to picture was the size of the specimen, along with a party prepared to hold the door closed for him. They built a flyscreen and history sent a fucking wombat.

They never pictured a president with 34 felony convictions and a civil jury verdict for sexual abuse, in conduct the trial judge said was rape as most people understand the word.

The Washington Post clocked him at 30,573 false or misleading claims in his first term alone, which is about 21 porkies a day and the only job the lazy prick has ever turned up for. They never pictured six trips to the bankruptcy court, most of them for casinos. Going broke with a casino takes real dedication, because the punters walk in and hand you their money and the maths is rigged in your favour, and this dropkick still managed to stuff it up again and again. He flogged mail-order steaks through a gadget catalogue, somewhere between the massage chairs and the nose-hair trimmers. He also ran a “university” so shonky it had no accreditation and no degrees, and it ended up paying 25 million dollars to the poor buggers it fleeced.

A New York judge fined him two million dollars for misusing his own charity, which was shut down under court supervision, and Forbes found his golf clubs billing his son’s fundraiser for kids with cancer. He fought the release of the Epstein files for months and reversed course two days before the House voted 427 to 1 to force them out.

Scumbag is my opinion. Everything else in those paragraphs is on the public record, and you could read it aloud in a courtroom without a single lawyer reaching for the objection button. A system that cannot remove that man is fucked, deadset cactus, and the blokes who built it would be the first to say so, right after they’d finished being sick in their tricorn hats.

Even the dream result changes bugger all

The betting markets have Democrats at better than 90 per cent to take the House and around 65 per cent to take the Senate.

Suppose Democrats get the dream night and take the bloody lot. They’d hold about 51 Senate seats, which leaves them 16 short of a conviction and shopping for volunteers in a party where growing a spine is a sacking offence. Buckley’s chance would be generous.

What the election does decide is the kind of trial the slippery bastard gets. A Republican Senate would wave it through like a dodgy roadworthy, as it did in 2020. A Democratic Senate would control the witness list and the calendar, so the country would get the whole shitshow aired in daylight before the acquittal.

It also decides who holds the subpoena pen in the House. From January a Democratic majority could have a proper stickybeak through two years of this shambles, with sworn testimony attached. I reckon that is what has the Speaker shitting bricks at three in the morning. Impeachment is the scary story he tells the base, and the subpoenas are the part that makes actual fucking work for the lawyers.

For the record, Democratic leaders have been cooler on all this than their own members. When an impeachment resolution hit the floor last December, 140 Democrats voted to keep it alive while their leadership sat on the fence and voted present.

He won’t take a blind bit of notice

Say the Democrats win the lot and the pundits pronounce him a lame duck. I don’t think he takes a blind bit of notice, and I’m not guessing, because we have already watched this episode once.

Democrats took the House in January 2019. Congress had refused to fund his border wall, so within six weeks he declared a national emergency and lifted the money out of the military construction budget. Both chambers voted to cancel the emergency, twice, and he vetoed them both times. When the new majority started issuing subpoenas, the Archduke of Arse-Covering announced the policy on the White House lawn in five words: “We’re fighting all the subpoenas.” The House held his attorney-general in criminal contempt and referred the matter for prosecution to the Justice Department, which the attorney-general runs. You can guess how that went. A subpoena for his White House counsel took more than two years to produce any testimony, by which time the president had left office.

That summer he told a room full of teenagers how he reads the constitution: “I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.” The House eventually impeached him for obstructing Congress, and you already know how that trial ended.

This term he has dropped the act altogether. A month in, he posted that "he who saves his Country does not violate any Law". He has cancelled spending that Congress had already passed into law, and a federal judge found probable cause to hold his officials in criminal contempt over deportation flights that left against a court order, only for an appeals court to shut the inquiry down this April. I'm not calling him a wannabe dictator for effect either. He told Sean Hannity in 2023 that he wouldn't be one "except for day one", and we are now somewhere past day 620.

