On Monday the President of Ukraine told a room full of American senators that the missile warnings had stopped coming. By Wednesday morning Trump’s bagman was in St Petersburg with a peace plan under one arm and a diesel receipt under the other. In between, Europe stopped pretending to give two fucks.

Righto, you lot of curious little koalas. Put the gum leaves down, make a cuppa, because this one runs long and by the end of it somebody is going to fucking cop it.

Monday night in Washington, Volodymyr Zelensky sits down in front of a bipartisan room of senators and congressmen and reads them the overnight tally from his own commanders: sixteen ballistic missiles and six cruise missiles, with the usual swarm of drones riding in behind them. Then he says the sentence that should have emptied the building.

“We have almost no Patriot interceptors left.”

And then he says the one that should have emptied the country, which is that there was no American early warning on the first wave, that this was the third time in a short period, and that Washington has offered no explanation for any of it.

The senators nodded like a row of knobgobblers while somebody wrote it down, and the dickflappers at the Pentagon, as far as anyone can tell, went to lunch.

I want Republican & fence sitting readers to understand what that sentence means, because it does not mean what a cable news chyron makes it mean. Early warning is the satellite that sees a Russian ballistic launch and tells Kyiv to get the kids underground. It is the difference between a siren with ninety seconds on it and a siren that goes off after the block has already come down. Zelensky stood in Oslo the next day and described it in the plainest words a man can use: “we can hear when ballistic is coming.” Without it, you don’t.

Some twatgobbler in Washington switched that off, or let it lapse while nobody was watching, and then declined three times to tell a wartime ally why. The pricks on the Sunday shows can call that a policy disagreement if they like. It looks to me like a bloke standing at the top of the lighthouse with his hand on the switch while the ships come in. Trump’s lighthouse betrayal leaves allies blind while he refinances the enemy, just like the cantaloupian pisswomble he is.

THE NIGHT THE RADAR WENT DARK

Here is Zelensky to Congress, in his own English, which is better than most of theirs.

▶️ Zelensky briefs the bipartisan congressional delegation on the Patriot shortage, the missing early warning and the Pentagon’s missile hold

“Last night, for example, we had another ballistic missile attack. Sixteen ballistic missiles plus six cruise missiles, a lot of drones. And the situation with shooting down these missiles is very bad. We have almost no Patriot interceptors left from the United States partners.” “Unfortunately again we received no warning from our partners about the first wave of the attack, and I’m talking first of all about the American early warning of missile threats. And this is already the third time in a short period that we have had no such warning about ballistic missiles, and we have received no clear explanation from our partners, our strategic partners from Washington.” “We also know that unfortunately the Pentagon is delaying the delivery of missiles that our partners have already paid for. Right now a new missile package is waiting for Mr Hegseth’s signature, as far as I know, and our other partners, including those in Europe, are also waiting for American approval to transfer Patriot interceptors from their European shelters to us. So the missiles are ready and they could already be in Ukraine.”

Missiles that are already paid for, already sitting in European sheds, and going nowhere until Cocksbreth finds his biro.

Then the line that turns the whole briefing from a logistics complaint into a charge sheet.

“All of this suggests that some political decision has been made to slow down support for us, and this is in sharp contrast to what we are achieving on the battlefield.”

He is not guessing. He told them the battlefield numbers in the same breath: Ukraine took back 235 square kilometres in one Donetsk operation and 836 in another this autumn, and it is retaking more ground than Russia can grab. The side that is winning on the ground is the side whose air defence is being quietly bled out from a desk in Virginia. The Lighthouse Keeper of Mar-a-Lardo has flogged the bulb to the wreckers and is billing the sailors for the dark.

THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD

Here’s the bit the cable networks skipped, because it doesn’t fit the story they’ve been told to run. Before Zelensky said a word about missiles or satellites, he gave the room the state of the front, and the state of the front is that Ukraine is winning it.

