I Fucking Love Australia

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Pete Wilton's avatar
Pete Wilton
Oct 7

Impeach in this order:

Hegseth - for the sake of our dedicated military and to stop Putin's influence and Netanyahu

Kennedy - before measles gets any worse

Blanche - for not releasing Epstein files

Lutnick - for being in the Epstein files and lying about it

I would argue that a Dem controlled congress should keep Trump out of the news ... That is the worst punishment for that narcissist.

Additionally, all White House correspondents should refuse to attend briefings until they control who is the pool reporter

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Bill Richards's avatar
Bill Richards
Oct 7

This makes the assumption that the new Congress will ever sit

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