A sooking, sulking, sore-losing, subpoena-dodging sack of premix is hardly going to be brought to heel by losing a couple of dozen House seats. He will go on signing orders and vetoing bills, and an override needs the same two-thirds that a conviction does. He does not give two flying fucks about the law, and his case file is a few paragraphs up if you want the references. His whole career rests on one question, which is what anybody plans to do about it.

So does it have to get so bad that his own voters turn? History says yes, and it’s the only answer history has. Nixon went when his own side walked. In his final week Gallup had him at 24 per cent approval, with barely half of Republicans still standing by him, and those numbers are what sent Goldwater up the driveway. The last Emerson poll I saw had the current bloke at 86 per cent among Republicans.

That is the distance still to travel. It has to get bad enough that the people in the red caps turn on the 53 human doormats holding the door shut, because those senators are far more frightened of a primary than they are of a constitution. I’m not saying it to kick the punters. They were sold this, and they are the only people in the country holding a key.

The only road to an orange jumpsuit

I’ll say this next part at full volume. I am ropeable, deadset fucked off, that nobody can nail this cockhead into an orange jumpsuit.

A jury has already had its turn. Twelve New Yorkers found him guilty on 34 felony counts in May 2024, and the following January the judge handed down an unconditional discharge, which meant not a day inside and not a dollar in fines. Thirty-four felonies, and the bastard copped less than you’d get for a busted tail-light. He has been back to court trying to scrub the conviction ever since and lost another round in August, so the record stands and so does he, a free man and Mar-a-Lardo’s most famous unconditional discharge.

The two federal cases were dropped within weeks of the 2024 election, because the department that brought them will not prosecute a sitting president. Georgia’s racketeering case was dismissed last November. Four indictments went in and the total time served is about twenty minutes at the Fulton County Jail in 2023, which was long enough for a mugshot that his campaign was flogging on mugs and T-shirts before the ink dried.

So is there any way the greasy prick ever wears the jumpsuit? Hypothetically there is exactly one, and every bloody link in the chain has to hold.

Start with the court. It would have to be a state court, because no president’s pardon reaches a state charge. The crime would have to be something he did as a private citizen, since the 2024 immunity ruling protects his official acts and bars a jury from even hearing about them. Realistically nothing reaches a courtroom until noon on 20 January 2029, when he stops being a sitting president at the age of 82. By then the clock may have run out, because most states give prosecutors only a handful of years to charge a felony.

After that a jury has to convict and a judge has to hand down real fucking prison time, which the last one declined to do. The sentence then has to survive every appeal on the way up to the Supreme Court that wrote the immunity ruling, and whoever holds that state’s own pardon power has to leave the pen in the drawer. Those are shithouse odds, about what you’d give a snowflake in a pizza oven.

Run every crime you can think of through that filter and almost nothing comes out the other side. One does. Murder is a state crime and about as private as an act gets. No state puts a time limit on it and no president can pardon it. The single offence that clears every hurdle is the one the big-noting drongo bragged about in Iowa ten years ago.

So here is the brag, corrected with a decade of case law. He could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and in practice nobody could touch him until lunchtime on 20 January 2029. After that the State of New York could come knocking with a warrant and all the time in the world.

Short of that, the jumpsuit stays on the rack gathering dust. If anything in the trolley dash ever turns out to break a state law, that is for a prosecutor to prove and I’m not the bloke to say it does. The federal road closes the moment somebody signs a pardon, and he has two pens to choose from. That is the whole miserable list, and it gives me the shits that it’s one item long.

Before the Australians get smug

Half of you reading this are Australian and already composing a smug comment about how we do it better, so pull your heads in for a minute. A prime minister who loses the party room is rooted before the evening news. We call it a spill, and between 2010 and 2018 we knifed four sitting prime ministers that way: Rudd, Gillard, Abbott and Turnbull.

Americans watched that decade and saw a country changing leaders like a share house changes the wifi password, and the bastards had a bloody good point. That is the honest case for the 67-vote bar. Drop it to a simple majority and every president who loses a midterm is out on his arse by Christmas, which hands Congress a weapon the framers deliberately kept locked up. Fixed terms buy stability.