▶️ Zelensky to Congress: Ukraine is taking back more ground than Russia can capture, 235 and 836 square kilometres in two autumn operations

“This fall we are continuing the trend we saw in the spring and summer. We are taking back more of our territory than the Russians are able to capture. And this is great. This is a key fact about the front. We are taking back our land step by step. It’s hard, too hard, but it’s happening now. And the fact is that Russian forces are not achieving the goals Putin has set for them. And we have already carried out two offensive operations, Operation Vivaldi in the Donetsk region, where we took back 235 square kilometres, and an operation by our air assault forces where we took back 836 square kilometres. And I’m proud of the courage of our warriors.”

More than a thousand square kilometres clawed back this season by a country with almost no interceptors, a throttled satellite link and a Pentagon sitting on its missiles. Picture the little engine that could, chugga-chugga-chugging up the bloody mountain with the handbrake on and the fuel line kinked by its own mates, and still gaining on the summit.

And look hard at what it’s gaining on, because it tells you everything about the bloke Washington keeps bending the knee to. After four years and hundreds of thousands of his own dead, with North Koreans on the line and Iranian drones on order, the Kremlin’s cowboy builder still can’t hold the ground he grabbed in year one against a neighbour a quarter his size. Putin is no different from Donald Trump. Strip the bluster off either of them and you find the same weak little man underneath, and this one happens to be running a tinpot army that loses paddocks to drone pilots and air assault lads.

The only thing that makes him dangerous is the nukes. Take those away and Vladimir Putin is about as much of a threat to Europe as Mitzy squaring up to a Rottweiler at the dog park, all noise and bared teeth right up until the second the big dog stops being polite.

That’s the hardman the leader of the free world flew his bagman to St Petersburg to appease, the same “assassin in the Kremlin” the European Parliament named this week, and the same bloke Ukraine is pushing backwards, metre by metre, while the people who could end it in a month sit on their hands and call it diplomacy.

THE STARLINK SHUFFLE

If you want to know how this administration handles a question it can’t answer, watch what happened to the satellites, because the whole shitshow fits in a single week and not one bastard in it will put his name to the decision.

On Wednesday 14 October, SpaceX’s military-grade Starshield terminals in Ukraine started cutting out at anything over 100 miles an hour. Everything that moves fast on a modern battlefield runs through those terminals, from the drones and the frontline logistics to the mid-range strikes on Russian refineries that have done more to end this war than every peace envoy combined. Zelensky’s own adviser said no warning was given and missions were disrupted on the spot, which in plain English means drones fell out of the sky mid-job because somebody in a nice office flicked a switch and didn’t ring ahead.

Then the carousel started, and it was a beauty. Reuters had two US officials saying the order came from inside the White House to the Pentagon. Musk went on X to say Starshield is “owned and controlled by the US government,” which is a billionaire’s way of saying don’t look at me, and I wouldn’t trust Elon Musk as far as I could throw him, and the bloke has sired enough kids to field a footy side with reserves, so the throw isn’t even the hard part. Trump said he didn’t think he or Musk was responsible, which is the first time in recorded history that man has declined credit for anything. Cocksbreth said the Pentagon didn’t do it and suggested Kyiv had a terms-of-service problem, as if the Ukrainian army got throttled for forgetting to tick a box, like a bloke whose Foxtel cut out mid-grand final. And now the Wall Street Journal, per TVP’s Wednesday bulletin, has US officials saying Musk personally gave SpaceX the order.

Four parties. Zero owners. A speed limit on a battlefield that nobody set. Somebody’s fucking lying.

▶️ Rubio says there would be no Ukraine without American aid, and the Wall Street Journal reports Musk personally ordered the Starshield limits, via TVP World

Zelensky’s version to Congress on Monday was that the restrictions were still biting in parts of the front and that all he’d been given were “different strange stories.” He then explained, slowly, like a man talking to a toddler holding scissors, why it matters.

“Russia attacks us with at least 200 drones, minimum, different type, every day. And sometimes it’s up to 1,000 drones in a single day. The hardest to shoot down are the jet-powered Shaheds. And that’s exactly why we need Starlink, Starshield, to work at high speeds.”

