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Kevriano's avatar
Kevriano
5dEdited

A concise summary, beautifully written, of some the most heinous, cuntish behaviour from the traitorous orange fucknugget yet.

I simply cannot fathom how he is still in office and not rotting in a gulag.

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49 replies by I Fucking Love Australia and others
Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
5dEdited

It would be nice to believe that here, in what was once The United States of America, someone was taking names and had a snowball's chance in hell of holding the traitors of the Trump regime and their nefarious partners accountable for their open treason, rampant criminality, and disgraceful corruption.

I've lost faith in our ability to do that, and believe that the world is on the precipice of catastrophe. The USA, now better described as The Banana-Republic of Trumplandia Dumbfuckistan, has placed itself firmly in the camp of the bad guys, and redemption will only be possible after the collapse and comeuppance that such foolishness and evil always bring about.

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5 replies by I Fucking Love Australia and others
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