The bill for that stability has now arrived, and it’s a shocker. A system built to stop a president being sacked for unpopularity has ended up unable to sack one for anything at all, so long as 34 senators hold the line. The repair manual is locked in the same fucking cabinet, because an amendment needs two-thirds of both chambers and 38 of the 50 states. The last one of any substance went through in 1971, when Nixon was still in the chair and the alarm still worked.

The only verdict left

So yes, Mike, you bet your arse. If Democrats win the House I expect articles of impeachment and a Senate trial of some length. I also expect him to be sitting in the Oval Office when it’s over, grinning like a shot fox, because removing an American president is a cunt of a job by design and his party has turned it into an impossible one.

That leaves the ballot on 3 November as the only verdict with any force behind it. It can’t remove him either, and it can’t put him in a cell. It can take the gavel off Mike Johnson and hand the subpoena pen to people who intend to use it. A big enough hiding might also be the first thing in ten years to frighten 53 senators more than he does.

Ten years ago he told a room in Iowa what he could get away with. The Senate and the Supreme Court have spent the decade proving him right. In under four weeks the voters get their turn, and theirs is the one jury that doesn’t need 67 votes.

IFLA ~ Fucking-Fuming ~ Texas Mom, Maizy & Gman (Especially TM)

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: EVERY WORD HERE HAS DONE MORE TIME THAN HE HAS

Today’s exchange rate: one Australian leadership spill buys roughly zero American removals, and the queue at the counter is 237 years long.

Arse: Ass, with the vowel the King intended. You can bet it or get it kicked.

Chicken necks: Raw chicken necks, sold by the bag as a dog treat. The hardest currency in any Australian household with a terrier in it.

Bloke: A man. This one is 80 and has been impeached as often as every other president combined.

Mob: Any group of people, with no Mafia implied. The other mob is whoever you didn’t vote for.

Bullshit artist: A man whose only trade is talking, and who is very good at it. Usually found in sales or the Speaker’s chair.

Wallopers: Police. They can now ask a president for his tax returns, which counts as progress.

Pissflap: A useless, flapping sort of person. House coinage, and no diagram will be supplied.

Fucktrumpet: A man who makes a great deal of noise from one end to no musical purpose.

Bollockchops: A face that invites a slap, attached to whoever is currently talking rubbish.

Pissbag: A man full of it, in the plumbing sense. The mandarin describes the colour.

Copper: A police officer. Under current Justice Department policy this one needs a note from the suspect.

Flog: A contemptible show-off. The noun is unrelated to selling steaks, although one man manages both.

Nick: To arrest, or to steal, depending on which side of the counter you’re standing.

Spiv: A flashy, shifty operator who lives off deals that smell faintly of fish. This one holds a hall pass.

Fuck-all: Nothing whatsoever, which is the sum of what the law has done about it so far.

Crossed the floor: Voted against your own party. In Canberra it ends friendships. In Washington it ends careers.

Bugger all: Nothing, or near enough to it that the difference isn’t worth measuring.

Game: Brave enough to try. Nobody in Washington has been game since 1974.

Meat tray: The standard prize in a pub or RSL raffle, a tray of chops and sausages under cling wrap. A raffle with no meat tray is a crime in most Australian postcodes.

Lord Muck: A bloke who carries on as if he owns the place, usually while owing money on it.

Fuck me dead: An expression of total astonishment. No death is requested or implied.

Rort: A scam with a letterhead. A bloke pinching a wallet is a thief, and a bloke pinching a country through a family company is running a rort.

Bent as a nine-bob note: Crooked. There was never a nine-shilling note, so anything resembling one is a forgery by definition.

Trolley dash: A supermarket prize where the winner gets a few minutes to fill a shopping trolley for free. Americans call it a supermarket sweep, and this one has run for 21 months.

Grub: A low, grubby person. The dirt in question is moral and does not wash off.

Hand in the till: Stealing from the cash register of the business you work for. The till in question is the United States.