Two hundred drones a day minimum. A thousand on a bad one. And the Landlord of Low Earth Orbit has put a speed camera on the only tool that catches them, while the White House, the Pentagon and the landlord himself all point at each other like drongos after a smash.

Meanwhile TVP’s Brussels correspondent did the honest thing and asked whether Europe can replace it. The answer is no. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Vodafone and Telefónica are teaming up to take over the direct-to-phone satellite licences when the American ones run out at the end of the year, and the EU’s IRIS² constellation lands around 2030 at roughly 360 satellites against SpaceX’s 11,000. It helps. It is not a replacement. Which means the most important drone war in human history runs, today, on a network controlled by that sanctions-waiving, satellite-strangling, Starlink-shrugging, St-Petersburg-sending sook.

THE 30-DAY OFFER NOBODY ANSWERED

Now for the bit that boils my piss hardest, because it is the bit where Ukraine did everything it was told and got sweet fuck all for it.

Trump wanted an energy ceasefire. Zelensky says Ukraine backed it fully and immediately, Trump personally, and stopped hitting Russian oil facilities for several days. Russia kept hitting Ukrainian power anyway. “This night again.” So Kyiv put a straight swap on the table: you stop hitting our electricity, we stop hitting your refineries. Putin refused, and Washington piked out of its own ceasefire the moment he did.

So they tried again, and this time the offer wasn’t even aimed at Moscow.

▶️ Zelensky to Congress: Ukraine honoured Trump’s energy ceasefire while Russia kept hitting the grid, Putin refused the swap, and the 30-day refinery halt for 30 days of Patriot cover went unanswered

“We could stop striking Russian oil refineries for 30 days. And in return, we would expect America to help us protect our skies for those same 30 days, just 30 days, specifically with Patriot interceptors. That would be fair, I’m sure. But unfortunately, we have not heard any willingness to help with this option either.”

Her conclusion was nine words long and will be on a wall somewhere one day. “Trump is no ally of Europe. He’s aligned with Putin.”

Maria Guzenina, Finnish, had the line of the day: “if you are not at the negotiation table, you are on the menu. And right now, it still looks like Europe is on the menu.” Rasa Juknevičienė, Lithuanian, read out what Kremlin television is saying while Washington lifts sanctions to “advance peace talks”: “we will make a deal with Ukraine entirely on our terms,” and “Russia’s borders do not end anywhere.” Russia’s borders do not end anywhere, broadcast on state telly the same week the leader of the free world waived the sanctions, and not one arseclown in the West Wing thought that was worth a fucking phone call. Anna-Maja Henriksson, Finnish, said watching Trump turn his back on Zelensky was an “incredible disappointment” and that Europe “can no longer rely on this leader,” which from a Finn, a people who have spent eighty years saying bugger all about their neighbour while quietly stacking the sandbags, is about as close to screaming blue murder as the national character allows.

For the record, because we do records here, one Lithuanian MEP, Petras Gražulis, got up and called the whole debate stupid, said the shadow fleet wasn’t Trump’s fault and that Europe should look at its own failures first, which is a fair point about Brussels and a bloody strange time to make it, with twenty sailors on the bottom of the Black Sea and Russian warships escorting the shadow fleet through Baltic waters the same week. He’s right that Europe has been slow and wrong that it matters whose fault the shadow fleet is while the ships are still going down. The chamber didn’t agree with him and neither do I, but he said it, so it’s here.

Strewth, an American reading that list ought to feel the floor move, because elected members from four countries just stood up in the one parliament that represents the whole continent and said your president is on the other side, and these weren’t hostile pundits or Democrats with a grudge. They were the allies, the same mob who sent their kids to Afghanistan for you and buried them in your war, and they have just told you, politely and on the record, that they wouldn’t piss on your president if he was on fire.

WHILE WITKOFF PACKS

While all that was being said, Steve Witkoff was on a bloody plane to St Petersburg.

He is carrying, per the White House, a “coordinated approach to engaging Russia” built in Oslo out of security guarantees for Ukraine, a post-war economic plan and the broader European security architecture. He is also carrying, per a second US official quoted by the Financial Times, something that was discussed in the same fucking room: post-war economic cooperation with Moscow.

That sentence earns a second look. Before the war is over, before a single Russian soldier has left a single Ukrainian field, the American side is already in the room talking about the business opportunities on the far side of the corpses, the ghoulish bastards.

And he’s walking into that meeting a fortnight after Trump bought Russian diesel on a phone call, a week after Trump waived the sanctions law he signed in September, and a day after the European Parliament called his boss the assassin’s ally. TVP’s bulletin put it with a straight face: the diesel deal, in Trump’s own words, was “intended to keep his Russian counterpart at the negotiating table.” Three million tons of a two-bob hardman’s fuel, bought with American money, so the murdering prick would agree to keep talking about the country he invaded. The Concierge of the Kremlin isn’t flying over there to negotiate with Putin. He’s flying over to take Putin’s bloody coat.

Meanwhile Marco sold-his-soul-long-ago Rubio, the same morning Zelensky called their phone call “very positive,” told the cameras he’s done being defensive and that without American aid “Ukraine as a sovereign state would not exist.” Which is true, and which is exactly why holding the Patriots on a desk is a dog act and not a budgeting decision, you spineless fucking dropkick. You don’t get to be the Bursar of Foggy Bottom, sending Kyiv the invoice for its own survival, while your own Defence Secretary sits on his arse on the delivery.

And across the North Sea, Ursula von der Leyen stood up on the same day and announced the EU’s new Arctic strategy, which is three minutes and forty-seven seconds of a continent quietly getting its own gun out of the cupboard. “The Arctic is one place where the tectonic plates of geopolitics are colliding,” she said, and Russia is rebuilding its military footprint there and running hybrid operations against its neighbours, so “we have to act and change our strategic posture.” She named the partners she wants on it, and the first name out of her mouth was Canada. In the whole address she never once said the word America. Europe has clocked that the big bloke isn’t coming, and it has started planning around him like a council planning around a bridge that’s been bloody well closed.

THE NIECE

If you want to know why, ask the one person on earth who has known Donald Trump since before he was a punchline.

Mary Trump, his niece, a clinical psychologist who grew up at the same Queens dinner table, sat down with Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart this week. Campbell put to her the thing Europe has slowly worked out for itself: that when Trump said Europe should pay for its own defence, Europe thought it was a burden-sharing argument, paid up, and then watched him humiliate Zelensky in the Oval Office, invite Putin to Alaska and lift sanctions on Russian diesel. “My sense is he expected Europe to fail,” Stewart said. “And at some level he wanted Europe to fail.”

▶️ Mary Trump on Leading: “he’s been on Putin’s side since the 80s,” last week was “one of the most despicable things I’ve ever seen in my life,” and “his betrayal of Ukraine is just obscene,”

“He’s been on Putin’s side since the 80s, I believe.” “Donald has made it clear from the beginning that he’s not really interested in protecting Ukraine. He has dragged his feet, as you mentioned. He has put it all on the NATO allies, and as soon as there’s any pushback from Putin, he’s making it very clear whose side he’s on. Last week was one of the most despicable things I’ve ever seen in my life. His betrayal of Ukraine is just obscene.”

She was asked, as everyone eventually asks, whether Putin has something on him. Her answer was bleaker than a yes. “I think we’re beyond that. I honestly think it wouldn’t matter if he did. I don’t think anybody would care anymore.” And on the central question, why a man would want the alliance that won the Cold War to fall over, her answer came from the family rather than the clinic: money and humiliation, the two things that ever mattered in that house. He uses his greed and his desperation “to humiliate our allies so that he can feel like he’s like Putin, he’s like Xi, he’s like Kim Jong-un.” Campbell asked if he was jealous of them. “Absolutely.”

The hosts closed on the thought I can’t shake. The worst thing that could happen to Donald Trump, Stewart said, would be for Europe to discover it could look after its own security and hold Putin without him. Bloody oath it would. Campbell finished it: he wants us to lose, because deep down he still feels like a loser.