Cash Converters: A pawn shop chain. You hand over something valuable for a fraction of its worth, and it goes in the window by Friday.

Midnight flit: Leaving a rented property after dark without paying, taking whatever fits in the ute.

Wankstain: A person of no value whatsoever. Reserved here for a vice-president with a pen.

Chuck a sickie: To take a day off work for an illness you do not have. The 25th Amendment version has never been tried.

Smoko: The mid-morning work break. Long enough for a pie, and apparently for a pardon.

Home Brand: The supermarket’s own cheap label, in plain packaging. It does roughly the same job as the real thing and nobody serves it to guests.

Flyscreen: A window screen. Excellent against flies and no use at all against a wombat.

Wombat: A short, dense marsupial built like a furry bollard. It does not go around obstacles.

Porkies: Lies, from the rhyming slang pork pies. The Washington Post stopped counting at 30,573.

Punters: Customers or voters, depending on the venue. Ordinary people who paid to be there.

Dropkick: A useless person, named for a football kick that goes nowhere useful.

Stuff it up: To ruin something through your own incompetence. Six bankruptcies is a strong body of work.

Flogged: Sold, usually something the buyer came to regret. Also means stolen or whipped, and context has to do the heavy lifting.

Shonky: Dodgy and of doubtful legality. A shonky university hands out invoices and no degrees.

Deadset: Absolutely and without exaggeration. An intensifier that doubles as a sworn statement.

Cactus: Broken beyond repair. Applies equally to gearboxes and impeachment clauses.

Sacked: Fired. Available to every Australian employer and, it turns out, to no American Congress.

Buckley’s chance: No chance at all. Named for an escaped convict who survived 32 years in the bush against all odds, which is still better odds than 67 votes.

Roadworthy: The safety certificate a car needs before it can be sold. A dodgy one is signed without anyone opening the bonnet.

Stickybeak: A nosy look at something that isn’t strictly your business. With a subpoena attached, it becomes your business.

I reckon: I think, delivered with more confidence than the evidence strictly allows.

Blind bit of notice: No attention whatsoever. What a cat takes of a closed door and a president takes of a subpoena.

Sook: A crybaby. To sook is to sulk loudly at people who beat you fair and square.

Premix: Bagged concrete that only needs water. A sack of it is dead weight until somebody else does the work.

Brought to heel: Made to obey, as with a dog on a lead. Nobody has found the lead yet.

Ropeable: Furious enough to need tying down for everyone’s safety. See the sign-off.

Cockhead: A fool who is loudly wrong and delighted about it.

Shithouse: Of very poor quality. Originally the outdoor toilet, now any set of odds or legal system that disappoints.

Big-noting: Bragging about yourself, from the habit of flashing large banknotes at the bar.

Drongo: A fool. Named for a 1920s racehorse that started 37 times and never won.

Gives me the shits: Annoys me deeply. The feeling a citizen gets on learning the list of ways to jail a president has one entry.

Pull your heads in: Settle down and stop carrying on. Issued here to the home crowd, with affection.

Party room: The closed-door meeting of a party’s MPs, where prime ministers go in at lunch and come out as backbenchers.

Rooted: Finished or broken beyond repair. A gearbox can be rooted and so can a prime minister by dinnertime.

Spill: A snap vote that declares the leadership vacant. Australia ran these so often that the removalists kept the Lodge on speed dial.

Knifed: Removed as leader by your own colleagues, usually by the ones who pledged their full support on breakfast television that morning.

Share house: A rented house split between people who met on the internet, governed by a chore roster nobody follows.

Grinning like a shot fox: Looking extremely pleased with yourself. Nobody knows why the fox is happy, and the same goes for the Senate.

A cunt of a job: A task of exceptional difficulty. In Australia the word can describe a stubborn bolt or a tax return. No person need be involved.

Hiding: A thrashing. A team can cop one and so can a political party, usually on a Saturday here and a Tuesday there.

ROSIE! WE FUCKING LOVE YOU LADY!