That’s her opinion, offered as a niece and flagged by her as not a formal diagnosis, and I’m giving it to you as that. But put it next to the bloody week we’ve just had, with the radar going dark while the Patriots sat on a desk, the satellites throttled while a 30-day offer was left to rot, and the bagman in St Petersburg talking post-war business a fortnight after the thank-you note to Putin. Every one of those is a decision, and every one of them points the same bloody way, and the Armistice Auctioneer of Palm Beach is standing at the front of the room with the gavel, the shonky old grub, selling the ceasefire to whichever side brought the diesel.

THE LEDGER

Let me tally it the way I’d tally a job on site.

Ukraine honoured the American energy ceasefire. Russia didn’t. Ukraine offered to stop its best weapon for a month in exchange for a month of air cover it has already bloody paid for. Washington didn’t answer. Ukraine is retaking more land than it loses, on a knackered interceptor stock, with 200 to 1,000 drones a day coming the other way, on a satellite network that some galah in Washington slowed down and nobody in Washington will own. The missiles that would stop the ballistic strikes are sitting in European sheds waiting for a fucking signature. And the early warning that tells Ukrainian mothers when to get the kids into the basement went dark three times, with no explanation, in the same fortnight the President of the United States thanked Vladimir Putin for selling him diesel.

The Nordics said nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. The European Parliament said Trump is the assassin’s ally. His own niece said he’s been on Putin’s side since the 80s and wants Europe to fail. And the man himself is sending his real-estate mate to St Petersburg to talk about doing business with Moscow after the war, while the war is still killing children every single night.

I’m not a strategist. I’m a bloke in the Blue Mountains who spent a year on the tools in Calgary, and I know a stitch-up when it’s being hammered together in front of me. Ukraine is being left like a shag on a rock by the one country that could end this shitfight in a month, and the bastard doing the leaving is telling the rest of us it’s a peace plan.

To my American readers, and I know there are a lot of you, and I know most of you are as sick of this bullshit as I am: the midterms are in thirteen days. Every Republican gutless wonder who stood next to Zelensky on Monday and nodded while he said the radar had gone dark has a name and a seat. Every one of those useless pricks has a vote on whether the Patriots leave the shed. Find out what they did with it. Then do what Zelensky can’t, and what the Ukrainian kids sheltering in a metro station tonight can’t, and what twenty dead sailors in the Black Sea can’t. Vote the way an ally would.

As for the man at the top. You turned off the warning on a country under missile attack, then sat on its missiles and throttled its satellites, and when you’d done that you thanked a war criminal for his diesel and sent your bagman to talk business with him while the bodies were still warm. When the whole of Europe stood up this week and said it to your bloated face, you were on a fucking golf cart.

You gutless, Kremlin-catering cunt.

IFLA ~ Sick To Death Of Him ~ Texas Mom, Maizy & Gman

THE AUSSIE-TO-YANK WORD WIZARD: NOBODY TURNED THE EARLY WARNING OFF ON THIS ONE

Every term below arrives at full speed. No speed limit, no terms-of-service problem, and no billionaire on X saying the glossary is owned and controlled by the US government. Read it at anything over 100 miles an hour if you like.

Bagman: The bloke who carries the money, the message or the deal for someone too important to be seen carrying it himself. Criminal slang, now standard issue in any administration where the real-estate mate flies to the dictator and the president stays home. A bagman with a boarding pass is still a bagman.

Bloody oath: Emphatic agreement, “absolutely,” “too right,” with the national intensifier bolted on the front. If a bloke says “bloody oath” to the question of whether Europe can hold Putin without America, he means it, and he has probably had two.

Boils my piss: Makes me furious at a temperature well past gives-me-the-shits. The correct reaction to a 30-day ceasefire offer left on the counter.

Commodore: The Holden Commodore, the big Australian family sedan built from 1978 until Holden carked it, and the one car every bloke over forty has either owned, crashed or left prawns in. A bag of anything in the boot of one over a long weekend is a biohazard with a number plate.

Cop it: To take the hit, usually in public and usually without a say in it. Somebody always cops it in an IFLA piece. This week it was obvious who.

Cuppa: A cup of tea, and the official Australian preparation for bad news. If we tell you to make one, the piece is long and someone is in trouble.

Dickflapper: A useless man flapping about at the moment a decision is needed. First sighted at the Pentagon, on the way to lunch.

Do a Harold Holt: To vanish without explanation. Rhyming slang for bolt, named for the Australian prime minister who went for a swim off a Victorian beach in 1967 and was never seen again. We did not stop the country. We named a swimming pool after him. The phrase now covers any answer that walks into the sea when a question is asked, such as Washington’s response to a 30-day Patriot offer.

Dog act: The lowest behaviour there is, a betrayal of someone who trusted you. Not a mistake, not a policy difference. Holding paid-for missiles on a desk while the sky over an ally’s kids stays open is the reference standard.

Drongo: An idiot, named after a racehorse that never won a race. Honoured here for the only time in this piece that a Pentagon decision made us laugh.

Foxtel: Australia’s pay-TV box, the one that cuts out mid-grand final because the bill lapsed or the dish shifted. Your cable company, with Murdoch’s name on the paperwork, and the reference standard for a service that fails exactly when it matters.

Gutful: As much as a person can take, plus one. Europe has had a gutful. You can tell because the Finns are hoping out loud.

Gutless wonder: A coward so pure he ought to be studied. Standard issue in a congressional majority that nods through a radar blackout and goes to lunch.

Knackered: Exhausted, worn out, finished. The state of Ukraine’s interceptor stock, and of every ally who has sat through a fourth year of this.

Knobgobbler: A sycophant, one who nods along to whatever the knob in charge says. Deployed here on a row of senators.

Koala: The tree-dwelling marsupial on every tourist brochure, asleep twenty hours a day, high on eucalyptus and riddled with chlamydia, which the brochures leave out. Not a bear, whatever Americans call it. Used here with affection for a readership that is at least awake for the full piece.

Like a shag on a rock: Alone, exposed and abandoned. A shag is a cormorant, and a cormorant on a rock in the middle of the water is the most solitary object in Australian nature. Where Ukraine sits this week, courtesy of the one country that could change it.

Long weekend: Three days off around a public holiday, the standard Australian unit for measuring how long something can be left in a car before it becomes a crime scene.

Pike out: To chicken out, to pull out of something you’d committed to at the first sign of effort. Washington piked out of its own ceasefire the moment Putin said no to his half.

Pisswomble: A womble who wanders about collecting other people’s mess and pissing on it. Cousin of the twatwomble and the cockwomble.

Prawns: Shrimp. Paul Hogan lied to you. Nobody here has ever said shrimp with a straight face, and nobody here has ever left a bag of them in a Commodore and survived the smell.

Ridgy-didge: Genuine, authentic, the real article. A ridgy-didge ally sends the Patriots. The other kind sends an invoice.

Sook: A crybaby, or the act of being one. A sook with the nuclear codes and a grudge against Oslo is still a sook.

Strewth: The old Australian exclamation of astonishment, a minced “God’s truth.” What you say when four nationalities of European MEP stand up in one afternoon and call the American president the assassin’s ally.

Supercheap Auto: The discount car-parts chain in every Australian retail park, home of the twelve-dollar seat cover and the dashboard air freshener shaped like a tree. Put it in front of a great name and you get the bargain-bin version, which is the whole trick behind a Clearance-Rack MacArthur: same rank, same hat, none of the war.

Twatgobbler: A fool who swallows whatever the bigger fool feeds him. Whoever flicked the early-warning switch qualifies.

Two-bob: Cheap and worthless, two shillings’ worth. A two-bob hardman is a hardman who needs a warship to escort his oil tankers.

Woolies: Woolworths, one half of the supermarket duopoly, and the place the prawns came from before they went into the boot.

THE CLOSER WE GET - THE CRAZIER IT BECOMES